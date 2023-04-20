  • Home
One Cafe Italian Bistro 650 Northeast 125th Street

No reviews yet

650 Northeast 125th Street

North Miami, FL 33161

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Antipasti

Burrata

$15.00

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$12.00

Carni & Pesce

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Salmon & Roasted Asparagus

$20.00

Mahi Mahi & Shrimp

$22.00

Paste

Lasagna Bolognese

$18.00

Alfredo (add chicken or shrimp)

$15.00

Al Pesto & Pomodoro

$16.00

“One Café”

$20.00

Gnocchi four Cheese & Pear

$18.00

Shrimp alla Vodka

$23.00

Bolognese

$18.00

Alla Burrata

$22.00

Fiocchi di Pera

$20.00

Insalati

One Cafe Salad

$16.00

Caesar salad

$12.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Panini

Panini Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Panini Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Panini Prosciutto Parma

$16.00

Panini Caprese

$13.00

Panini Vegetali Misti

$12.00

One Cafe Burger

$18.00

Breakfast

Omelette

$12.00

Eggs

$12.00

Granny Eggs

$15.00

French Toast & Berries

$13.00

Avocado Toast w/ Eggs

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.00

Zuppe

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Contorni

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Chicken

$6.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Avocado

$4.00

Wine

Tavo Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Chiola Montepulciano Rose DOC

$35.00

Salto Sangiovese (Chianti)

$35.00

Prosecco DOC

$39.00

Las Perdices Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Las Perdices Malbec

$35.00

Los Haroldos Chardonnay

$36.00

Vino della Casa Red

$9.00

Vino della Casa White

$9.00

Beer

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$3.50

Organe Juice

$6.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Smoothies

$8.00

Coffee and Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Capuccino

$4.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Ice coffe

$5.00

Tea

$3.00

American coffe

$3.00

Machiato

$3.50

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Brunch

Steak and eggs

$24.00

Stuffed French toast

$16.00

Avocado toast

$14.50

Italian breakfast

$18.50

Granny eggs

$15.00

Veggies and veggies

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

One Cafe Italian Bistro, located in the heart of North Miami, specializes in modern Italian cuisine. Our bistro is dedicated to serving homemade pastas made with the finest ingredients, paired with a great selection of wines to complement every dish. Our warm and inviting atmosphere is perfect for any occasion, whether it's a romantic evening for two or a gathering with friends and family. Come and experience the unique flavors of our modern Italian cuisine at One Cafe Italian Bistro, located right here in the heart of North Miami.

Location

650 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami, FL 33161

Directions

