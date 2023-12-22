One Bar + Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
70 Union Place, Hartford, CT 06103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Russell Restaurant Group - Downtown Hartford
No Reviews
187 Allyn Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurant
Banh Meee Downtown - 126 Ann Uccello Street - Hartford, CT 06106
4.7 • 262
126-130 Ann Uccello Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurant
Terreno at Goodwin Hotel - 1 Haynes Street
No Reviews
1 Haynes Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurant