Beverages

Abuelitas Hot Chocolate
$3.50

Classic Mexican Abuelitas chocolate

Ghirardelli Cocoa
$3.50

Ghirardelli hot cholocate

Soda
$2.75

20 oz. bottles

Water Bottle
$1.00
Martinelli's Apple Juice
$2.75

Coffee

Acid Free Cold Brew
$4.95

Cold Brew Yama Coffee

Espresso
$3.95

Served straight as a shot

Americano
$4.15

Shot of espresso topped with hot water

Cappuccino
$4.45

Shot of espresso, equal part steamed milk. half part froth

Latte
$4.75

Espresso, filled with milk, topped off with froth

Mocha
$4.75

Espresso, filled with milk, milk froth, topped with whip cream and sprinkles

Regular Drip Coffee
$3.50

Locally roasted fresh coffee

Vietnamese Coffee
$4.25

Brewed coffee with condensed milk

Juice

Mint Lemonade
$4.25

Delicious and refreshing - add tumeric for an extra kick

Pineapple Strawberry Agua Fresca
$4.25

Pineapple and strawberry

Smoothies

Tropical Sunshine
$4.95

banana, mango, peach, yogurt, OJ

Berry Bliss
$4.95

blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, apple juice

Matcha Magic
$4.95

banana, mango, spinach, matcha, coconut milk

Orange Creamsicle
$4.95

orange, banana, greek yogurt, orange juice

Green Machine
$4.95

banana, spinach, ginger, apple juice

Pina Colada
$4.95

Pineapple and coconut milk

Tea

$3.95

Organic, sustainably sourced tea, hot or iced

Milk Tea
$5.75

Your favorite flavors served hot or iced

Food

Brunch

Avocado Toast
$8.95

Fresh avocado spread with "everything" seasoning

Acai Smoothie Fruit Bowl
$11.95

Acai smoothie bowl topped with fresh fruit of the day

Fruit Bowl
$8.95

Strawberry, banana, orange, mixed berries

Quesadilla
$5.95

Flour tortilla with mexican cheese mix, topped with pico de gallo

Breakfast Burrito
$8.95

Egg, cheese, hashbrown wrapped in a flour tortilla -add veggies or bacon

Bagels
$3.50

Locally baked bagels with your choice of spread

Avocado Toast Caprese Style
$10.95
Avocado Toast w/Bacon and Egg
$12.95

Dessert

Affogato
$4.95

Scoop of ice cream topped with a shot of espresso

Milkshake
$5.50

Mitchell's ice cream with milk of your choice - 16 oz

Mitchell's Ice Cream (Single)
$3.50

San Francisco creamy delicousness

Mitchell's Ice Cream (2 Scoops)
$5.00
Mitchell's Ice Cream (3 Scoops)
$6.00

Flatbreads

Margherita
$11.95

Mozzeralla, tomatoes, basil

Pepperoni and Cheese
$11.95

Classic pepperoni and cheese

Roasted Veggie
$11.95

Mozzerella, zucchini, red onion, tomato

Pastries

Croissants
$3.75

Locally baked fresh daily

Cheese Danish
$3.95

Locally baked fresh daily

Chocolate Croissant
$3.95

Locally baked fresh daily

Cinnamon Roll
$3.95

Locally baked fresh daily

Ham and Cheese Croissant
$5.95

Locally baked fresh daily

Cookies
$2.85

Locally baked fresh daily

Bear Claw
$3.95

Locally baked fresh daily

Banana Bread
$3.75

Locally baked fresh daily

Muffins
$3.50

Locally baked fresh daily

Bagel
$2.50

Plain or everything bagel with your choice of schmear

Sandwiches

Chicken almond pesto
$10.95

Chicken breast, pesto, provalone, almond on ciabatta roll

Egg Salad
$8.95

Egg salad with lettuce on Ray's sourdough

Caprese
$10.95

Mozzeralla, tomatoes, basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinagrette

Waffles

Belgium Waffle
$8.95

Served with butter, strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Red Velvet Waffle
$9.95

Red velvet waffle served with butter, strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Matcha Waffle
$10.95

Azuki red bean, green tea ice cream, mochi, green tea sauce and almond

Toro Waffle
$10.95

Toro waffle with ube ice cream and sauce, rainbow crunchies, coconut shavings, whipped cream