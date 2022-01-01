Restaurant header imageView gallery

One-Eyed Cat Brewing ft. Pork Bellies BBQ

5893 Main St

Williamsville, NY 14221

Order Again

Small Plate

Cajun Sweet Potato Puffs

$9.00

Hand Cut Seasoned French Fries

$9.00

Fresh french fries, cut by hand daily and tossed in seasoning.

Pork Potstickers

$10.00

Crispy fried pork potstickers, served with a side of Korean BBQ sauce.

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Fried Pickle Fries

$10.00

Crunchy fried pickle fries, served with a side of sriracha aioli.

Cheesy Corn Bites

$10.00

Roasted corn and cheese nugget bites, served with a side of Alabama white lightning BBQ sauce.

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Fried white cheddar cheese curds, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$18.00

Tender pieces of smoked pork belly, smothered in Smokey Mountain BBQ sauce.

Brie Mine Sliders

$18.00

Three sliders with beef patties, crispy bacon, peanut butter, strawberry jam, and creamy brie.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$18.00

Three sliders with smoked pulled pork, crunchy apple poppy seed 'slaw, and OG BBQ sauce.

Bleu & BBQ Sliders

$18.00

Hand pressed beef patties with BBQ caramelized onions, crumbly bleu cheese, bacon, seasoned tomatoes, and greens.

Rib Special

1/2 Rack + 2 Sides

$25.00

A 1/2 rack of smoked ribs, brushed with OG BBQ sauce, served with your choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.

Small Bites For Small People

Nuggets & Fries

$8.00

Tempura battered chicken nuggets with a pile of hand cut French fries, served with your choice of sauce.

Mac & Cheese and Fries

$8.00

Our homemade mac & cheese, served with a pile of hand cut French fries.

Slider & Fries

$8.00

A beef patty on a slider bun with a pile of hand cut French fries. Add cheese to your slider for an additional $0.50!

Side Of Sauce

OG Sauce

$0.50

Blues Hog Original BBQ sauce is the perfect blend of sweet mixed with just the right amount of heat!

Smokey Mountain Sauce

$0.50

Blues Hog Smokey Mountain is a unique grilling/finishing sauce that combines the rich blend of high quality ingredients found in Blues Hog Original BBQ sauce with an added depth of natural hickory smoke!

Tennessee Red Sauce

$0.50

Blues Hog Tennessee Red Sauce is a thin, vinegar, and pepper based sauce popular in "barbeque joints" down South. It can be used as a marinade, baste, or even a dipping sauce. This sauce gives food a unique boost of flavor and a "zesty attitude"!

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Blues Hog Honey Mustard is a thick, golden gourmet sauce that combines the sweet taste of honey with the zesty taste of prepared mustard. The exotic blend of spices nurtures the natural flavors of smoked meats.

Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Blues Hog Raspberry Chipotle Sauce fuses that amazing sweetness of ripe raspberries with a pop of chipotle heat! It can be used as a marinade, baste, or a finishing sauce. Your taste buds can't get enough of this fruity kick!

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Texas Pete's cayenne hot sauce.

Alabama White BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buy The Kitchen A Round

Round For The Boys

$17.00

Did you really enjoy your food? Do you wanna do something nice for the guys who put their blood, sweat, and tears into making your lunch or dinner? (Not literally, don't worry.) Buy the boys a round to enjoy at the end of their shift to say thanks!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
You will get a text notification when your order is ready. Please pick your order up at the kitchen window by the bar!

