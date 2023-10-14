One Spot Bar & Cocktail Lounge 165 Merrimack St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Delicious crafted cocktails and shared bites! Come in and enjoy our elegant lounge vibes!
Location
165 Merrimack St, Methuen, MA 01844
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Loft Restaurant and Pub - 1140 Osgood St
No Reviews
1140 Osgood St North Andover, MA 01845
View restaurant
Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant - North Andover -
No Reviews
1070 OSGOOD ST North Andover, MA 01845
View restaurant
Heav'nly Donuts - North Andover - 50 Main Street
No Reviews
50 Main Street North Andover, MA 01845
View restaurant