One Cafe Italian Bistro 650 Northeast 125th Street

Restaurant info

One Cafe Italian Bistro, located in the heart of North Miami, specializes in modern Italian cuisine. Our bistro is dedicated to serving homemade pastas made with the finest ingredients, paired with a great selection of wines to complement every dish. Our warm and inviting atmosphere is perfect for any occasion, whether it's a romantic evening for two or a gathering with friends and family. Come and experience the unique flavors of our modern Italian cuisine at One Cafe Italian Bistro, located right here in the heart of North Miami.