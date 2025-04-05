One Eight Distilling Retail Hours: Fri 3pm-7pm, Sat 1pm-8pm, Sun. 1pm-5pm

Untitled Whiskey No. 12

$99.99

For Untitled Whiskey No. 12, we furnished Harper Macaw chocolate makers with barrels to age cocoa nibs sourced from Vale do Juliana farm in Bahia, Brazil. We then refilled barrels with an 11-year old wheated bourbon. The nose is full of dark plum, raisin, and toasted cinnamon, and star anise. The palate starts with creamy butterscotch and sharp crystallized ginger before decadent flavors of spiked cocoa and dark cherry syrup develop. The finish brings earthy notes of tobacco, slate, and bitter chocolate. 44% alc. by vol