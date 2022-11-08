Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height Noodology-18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Height, CA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
洛杉矶首家火锅鸡正式全面上线啦！
Location
18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sunright Tea Studio - Rowland Heights
No Reviews
18205 Gale Ave B City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurant
Tastea - Rowland Heights
No Reviews
1737 Fullerton Rd, Suite A Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurant
More near Rowland Heights