Public Cuppings

Public cuppings provide coffee enthusiasts with a unique and enlightening tasting experience. A cupping is simply an industry standardized process of tasting coffee. Public cuppings are returning to our One Line Coffee Short North retail store, and are typically scheduled twice a month, in the Training Lab at the rear of the store. The cost of $15 per person covers the coffee products used during the cupping and the barista presentation. Each cupping has a different focus and there are always featured coffees to taste. Your host is typically one of our senior experienced baristas. . They can answer ALMOST any question you might have related to coffee tasting and preparation. Each cupping is limited to 6 participants, so we strongly encourage reservations which can be made on-line or purchased at the Short North Store. Walk-ins are welcome IF there is space left at the cupping table. Private sessions can be booked at our OLC-Short North Store or on our Web Site.