One Line Coffee Capitol Square

review star

No reviews yet

41 S High St

Located in the rear first floor lobby are of the Huntington Centre!

Columbus, OH 43215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Latte (16 oz)
Toddy Cold Brew
Iced Latte (16 oz)

COFFEE

Batch-Brew Coffee (Take-Out)

$2.60+

Choose one of our fresh locally-roasted coffees with options for the Medium Roasted-Colombia el Progresso...our dark-roasted Guatemala Asprocdegua... or the decaf Colombia La Serrania.

Toddy Cold Brew

$0.00+

Classic cold brew, made with our medium-roast Colombia El Progreso. Great black, or takes cream and sugar beautifully!

Red Eye

$3.85+

Batch-brewed Colombia El Progreso plus a Method Blend Espresso Shot for an extra kick of caffeine!

Cafe Au Lait

$3.15+

Our perfectly brewed Colombia El Progreso (Medium Roast) paired with an equal amount of our steamed Hartzler Milk!

ESPRESSO (HOT)

Cappuccino (6 oz)

$3.45

One part of our Method Blend espresso to about 3 parts textured Hartzler milk. A perfectly balanced espresso beverage.

Cortado (4.5 oz)

$3.45

Equal parts of frothed Hartzler milk and our Method Blend espresso.

Flat White (6 oz)

$3.45

Americano (8 oz)

$2.70

An extraction of our Method Blend espresso diluted with hot water to resemble a drip coffee. Made popular in Europe during WWI when our American Soldiers thought espresso shots too strong!

Latte (12 oz)

$4.15

A milky beverage showcasing the flavor of espresso and perfectly textured milk.

Latte (16 oz)

$4.65

A milky beverage showcasing the flavor of espresso and perfectly textured milk.

Honey Latte (12 oz)

Honey Latte (12 oz)

$4.80

Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), buckwheat honey, rose, and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!

Honey Latte (16 oz)

Honey Latte (16 oz)

$5.50

Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), buckwheat honey, rose, and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!

Milligan's Maple Latte (12 oz)

Milligan's Maple Latte (12 oz)

$4.90

Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!

Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)

Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)

$5.60

Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!

Mocha Latte (12 oz)

Mocha Latte (12 oz)

$4.55

Featuring our own single-origin Askinosie chocolate sauce (vegan!)

Mocha Latte (16 oz)

Mocha Latte (16 oz)

$5.25

Featuring our own single-origin Askinosie chocolate sauce (vegan!)

Pumpkin Spice Latte (12 oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Latte (16 oz)

$6.25Out of stock

ESPRESSO (COLD)

Iced Latte (16 oz)

$4.45

Our Method Espresso and Hartzler milk shaken and poured over ice. Syrups available!

Iced Americano (12 oz)

$2.95
Iced Honey Latte (16 oz)

Iced Honey Latte (16 oz)

$5.30

Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), buckwheat honey, rose, and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!

Iced Mocha Latte (16 oz)

Iced Mocha Latte (16 oz)

$5.05

Featuring our own single-origin Askinosie chocolate sauce (vegan!)

Iced Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)

Iced Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)

$5.40

Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon syrup - originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!

Iced Espresso & Tonic (12 oz)

Iced Espresso & Tonic (12 oz)

$5.95Out of stock

Fentimans Tonic with your choice of espresso, floated. A fun and refreshing summer coffee vibe!

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte (16 oz)

$5.50Out of stock

TEA & OTHER (HOT)

Chai Latte (12 oz)

Chai Latte (12 oz)

$4.50

Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.

Chai Latte (16 oz)

Chai Latte (16 oz)

$5.25

Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.

Hot Chocolate (12 oz)

Hot Chocolate (12 oz)

$3.50

Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, made with single-origin Askinosie cocoa powder.

Hot Chocolate (16 oz)

Hot Chocolate (16 oz)

$4.25

Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, made with single-origin Askinosie cocoa powder.

Hot Tea-Petali (12-16 oz.)

Hot Tea-Petali (12-16 oz.)

$2.85+

Petali Teas are handcrafted- no machines are used to produce the tea blends- The style is artisan, using full leaves, fruits, nuts, barks, roots, flower petals, yerba mate, rooibos and a myriad of tea shapes, sizes and varieties. Their flavorings and essences are the best quality available so each cup is a delicious experience

Cascara Apple Cider (12 oz)

$4.50

Cascara Apple Cider (16 oz)

$6.00

TEA & OTHER (COLD)

Fentiman's Tonic/Soda

Fentiman's Tonic/Soda

$2.75+

Botanically brewed sodas out of the UK. Naturally fermented and carbonated!

Iced Chai (16 oz)

Iced Chai (16 oz)

$5.00

Third Street Chai mixed with your choice of milk, shaken and served over ice.

Iced Tea-Petali

Iced Tea-Petali

$3.35+

Steeped loose-leaf tea from Petali Teas, served over ice.

Milk (12 oz)

$2.50

Milk (16 oz)

$2.95
San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$1.75+

The classic Italian sparkling mineral water, with over 120 years of tradition!

Iced Cascara Apple Cider (16 oz)

$5.00

Iced Cascara Apple Cider (24 oz)

$7.50Out of stock

Iced Black and Ginger (12 oz)

$6.00

Earl Grey Concentrate in a Ginger Beer. Super Crisp and Tasty!

OLC Kitchens Bakery

Biscotti-Hand Made

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

A classic, but with a unique addition of apple slices tucked into the roll! + maple cream cheese icing and cinnamon from North Market Spices.

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.00

With a crunchy oat topping and vanilla drizzle.

Cookie: MeeMaw's Special Recipe

$4.50

Our One Line Coffee Kitchens Chef's grandmother's recipe!

Muffin-From Scratch!

Scones-From Our OLC Kitchen

BRAND NEW from-scratch scone goodness! Our chef's own recipe.

Beans/Pouches

Brasil Rio Brilhante Liga 6 (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Brasil Rio Brilhante Liga 6 (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$14.50Out of stock

This is hopefully the beginning of more purchases from Brasil! Finally, a farm truly dedicated to quality. A single farm, medium-roast, full natural coffee from near Coromandel in Minas Gerais. Black grape, date, molasses, velvety. Bourbon, Catuai, Catucai, Topázio, and Arara varieties. Country: Brasil Region: Minas Gerais Municipality: Coromandel Farm: Rio Brilhante Farmer: Two generations of the Urban family Altitude: 900 - 1150 m. Varieties: Bourbon, Catuai, Catucai, Topázio, and Arara varieties Processing method: Full natural, with drying on patio. Tasting notes: Black grape, date, molasses, velvety

Colombia Asmucafe (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Colombia Asmucafe (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$15.00Out of stock

A truly delicious dark-roast offering, with wonderful, comforting flavors, from a community of farms 100% owned by women! A female cooperative coffee from the Ajicito community near El Tambo in Cauca, Colombia. Crème brûlée, dark chocolate, baked apple, roast. Colombia and Castillo varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Cauca Town: Near El Tambo Cooperative: Asociación de Mujeres Agropecuarias de Uribe Farmers: 100% female smallholder members from the Ajicito community Altitude: 1850 - 1900 m. Variety: Castillo and Colombia Processing method: Fully washed, with 24 hours of “in fruit” and tank fermenting, and 8-12 days parabolic drying Tasting notes: Crème brûlée, dark chocolate, baked apple, roast

Colombia Buena Vista (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Colombia Buena Vista (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$18.50

Our first coffee from both Balzac Brothers, an importer, and Cafelumbus, an exporter. What a first impression! A single farm, full natural coffee with an anaerobic twist from the lesser known Risaralda region of Colombia near Belén de Umbría. Tangerine, blackberry, cotton candy, cherry bitters. 100% Red Castillo variety. Country: Colombia Region: Risaralda Town: Belén de Umbría Farm: Buena Vista Farmer: Carlos Mario Gallego Sánchez Altitude: 1800 - 1925 m. Variety: Red Castillo Processing method: Full natural, with an anaerobic hold and sun-drying Tasting notes: Tangerine, blackberry, cotton candy, cherry bitters

Colombia Buenos Aires Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch

Colombia Buenos Aires Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch

$23.00Out of stock

This may be the best decaf we've ever roasted. Not an exaggeration. Our first purchase from Cofinet, a small exporter in Colombia. A single farm, full natural, sugar cane decaf coffee from near the town of Armenia, in Quindio. Raspberry, melon, carnation, creamy. 100% Castillo cultivar. Country: Colombia Region: Armenia, Quindio Farm: Buenos Aires Farmer: Jairo Arcila Altitude: 1200 - 1700 meters Cultivar: 100% Castillo Processing method: Full natural, with temperature controlled raised bed drying Decaffeination method: Natural sugar cane derived ethyl acetate Tasting notes: Raspberry, melon, carnation, creamy

Colombia El Progreso (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Colombia El Progreso (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$16.00

This is the fifth year that we have purchased coffee from Rodrigo Sanchez at El Progreso. Truly one of our most valued relationships, and a truly spectacular, every day, house coffee. A single farm, fully washed medium roast from the Huila region of Colombia. Orange, vanilla, caramel, balanced. Caturra and Bourbon varieties.

Colombia El Puente (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Colombia El Puente (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$15.50

As coffee prices rise, this coffee represents a high value for the consumer. An amazingly sweet, easy to drink medium roast from a community of farmers just breaking into specialty coffee. A fully washed, community coffee from 240 producers located near Pitalito in Huila, Colombia. Apricot, ladyfingers, chocolate chip, sugar cane. Caturra, Castillo, and Colombia varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Fundador, near Pitalito Producers: 240 smallholder families Mill: El Puente Altitude: 1400 m. Varieties: Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo Processing method: Fully washed, with 24-32 hour dry fermentation and 20-25 days of drying Tasting notes: Apricot, ladyfingers, chocolate chip, sugar cane

Colombia la Primavera (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Colombia la Primavera (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$22.00Out of stock

We've purchased from Arnulfo Leguizamo's other farm (El Faldon) in the past, but this is our first purchase from La Primavera! An awesome, unique variety coffee to start our exploration of this farm. A fully washed, single farm coffee from the Huila region of Colombia. Peach, tropical fruit, white florals, bergamot. 100% Sidra variety. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Near San Augustin Farm: La Primavera Farmer: Arnulfo Leguizamo Altitude: 1840 meters Variety: Sidra Processing method: Fully washed, with patio drying Tasting notes: Peach, tropical fruit, white florals, bergamot

Colombia La Serrania Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch

Colombia La Serrania Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch

$18.00

Fresh crop 2022 has arrived! A super clean, complex and sweet decaf from a quality-focused group! We love to see some floral notes in a decaf! A fully washed, sugar cane decaf coffee from a group of 50 farmers in the Huila region of Colombia. Stonefruit, cherry, dulce de leche, floral. Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: A group of towns centering on Pitalito Farmers: Approximately 50 contributing farmers Altitude: 1600 - 1750 meters Varieties: Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo Processing method: Fully washed on farm, with a 26+ hour dry fermentation Decaffeination method: Natural sugar cane derived ethyl acetate Tasting notes: Stonefruit, cherry, dulce de leche, floral

Colombia la Victoria (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Colombia la Victoria (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$17.00Out of stock

Our 4th year of purchasing from this very deserving cooperative. historically cut off from the world in a guerilla-controlled area, they've only recently gained access to the specialty market. A cooperative, dark-roast, fully washed coffee from near santa maria in the foothills of Nevado de Huila. Pomegranate, dark chocolate, caramel, soft roast. Bourbon, Caturra, and Typica varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Santa Maria Cooperative: Asociacion La Victoria Altitude: 1700-2200 meters Varieties: Caturra, Typica, and Bourbon Processing method: Fully washed on farm with drying under parabolic tents Tasting notes: Pomegranate, dark chocolate, caramel, soft roast

Costa Rica Calle Liles Double Diamond Anaerobic Natural - 12 oz. Pouch

Costa Rica Calle Liles Double Diamond Anaerobic Natural - 12 oz. Pouch

$27.00

Another year, and another incredible coffee from our friends at Las Lajas micromill. A limited release offering from a single farm in the Central Valley of Costa Rica. Yuzu, red fruits, chocolate cake, lavender. Caturra and Catuai varieties. Country: Costa Rica Region: Sabanilla de Alajuela, Central Valley Mill: Las Lajas Farm: Calle Liles Farmer: Oscar and Francisca Chacon Altitude: 1450-1600 meters Varieties: Caturra and Catuai Processing method: Double Diamond anaerobic natural, with a 72 hour anaerobic hold, followed by extended drying in shade Tasting notes: Yuzu, red fruits, chocolate cake, lavender

Ethiopia Kossa Geshe SO Espresso -12 oz. Pouch

Ethiopia Kossa Geshe SO Espresso -12 oz. Pouch

$17.50Out of stock

An espresso-specific profile of perhaps our most well-recognized offering, from our oldest relationship in Ethiopia. A single farm, full natural coffee from the Agaro microregion in Jimma. Rose water, nectarine, marshmallow, complex. Limu Buna 54 and 74165, both native heirloom varieties. Country: Ethiopia Region: Jimma Town: Near Agaro Farm: Kossa Geshe Altitude: 1950 m. Farmers: Abdulwahid and Anwar Sheriff, two brothers Processing method: Full natural, with raised bed and tarp drying, with selective sorting Variety: Limu Buna 54 and 74165, both native varieties Tasting notes: Rose water, nectarine, marshmallow, complex

Ethiopia Kossa Geshe(Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Ethiopia Kossa Geshe(Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$17.50

Perhaps our most well-recognized offering, from our oldest relationship in Ethiopia. Our seventh year purchasing from the Sheriff brothers! A single farm, full natural coffee from the Agaro microregion in Jimma. White peach, marshmallow, honeysuckle, bubblegum. Limu Buna 54 and 74165, both native heirloom varieties. Country: Ethiopia Region: Jimma Town: Near Agaro Farm: Kossa Geshe Altitude: 1950 m. Farmers: Abdulwahid and Anwar Sheriff, two brothers Processing method: Full natural, with raised bed and tarp drying, with selective sorting Variety: Limu Buna 54 and 74165, both native varieties Tasting notes: White peach, marshmallow, honeysuckle, bubblegum

Guatemala Asprocdegua (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Guatemala Asprocdegua (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$16.00

2 years in a row! Love to see this dark-roasted coffee back on the offering list, and it's better than ever! An extremely sweet, comforting dark roast with easy flavors to love. A Fair Trade, organic, fully washed coffee from the Huehuetenango region of Guatemala. Cherry, molasses, cocoa powder, caramelized. Bourbon, Catuai, Caturra, and Pache varieties. Country: Guatemala Region: Huehuetenango Town: Multiple municipalities Farmers: 394 organic certified members of Asociación de Productores de Café Diferenciados y Especiales de Guatemala Altitude: 1600 - 2200 m. Variety: Bourbon, Pache, Catuai, and Caturra Processing method: Fully washed Tasting notes: Cherry, molasses, cocoa powder, caramelized

Guatemala Aurora Project (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Guatemala Aurora Project (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$16.00

A really cool project from our favorite relationship in Guatemala, Los Volcanes. A fully washed, La Esperanza employee grown and processed coffee from the Sacatepéquez region near Antigua. Brownie, lemon frosting, cranberry, orange blossom. Primarily Bourbon, Catuai, and Geisha varieties. Country: Guatemala Region: Sacatepéquez Farmers: Employees of Beneficio La Esperanza, a mill owned by Los Volcanes Altitude: 1550 - 1900 m. Variety: Primarily Bourbon, Catuai, and Geisha Processing method: Fully washed under farmer supervision at La Esperanza, with patio drying Tasting notes: Brownie, lemon frosting, cranberry, orange blossom

Guatemala Quisache (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Guatemala Quisache (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$14.50Out of stock

Fresh crop! An insanely sweet, easy-drinking medium roast from one of our favorite partners, Los Volcanes in Guatemala. A fully washed, community coffee from 46 producers in the Chimaltnenango region, spanning decades of cooperation. Apple blossom, tootsie roll, candied citrus, candy corn. Bourbon, Catuai, and Sarchimor varieties. Country: Guatemala Department: Chimaltenango Village: Quisache Farmers: 46 producers, including 6 estates and 40 smallholder farms Wet mill: La Esperanza Altitude: 1533 meters Varieties: Bourbon, Catuai, and Sarchimor Processing method: Fully washed with patio drying Tasting notes: Apple blossom, tootsie roll, candied citrus, candy corn

Guatemala Todos Santos (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Guatemala Todos Santos (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$16.00

After a one year hiatus, Todos Santos returns to the lineup! An insanely sweet, easy-drinking medium roast from one of our favorite partners, Los Volcanes in Guatemala. A fully washed coffee from the 55 producer ASODIETT cooperative in the Huehuetenango region. Caramel, tootsie roll, honeysuckle, spiced cider. Primarily Bourbon and Caturra, with other varieties. Country: Guatemala Region: Huehuetenango Town: Todos Santos Farmers: 55 members of ASODIETT Altitude: 1400 - 1800 m. Variety: Multiple; primarily Bourbon and Caturra Processing method: Fully washed on farm Dry mill: Nueva Esperanza Tasting notes: Caramel, tootsie roll, honeysuckle, spiced cider

Honduras El Jutal (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Honduras El Jutal (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$16.50

A great coffee from a farmer well-deserving of praise. Easy to drink, complex, and sweet. A honey-processed, single farm coffee grown near the town of Belén Gualcho in Ocotepeque, Honduras. Fig, butterscotch, honeysuckle, molasses. 100% Ihcafe 90 cultivar. Country: Honduras Region: Ocotepeque Town: Belén Gualcho Farm: El Jutal Farmer: Salvator Santos Martinez Altitude: 1600 meters Varieties: Ihcafe 90 Processing method: Honey process Tasting notes: Fig, butterscotch, honeysuckle, molasses

Kenya Gathaithi (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Kenya Gathaithi (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$19.00

Our first year purchasing from the Gathaithi Farmer's Cooperative Society, and what a coffee it is! A fully washed, cooperative coffee from the Gathaithi Cooperative located north of Nyrobi in Nyeri County. Black tea, apricot, plum skin, albariño wine. 90% SL28, with trace amounts of SL34, Ruiru 11 and Batian. Country: Kenya Region: Tetu, in Nyeri county Town: 100 miles north of Nairobi Farmers: 1542 members of the Gathaithi Farmer’s Cooperative Altitude: 1650 m. Varieties: 90% SL28, with trace SL34, Batian, and Ruiru 11 Processing method: Fully washed, with overnight fermentation and 7-15 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Black tea, apricot, plum skin, albariño wine

Kenya Gicherori (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Kenya Gicherori (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$19.00

Our second offering from Kenya this year, also from a new cooperative. Similar flavor profile to last year's Giakanja offering. A fully washed, single washing station, cooperative coffee from lesser known Embu County, just south of Mt. Kenya. Candied lime, vanilla cake, starfruit, milk chocolate. SL28 and SL34 cultivars. Country: Kenya Region: Embu County Town: Gicherori Washing station: Gicherori Farmers: 1200 members of the Kibugu cooperative living near the Gicherori mill Altitude: 1650 m. Cultivars: SL28 and SL34 Processing method: Fully washed, with overnight fermentation and 7-15 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Candied lime, vanilla cake, starfruit, milk chocolate

Method Blend Espresso-12 oz. Pouch

Method Blend Espresso-12 oz. Pouch

$15.50

Our signature espresso blend. Typically 3 bean, seasonal, and versatile. Always delicious. This espresso blend contains: Ethiopia Kossa Geshe: A full natural, single farm coffee from the Agaro microregion in Limu. Heirloom varieties. Guatemala Atitlan: A fully washed coffee from a small group of farmers working with Los Volcanes in Guatemala. Primarily Bourbon, Caturra, and Typica varieties. Papua New Guinea Roteps: A fully washed, smallholder coffee from a single wet mill around Kuli, near Mt. Hagen in the Western Highlands. Bourbon, Typica, and Arusha varieties. Tasting notes: White florals, starfruit, molasses, rich

Mexico Cabonoch Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch

Mexico Cabonoch Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch

$16.50

The definition of an easy to drink decaf, perfect for that second (or third!) cup. A Fair Trade, organic, fully washed cooperative coffee from the northern Chiapas region of Mexico. Apple cider, graham spice, honey, caramel. Typica, Bourbon, Caturra, Mondo Novo, Catimor, and Sarchimor varieties and cultivars. Country: Mexico Region: Northern Chiapas Farmers: Member farmers of Cafeticultores de los Bosques del Norte de Chiapas (Cabonoch) Altitude: 1000 - 2100 m. Variety: Typica, Bourbon, Caturra, Mondo Novo, Catimor, and Sarchimor Processing method: Fully washed on farm Decaffeination method: Mountain Water Process Tasting Notes: Honeycrisp, caramel, toffee, balanced

Mexico La Hamaica (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Mexico La Hamaica (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$14.50Out of stock

It's incredibly exciting to see more and more high quality coffees coming out of Mexico, after dealing with so much coffee leaf rust for so many years! A fully washed, single farm coffee from the Costa region of Oaxaca. Brownie, tiramisu, almond, plum. Typica La Pluma, Bourbon, Caturra, and Mundo Novo varieties. Country: Mexico Region: Costa, Oaxaca Cooperative: Santa Catalina Juquila Farm: La Hamaica Farmer: Francisco Zorilla Altitude: 1300-1600 meters Varieties: Typica La Pluma, Bourbon, Caturra, and Mundo Novo Processing method: Fully washed, with a 12-24 hour delayed pulping, 24 hours of wet fermentation, and 14 days of patio drying Tasting notes: Brownie, tiramisu, almond, plum

Mexico San Mateo Yoloxochitlan (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Mexico San Mateo Yoloxochitlan (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$18.50

It's incredibly exciting to see more and more high quality washed coffees coming out of Mexico, after dealing with so much coffee leaf rust for so many years! A fully washed, community coffee from the town of San Mateo Yoloxochitlán, in the Cañada region of Oaxaca. Raisin, fig, wine tannins, dark chocolate. Typica, Bourbon, and Catuai varieties. Country: Mexico Region: Oaxaca Town: San Mateo Yoloxochitlán, in the north of La Cañada Farmers: Individual households working cooperatively with Terra Coffeas Mexico Altitude: 1400-1650 m. Varieties: Typica, Bourbon, and Catuai Processing method: Fully washed on farm, with 12-24 hour delayed pulping, 24-36 hours of wet fermentation, and 18 days of drying on patio or rooftop Tasting notes: Raisin, fig, wine tannins, dark chocolate

Nicaragua un Regalo de Dios (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Nicaragua un Regalo de Dios (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$18.00

Our third purchase from Mr. Moncada, and our second from Un Regalo de Dios! Excited to have this coffee back in the offering list. A full natural, single farm coffee from the Nueva Segovia region in the northwest of Nicaragua. Raspberry, kiwi, orange blossom, panela. 100% small bean Pacamara variety. Country: Nicaragua Region: Nueva Segovia Town: Quisuli, Mozonte Farm: Un Regalo de Dios Farmer: Luis Alberto Balladarez Moncada Altitude: 1350-1700 m. Variety: Small bean Pacamara Processing method: Full natural, with 25-30 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Raspberry, kiwi, orange blossom, panela

Peru el Romerillo (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Peru el Romerillo (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$15.50Out of stock

An exceptionally sweet and complex dark roast, from a farmer with passion to match anyone. A single farm, fully washed coffee from near El Condor, in the Huabal district of Cajamarca. Milk chocolate, molasses, marzipan, raisin. Multiple varieties, including Caturra and Typica. Country: Peru Region: Cajamarca District: Huabal (El Condor) Farm: El Romerillo Farmer: Rufino Vargas Mondragon Altitude: 1900 meters Varieties: Multiple, including Caturra and Typica Processing method: Fully washed with 48 hours of dry fermentation and 20-25 days of drying under tents Tasting notes: Milk chocolate, molasses, marzipan, raisin

Peru la Huaca (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Peru la Huaca (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$16.50

A spectacularly complex dark roast offering, offering a little fruit, floral, spice, and tons of sweetness. A 25 producer, fully washed coffee from near the Huabal community in Cajamarca. Raisin, honey, dark chocolate, baking spice. Bourbon, Caturra, Typica, and Catimor varieties. Country: Peru Region: Cajamarca District: Huabal Farmers: 25 smallholder farmers, each with 2-3 hectares of land Altitude: 1500-2000 meters Varieties: Bourbon, Caturra, Typica, and Catimor Processing method: Fully washed and processed on farm, with 10-15 days of raised bed drying under shade Tasting notes: Raisin, honey, dark chocolate, baking spice

Peru Lima Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch

Peru Lima Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch

$14.50Out of stock

A clean, sweet, and balanced decaf from a small, quality-focused cooperative. A Fair Trade, organic, fully washed cooperative coffee from the Cajamarca region of Peru. Honeycrisp, caramel, toffee, balanced. Caturra, Typica, Catimor, Mundo Novo, and Pache varieties. Country: Peru Region: Cajamarca Cooperative: Lima Coffee Farmers: Approximately 400 smallholder members Altitude: 1650 - 1800 meters Varieties: Caturra, Typica, Catimor, Mundo Novo, Pache Processing method: Fully washed Decaffeination method: Mountain Water Process Tasting Notes: Honeycrisp, caramel, toffee, balanced

Rwanda Nova Bukure(Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Rwanda Nova Bukure(Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$17.00Out of stock

Our second year purchasing from Nova Coffee, just a wonderful coffee from a woman with a wonderful story. A full natural, single washing station coffee from near Bukure in Gicumbi, Northern Province of Rwanda. Strawberry, vanilla, honeysuckle, angel food cake. 100% Bourbon variety. Country: Rwanda Region: Gicumbi, Northern Province Village: Bukure Washing station: Nova Coffee Farmers: 80 total producers; a combination of members of the Dukorere Kawa women’s cooperative and independent farmers Altitude: 1800 - 2200 meters Variety: Bourbon Processing method: Full natural, with 18 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Strawberry, vanilla, honeysuckle, angel food cake

Sumatra Solok Radjo (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

Sumatra Solok Radjo (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$15.00Out of stock

It isn't always easy to find fully washed coffees from Sumatra, but we had an opportunity to purchase one this year! A fully washed, cooperative coffee from the Jambi province of Kerinci. Cola, aloe, cucumber, green grape. Sigararutang, LiniS795, and Andungsari varieties. Country: Indonesia Region: Jambi, Kerinci, Sumatra Cooperative: Solok Radjo Farmers: Approximately 500 members, with farms averaging 1-2 hectares in size Altitude: 1500-1800 m. Varieties/Cultivars: Sigararutang, LiniS795, and Andungsari Processing method: Fully washed, with raised bed drying under parabolic tents Tasting notes: Cola, aloe, cucumber, green grape

Technique Decaf Espresso-12 oz. Pouch

Technique Decaf Espresso-12 oz. Pouch

$17.00Out of stock

This decaf espresso blend contains: Colombia La Serrania: A fully washed, 50 farmer lot from the Huila region of Colombia. Colombia, Caturra, and Castillo varieties. Sugar cane process decaf. Mexico Cabonoch: A fully washed, Fair Trade coffee from the Chiapas region. Multiple varieties. Mountain Water Process decaf. Tasting notes: Graham spice, caramel, honeycrisp, creamy

Coffee To Go For Groups

Our Coffee-To-Go Options on our Take Out App are limited to using the 96 ounce disposable cartons. If you would prefer to save money and use our airpot option (or need to place an order for the Five Gallon Cambro that serves 50-60), please call the store.
Coffee To Go (96 oz Disposable Carton)

Coffee To Go (96 oz Disposable Carton)

$16.00

Our Coffee To Go Carton keeps coffee fresh and hot for up to 2-3 hours. Choose from any of our current specialty coffee offerings...Cup and condiment packages are available as an option!

Private Coffee Tasting-Huntington Centre

Schedule a Special Coffee Tasting in the Huntington Centre for your office staff or for clients. We will bring a variety of coffees to your office or available gathering space and your One Line Coffee Host will provide an informative presentation on "All Things Coffee" as well as serve coffee tastings. These one hour sessions provide a unique and enlightening experience. Your host is typically one of our senior experienced baristas. . They can answer ALMOST any question you might have related to coffee tasting and preparation. Each tasting typically involves 20-30 people. Please include your contact info when you place your order and we will be in contact within 48 hours to schedule the session. There will be an additional charge for the coffees we prepare and serve which is typically about $60 for 20-30 people.
Private Coffee Tasting-Huntington Centre

Private Coffee Tasting-Huntington Centre

$125.00

Schedule a Special Coffee Tasting in the Huntington Centre for your office staff or for clients. We will bring a variety of coffees to your office or available gathering space and your One Line Coffee Host will provide an informative presentation on "All Things Coffee" as well as serve coffee tastings. These one hour sessions provide a unique and enlightening experience. Your host is typically one of our senior experienced baristas. . They can answer ALMOST any question you might have related to coffee tasting and preparation. Each tasting typically involves 20-30 people. Please include your contact info when you place your order and we will be in contact within 48 hours to schedule the session. There will be an additional charge for the coffees we prepare and serve which is typically about $60 for 20-30 people.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Now order for PICK-UP/TAKE-OUT at our Capital Square Store in the Huntington Building. Choose times for pick-up between 7:45 AM and 2:15 PM daily (Monday through Friday). Order and pay on-line and choose from a select menu of coffee, tea, specialty drinks, pastries and snack offerings. Orders of $10 or less can be ordered for pick-up in as little as 15 minutes (orders greater than $10 require a greater advance time). Orders placed on this web site must be be picked up at the Capitol Square. There is a TAKE-OUT/PICK-UP Station at the front counter. __________________________________________________________________ If your business or social group meets in the downtown area, our Coffee To Go Program is easy, affordable and designed to impress! Call our store at 614-824-2642 to place your order direct or use this on-line Web Store option.

Website

Location

41 S High St, Located in the rear first floor lobby are of the Huntington Centre!, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

One Line Coffee image

