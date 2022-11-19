One Family Korean Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tampa's best Korean food
Location
7030 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33634
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tampa Pizza Pros - 5915 Memorial Hwy suite 115
No Reviews
5915 Memorial Hwy suite 115 Tampa, FL 33615
View restaurant
Tacos las californianas llc - 5635 Memorial Highway
No Reviews
5635 Memorial Highway Tampa, FL 33615
View restaurant
Bird & Bone Tampa - 4812 N Dale Mabry Highway
No Reviews
4812 N Dale Mabry HW Tampa, FL 33614
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tampa
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurant