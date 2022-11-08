Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies

壹锅鸡-Rowland Height Noodology-18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Height, CA

review star

No reviews yet

18406 Colima Rd Ste D

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

火锅鸡套餐

散养走地鸡套餐（2人份）

散养走地鸡套餐（2人份）

$49.99

套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素

散养走地鸡套餐（4人份）

散养走地鸡套餐（4人份）

$79.99

套餐含锅底一只鸡，配送配菜一荤三素

山珍菌汤鸡（2人份）

山珍菌汤鸡（2人份）

$49.99

新品山珍菌汤鸡！套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素

山珍菌汤鸡（4-5人份）

山珍菌汤鸡（4-5人份）

$79.99

新品山珍菌汤鸡！套餐含锅底一只鸡，配送配菜一荤三素

鸳鸯锅套餐 （4-5人份）

鸳鸯锅套餐 （4-5人份）

$89.99

鸳鸯套餐含火锅鸡半只，菌汤鸡半只，配送一荤三素

单点荤菜

上等肥牛

上等肥牛

$8.99
三花羊肉

三花羊肉

$8.99
鲜毛肚

鲜毛肚

$9.88
午餐肉

午餐肉

$6.99
肥肠

肥肠

$8.99
无骨鸭掌

无骨鸭掌

$8.99
牛肚丝

牛肚丝

$6.99
鸭血

鸭血

$6.99

单点素菜

冬瓜 （厨师推荐）

冬瓜 （厨师推荐）

$4.99
芋头 （厨师推荐）

芋头 （厨师推荐）

$4.99
火锅粉 （厨师推荐）

火锅粉 （厨师推荐）

$4.99
鲜藕片

鲜藕片

$4.99
海带结

海带结

$4.99
黑木耳

黑木耳

$4.99
竹笋

竹笋

$6.99
香菇

香菇

$4.99
金针菇

金针菇

$4.99
杏鲍菇

杏鲍菇

$4.99
冻豆腐

冻豆腐

$4.99
新鲜老豆腐

新鲜老豆腐

$4.99
豆腐皮

豆腐皮

$4.99
巴掌苕粉

巴掌苕粉

$4.99

甜品

冰粉（小份）

冰粉（小份）

$3.99

火锅解辣小能手

冰粉（大份）

冰粉（大份）

$6.99

火锅解辣小能手

卤味

香辣鸭头

香辣鸭头

$6.99
香辣鸭翅

香辣鸭翅

$6.99
香辣鸭脖

香辣鸭脖

$6.99
香辣鸭掌

香辣鸭掌

$9.99
香辣鸭舌

香辣鸭舌

$19.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

洛杉矶首家火锅鸡正式全面上线啦！

Website

Location

18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Directions

Gallery
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height image
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height image
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunright Tea Studio - Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18205 Gale Ave B City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Tastea - Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
1737 Fullerton Rd, Suite A Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
3CATEA
orange starNo Reviews
18215 Gale Ave City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Sunmery Bakery
orange star3.8 • 144
18495 E. Colima Road #1 Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Coffee & Bread
orange starNo Reviews
955 E Birch St unit K Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Phillips Ranch Health Bar
orange star4.1 • 405
3042 W Temple Ave Pomona, CA 91766
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rowland Heights

Ajisen Ramen - Rowland Heights
orange star4.3 • 2,945
18253 Colima Road, Ste 104 Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Taiwan Corner Cafe - Rowland Heights
orange star4.0 • 102
1380 Fullerton Road Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rowland Heights
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston