One Hot Cookie Bakery & Catering

No reviews yet

1290 Business Hwy 13

Murphysboro, IL 62966

Traditional Cookies

ANY Cookie

ANY Cookie

$1.15

Can't decide what flavor cookie to try? We will pick one for you.

Assorted Dozen

Assorted Dozen

$12.99

Over 75 years of Family recipes plus a few new twists to create an array of cookie choices. If you don't find your favorite please call or stop by the Cookie Shop to check out our

Assorted Flavors

$1.15

Butterscotch Blondie

$1.15

Enhanced made from scratch traditional cookie dough with creamy Butterscotch Chips.

Chip Off

$1.15
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$1.15

Old fashion Grandma's recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Chocolate Chip w NUTS

Chocolate Chip w NUTS

$1.15

Grandma's great chocolate chip cookie made even better with locally grown pecans pieces.

Heath

$1.15

Grandma's old fashioned bsic cookie douguh made perfect with the addition of chopped heath candy bar. Yummy bits through out - a crunch & a chocolate bite.

Kissed by Chocolate

Kissed by Chocolate

$1.15

Delicious creamy peanut butter cookie topped with a hershey's kiss.

Love of Chocolate

Love of Chocolate

$1.15

A chocolate lover's dream - 4 kinds of chocolate blended to make a super scrumptious chocolate cookie.

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$1.15

Our number 1 seller. Yummy peanut butter with the cross hatch pattern loaded with peanut butter. Melts in your mouth.

Raisin Cane Oatmeal

Raisin Cane Oatmeal

$1.15

An old fashion favorite - Raisin Cane Oatmeal. A special nut flour makes this an addictive cookie. Pop your cookie in the microwave for 20-30 seconds and have "One Hot Cookie" again.

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$1.15

Sugar cookie baked with a toasty coating of cinnamon & sugar create a "Grandpa favorite" Snicker Doodles.

Sugar

Sugar

$1.15

Sugar cookies are an old time favorite. Bright colored sanding sugars always create a lively discussion as a choice is made.

Tuxedo

Tuxedo

$1.15

Lusicous chocolate coookie dough dotted with white chocolate chips. Baked to prefection with melty chips and chocolate chunks.

Hot Box of 16 cookies

Hot Box of 16 cookies

$18.99

16 Fresh baked cookies - HOT right out of the oven packed in a pizza box to keep them warm. To reheat coookies place a cookie in the microwave for 15 - 20 seconds and you will have "One Hot Cookie" again.

Mint to Be

$1.15

Gourmet Cookies & Brownies

5 for $15

5 for $15

$15.00

Purchase 5 Gourmet Cookies and or Brownies priced originally at $2.50 each and you only pay $10.00 !!! You get one for FREE.

Extreme Cookie

Extreme Cookie

$3.00

Homemade chocolate chip cookie topped with made from scratch buttercream icing, drizzled with caramel & chocolate topped with heath candy pieces.

German Chocolate Cookie

$3.00

P.M.S. Cookie

$3.00
Turtle

Turtle

$3.00

A Love of Chocolate (4 kinds of chocolate) Cookie topped with smooth & creamy caramel and toasted pecans.

S'Mores

$3.00

Gourmet Sampler Box

$15.00

One PMS, one Turtle, one Extreme, & one German Chocolate gourmet cookie.

Mint to Be Ext.

$3.00

Salad

Apple Harvest Full Salad with chicken

Apple Harvest Full Salad with chicken

$12.00

Spring mix lettuce, white cheddar cheese, chopped apples, Craisins, praline nuts & grilled chicken with raspberry walnut Vinaigrette dressing.

Asian Full Salad with chicken

Asian Full Salad with chicken

$12.00

Spring mix lettuce & Asian slaw, Mandarin oranges, golden raisins, Chinese noodles, almonds, and grillled chicken with Asian dressing.

Caesar Full Salad with chicken

Caesar Full Salad with chicken

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, red onions, croutons, grillled chicken with Caesar dressing.

Sm Caesar Side no chicken

$4.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, red onions and croutons.

Lg Caesar Side no chicken

$9.00

Carribean Full Salad with jerk chicken

$12.00

Lettuce combinations, white cheddar, avocado, cucumber, peppers, pineapple, grilled jerk chicken with Caribbean dressing - honey mustard.

Chef Full Salad with deli meat

Chef Full Salad with deli meat

$12.00

Lettuce combination, Monterey & Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sliced egg, sliced ham and turkey, cucumbers, peppers, & croutons. Choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad chicken

$12.00

Combination lettuces, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced egg, chopped tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, muushrooms, red onion, croutons, chicken and bacon wirth a choice of dressing.

House Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce combination, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and croutons.

Spinach Full Salad with chicken & bacon

$12.00

Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, grilled chicken, sliced egg, red onion,sliced mushrooms, croutons with Hot Bacon Dressing.

Strawberry Poppy Seed Full Salad with chicken

Strawberry Poppy Seed Full Salad with chicken

$12.00

Lettuce combination feta cheese crumbles, Mandarin oranges, blueberries, strawberries, praline nuts, grilled chicken with poppyseed dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad with chicken

Buffalo Chicken Salad with chicken

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Strips, crispy bacon, chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions, shredded cheese and croutons served with our choice of ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.

Buffalo Salad with shrimp

$12.00

Buffalo shrimp, crispy bacon, lettuce combination, chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions, shredded cheese and croutons served with your coice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.

Pasta Salad - 1 quart

$10.00

Loaded potato salad with sour cream, cheese, bacon with a creamy dressing. Yummy!

Potato Salad - Individual serving

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato Salad. All the flavors of cheese, sour cream, chives, & bacon adding to the blend of potatoes with creamy dressing.

Potato Salad - quart

$10.00

Loaded potato salad with sour cream, cheese, bacon with a creamy dressing. Yummy!

Slaw - individual

$3.00

Creamy cole slaw.

Slaw - Quart

$10.00

Veggie Salad - 1/2 Salad

$6.00

Veggie Salad - Full

$10.00

Watermelon Feta Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

$3 Side & Cookie

$4.00

HCS--full

$8.00

Homemade with chunks of chicken, apple, grapes, celery and our special dressing

Ham Sandwich - Full

$7.00

Deli or Panini shaved ham with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard or mayo on choice of bread.

Turkey Sandwich - Full

$7.00

Shave baked turkey sliced thin and served with choice of Bread, Cheese, letttuce & tomato, mustard or mayo. Panini Style (Hot) or DEli Style (cold).

Roast Beef Sandwich - Full

$8.00

Deli or Paninnni sliced Roast Beef with cheddar cheese on marbled rye with lettuce, tomato, red onion & brew pub mustard.

Club Sandwich

$8.00

Veggie Sandwich - full

$7.00
Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$5.00

A trio of cheeses on Texas toast buttered and toasted . Add grilled with tomato and or crisp bacon. Pairs well with a hearty soup or salad.

Cod Po Boy

$7.00

Fried Cod Fish Sandwich with a coice of remoulade sauce or tarter sauce, chees, lettuce, tomatoe, and red onion.

Curly Dog - Double

$4.00

Elsie's Famous Curly Dog. Two hot dogs cut a special way then deep fried to curl on a hamburger bun topped with the special mustard slaw.

Gyro Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Gyro with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & cumcumber on a warm pita.

Burger

$8.00

Italian Sub

$7.00
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.00

Yummy thin sliced beef grilled with tricolored peppers & onions topped with melted cheese on a hoagie roll.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$7.00

Slice tasty corned beef with 1000 island dressing, sauerkart on rye bread. You don't have to wait until St. Patrick Day to enjoy the Irish treat.

Shrimp Por'Boy

$7.00Out of stock

Fried shrimp on a hearty roll with shred lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and remoulade sauce .

$4 Side & Cookie

$5.00

Sides

Plain Chips

$1.50

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Doritos

$1.50

Fritos

$1.50

Potato Salad

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Cucumbers, Tomatoes, & Onions

$3.00

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Fruit bowl 8 oz

$3.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$3.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$2.00

Salt Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Soup

Tomato Basil

$4.00+

Chili

$4.00+

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00+

Gnocchi

$4.00+

Zuppa

$4.00+

Kids Meals

Kids Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Wraps

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$8.00

BLT

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Southwest Wrap

$8.00

Side & Cookie

$4.00

Special Side & Cookie

$2.00

Daily Special

Put in special and price

Peanut Rolls

Homemade sponge cake 1949 Baptist Cookbook recipe. Huge cake squares iced on ALL sides with homemade buttercream icing then rolled in chopped roasted and salted peanuts. Old fashion local fundraiser favorite.

Peanut Roll -individual

$3.00

Peanut Roll - dozen

$36.00

Cakes

Babe Cake

$7.00

Soda

Coke - can

$1.50

Coke - Bottle

$2.00

Diet Coke - can

$1.50

Diet Coke - Bottle

$2.00

Sprite -can

$1.50

Sprite - Bottle

$2.00

Big Muddy Rootbeer

$2.00

Tea

Iced tea SWEET

$2.00

Iced Tea UNsweet

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

Cup of Coffee

$2.00

Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Lemonade

LEMONADE

$2.00

KIDS LEMONADE

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Deluxe Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Dinners

Individual Thanksgiving Meal

$15.00

Small Thanksgiving Meal

$30.00

Medium Thanksgiving Meal

$90.00

Large Thanksgiving Meal

$180.00

Dessert Upgrade

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Decorated Thanksgiving Cake

$7.00

Holiday Cookie Tray

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Extras

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$26.99

Pint Side

$7.00

Quart Side

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location

1290 Business Hwy 13, Murphysboro, IL 62966

Directions

