One Family Korean Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

7030 W Hillsborough Ave

Tampa, FL 33634

Popular Items

TO GO A1 군만두 Fried Dumplings (10 pcs)
TO GO F1 양념치킨 Korean Style Fried Chicken
TO GO B4 닭불고기 Spicy Chicken Bulgogi

TO GO Apps

TO GO A1 군만두 Fried Dumplings (10 pcs)

$12.99

Homemade pork dumplings

TO GO A2 해물파전 Seafood Pajeon

$17.99

Korean savory pancake with assorted seafood

TO GO A3 김치파전 Kimchi Pajeon

$15.99

Korean savory pancake with kimchi

TO GO A4 떡볶이 Ttukbokki

$13.99

Spicy rice cake with fish cakes

TO GO A5 치킨윙 Korean Style Chicken Wings

$15.99

Chicken wings with Korean Chicken Sauce

TO GO A6 김밥 Beef Kimbap

$8.99

Beef and vegetables wrapped in seaweed

TO GO Rice

TO GO R1 비빔밥 Bibimbap

$14.99

TO GO R2 돌솥비빔밥 Hot Stone Bibimbap

$16.99

TO GO R3 새우볶음밥 Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99

TO GO R4 소고기볶음밥 Beef Fried Rice

$14.99

TO GO R5 돼지고기볶음밥 Pork Fried Rice

$12.99

TO GO R6 치킨볶음밥 Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

TO GO R7 김치볶음밥 Kimchi Fried Rice

$12.99

TO GO Soups

TO GO R8 떡국 Ricecake Soup

$14.99

TO GO R9 만두국 Dumpling Soup

$14.99

TO GO R10 떡만두국 Ricecake Soup w. Dumplings

$16.99

TO GO Noodles

TO GO N1 잡채 Japchae

$17.99

TO GO N2 짬뽕 Jjamppong

$17.99

TO GO N3 짜장면 Jjajangmyeon

$14.99

TO GO N4 물냉면 Cold Buckwheat Noodle Soup

$13.99

TO GO N5 비빔냉면 Spicy Buckwheat Mixed Noodle

$14.99

TO GO Stew

TO GO K1 김치찌개 Kimchi Jjigae

$14.99

TO GO K2 된장찌개 Soybean Jjigae

$13.99

TO GO K3 소고기순두부 Beef Soft Tofu

$14.99

TO GO K4 해물순두부 Seafood Soft Tofu

$16.99

TO GO K5 김치순두부 Kimchi Soft Tofu

$14.99

TO GO K6 뚝배기 불고기 Hotpot Bulgogi Stew

$18.99

TO GO K7 갈비탕 Short Rib Stew

$17.99

TO GO K8 우거지갈비탕 Cabbage and Short Rib Stew

$18.99

TO GO K9 설렁탕 Oxbone Stew

$15.99

TO GO K10 육개장 Spicy Beef Stew

$17.99

TO GO K11 알탕 Fish Roe Stew

$19.99

TO GO K12 대구탕 Spicy Cod Stew

$18.99

TO GO Jungol

TO GO J1 감자탕 Pork Bone Jungol

$43.99

TO GO J2 해물전골 Seafood Jungol

$45.99

TO GO J3 곱창전골 Beef Intestine Jungol

$43.99

TO GO J4 부대찌개 Army Stew

$43.99

TO GO Stir Fry

TO GO B1 갈비 Galbi

$29.99

TO GO B2 불고기 Bulgogi

$22.99

TO GO B3 제육불고기 Spicy Pork Bulgogi

$20.99

TO GO B4 닭불고기 Spicy Chicken Bulgogi

$20.99

TO GO B5 김치제육볶음 Stir Fried Pork w. Kimchi

$20.99

TO GO B6 오징어볶음 Spicy Squid Stir Fry

$20.99

TO GO Fried Food

TO GO F1 양념치킨 Korean Style Fried Chicken

$18.99

TO GO F2 탕수육 Sweet and Sour Pork

$19.99

TO GO Kids Menu

V1 Chicken Tenders w Fries 치킨텐더

$6.99

V2 Ramen 라면

$8.99

V3 Bulgogi 키즈불고기

$8.99

V1 Korean Corn Dogs 콘도그

$5.99

TO GO Extras

X1 Rice 공기밥

$3.00

X2 Noodles 사리

$3.00

X3 Lettuce Wraps 상추

$3.00

X4 Dried Seaweed 김

$2.00

X5 Tofu 두부

$3.00

TO GO Drinks

Soft Drink

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Hot Green Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

TO GO Alcohol

테라 Terra

$7.99

소주 Soju Original Flavor

$12.99

소주 Soju Grape Flavor

$12.99

막걸리 Makgeolli

$12.99

복분자 Raspberry Wine

$15.99

백세주 Baekseju

$15.99

석류주 Pomegranate Wine

$15.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tampa's best Korean food

Location

7030 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33634

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
