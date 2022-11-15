Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Root & Sprig

review star

No reviews yet

7115 13th Pl NW

Washington, DC 20012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cubano
Tomato Basil 8oz
Mediterranean

Sandwiches

Ultimate Steak

$12.00

Grilled flank steak, white cheddar cheese, sauteed kale, roasted red peppers, garlic dressing on pressed ciabatta

Pacific Garden

$11.50

Marinated tuna, fennel, olive tapenade, aioli, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Cubano

$12.00

Pork shoulder, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, green goodness dressing on pressed ciabatta

Spicy Pork

$12.00

Pork shoulder, pickled jalapeños, spicy slaw, green goodness dressing, arugula on toasted ciabatta

TC Club

$11.50

Roasted turkey, bacon, balsamic onion relish, smashed avocado, aioli on toasted ciabatta

Grandma's Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken, aioli, diced red onion, diced celery, sliced tomato, bibb lettuce on toasted honey wheat

Chicken Goodness

$11.00

Chicken, white cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, green goodness dressing, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Chicken Caliente

$11.00

Chicken, spicy slaw, smashed avocado, crema on toasted ciabatta

Chicken Torta

$11.00

Chicken, black beans, pickled red onions, romaine, crema, green goodness dressing on toasted ciabatta

Avocado Torta

$10.50

Sliced avocado, black beans, pickled red onions, romaine, crema, green goodness dressing on toasted ciabatta

Mediterranean

$11.03

Marinated chopped chickpea, olive tapenade, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta V

Farmer's Harvest

$11.55

Roasted mushrooms, sautéed kale, roasted red peppers, almonds, lemon vinaigrette, garlic dressing on toasted honey wheat VG/NUT

Dynamite Tofu

$10.50

Sesame ginger marinated tofu, cucumbers, spicy slaw, kale, black sesame seeds, aioli in flour tortilla

Cheddar Melt

$8.40

White cheddar cheese on pressed ciabatta

Salads

Cow Bell

$12.60

Grilled flank steak, marinated chopped chickpea, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, kale, parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Tuna Nicoise

$11.55

Marinated tuna, arugula, quinoa, fennel, sliced avocado, lemon vinaigrette

Southern Border

$12.08

Chicken, romaine, sliced avocado, pickled red onions, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing

The Soy Joy

$12.08

Teriyaki chicken, arugula, quinoa, charred broccoli, roasted red peppers, black sesame seeds

Bird's Nest

$12.08

Chicken, aioli, diced red onions, diced celery, kale, sliced tomato, almonds, lemon vinaigrette

Tofu Twist

$11.55

Sesame ginger marinated tofu, romaine, red and green cabbage, shredded carrots, sliced avocado, pickled red onions, black aesame seeds, carott ginger dressing

Nature's Gift

$11.55

Roasted mushrooms, arugula, quinoa, charred broccoli, fennel, lemon vinaigrette

Soup

Tomato Basil 8oz

$6.00

Tomato Basil 16oz

$9.00

Chicken Vegetable 8oz

$6.50

Chicken Vegetable 16oz

$9.00

Butternut Squash 8oz

$6.50

Butternut Squash 16oz

$9.50

Sides

Arugula Side Salad

$6.30

Arugula, parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette (VG)

Charred Broccoli

$6.30

Broccoli, quinoa, green goodness dressing (VG)

Black Beans

$6.30

Black beans, pickled red onions, crema

Roasted Mushrooms

$6.30

Roasted mushrooms, quinoa, almonds, garlic dressing

Spicy Slaw

$6.30

Red and green cabbage, shredded carrots, sweet chili sambal, lemon vinaigrette

Fruit Salad

$6.30

Assorted seasonal fruits

Marinated Chickpea

$6.30

Marinated chopped chickpea, roasted red peppers

Berry Yogurt

$6.30

Greek yogurt, blueberry compote, granola (VG)

Honey Yogurt

$6.30

Greek yogurt, honey, banana, granola (VG)

Toast

Avocado Toast (R)

$6.30

Smashed avocado, lemon vinaigrette on toasted honey wheat

Avocado Toast (HR)

$10.50

Smashed avocado, lemon vinaigrette on toasted honey wheat

Sticky Goat (R)

$10.50

Goat cheese, almonds, honey on toasted honey wheat

Sticky Goat (HR)

$10.50

Goat cheese, almonds, honey on toasted honey wheat

Sweetest Thing (R)

$7.20

Goat cheese, strawberries, balsamic reduction on toasted honey wheat

Sweetest Thing (HR)

$10.50

Goat cheese, strawberries, balsamic reduction on toasted honey wheat

Beverages

Americano 12oz

$2.89

Americano 20 oz

$3.94

Au Lait 12oz

$2.63

Au Lait 20oz

$3.68

Cappuccino 12oz

$3.68

Cappuccino 20oz

$4.46

Coffee 12oz

$2.36

Coffee 20 oz

$3.41

Espresso Single

$2.89

Espresso Double

$3.94

Hot Tea 12oz

$3.15

Hot Tea 20oz

$3.41

Latte 12oz

$3.68

Latte 20oz

$4.46

Macchiato Single

$3.15

Macchiato Double

$3.68

Iced Americano 16oz

$2.89

Iced Americano 24oz

$3.94

Iced Cappuccino 16oz

$4.46

Iced Cappuccino 24oz

$4.99

Iced Coffee 16oz

$2.36

Iced Coffee 24oz

$3.41

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.46

Iced Latte 24oz

$4.99

Iced Tea Black 16oz

$2.89

Iced Tea Black 24oz

$3.94

Iced Tea Green 16oz

$2.89

Iced Tea Green 24oz

$3.94

Iced Tea Hibiscus 16oz

$2.89

Iced Tea Hibiscus 24oz

$3.94

Lemonade 16oz

$4.20

Lemonade 24oz

$4.99

Still Water

$1.58

Sparkling Water

$1.58

Coca Cola

$2.10

Diet Coke

$2.10

Spindrift Lemon

$2.63

Spindrift 'Red'

$2.63

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Apple Juice

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Snacks

Made Good Mini: Red Velvet

$1.58

Made Good Mini: Snickerdoodle

$1.58

Miss Vickies Sea Salt

$1.58

Miss Vickies: BBQ

$1.58

Popcorn

$1.58

Made Good Granola Bar: Cookies & Creme

$1.58

Made Good Granola: Mixed Berry

$1.58

Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip

$1.58

Made Good Crispy: Vanilla

$1.58
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7115 13th Pl NW, Washington, DC 20012

Directions

Gallery
Root & Sprig image
Root & Sprig image

Similar restaurants in your area

Society Restaurant and Lounge - Silver Spring, MD
orange starNo Reviews
8229 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Takoma Beverage Company
orange star4.7 • 583
6917 LAUREL AVE Takoma Park, MD 20912
View restaurantnext
Moreland's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 161
5501 14th St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
McGinty's Public House
orange star3.5 • 453
911 Ellsworth Drive Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
The Parthenon Restaurant Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
5510 Connecticut Ave Nw Washington, DC 20015
View restaurantnext
Sfoglina - Van Ness
orange star4.7 • 983
4445 Connecticut Ave NW washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Gravitas
orange star4.2 • 464
1401 Okie Street, NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Atlas Brew Works - Ivy City
orange star4.8 • 306
2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102 Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Bakers Daughter - Ivy City
orange star4.5 • 158
1402 Okie St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Glover Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston