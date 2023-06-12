Restaurant header imageView gallery

Root & Sprig Roslyn

review star

No reviews yet

100 PORT WASHINGTON BLVD

ROSLYN, NY 11576

Popular Items

Chicken Goodness (SP)

$10.50

Chicken, white cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, green goodness dressing, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.25

Berry Delight (SP)

$12.08

Base-Acai, almond milk, banana, strawberry, blueberry, topped with granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, chia seeds, honey (Vegetarian, Contains Nuts)

TOAST ONLINE SPRING

Sandwiches

Ultimate Steak (SP)

$11.03

Grilled flank steak, white cheddar cheese, sautéed kale, roasted red peppers, garlic dressing on pressed ciabatta

Pacific Garden (SP)

$9.98

Marinated tuna, fennel, olive tapenade, aioli, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Cubano (SP)

$10.50

Pork shoulder, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, green goodness dressing on pressed ciabatta

Backyard BBQ (SP)

$9.98

Pork shoulder, BBQ slaw, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions on toasted ciabatta

TC Club (SP)

$9.98

Roasted turkey, bacon, balsamic onion relish, smashed avocado, aioli on toasted ciabatta

Grandma's Chicken Salad (SP)

$9.98

Chicken, aioli, diced red onions, diced celery, sliced tomatoes, arugula on toasted honey wheat

Chicken Goodness (SP)

$10.50

Chicken, white cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, green goodness dressing, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Chicken Caliente (SP)

$10.50

Chicken, spicy slaw, smashed avocado, crema on toasted ciabatta

Mediterranean (SP)

$9.45

Marinated chopped chickpeas, olive tapenade, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta (Vegan)

Cheddar Melt (SP)

$7.88

White cheddar cheese on pressed ciabatta (Vegetarian)

Dynamite Tofu (SP)

$9.45

Sesame ginger marinated tofu, cucumbers, spicy slaw, kale, black sesame seeds, aioli in flour tortilla (Vegetarian)

Salads

Tuna Nicoise (SP)

$9.98

Marinated tuna, arugula, quinoa, fennel, sliced avocado, lemon vinaigrette (Gluten Free)

Summer Crunch (SP)

$9.98

Kale, quinoa, red and green cabbage, dried cranberries, almonds, Asian sesame dressing (Vegetarian) (Contains Nuts)

Soy Joy (SP)

$10.50

Teriyaki chicken, arugula, quinoa, charred broccoli, roasted red peppers, black sesame seeds

Cow Bell (SP)

$11.03

Grilled flank steak, marinated chopped chickpeas, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, kale, parmesan cheese, balsamic vinaigrette (Gluten Free)

Tofu Twist (SP)

$9.98

Sesame ginger marinated tofu, romaine, red and green cabbage, shredded carrots, sliced avocado, pickled red onions, black sesame seeds, Asian sesame dressing (Vegetarian)

Bird's Nest (SP)

$10.50

Chicken, aioli, diced red onions, diced celery, kale, sliced tomato, almonds, lemon vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Contains Nuts)

Southern Border (SP)

$10.50

Chicken, romaine, sliced avocado, pickled red onions, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing (Gluten Free)

Strawberry Fields (SP)

$9.98

Kale, cucumbers, goat cheese, walnuts, strawberries, balsamic reduction, balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian) (Gluten Free) (Contains Nuts)

Soup

Tomato Basil 8oz (SP)

$6.30

(Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Tomato Basil 16oz (SP)

$9.45

(Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Chicken Vegetable 8oz (SP)

$6.83

(Gluten Free)

Chicken Vegetable 16oz (SP)

$9.98

(Gluten Free)

Sides

Arugula Side Salad (SP)

$6.30

Arugula, parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Charred Broccoli (SP)

$6.30

Broccoli, quinoa, green goodness dressing (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Spicy Slaw (SP)

$6.30

Red and green cabbage, shredded carrots, sriracha, lemon vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Fruit Salad (SP)

$6.30

Assorted seasonal fruits (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Marinated Chickpeas (SP)

$6.30

Marinated chopped chickpeas, roasted red peppers (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Berry Yogurt (SP)

$6.30

Greek yogurt, blueberry compote, granola (Vegetarian, Contains Nuts)

Honey Yogurt (SP)

$6.30

Greek yogurt, honey, banana, granola (Vegetarian, Contains Nuts)

Toast

Avocado Toast (R) (SP)

$5.78

Smashed avocado, lemon vinaigrette on toasted honey wheat (Vegetarian)

Avocado Toast (HR) (SP)

$9.45

Smashed avocado, lemon vinaigrette on toasted honey wheat (Vegetarian)

Sticky Goat (R) (SP)

$6.30

Goat cheese, almonds, honey on toasted honey wheat (Vegetarian, Contains Nuts)

Sticky Goat (HR) (SP)

$11.03

Goat cheese, almonds, honey on toasted honey wheat (Vegetarian, Contains Nuts)

Sweetest Thing (R) (SP)

$6.30

Goat cheese, strawberries, balsamic reduction on toasted honey wheat (Vegetarian)

Sweetest Thing (HR) (SP)

$10.50

Goat cheese, strawberries, balsamic reduction on toasted honey wheat (Vegetarian)

Beverages

Americano 12 oz

$2.89

Americano 20 oz

$3.94

Au Lait 12oz

$2.63

Au Lait 20 oz

$3.68

Cappuccino 12 oz

$3.94

Cappuccino 20 oz

$4.99

Coffee 12 oz

$2.89

Coffee 20 oz

$3.95

Espresso Single

$2.89

Espresso Double

$3.94

Hot tea 12oz

$3.15

Hot tea 20 oz

$3.41

latte 12 oz

$3.68

latte 20 oz

$4.46

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.25

Iced Latte 24oz

$4.75

Macchiato Single

$3.15

Macchiato Double

$4.20

Arnold Palmer 16 oz (Hibiscus)

$2.89

Arnold Palmer 24 oz (Hibiscus)

$3.68

Arnold Palmer 16oz (Black)

$2.89

Arnold Palmer 24oz (Black)

$3.68

Arnold Palmer 16oz (Green)

$2.89

Arnold Palmer 24oz (Green)

$3.68

Iced Americano 16 oz

$2.89

Iced Americano 24 oz

$3.94

Iced Cappuccino 16 oz

$4.46

Iced Cappuccino 24 oz

$4.99

Iced Coffee 16 oz

$2.36

Iced Coffee 24 oz

$3.41

Iced Tea Black 16oz

$2.89

Iced Tea Black 24oz

$3.94

Iced Tea Green 16oz

$2.89

Iced Tea Green 24oz

$3.94

Iced Tea Hibiscus 16oz

$2.89

Iced Tea Hibiscus 24 oz

$3.94

Lemonade 16 oz

$4.20

Lemonade 24 oz

$4.85

Still Water

$1.58

Sparkling Water

$1.58

Coca Cola

$2.10

Orange Juice

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.10

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Apple Juice

$2.89

Acai Bowls

Berry Delight (SP)

$12.08

Base-Acai, almond milk, banana, strawberry, blueberry, topped with granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, chia seeds, honey (Vegetarian, Contains Nuts)

Chocolate PB & B (SP)

$12.08

Base-Acai, almond milk, banana, peanut butter, strawberries, topped with granola, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs (Vegetarian, Contains Nuts)

Snacks

Croissant

$3.15

David's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.58

David's Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.63

Plain Bagel

$2.10

Everything Bagel

$2.10

Made Good Crispy: Vanilla

$1.58

Made Good Granola: Chocolate Chip

$1.58

Made Good Granola: Mixed Berry

$1.58

Made Good Mini: Red Velvet

$1.58

Made Good Mini: Snickerdoodle

$1.58

Miss Vickies Potato Chips (Sea Salt)

$1.58

Miss Vickies: BBQ

$1.58

Popcorn

$1.58
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
