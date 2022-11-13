Chinese
壹锅鸡-San Gabriel Noodology-534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1, San Gabriel, CA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
洛杉矶首家火锅鸡上线啦！
Location
534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert - Alhambra
No Reviews
208 East Valley Boulevard Alhambra, CA 91801
View restaurant
Phoenix Food Boutique - Monterey Park
4.2 • 1,107
500 North Atlantic Boulevard Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
Phoenix Food Boutique - South Pasadena
No Reviews
456 Fair Oaks Avenue South Pasadena, CA 91030
View restaurant