- One Bite Cafe - Federal Way One Bite Cafe 5th - Federal Way
32901 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Signature Menus
Croffles
- 4 Croffles Box$32.25
Buy a 4-Croffles Box and save up to 10% off the regular price.
- Half Dozen Box$45.50
Buy a Half-Dozen Croffles Box and save up to 17% off the regular price.
- Plain Croffle$8.50
Plain Sugar Coated Croissant Waffle Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Fresh Cream Croffle$8.75
Signature Croissant waffle with fresh cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, heavy whipped cream, Sugar Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Cream Cheese Croffle$8.25
Signature Croissant Waffle with Cream Cheese filling. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cream cheese filing Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Cheddar Cheese Croffle$8.25
Signature Croissant Waffle with Cheddar cheese Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cheddar cheese Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Black Sesame Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant waffle with black sesame cream Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Black sesame Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Matcha Croffle$8.75
Signature Croissant Waffle with ceremonial grade matcha cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, sugar, matcha
- Fresh Strawberry Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with strawberry cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Strawberry
- Fresh Blueberry Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with Blueberry cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Blueberry
- Mango Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with mango. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Mango
- Green Grapes Croffle$8.75
Signature Croissant Waffle with green grapes. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Green grapes.
- Lotus Biscoff Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with Lotus biiscoff cookie and caramel drizzle. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Lotus Biscoff, Caramel
- Oreo Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with Oreo cookie and chocolate drizzle. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Oreo, Chocolate
- Truffle Chocolate Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with double chocolate ganache cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, chocolate
- Taro Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with Taro cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Taro.
- Tiramisu Croffle$8.95
Savor the perfect blend of croissant waffle with authentic Tiramisu cream, topped with cocoa powder.
- Ice Cream Croffle$8.75Out of stock
Signature Croissant Waffle with scoop of Ice Cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Ice Cream
- Red Velvet Croffle$8.95
Fluffy red velvet bread and special cream cheese cream. Halloween Edition!
Cakes
- Strawberry Roll Cake$6.75
House-made soft sponge strawberry roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, preserved strawberry jam, cake flour, sugar.
- Chocolate Roll Cake$6.75
House-made soft sponge chocolate roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, ganache chocolate, chocolate chip, cake flour, sugar.
- Mocha Roll Cake$6.75Out of stock
House-made soft sponge mocha(coffee) roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, espresso, coffee, cake flour, sugar.
- Taro Roll Cake$6.75
House-made soft sponge taro roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, taro powder, cake flour, sugar.
- Matcha Roll cake$6.75Out of stock
Fluffy moisture cake with ceremonial grade matcha cream.
- Signature Earl Grey Cake$7.95Out of stock
Moist and fluffy cake with fragrant earl grey tea, topped with a light, creamy earl grey cream. Experience the subtle aroma of Earl Grey.
- Signature Black Sesame Cake$7.95
Moist and fluffy cake with fragrant house grind-roast black sesame, topped with a light, nutty black sesame cream.
- Oreo Cake$7.95
Moist and fluffy cake with Oreo, topped with a light, creamy Oreo cream.
- Chocolate Ganache Cake$7.95
Moist and fluffy cake with a harmonious blend of rich ganache chocolate and cream.
- Red Velvet Cake$7.95
Indulge in the velvety and addictive Red Velvet cake. Experience the unique cocoa flavor and moistness of Red Velvet, complemented by a luscious cream.
- Taro Cake$7.95
The purple delicate layers of moist and fragrant taro-infused cake, Taro: Similar to purple sweet potato
- Basque Cheesecake$6.95
Originated in the Basque Country of Spain. House-made caramelized top cheesecake made with a perfect balance of cream cheese, eggs, and vanilla.
- Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake$6.25
House-made Signature cheesecake. Lotus Biscoff biscuit crumbs with a smooth cream cheese filling infused with hints of caramel and cinnamon.
- Oreo Cheesecake$6.25
House-made Signature cheesecake. Oreo cookie crumbs with a smooth Oreo cream & cream cheese.
- Tiramisu$6.55
Layers of ladyfinger biscuits soaked in espresso coffee and layered with a rich mascarpone cream.
Small Bites
- One Bite Cookie Package$3.50Out of stock
Delicious bite-sized cookies
- Macaron$2.75Out of stock
6 Flavors - Ivory: Vanilla / Brown: Caramel /Green: Pistachio / Red: Raspberry / Yellow: Lemon / Black: Chocolate
- Portuguese Egg Tart$3.25
House-made flaky crust and a creamy custard filling egg tart. Combination of a crisp exterior and a velvety, sweet custard center makes them a delightful treat for pastry lovers
Meal-Savories
Onigiri Triangle Riceball
- Tuna-Mayo Triangle Riceball$4.95
Delicious combination of seasoned sushi rice, canned tuna, creamy mayonnaise, and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
- Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball$4.95
Seasoned rice, marinated beef bulgogi(soy sauce), and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
- Spicy Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball$4.95
Seasoned rice, spicy marinated beef bulgogi(blend of spicy gochujang sauce, soy sauce, garlic), and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
- Spicy Crab Triangle Riceball$4.95
Seasoned rice, fiery spicy mayo sriracha, and a delectable crab filling, all wrapped in roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
Croffle Sandwiches / Bread
- Ham & Cheese Crosand$8.95
Ham & Cheese Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, combines ham, cheese, and flaky croissant waffles
- Egg-Potato Crosand$8.95
The Egg-Potato Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, features smashed boiled eggs and creamy potato salad tucked between flaky croissant waffles
- Tuna-Mayo Crosand$8.95
The Tuna-mayo Crosand features canned tuna and creamy mayonnaise nestled within flaky croissant waffles for a delightful sandwich.
- Korean Sausage Bread$6.50
Popular street food and snack in Korea. We use croissant dough with corn, mayonnaise, ketchup, parsley, mozzarella cheese and savory sausage (pork & Chicken)
Gluten Free [OBC X Nuflours]
- [GF] *Holiday Special* Gingerbread House Kit$29.50
Our one-of-a-kind, best-selling holiday kit is back, now in new-and-improved packaging! We took the extra work out of making a gingerbread house by providing everything you need in one box, ready for you to build, decorate, and display or devour. It's a fun family tradition made easy and allergen-friendly. Buy for yourself or send as a gift. Host a decorating party, or make it virtual, and celebrate with loved ones near or far. Available for a limited time only! This product is completely plant-based (vegan!) and soy-free, and produced in a dedicated facility that is 100% free from gluten, rice, and peanuts. Includes: six (6) Gingerbread house pieces, two (2) Gingerbread people, two (2) Frosting bags, peppermint candies, and instructions.
- [GF] Classic Brownie$5.25
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Classic Brownie
- [GF] Peppermint Brownie$5.78
Nuflours' peppermint brownie.
- [GF] Marionberry Brownie$5.25
- [GF] Millionaire Bar$5.78
This rich bar layers shortbread with dulce de leche and dark chocolate for a decadent treat. Gluten and rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility. Contains milk, eggs, and soy (soy lecithin)
- [GF] Lemon Bar$5.78
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Lemon Bar
- [GF] Raspberry Streusel Bar$5.78
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Raspberry streusel bar
- [GF] Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.95Out of stock
- [GF] Vegan gingerbread cookies (2pcs)$8.80Out of stock
Nuflours' Vegan & gluten free gingerbread cookie
- [GF] Mushroom Spinach Gouda Quiche Slice$7.15Out of stock
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Mushroom Spinach Gouda Quiche. Contains: egg, dairy
- [GF] Bacon Potato Quiche Slice$7.15Out of stock
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Bacon potato Quiche. Contains: egg, dairy
- [GF] Jalapeño Cheddar Quiche$7.15Out of stock
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Jalapeño Cheddar Quiche. Contains: egg, dairy
- [GF] Eclair$7.43
Choux pastry filled with whipped cream and finished with a chocolate glaze. Deliciously decadent. Gluten and rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility.
- [GF] Tiramisu$9.05Out of stock
Our gluten free twist on the classic dessert. Delicate sponge cake layered with whipped filling and dusted with cocoa.
- [GF] Carrot Cake$8.55Out of stock
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free square carrot cake
- [GF] Chocolate Pistachio Cake$8.55Out of stock
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free square chocolate pistachio cake
- [GF] Dairy-free Vanilla Chai Cake$8.55Out of stock
Nuflours' 100% gluten free , dairy free vanilla chai cake. contains: egg
- [GF] Red Velvet Cake$8.55Out of stock
Nuflours' 100% gluten free red velvet cake
- [GF] Chocolate Fudge Cake$8.55Out of stock
Nuflours' gluten free chocolate fudge cake
- [GF] Vegan Raspberry Chocolate Cake$8.55Out of stock
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free square vegan raspberry chocolate cake.
- [GF] Birthday Cake$8.55Out of stock
Nuflours' 100% gluten free birthday cake
- [GF] Lemon Marionberry Cake$8.55Out of stock
Nuflours' 100% gluten free lemon marionberry cake
- [GF] Pumpkin Cinnamon Cake$8.55Out of stock
- [GF] Paleo Chocolate Cakelette$6.05Out of stock
New Nuflours' paleo chocolate cakelette
- [GF] Banana Coconut Muffin$5.78Out of stock
Banana muffin with shredded coconut, and topped with toasted shredded coconut for a flavorful classic muffin. Gluten and dairy free, soy free, rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility. Contains Eggs
- [GF] Blueberry Yogurt Muffin$5.78Out of stock
The tartness of blueberries, the tang of yogurt, and the sweetness of a brown sugar streusel topping. Gluten free, soy free, rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility. Contains Eggs and Milk
- [GF] Pumpkin Pecan Muffin$5.78Out of stock
Moist pumpkin paired with pecan chunks make for a perfect breakfast accompaniment. Gluten and dairy free, soy free, rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility. Contains Eggs
- [GF] Zucchini Cardamon Muffin$5.78
Start your day off right with this moist and fragrant muffin, loaded with fresh zucchini and a hint of savory cardamom. Gluten and dairy free, soy free, rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility. Contains Eggs
- [GF] Peppermint Chocolate Yoyo$13.75Out of stock
Nuflours' peppermint chocolate yoyo
- [GF] Vegan Oatmeal Yoyo (1pc)$4.68Out of stock
Nuflours' vegan oatmeal yoyo
- [GF] Valentine Cookie$5.78Out of stock
- [GF] Brownie mix$9.35Out of stock
Bake your own gluten-free brownie!
- [GF] Sugar cookie mix$9.35Out of stock
Bake your own sugar cookies!
- [GF] Hand Pie$5.80
- [GF] Classic Cheesecake$8.53
Drinks
Espresso Beverages
- Espresso 2 Shots$3.25
Seattle local fresh medium-dark roast coffee
- Caffè Americano$3.25+
Seattle local fresh medium-dark roast coffee with water
- Caffè Latte$4.00+
Seattle local fresh medium-dark roast coffee with milk
- HOT Cappuccino$5.50+Out of stock
Seattle local fresh medium-dark roast coffee with milk and milk foam
- Signature Korean Dolce Latte$5.75+
Signature soft and sweetened latte with condensed milk