One Luv Cafe ATL
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A quirky lil' in-town cafe serving up modern Island fare in an eco urban tropical vibe.
Location
2102 Hollywood Rd NW Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30318
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Corner Grille Upper Westside
No Reviews
2341 Marietta Boulevard Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Gezzo's Coastal Cantina - Upper Westside
No Reviews
2260 Marietta Blvd NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Jack's New Yorker Deli - Atlanta Rd - 4691 S Atlanta Rd SE #150
No Reviews
4691 S Atlanta Rd SE Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurant
St Angelo's - Vinings - 4687 S. Atlanta Road Suite 128B
No Reviews
4687 S. Atlanta Road Suite 128B Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant