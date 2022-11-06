Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

One Fat Dog @ Deacon Baldys

review star

No reviews yet

n/a

Spring, TX 77382

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium Fry
BBQ Bacon Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger

Hot Dogs

One Fat Dog

One Fat Dog

$8.50+

All-beef hot dog on a toasted challah bun topped with our signature mustard aioli.

Bacon Cheese Dog

Bacon Cheese Dog

$9.50+

All-beef hot dog on a toasted challah bun topped with shredded cheese and bacon.

Banh Mi Dog

Banh Mi Dog

$9.50+

All-beef hot dog on a toasted challah bun topped with pickled veggies (jalapenos, carrots, daikon radish), lime aioli, and cilantro.

BBQ Bacon Dog

BBQ Bacon Dog

$9.50+

All-beef hot dog on a toasted challah bun topped with bbq sauce, crispy onions, and bacon.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.50+

All-beef hot dog on a toasted challah bun topped with Texas chili, shredded cheese, pickled jalapenos, and red onions.

Elote Dog

Elote Dog

$9.50+

All-beef hot dog on a toasted challah bun topped with roasted corn, cojita cheese, lime aioli, and cilantro.

Frito Pie Dog

Frito Pie Dog

$10.00+

All-beef hot dog on a toasted challah bun topped with Fritos, Texas chili, shredded cheese, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream.

Jalapeño Popper

Jalapeño Popper

$10.00+

All-beef hot dog on a toasted challah bun topped with jalapeño and bacon cream cheese, more bacon, and crispy jalapenos.

Kimchi Dog

Kimchi Dog

$9.50+

All-beef hot dog on a toasted challah bun topped with kimchi, sriracha aioli, and green onions.

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50+

Plain all-beef hot dog on a toasted challah bun with fries and a soda/water.

Breakfast Dog

$7.50Out of stock

Toasted challah bun, all-beef hot dog, scrambled eggs, and cheesy sauce

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50Out of stock

Toasted challah bun, scrambled eggs, cheesy sauce, and bacon or sausage

One Fat Beer Brat

One Fat Beer Brat

$8.50Out of stock

Sides

Medium Fry

Medium Fry

$3.50

Crispy fries cooked in beef tallow served with mustard aioli.

Large Fry

Large Fry

$6.00

Crispy fries cooked in beef tallow served with mustard aioli.

Cheesy Fries

$7.50Out of stock

Crispy fries cooked in beef tallow topped with shredded cheese.

Chili Cheese Fry

Chili Cheese Fry

$8.50

Crispy fries cooked in beef tallow topped with Texas chili, shredded cheese, pickled jalapenos, and red onions.

Elote Fry

Elote Fry

$8.50

Crispy fries cooked in beef tallow topped with roasted corn, cojita cheese, lime aioli, and cilantro.

Frito Pie

$6.00

Fritos topped with Texas chili, shredded cheese, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream.

Hashbrown

$2.50Out of stock

Potato cake fried in beef tallow

Kimchi Fry

Kimchi Fry

$8.50

Crispy fries cooked in beef tallow topped with kimchi, sriracha aioli, and green onions.

Loaded Fry

Loaded Fry

$8.50

Crispy fries cooked in beef tallow topped with shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream, and green onions.

Burgers

One Fat Burger

$9.50+

1/3# burger patty on a toasted challah bun topped with mustard aioli, grilled onions, and pickles.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.50+

1/3# burger patty on a toasted challah bun topped with shredded cheese and bacon.

Banh Mi Burger

$10.50+

1/3# burger patty on a toasted challah bun topped with banh mi glaze, pickled veggies (jalapeños, carrots, daikon radish), lime aioli, and cilantro.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.50+

1/3# burger patty on a toasted challah bun topped with bacon, bbq sauce, and crispy onions.

Chili Cheese Burger

$10.50+

1/3# burger patty on a toasted challah bun topped with Texas chili, shredded cheese, pickled jalapeños, and red onions.

Elote Burger

$10.50+

1/3# burger patty on a toasted challah bun topped with roasted corn, cojita cheese, lime aioli, and cilantro.

Frito Pie Burger

$11.00+

1/3# burger patty on a toasted challah bun topped with Fritos, Texas chili, shredded cheese, pickled jalapeños, and sour cream.

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$11.00+

1/3# burger patty on a toasted challah bun topped with roasted jalapeño and bacon cream cheese, more bacon, and crispy jalapeños.

Kimchi Burger

$10.50+

1/3# burger patty on a toasted challah bun topped with kimchi, sriracha aioli, and green onions.

Kids Burger

$9.00+

Ice Cream Sodas

Chocolate Soda

Chocolate Soda

$3.50Out of stock
Salted Caramel Soda

Salted Caramel Soda

$3.50Out of stock
Strawberry Sprite Float

Strawberry Sprite Float

$4.00

Coke Float

$4.00

Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00
Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50Out of stock

16oz

Coke

$1.50

12oz

Diet Coke

$1.50

12oz

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

16oz

Lemonade Strawberry

$3.00

16oz

Root Beer

$1.50

12oz.

Sprite

$1.50

12oz

Other Items

Bourbon and Bacon

Bourbon and Bacon

$25.00
KV - First Flight

KV - First Flight

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hot Dogs, French Fries, and Ice Cream Sodas!

Website

Location

n/a, Spring, TX 77382

Directions

Gallery
One Fat Dog image
One Fat Dog image
One Fat Dog image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crust Pizza Co. -Alden Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
8000 Research Forest Drive Spring, TX 77382
View restaurantnext
Zanti Cucina Italiana - 10000 Research Forest Drive
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Research Forest Drive Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Panther Creek
orange starNo Reviews
4775 W. Panther Creek Drive The Woodlands, TX 77381
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. Creekside - Creekside
orange starNo Reviews
26400 Kuykendahl Road Spring, TX 77389
View restaurantnext
Hearsay Gastro Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
20 Waterway Avenue Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
The Classy Cork - 22916 Kuykendahl Road, Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
Kuykendahl Rd Spring, TX 77389
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Spring

Crust Pizza Rayford
orange star4.8 • 2,870
3535 Rayford Rd Spring, TX 77386
View restaurantnext
Grab N Go Tacos
orange star4.5 • 2,285
7826 Louetta Rd Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 045 - Louetta Pines
orange star4.7 • 1,706
1600 Louetta Spring, TX 77388
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 109 - Sawdust
orange star4.8 • 1,672
314 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
b.good - Spring TX
orange star4.6 • 1,404
2162 Spring Stuebner Rd Spring, TX 77389
View restaurantnext
Uni Sushi - Woodlands
orange star4.3 • 1,272
9595 Six Pines Drive The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spring
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston