One Guy from Italy University 1101 University Avenue

1101 University Avenue

Lubbock, TX 79401

Order Again

Popular Items

"House" Traditional Calzone
16" 1 Topping Pizza
Garlic Bread with Cheese

Appetizers

6 Buffalo Wings

$9.99

Comes in mild, medium, or hot. Sauce on side.

12 Buffalo Wings

$17.99

Comes in mild, medium, or hot. Sauce on side.

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$9.99

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Seasoned calamari, served with marinara sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.99

Mozzarella Caprese

$11.50

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and roasted pepper with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Salads

Side House Salad

$4.99

Onions, tomatoes, olives, and mozzarella.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Small Greek Salad

$5.99

Large House Salad

$6.25

Onions, tomatoes, olives, and mozzarella.

Large Caesar Salad

$6.25

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons

Large Greek Salad

$9.99

Italian Antipasto

$11.50

Ham, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, olives, onions, and chilled vegetables with a balsamic vinaigrette.

One Guy Sicilian Salad

$11.50

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella, onions, olives, and a hard-boiled egg with a balsamic vinaigrette

Specials

House Calzone & Drink Special

$8.75

2 Slice & Drink Special

$8.75

2 Gourmet Slices & Drink Special

$9.99

1 SL & House Salad & Drink

$9.99

Pasta Dishes

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Our richest cream sauce made with fresh cream and a blend of cheeses over imported fettuccine pasta. Garnished with parsley

Pasta with Meatballs

$15.99

served with marinara, garnished with parmesan and parsley.

Pasta Bolognese

$15.99

Pasta with our meat sauce. Garnished with parmesan and parsley.

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$14.50

Tomatoes with fresh garlic and basil, sautéed in olive oil, garnished with parmesan and parsley.

Pasta with Vodka Sauce

$16.75

A blend of heavy cream, tomato sauce, and mushrooms with a splash of vodka. Garnished with parmesan and parsley.

Pasta with Pesto Sauce

$16.75

Fresh basil, fresh garlic, pine nuts, parmigiana cheese all sautéed in olive oil with heavy cream.

Pasta with Garlic & Oil

$14.99

Fresh garlic, sautéed in olive oil.

Chicken Parm

$18.25

Breaded chicken with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Substitute marinara for another sauce for $5.00.

Lobster Ravioli

$18.50

Served with a tomato basil sauce with heavy cream. Sub sauce for $5.00.

Baked Lasagna

$14.99

All dishes served with bread and your choice of soup or side salad. Served with marinara sauce. Substitute with any sauce for $5.00.

Baked Ziti

$14.99

All dishes served with bread and your choice of soup or side salad. Served with marinara sauce. Substitute with any sauce for $5.00.

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

All dishes served with bread and your choice of soup or side salad. Served with marinara sauce. Substitute with any sauce for $5.00.

Stuffed Shells

$14.99

All dishes served with bread and your choice of soup or side salad. Served with marinara sauce. Substitute with any sauce for $5.00.

Tortellini

$16.99

All dishes served with bread and your choice of soup or side salad. Served with marinara sauce. Substitute with any sauce for $5.00.

Wraps

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Grilled chicken, garden greens, tomatoes, onions, ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Grilled chicken, garden greens, tomatoes, onions, ranch

Brando Wrap

$10.25

Grilled chicken with marinated roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, fresh garden greens with balsamic vinaigrette.

De Niro Wrap

$10.25

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, marinated roasted red peppers, fresh garden greens with balsamic vinaigrette.

Godfather Wrap

$10.25

Grilled chicken, garden greens, marinated roasted red peppers, mozzarella and fresh basil with balsamic vinaigrette.

Little Italy Wrap

$10.25

Grilled chicken, marinated roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomato, spinach and balsamic vinaigrette.

Raider Wrap

$10.25

Grilled chicken, romaine, and croutons with Caesar dressing.

Sinatra Wrap

$10.25

Grilled chicken, fresh garden greens and marinated red roasted peppers with balsamic vinaigrette.

Hot Subs

Chicken Cutlet Parm Sub

$10.25

Meatball Sub

$10.25

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.50

Served with onion, peppers, and mushrooms.

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$11.99

Side Orders

$2 Donation

$2.00

Ranch

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

French Fries

$5.25

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Meatballs w/ Bread

$6.25

Alfredo Sauce for Dipping

$5.00

Medium Dough

$4.50

Large Dough

$5.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers with French Fries (3)

$8.99

KIDS Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.99

KIDS Pasta with Meatball

$8.99

KIDS Ravioli (3)

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks with French Fries (4)

$8.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.50

Cheesecake

$6.25

Chocolate Cake

$8.25

Key Lime Pie

$6.25

Tiramisu Cake

$7.25

Beverages

Medium Soda

$3.25

Large Drink

$4.25

Calzones

"House" Traditional Calzone

$8.75

Filled with pepperoni, sausage, pizza sauce, and cheese

Meat Calzone

$9.75

Filled with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, pizza sauce, and cheese.

Supreme Calzone

$9.75

Filled with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, pizza sauce, and cheese. Ask for it “Texas Style” to add jalapeños.

Veggie Calzone

$9.25

Filled with bell pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, pizza sauce, and cheese.

Create Your Own Calzone

$10.25

Pick and Choose any filling to go into the calzone

All Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Beef Slice

$3.50

Bell Pepper Slice

$3.50

Black Olive Slice

$3.50

Canadian Bacon Slice

$3.50

Jalapeno Slice

$3.50

Mushroom Slice

$3.50

Onion Slice

$3.50

Pineapple Slice

$3.50

Sausage Slice

$3.50

Tomato Slice

$3.50

Basil Slice

$3.50

All Meat Slice

$4.00

Supreme Slice

$4.00

Alfredo Slice

$4.00

Margarita Slice

$4.00

Veggie Slice

$4.00

Nonnas Slice

$4.00

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.00

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.00

Chicken Slice

$4.00

Special Slice

$4.00

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.50

12" 1 Topping Pizza

$13.75

12" 2 Topping Pizza

$15.75

12" 3 Topping Pizza

$16.99

12" 4 Topping Pizza

$17.75

12" Combo Pizza

$18.50

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, black olive.

12" All Veggie Pizza

$18.50

Onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, olives

12" All Meat Pizza

$18.50

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, beef.

12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$21.75

Grilled chicken on a pizza with both pizza and BBQ sauce

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.75

Grilled chicken on a pizza with both pizza and buffalo sauce

12" Margarita Pizza

$18.25

A pizza topped with olive oil, fresh basil, tomato, and cheese.

12" White Pizza

$18.25

A pizza topped with either ricotta cheese or alfredo and mozzarella cheese.

12" Taco Pizza

$22.75

12" Nonnas Pizza

$22.75

16" Pizzas

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

16" 1 Topping Pizza

$17.99

16" 2 Topping Pizza

$19.99

16" 3 Topping Pizza

$21.25

16" 4 Topping Pizza

$22.75

16" Combo Pizza

$25.50

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, black olive.

16" All Veggie Pizza

$25.50

Onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, olives

16" All Meat Pizza

$25.50

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, beef.

16" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$26.50

Grilled chicken on a pizza with both pizza and BBQ sauce

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.50

Grilled chicken on a pizza with both pizza and buffalo sauce

16" Margarita Pizza

$22.75

A pizza topped with olive oil, fresh basil, tomato, and cheese.

16" White Pizza

$22.75

A pizza topped with either ricotta cheese or alfredo and mozzarella cheese.

16" Taco Pizza

$27.50

16" Nonnas Pizza

$27.50
Restaurant info

We have served authentic, delicious Italian food to the Lubbock area for over 40 years. From awesome pizzas to delicious pasta dishes to our famous calzones, One Guy From Italy prepares and serves every dish with pride. You'll taste our commitment to quality in every bite!

Location

1101 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79401

Directions

