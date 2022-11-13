Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

壹锅鸡-San Gabriel Noodology-534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1, San Gabriel, CA

No reviews yet

534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1

San Gabriel, CA 91776

火锅鸡套餐

散养走地鸡套餐（2人份）

$49.99

套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素

散养走地鸡套餐（4人份）

$79.99

套餐含锅底一只鸡，配送配菜一荤三素

山珍菌汤鸡套餐（2人份）

$49.99

新品山珍菌汤鸡！套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素

山珍菌汤鸡套餐（4-5人份）

$79.99

新品山珍菌汤鸡！套餐含锅底一只鸡，配送配菜一荤三素

鸳鸯锅套餐 （4-5人份）

$89.99

鸳鸯套餐含火锅鸡半只，菌汤鸡半只，配送一荤三素

单点荤菜

上等肥牛

$8.99
三花羊肉

$8.99
鲜毛肚

$9.88
午餐肉

$6.99
肥肠

$8.99
无骨鸭掌

$8.99
牛肚丝

$6.99
鸭血

$6.99

单点素菜

冬瓜 （厨师推荐）

$4.99
芋头 （厨师推荐）

$4.99
鲜藕片

$4.99
海带结

$4.99
黑木耳

$4.99
竹笋

$6.99
香菇

$4.99
金针菇

$4.99
杏鲍菇

$4.99
冻豆腐

$4.99
新鲜老豆腐

$4.99
豆腐皮

$4.99
红薯火锅粉 （厨师推荐）

$4.99
巴掌苕粉

$4.99

甜品

冰粉（大份）

$6.99
冰粉（小份）

$3.99

卤味

香辣鸭头

$6.99
香辣鸭脖

$6.99
香辣鸭翅

$6.99
香辣鸭掌

$9.99
香辣鸭舌

$19.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
洛杉矶首家火锅鸡上线啦！

534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1, San Gabriel, CA 91776

