[GF] *Holiday Special* Gingerbread House Kit

$29.50

Our one-of-a-kind, best-selling holiday kit is back, now in new-and-improved packaging! We took the extra work out of making a gingerbread house by providing everything you need in one box, ready for you to build, decorate, and display or devour. It's a fun family tradition made easy and allergen-friendly. Buy for yourself or send as a gift. Host a decorating party, or make it virtual, and celebrate with loved ones near or far. Available for a limited time only! This product is completely plant-based (vegan!) and soy-free, and produced in a dedicated facility that is 100% free from gluten, rice, and peanuts. Includes: six (6) Gingerbread house pieces, two (2) Gingerbread people, two (2) Frosting bags, peppermint candies, and instructions.