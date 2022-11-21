One Line Coffee Capitol Square

Private Coffee Tasting-Huntington Centre

Schedule a Special Coffee Tasting in the Huntington Centre for your office staff or for clients. We will bring a variety of coffees to your office or available gathering space and your One Line Coffee Host will provide an informative presentation on "All Things Coffee" as well as serve coffee tastings. These one hour sessions provide a unique and enlightening experience. Your host is typically one of our senior experienced baristas. . They can answer ALMOST any question you might have related to coffee tasting and preparation. Each tasting typically involves 20-30 people. Please include your contact info when you place your order and we will be in contact within 48 hours to schedule the session. There will be an additional charge for the coffees we prepare and serve which is typically about $60 for 20-30 people.