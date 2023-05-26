Main picView gallery

One Mike Detroit 1331 Broadway Street

review star

No reviews yet

1331 Broadway Street

Detroit, MI 48226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Bar

Beer

Blakes Hard Cider (Apple)

$4.00

Blakes Hard Cider (Cherry-Limeade)

$4.00

Blakes Hard Cider (Triple Jam)

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Estrella Jalisco

$4.00

Heiniken

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modello

$6.00

Nutrl

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Ultra

$4.00

Classic Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Fizz

$15.00

Corona-Rita

$16.00

Cucumber Basil Smash

$13.00

Daquiri

$12.00

Green Tea Drink

$10.00

Green Tea Shots

$8.00

Henny-Rita

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Lychee Gimlet

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Flight

$30.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mule it Your Way

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Top shelf Long Island

$20.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Cognac

Dusse

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hennessey Privleged

$14.00

Hennessey VS

$10.00

Martell

$10.00

Remy Martin 1738

$14.00

Remy Martin Vsop

$12.00

Gin

Bombay

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Red Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Lambrusco

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Roscatto

$8.00

Sweet Red

$8.00

Zinfandel

$8.00

Sangria

$12.00

Scotch

Belvenie

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Macallan

$12.00

Signature Cocktails

Baby D

$15.00

Freaky Girl

$13.00

It's Chronic Dude

$15.00

One Mike Margarita

$13.00

Oooh Wes’s Spiked Tea

$13.00

Pinky Special

$15.00

Rancho Cucomonga Flassy

$15.00

Spicy Lemon Drop

$15.00

Suga

$15.00

Sunset On Broadway

$15.00

The Mike Drop

$13.00

The Mike Mule

$13.00

Top Flight

$30.00

Sparkling

Martini Rose Split

$10.00

Moet

$100.00

Moet Rose

$125.00

Moet Split

$25.00

Proseco

$35.00

Proseco Split

$10.00

Vevue Cliquot

$150.00

Tequila

1800

$9.00

1800 Gold

$10.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Jose tradicional

$9.00

Lunazul

$8.00

Lunazul Anejo

$12.00

Lunazul Reposado

$10.00

Patron

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Teremana

$11.00

Teremana Anejo

$15.00

Teremana Reposado

$13.00

Vodka

Absolute

$8.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Mikes Lychee

$10.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulliet

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Bean

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Proper 12

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1854

$14.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Pink Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Reisling

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$10.00

Happy Hour

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Oooh Wee's Spiked Tea

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Food

Elote'

Elote' Cups

$5.00

Nachos

Beef Nacho

$10.00

Chicken Nacho

$10.00

Catfish Nacho

$12.00

Shrimp Nacho

$12.00

Chips and salsa

$5.00

Snacks

chips

$1.00

Pork Rinds

$1.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Tacos

Beef Taco's 3

$12.00

Catfish Taco's 3

$14.00

Chicken Taco's (3)

$12.00

Shrimp Taco's (3)

$14.00

Brunch Specials

Saturday Brunch

$24.99

Mother's Day Brunch

$59.99

Kids

$19.99

OOOH WEE KID 12 and UNDER regular brunch

REGULAR BRUNCH

$19.99

Event Specials

Cinco De Mayo

Corona

$5.00

Corona-Rita

$10.00

Henny-Rita

$10.00

Hornitos Shot

$5.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Modelo

$5.00

One Mike Margarita

$8.00

Top Flight

$30.00

Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Lillie

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Hornitos

Hornitos Paloma

$12.00

Hornitos Margarita

$12.00

Oooh Wee Brunch

Ooooh Weee Brunch Adult

adult regular brunch

$39.99

Ooooh Weee Brunch Kids

KID REGULAR BRUNCH 12 and UNDER

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1331 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI 48226

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

7Greens - Detroit
orange star4.2 • 265
1222 Library St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,780
1230 Library Street Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Madcap Coffee - Detroit
orange star4.8 • 199
1413 Farmer St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Olin bar & kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,031
25 E Grand River Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Firebird Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
419 Monroe Street Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Incognidough - 607 Shelby St
orange starNo Reviews
607 Shelby St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston