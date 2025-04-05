One Eight Distilling - imageView gallery
One Eight Distilling Retail Hours: Fri 3pm-7pm, Sat 1pm-8pm, Sun. 1pm-5pm

No reviews yet

1135 Okie Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

District Made Untitled Wheat Whiskey Cask Strength
District Made Untitled Wheat Whiskey Cask Strength
Untitled Whiskey No. 19

Untitled Whiskey No. 20

Untitled Whiskey No. 20

$99.99

Untitled Whiskey No. 20 is a blend of 12-year wheated bourbon finished in Outer Banks Distilling rum, Bordeaux-style red wine casks from RdV, Cognac, and Supreme Core hard cider casks. The nose of this whiskey presents layers of raisins, dried cherries, and a gentle waft of rose. With the initial sip, one will be greeted with cinnamon-laced apple pie filling and nutty marzipan flavors. The spiced nature continues into the mid-palate with notes of chai and mulled wine. The finish is long and marries the earthy character of dark chocolate ganache with the tartness of fresh raspberries.

District Made Untitled Wheat Whiskey Cask Strength

District Made Untitled Wheat Whiskey Cask Strength

$79.99

**** LOW STOCK ALERT **** Introducing our first 100% WHEAT WHISKEY under the DISTRICT MADE UNTITLED label! Aged over 6 years and bottled at cask strength, 137.6 proof, the barrel yielded 122 bottles. The nose of this whiskey is full of your favorite pastry shop scents, including dulce de leche and buttery biscuit dough. Upon first sipping, the imbiber will notice sweeter notes of rock candy and spicy Hot Tamales before dark fruit-filled baked goods, such as cherry pie and blueberry scones become present. The finish is long and continues down the bakery aisle with the flavors of mixed berry strudel served with creme anglaise.

District Made UNTITLED GIN 7

District Made UNTITLED GIN 7

$39.99

District Made UNTITLED GIN No. 7 is an American dry-style spirit crafted with our signature rye-forward mashbill worthy of celebrating the 25th anniversary of FRESHFARM. The original Ivy City Gin botanical blend is enhanced by adding Holy Basil grown and selected by our head distiller. The outcome is a next-level Untitled Experimental spirit proudly poured. Good and Plenty candy and fresh lemon zest add a lively note to the nose of this gin. Initially, the palate is greeted by an abundance of fresh herbs, including Anise Hyssop, Thai Basil, and Lemon Balm, followed by earthier notes of Sassafras and Oolong tea. The finish is long and replete with sweet, citrusy notes of Mandarin orange and marmalade. 66% Rye, 28% Corn, 6% Malted Rye 88 Proof

District Made Barrel Rested Ivy City Gin

District Made Barrel Rested Ivy City Gin

$39.99

District Made Barrel Rested Gin is an heirloom flavor-bomb bespoke of the Mid-Atlantic. This American dry-style is crafted with our signature rye-forward mashbill, ten vibrant botanicals, and added orange peel rested in both new American oak and ex-bourbon barrels for six months. The sweet warmth of wood brightens aromatic tones of Appalachian allspice in an extraordinary spirit proudly poured. 66% Abruzzi Rye, 28% Corn, 6% Malted Rye 102 Proof

District Made Ivy City Gin

District Made Ivy City Gin

$29.99

District Made Ivy City Gin is an American dry-style spirit crafted with our signature rye-forward mashbill. Appalachian Allspice and Grains of Paradise uniquely enhance our Mid-Atlantic heirloom grains, while a more subtle approach to juniper notes allows all ten vibrant botanicals to shine. The outcome is a uniquely flavorful, full-bodied spirit proudly poured. 66% Abruzzi Rye, 28% Corn, 6% Malted Rye 88 proof

District Made Straight Bourbon Whiskey

District Made Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$49.99

District Made Straight Bourbon Whiskey showcases Hickory King Corn, grown in the hollows of Virginia since the 1880s. To create our signature style, we distill this heirloom grain in two different mashbills, one wheated and one high-rye, age them individually, then marry a few barrels together. The result is a drier, richly textured four-grain spirit. 58% Hickory King Corn, 16% Abruzzi Rye, 8% Hard Red Winter Wheat, 12% Malted Rye, 6 % Malted Barley 95 Proof

District Made Straight Rye Whiskey

District Made Straight Rye Whiskey

$49.99

"Engaging first sip that captures the caramel and vanilla at just the right pace before it opens to a rich cinnamon and Asian spice that pleases" - Peggy Noe Stevens, American Whiskey Magazine Rye holds a prominent place in the agricultural history of the Mid-Atlantic region. We've put our own spin on classic Maryland-style rye by using a large portion of malted rye, which brings darker honeyed notes of toast to the flavor. The sweeter hints of honey, rock candy, and cherry cola are balanced by the bold spiciness of cinnamon. 57% Abruzzi Rye, 14% Corn, 29% Malted Rye 94 Proof

District Made UNTITLED GIN 7

District Made UNTITLED GIN 7

$39.99

District Made UNTITLED GIN No. 7 is an American dry-style spirit crafted with our signature rye-forward mashbill worthy of celebrating the 25th anniversary of FRESHFARM. The original Ivy City Gin botanical blend is enhanced by adding Holy Basil grown and selected by our head distiller. The outcome is a next-level Untitled Experimental spirit proudly poured. Good and Plenty candy and fresh lemon zest add a lively note to the nose of this gin. Initially, the palate is greeted by an abundance of fresh herbs, including Anise Hyssop, Thai Basil, and Lemon Balm, followed by earthier notes of Sassafras and Oolong tea. The finish is long and replete with sweet, citrusy notes of Mandarin orange and marmalade. 66% Rye, 28% Corn, 6% Malted Rye 88 Proof

District Made Untitled Wheat Whiskey Cask Strength

District Made Untitled Wheat Whiskey Cask Strength

$79.99

**** LOW STOCK ALERT **** Introducing our first 100% WHEAT WHISKEY under the DISTRICT MADE UNTITLED label! Aged over 6 years and bottled at cask strength, 137.6 proof, the barrel yielded 122 bottles. The nose of this whiskey is full of your favorite pastry shop scents, including dulce de leche and buttery biscuit dough. Upon first sipping, the imbiber will notice sweeter notes of rock candy and spicy Hot Tamales before dark fruit-filled baked goods, such as cherry pie and blueberry scones become present. The finish is long and continues down the bakery aisle with the flavors of mixed berry strudel served with creme anglaise.

District Made Vodka

District Made Vodka

$24.99

Distilled from a heavy-rye mash bill, our vodka is full of character with notes of vanilla, cream soda, and black pepper. We use Russian filtering technology for an even smoother finish, but make no mistake, this is vodka with character to be enjoyed neat or in a cocktail. Pair with Pratt Standard True Ginger Syrup or their seasonal Blackberry Mint Syrup. 66% Rye, 28% Corn, 6% Malted Rye 80 Proof

Untitled Whiskey No. 12

Untitled Whiskey No. 12

$99.99

For Untitled Whiskey No. 12, we furnished Harper Macaw chocolate makers with barrels to age cocoa nibs sourced from Vale do Juliana farm in Bahia, Brazil. We then refilled barrels with an 11-year old wheated bourbon. For Untitled Whiskey No. 12, we furnished Harper Macaw chocolate makers with barrels to age cocoa nibs sourced from Vale do Juliana farm in Bahia, Brazil. We then refilled barrels with an 11-year old wheated bourbon. The nose is full of dark plum, raisin, and toasted cinnamon, and star anise. The palate starts with creamy butterscotch and sharp crystallized ginger before decadent flavors of spiked cocoa and dark cherry syrup develop. The finish brings earthy notes of tobacco, slate, and bitter chocolate. 44% alc. by vol

Untitled Whiskey No. 19

Untitled Whiskey No. 19

$99.99

Untitled Whiskey No. 19 is an 11-year old bourbon finished separately in many different casks. These barrels were previously filled with kirschwasser cherry brandy, Outer Banks Distilling American rum, a Bordeaux-style red blend from RdV Winery, Amontillado sherry, and muscat wine. This whiskey celebrates fruit in all forms, starting with the nose full of sun-ripened strawberries and rich orange creamsicles. On the palate, one first tastes the sweet, zingy flavors of Lemonhead candies and crystallized ginger before the flavors turn to dried fruits, such as raisins and dates. The finish is long, bursting with dark fruit notes of figs and black cherries and a lingering sweetness of blackstrap molasses

Untitled Whiskey No. 20

Untitled Whiskey No. 20

$99.99

Untitled Whiskey No. 20 is a blend of 12-year wheated bourbon finished in Outer Banks Distilling rum, Bordeaux-style red wine casks from RdV, Cognac, and Supreme Core hard cider casks. The nose of this whiskey presents layers of raisins, dried cherries, and a gentle waft of rose. With the initial sip, one will be greeted with cinnamon-laced apple pie filling and nutty marzipan flavors. The spiced nature continues into the mid-palate with notes of chai and mulled wine. The finish is long and marries the earthy character of dark chocolate ganache with the tartness of fresh raspberries.

Pratt Standard Cherry Blossom

Pratt Standard Cherry Blossom

$17.00

Pratt Standard Cherry Blossom syrup is an homage to our hometown, Washington D.C. It’s made with sour cherry juice, whole leaf sencha green tea, and an infusion of rose petals. ‘Blossom’ is the name of the game here, with a flavor profile that’s delicate and floral. When we say it‘s springtime in a glass, we mean it. One 16oz. bottle makes 16 drinks. Shelf stable for 12 months. Refrigerate after opening. Will keep refrigerated for 6-12 months. Delightful with District Made Barrel Rested Gin or District Made Bourbon

Pratt Standard True Ginger

Pratt Standard True Ginger

$17.00

Ginger Syrup made from whole ginger root and organic cane juice, as opposed to extracts used in most commercial ginger beer. We painstakingly peel and juice about a pound of ginger root for every bottle to give your cocktails a spicy kick. One 16oz. bottle makes 16 drinks. Shelf stable for 12 months. Refrigerate after opening. Will keep refrigerated for 6 months.

One Eight Logo Shot Glass

$5.00

1oz Clear glass with black One Eight logo

Black DC Map T-Shirt

Black DC Map T-Shirt

$15.00+

Black Cotton T-Shirt - Front - District Made on left side chest Back has gold DC map

District Made Hat

District Made Hat

$12.00

Black bill, black mesh back with Red and Black District Made patch on front

District Made Ivy City Gin Mug

District Made Ivy City Gin Mug

$12.00

A beautiful 12oz mug for tea, coffee, cream, and everything in between. If you’ve found your spirit, rep it to the world any time of day.

District Made Bourbon Mug

District Made Bourbon Mug

$12.00Out of stock

A beautiful 12oz mug for tea, coffee, cream, and everything in between. If you’ve found your spirit, rep it to the world any time of day.

District Made Rye Mug

District Made Rye Mug

$12.00

A beautiful 12oz mug for tea, coffee, cream, and everything in between. If you’ve found your spirit, rep it to the world any time of day.

Grey/Blue Baseball T-Shirt

Grey/Blue Baseball T-Shirt

$18.00+

White District Made on the front Red One Eight Logo on the back

Red/Black Baseball T-Shirt

Red/Black Baseball T-Shirt

$15.00+

White District Made on front Red One Eight Logo on Back

Blue District Made T-Shirt

Blue District Made T-Shirt

$15.00+

Red One Eight Logo on front White District Made on back

District Made T-Shirt Red

District Made T-Shirt Red

$15.00+

Red One Eight Logo on front White District Made on back

District Made T-Shirt Green

District Made T-Shirt Green

$20.00+

One Eight logo on front District Made on the back

District Made T-Shirt Grey

District Made T-Shirt Grey

$15.00+

Red One Eight on front White District Made on the back

Chemically Speaking T-Shirt

Chemically Speaking T-Shirt

$15.00+

Chemically Speaking on the front District Made Bourbon on the back in white

Crude Rizzo Bitters

Crude Rizzo Bitters

$18.00Out of stock

2015 Good Food Award Winner! (First bitters ever to win!) A delightful balance of rosemary, grapefruit and black peppercorn. The grapefruit brightens, the rosemary aromatizes, and the peppercorn punches. Beautiful in a gin and tonic, devious in a glass of bourbon. 4oz bottle

Crude Sycophant Bitters

Crude Sycophant Bitters

$18.00

A classic orange bitters finished with North Carolina figs. A sweet citrus taste up front, finishing with earth tones and vanilla bean. Excellent with gin or bourbon. 4 oz bottle

Crude Tiki 500 Bitters

Crude Tiki 500 Bitters

$12.00

Tiki-tiki-tiki! Our popular tropical bitters are back! Toasted, savory coconut blended with charred pineapple. Notes of brown sugar and a spicy darkness of allspice. A lasting bitterness will round out those sweeter, easy sippin' cocktails. Perfect with all types of rum and tequila. Also a great summer addition to many styles of beer like lagers, saisons and IPAs. 2oz bottle Shipping and tax calculated at checkout.

District Made Sherpa Sweatshirt

District Made Sherpa Sweatshirt

$40.00+

Navy blue heavy cotton sweatshirt - fleece lined. District Made and One Eight logo on front chest.

Pratt Standard Bitter Lemon

$17.00

This seasonal Bitter Lemon Syrup is a classic relative of tonic, characterized by its punch of bitterness balanced by lemon. A natural source of quinine, cinchona bark, along with fresh lemon juice, lemon peel, and fresh lemon oil to make an authentic, pre-Prohibition base for a bitter lemon soda. One 16oz. bottle makes 16 drinks. Shelf stable 12 months Refrigerate after opening. Will keep refrigerated for 9 months.

Sunday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Discover a spirit worth calling your own, in-person or online. We have partnered with Bring It Courier for delivery in DC. Order by 2pm for same-day delivery, seven days a week.

Website

Location

1135 Okie Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

One Eight Distilling - image
One Eight Distilling - image

Map
