Bars & Lounges
Root & Sprig
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7115 13th Pl NW, Washington, DC 20012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Society Restaurant and Lounge - Silver Spring, MD
No Reviews
8229 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurant