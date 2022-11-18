- Home
- Murphysboro
- /
- Caterers
- /
- One Hot Cookie Bakery & Catering
One Hot Cookie Bakery & Catering
No reviews yet
1290 Business Hwy 13
Murphysboro, IL 62966
Traditional Cookies
ANY Cookie
Can't decide what flavor cookie to try? We will pick one for you.
Assorted Dozen
Over 75 years of Family recipes plus a few new twists to create an array of cookie choices. If you don't find your favorite please call or stop by the Cookie Shop to check out our
Assorted Flavors
Butterscotch Blondie
Enhanced made from scratch traditional cookie dough with creamy Butterscotch Chips.
Chip Off
Chocolate Chip
Old fashion Grandma's recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Chocolate Chip w NUTS
Grandma's great chocolate chip cookie made even better with locally grown pecans pieces.
Heath
Grandma's old fashioned bsic cookie douguh made perfect with the addition of chopped heath candy bar. Yummy bits through out - a crunch & a chocolate bite.
Kissed by Chocolate
Delicious creamy peanut butter cookie topped with a hershey's kiss.
Love of Chocolate
A chocolate lover's dream - 4 kinds of chocolate blended to make a super scrumptious chocolate cookie.
Peanut Butter
Our number 1 seller. Yummy peanut butter with the cross hatch pattern loaded with peanut butter. Melts in your mouth.
Raisin Cane Oatmeal
An old fashion favorite - Raisin Cane Oatmeal. A special nut flour makes this an addictive cookie. Pop your cookie in the microwave for 20-30 seconds and have "One Hot Cookie" again.
Snickerdoodle
Sugar cookie baked with a toasty coating of cinnamon & sugar create a "Grandpa favorite" Snicker Doodles.
Sugar
Sugar cookies are an old time favorite. Bright colored sanding sugars always create a lively discussion as a choice is made.
Tuxedo
Lusicous chocolate coookie dough dotted with white chocolate chips. Baked to prefection with melty chips and chocolate chunks.
Hot Box of 16 cookies
16 Fresh baked cookies - HOT right out of the oven packed in a pizza box to keep them warm. To reheat coookies place a cookie in the microwave for 15 - 20 seconds and you will have "One Hot Cookie" again.
Mint to Be
Gourmet Cookies & Brownies
5 for $15
Purchase 5 Gourmet Cookies and or Brownies priced originally at $2.50 each and you only pay $10.00 !!! You get one for FREE.
Extreme Cookie
Homemade chocolate chip cookie topped with made from scratch buttercream icing, drizzled with caramel & chocolate topped with heath candy pieces.
German Chocolate Cookie
P.M.S. Cookie
Turtle
A Love of Chocolate (4 kinds of chocolate) Cookie topped with smooth & creamy caramel and toasted pecans.
S'Mores
Gourmet Sampler Box
One PMS, one Turtle, one Extreme, & one German Chocolate gourmet cookie.
Mint to Be Ext.
Salad
Apple Harvest Full Salad with chicken
Spring mix lettuce, white cheddar cheese, chopped apples, Craisins, praline nuts & grilled chicken with raspberry walnut Vinaigrette dressing.
Asian Full Salad with chicken
Spring mix lettuce & Asian slaw, Mandarin oranges, golden raisins, Chinese noodles, almonds, and grillled chicken with Asian dressing.
Caesar Full Salad with chicken
Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, red onions, croutons, grillled chicken with Caesar dressing.
Sm Caesar Side no chicken
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, red onions and croutons.
Lg Caesar Side no chicken
Carribean Full Salad with jerk chicken
Lettuce combinations, white cheddar, avocado, cucumber, peppers, pineapple, grilled jerk chicken with Caribbean dressing - honey mustard.
Chef Full Salad with deli meat
Lettuce combination, Monterey & Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sliced egg, sliced ham and turkey, cucumbers, peppers, & croutons. Choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad chicken
Combination lettuces, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced egg, chopped tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, muushrooms, red onion, croutons, chicken and bacon wirth a choice of dressing.
House Side Salad
Lettuce combination, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and croutons.
Spinach Full Salad with chicken & bacon
Fresh spinach, crumbled bacon, grilled chicken, sliced egg, red onion,sliced mushrooms, croutons with Hot Bacon Dressing.
Strawberry Poppy Seed Full Salad with chicken
Lettuce combination feta cheese crumbles, Mandarin oranges, blueberries, strawberries, praline nuts, grilled chicken with poppyseed dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad with chicken
Buffalo Chicken Strips, crispy bacon, chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions, shredded cheese and croutons served with our choice of ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
Buffalo Salad with shrimp
Buffalo shrimp, crispy bacon, lettuce combination, chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions, shredded cheese and croutons served with your coice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
Pasta Salad - 1 quart
Loaded potato salad with sour cream, cheese, bacon with a creamy dressing. Yummy!
Potato Salad - Individual serving
Loaded Baked Potato Salad. All the flavors of cheese, sour cream, chives, & bacon adding to the blend of potatoes with creamy dressing.
Potato Salad - quart
Loaded potato salad with sour cream, cheese, bacon with a creamy dressing. Yummy!
Slaw - individual
Creamy cole slaw.
Slaw - Quart
Veggie Salad - 1/2 Salad
Veggie Salad - Full
Watermelon Feta Salad
Sandwiches
$3 Side & Cookie
HCS--full
Homemade with chunks of chicken, apple, grapes, celery and our special dressing
Ham Sandwich - Full
Deli or Panini shaved ham with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard or mayo on choice of bread.
Turkey Sandwich - Full
Shave baked turkey sliced thin and served with choice of Bread, Cheese, letttuce & tomato, mustard or mayo. Panini Style (Hot) or DEli Style (cold).
Roast Beef Sandwich - Full
Deli or Paninnni sliced Roast Beef with cheddar cheese on marbled rye with lettuce, tomato, red onion & brew pub mustard.
Club Sandwich
Veggie Sandwich - full
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
A trio of cheeses on Texas toast buttered and toasted . Add grilled with tomato and or crisp bacon. Pairs well with a hearty soup or salad.
Cod Po Boy
Fried Cod Fish Sandwich with a coice of remoulade sauce or tarter sauce, chees, lettuce, tomatoe, and red onion.
Curly Dog - Double
Elsie's Famous Curly Dog. Two hot dogs cut a special way then deep fried to curl on a hamburger bun topped with the special mustard slaw.
Gyro Sandwich
Grilled Gyro with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & cumcumber on a warm pita.
Burger
Italian Sub
Philly Cheesesteak
Yummy thin sliced beef grilled with tricolored peppers & onions topped with melted cheese on a hoagie roll.
Reuben Sandwich
Slice tasty corned beef with 1000 island dressing, sauerkart on rye bread. You don't have to wait until St. Patrick Day to enjoy the Irish treat.
Shrimp Por'Boy
Fried shrimp on a hearty roll with shred lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and remoulade sauce .
$4 Side & Cookie
Sides
Kids Meals
Wraps
Daily Special
Peanut Rolls
Cakes
Soda
Coffee
Water
Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Dinners
Dessert Upgrade
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1290 Business Hwy 13, Murphysboro, IL 62966