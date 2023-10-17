TOP 14

#1 Toots

$19.99

Jerk Fish Meal 6oz Ocean Perch with 1 rice choice + 1 side choice

#2 Ziggy

$21.99

Jerk Fish & Shrimp Combo Meal 6oz Ocean Perch + half portion of Shrimp Shrimp is cooked to order 15mins cook time

#3 Marcia

$27.99

Braised Beef Oxtails 4-5 succulent large oxtail bones served over rice with 1 side choice

#4 Rita

$19.99

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Combo Meal 3pc chicken + a half portion of shrimp 10-15 mins cook time for shrimp Includes rice choice & 1 side choice

#5 Bob

$16.99

Jerk Chicken Meal 4 pcs of chicken Includes 1 rice choice + 1 side choice

#6 Beenie

$18.99

Brown Stew & Jerk Chicken Combo Plate 2-3 pcs of Jerk Chicken + 2-3 pcs of Stew Chicken Includes rice + 1 side

#7 Bunny

$16.99

Brown Stew Chicken Meal

#8 Jimmy

$18.99

Jerk Chicken & Curry Chicken Combo Meal 2-3 pieces of jerk, 2-3 pieces of curry Includes 1 rice choice & 1 side choice

#9 Dennis

$16.99

Curry Chicken Meal 4 pcs of chicken Includes 1 rice choice + 1 side choice

#10 Buju

$18.99

Curry Chicken & Shrimp Combo Plate 3pc chicken + a half portion of shrimp 10-15 mins cook time for shrimp Includes rice choice & 1 side choice

#11 Shaggy

$15.99

Veggie Plate (4 sides) 4 sides of your choice

#13 Shabba

$18.99

Curry Shrimp Meal Dozen curried shrimp over a bed of rice + 1 side choice made to order 15 mins cook & prep time

#14 Beres

$18.99

Jerk Shrimp Meal Dozen of Jerked shrimp over a bed of rice + 1 side choice cooked to order 15 mins

Pattys

Beef Patty

$3.89
Jerk Chicken Patty

$3.89
Spinach (Vegan) Patty

$3.89

HEALthy Choices

Jerk Fish Tacos (3)

$20.99
Bless Up

$19.99

Jerk Shrimp Tacos (3) 12 jerked shrimp on 3 flour tortillas seasonal produce, usually some organic, super greens, tomato, cucumber, mango, onion, peppers Includes 1 side choice made to order 15 mins cook & prep time

Everyting Irie

$19.99

Curry Shrimp Tacos (3) 12 curried shrimp on 3 flour tortillas, seasonal produce usually includes some organic, super greens, tomatoes, cucumber, mango, onion, peppers made to order 15 mins cook & prep time includes 1 side choice

One Luv

$17.99

Jerk Chicken Wrap Shredded Jerk Chicken over seasonal produce, usually some organic, super greens, tomato, cucumber, mango, onion, peppers

Zion

$16.99

Vegan Wrap seasonal produce, usually some organic, super greens, tomato, cucumber, mango, rice, beans, mushrooms, onion, peppers made to order 15 mins prep time if you have any allergies, please state on special request page

Boombastic

$17.99Out of stock

Jerk Shrimp Salad 12 jerked shrimp over seasonal produce, usually some organic, super greens, tomato, cucumber, mango, onion, peppers made to order 15 mins cook & prep time

Ital

$15.99Out of stock

Vegan Island Nacho Salad Salad over Corn Tortillas -seasonal produce, usually some organic, super greens, tomato, cucumber, mango, rice & beans, mushrooms, onion, peppers made to order 15 mins prep time if you have any allergies, please state on special request page

Jamrock

$17.99Out of stock

Curry Shrimp Salad Dozen Curried Shrimp over seasonal produce, usually some organic, super greens, tomato, cucumber, mango, onion, peppers made to order 15 mins prep time if you have any allergies, please state on special request page

Calypso

$17.49Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Salad Shredded Jerk Chicken over seasonal produce, usually some organic, super greens, tomato, cucumber, mango, onion, peppers made to order 15 mins prep time

XTRAS

Cabbage (Vegan)

$5.29
Fried Tofu (Vegan)

$5.29

4 peices pan fried

Cheesy Zucchini Casserole (NOT Vegan)

$5.19
Fried Sweet Plantains (Vegan)

$5.39
Mac & Cheese ( NOT Vegan)

$5.59
Candy Yams (Vegan)

$5.00
Rice and Peas v

$4.39
Curry Chicken (MEAT ONLY)

$10.99

ONLY MEAT 4pcs of Halal chicken

Brown Stew Chicken (MEAT ONLY)

$10.99

ONLY MEAT

Jerk Chicken (MEAT ONLY)

$10.99

ONLY MEAT 4pcs of Halal chicken

DRINKZ & SWEETZ

Green Apple Lemonade (Housemade)

$3.89
Spiked Sorrel (Jamaican Rum)

$10.99

Housemade Hibiscus fruit punch made with real fruit flowers

Pineapple soda

$3.29
Kola Champagne Soda

$3.29
Bottled water

$1.79

KIDZ MEAL

2 slices of quesadilla with chicken & cheese, + 3 pcs plantains

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla + 1 Side

$7.99Out of stock