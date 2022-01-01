Restaurant header imageView gallery

One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs

review star

No reviews yet

750 E 25th St

Baltimore, MD 21218

Chicken Meals

2 pc Chicken Meal

$5.99

3 pc Chicken Meal

$6.99

6 pc Chicken Meal

$9.99

9 pc Chicken Meal

$14.99

12 pc Chicken Meal

$16.99

Chicken Only

2 pc Chicken & Roll

$3.49

3 pc Chicken & 2 Rolls

$5.49

6 pc Chicken & 2 Rolls

$9.49

9 pc Chicken & 4 Rolls

$13.49

12 pc Chicken & 6 Rolls

$15.49

New Item

$15.00

Whole Wings

3 Whole Wings

$4.99

4 Whole Wings

$5.99

5 Whole Wings

$6.99

6 Whole Wings

$7.99

10 Whole Wings

$12.99

15 Whole Wings

$17.99

Buffalo Wings

6 pc Buffalo Wings

$6.25

10 pc Buffalo Wings

$8.99

15 pc Buffalo Wings

$11.99

20 pc Buffalo Wings

$14.99

40 pc Buffalo Wings

$24.99

50 pc Buffalo Wings

$29.99

Chicken Nuggets

6 pc Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

9 pc Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

12 pc Chicken Nuggets

$9.99

Boneless Hot Wings

6 pc Boneless Hot Wings

$6.50

10 pc Boneless Hot Wings

$8.99

15 pc Boneless Hot Wings

$11.99

20 pc Boneless Hot Wings

$14.99

Jumbo Shrimp

6 pc Jumbo Shrimp & Roll

$6.49

10 pc Jumbo Shrimp & 2 Rolls

$9.99

15 pc Jumbo Shrimp & 2 Rolls

$12.99

20 pc Jumbo Shrimp & 3 Rolls

$16.99

Fish Dinners

2 pc Whitening Dinner

$7.49

3 pc Whitening Dinner

$9.49

5 pc Whitening Dinner

$13.49

2 pc Tilapia Dinner

$7.49

3 pc Tilapia Dinner

$9.49

5 pc Tilapia Dinner

$14.49

2 pc Flounder Dinner

$7.49

3 pc Flounder Dinner

$9.49

5 pc Flounder Dinner

$13.49

2 pc Swai Dinner

$7.49

3 pc Swai Dinner

$10.49

5 pc Swai Dinner

$14.49

Subs/Wraps

Half Cheese Steak

$7.49

Half Turkey & Cheese

$7.49

Half Chicken Cheese Steak

$7.49

Half Ham & Cheese

$7.49

Half Cheese Burger

$7.49

Half Italian Cold

$7.49

Half Grilled Chicken

$7.49

Half Tuna

$7.49

Half Fish

$7.49

Whole Cheese Steak

$10.99

Whole Turkey & Cheese

$10.99

Whole Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

Whole Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Whole Cheese Burger

$10.99

Whole Italian Cold

$10.99

Whole Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Whole Tuna

$10.99

Whole Fish

$10.99

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.99

Cheese Burger

$5.99

Double Cheese Burger

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwish

$5.99

Fish Sandwich

$5.99

Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$6.99

Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.49

Chicken Tender Salad

$6.99

2 pc Fish w/ Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.99

Turkey & Cheese Salad

$7.99

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Rice

4 Pc Wings w/ Rice & Salad

$5.99

Lamb w/ Rice & Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken w/ Rice & Salad

$7.99

2 pc Fish w/ Rice & Salad

$7.99

6 pc Shrimp w/ Rice & Salad

$7.99

Sides

Small Fries

$1.99

Large Fries

$3.49

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Mac N' Cheese

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$1.99

Jamaican Beef Patty

$1.99

Jamaican Beef Patty w/ Cheese

$2.49

Shrimp Basket w/ Fries

$6.99

Seafood Salad

$3.49

Potato Salad

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Onion Rings

$1.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.50

3 pc Chicken Strips w/ Fries

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.50

Kids

1 pc Fish w/ Fries

$4.99

7 pc Nuggets w/ Fries

$3.99

2 pc Tenders w/ Fries

$3.99

Cheese Burger w/ Fries

$4.99

Desserts

Plain Cheesecake

$2.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$2.99

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

$5.99

Sweet Potato

$1.99

Banana Pudding

$1.99

deal's

Any sub + can soda + FF

$7.49

2pcs chicken + can soda+ 1 Roll

$3.99

10 pcs buffalo wings + 20oz soda

$8.99

Any sandwich + can soda + FF

$5.49

fresh dough pizza

cheese pizza

$9.99

Drinks

12 oz Pepsi & Coke Product

$0.85

20 oz Pepsi & Coke Product

$1.79

20 oz Water

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

750 E 25th St, Baltimore, MD 21218

Directions

