One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
750 E 25th St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kebap Kuzine Baltimore - 407 East 32nd Street
No Reviews
407 East 32nd Street Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurant