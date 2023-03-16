Main picView gallery

One Moar last chance 14509 US Highway 62

review star

No reviews yet

14509 US Highway 62

Campbell, MO 63933

Food

Basket Meals

Hamburger Basket

$11.00

Cheeseburger Basket

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Basket

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket

$11.00

Hot Ham & Cheese Basket

$11.00

Frankie Dog Basket

$11.00

Fish Sandwich Basket

$11.00

Chicken Strips Basket

$11.00

Grilled Cheese Basket

$11.00

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Premium Sides

Broccoli Bites

$5.50

Corn Nuggets

$5.50

Fried Mushrooms

$5.50

Jalapeño Cheese Balls

$5.50

Loaded Fries

$6.50

Mac n Cheese Bites

$5.50

Mozzerella Cheese Sticks

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Pickle Fries

$5.50

Ravioli

$5.50

Spicy Fried Green Beans

$5.50

Tator Kegs

$6.50

Twisted Tators

$7.00

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$9.00

Wings

6 wings naked/tossed

$7.75

12 wings naked/tossed

$15.00

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

4 Meat

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Single Items

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$6.50

Chicken Strips (4)

$8.50

Chips

$1.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Double Cheeseburger

$9.50

Fish Sandwich

$6.50

French Fries

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Hamburger

$7.50

Hot Dog

$4.50

Hot Ham and Cheese

$6.50

Shrimp (6)

$7.00

Shots

Angel Food Cake Shot

$4.50

This is Lora's favorite shot!

Bend Me Over Shot

$4.50

Birthday Girl Shot

$4.50

Blow Job Shot

$4.50

Buttery Nipple Shot

$4.50

Christmas Kiss Shot

$4.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$4.50

Crazy 7 Shot

$4.50

German Chocolate Cake Shot

$4.50

Joe Dirt Shot

$4.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.50

Mudslide Shot

$6.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot

$6.00

Porn Star Shot

$4.50

Royal F*** Shot

$6.00

Scooby Snack Shot

$4.50

N/A Bevs

N/A

Coke BTL 20 oz

$2.00

Dr Pepper BTL 20 0z

$2.00

Dt Coke BTL 20 oz

$2.00

Mt Dew BTL 20 oz

$2.00

Dt Mt Dew BTL 20 oz

$2.00

Coke CAN 12 oz

$1.00

Dt Coke CAN 12 oz

$1.00

Pepsi CAN 12 oz

$1.00

Dt Pepsi CAN 12 oz

$1.00

Mt Dew CAN 12 oz

$1.00

Dt Mt Dew CAN 12 oz

$1.00

Dr Pepper CAN 12 oz

$1.00

Dt Dr Pepper CAN 12 oz

$1.00

Sprite CAN

$1.00

7 up CAN

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Liquor Store Items

Medicine

BC powder

$2.00

Rolaids

$1.50

Tylenol

$2.80

Pepto

$2.50

Chapstick

$2.00

Eye Drops

$2.00

Motrin

$2.75
Come in and enjoy!

14509 US Highway 62, Campbell, MO 63933

