One More Kitchen 300 S Mariposa Ave

Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Asian Fusion
Italian

One More Kitchen

25 Reviews

$$

300 S Mariposa Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Gambas

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Deep fried batted calamari with a side of spicy mayo

Chicken Karaage

$15.00

Japanese fried chicken with a side of sweet & spicy mayo

kimchi Fries

$13.00

Sautéed kimchi, cheddar cheese, sesame oil, green onion with spicy mayo

Bulgogi Fries

$13.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Duxelle Fries

$14.00

Chilli Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Salad

Shrimp Cracker Salad

$16.00

Green mix, shredded cabbage, corn, spicy flake, parmesan cheese, Cole slaw dressing

Taco & Pilaf

Mushroom Pilaf

$14.00

Dae Chang Pilaf

$16.00

Kimchi Fried Pilaf

$13.00

Bacon Kimchi Taco

$9.00

Pork Taco

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$11.00

Bulgogi Taco

$11.00

Burger

Kimchi Burger

$16.00

Duxelles burger (Mushroom)

$16.00

Bulgogi burger

$17.00

Shrimp burger

$17.00

Pasta

Nagasaki Pasta

$25.00

Sea food (calamari, shrimp, mussel), onion, peppers, bean sprout on house creamy sauce

Mala Pasta

$23.00

Thin sliced pork belly, shrimp, onion, bean sprout, on house creamy mala sauce

Mushroom Pasta (Umami)

$20.00

Tripe Pasta

$22.00

Myung-ran Pasta

$23.00

Sundried Tomato Cream pasta

$20.00

Sundried tomato, pine nut, onion, cherry tomato with parmesan cheese

Buratta Tomato Pasta

$22.00

Buta Carbonara

$22.00

Thin sliced pork belly, onion, bean sprout, chili flake, parmesan cheese on soy creamy sauce

Entree

Katsu Don

$16.00

Bulgogi Don

$18.00

Donkatsu

$17.00

Dae-chang & Chili Shrimp Fajitas

$35.00

B-day Candle

B-day Candle (S)

$3.00

B-day Candle (L)

$5.00

B-day Card

B-day Card

$4.00

Breakfast & Brunch

SSB (Smoke Salmon Bagel)

$14.00

Egg Morning

$7.00

Mini Tuna Croissant

$7.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Side / Add-ons

Ricotta Cheese

$3.00

Burrata cheese

$3.00

Avocado

$2.50

Bacon

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Assorted Cream Cheese

$2.50

Bagels & Pastries

Assorted Bagels (with Cream Cheese)

$5.00

ALL Pastries

$5.00

Burrata Cheese Bagel BCB

$11.00

Smoked Salmon Bagel SSB

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 S Mariposa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

