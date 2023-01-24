Restaurant header imageView gallery

One Taco Dos Tequilas

274 East Devon Avenue

Bartlett, IL 60103

APPETIZERS

Guac n Chips

$10.00

Bowl of avocado dip mixed with diced tomato, onion, and cilantro

El Primo Dip

$8.00

The perfect starter for any meal our cheese dip with a hint of jalapeño served with homemade chips

Traditional Ceviche

$15.00

Choice of octopus, ground shrimp or fish ceviche fully cooked in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo topped with avocado silces and served with homemade chips

Orale Ceviche

$20.00

Specialty mix ceviche of octopus, ground shrimp and ground fish mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber and our secret michelada mix (house tomato juice)

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with tortillas on the side

Queso Fundido Cancun Style

$14.00

Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with shrimp served with tortillas on the side

Quesadilla Appetizer

$9.00

(2) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with a side of guacamole and sour cream

Tequila Shrimp Quesadillas

$11.00

(2) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and marinated tequila shrimp served with a side of guacamole & sour cream

Panuchos

$10.00

(3) Slowly toasted tortilla stacked with refried beans, cochinita pibil (Yucatan style pulled pork) and pickled red onion served with a side of habanero sauce

Los Clasicos Nachos

$13.00

Homemade chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, pico de gallo sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers served with your choice of meat

Nachos del Mar

$15.00

Homemade chips topped with refried pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle mayo topped with sautéed shrimp

Elote

$8.00

Mexican street corn offf the cob cooked with dice onion and epazote. Topped with sour cream or mayo, queso fresco and tajin

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

(7) Served with a side of red salsa

OTDT Sampler

$16.00

(3) Slowly toasted tortilla stacked with refried beans, cochinita pibil (Yucatan style pulled pork) and pickled red onion served with a side of habanero sauce

Boneless wings

$8.00+

SALADS

Taco Salad

$12.00

Tortilla bowl filled with refried pinto beans, rice, your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Monterrey Salad

$20.00

Mix lettuce tossed with 9 oz. charbroiled skirt steak topped with queso fresco, avocado slices and pico de gallo

Chicken Fajita Salad

$16.00

Mix lettuce tossed with grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions topped with avocado and queso fresco

SOUPS

Tortilla soup

Delicious chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and sour cream

Caldo de camaron

$18.00

Slowly cooked shrimp in our red chili broth mixed vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

Caldo de mariscos

$24.00

Our specialty seafood soup prepared with seafood mix and vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

Pozole (Only available Saturday and Sunday)

$15.00

Traditional chicken soup cooked in a white broth with vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

Menudo (Only available Saturday and Sunday)

$15.00

Mexican beef soup made with a flavorful beef broth with squash, corn, carrots and potatoes served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Vallarta Style

$16.00

(3) Enchiladas filled with sautéed marinated tequila shrimp topped with green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream

Enchiladas Tricolor

$14.00

(3) Enchiladas filled with chicken and topped with red and green salsa queso fresco and sour cream

Enchiladas Dinner

$14.00

(3) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream

Enchiladas de Mole

$15.00

(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) and served with your red mole topped with sour cream and queso fresco

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast

Steak Fajitas

$23.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with marinated grilled shrimp

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions, bell peppers and mixed vegetables

Mix Fajitas

$25.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with combination of shrimp, steak and chicken

FROM OUR GRILL

Arrachera Don Julio

$24.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak marinated in patron reposado served over grilled onions and topped with grilled adobo pineapple

Carne Asada

$22.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak seasoned with our secret rub and topped with a grilled jalapeño and onion

Tampiqueña

$23.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak served with a red cheese enchilada

Steak Sureño

$25.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak topped with melted Chihuahua cheese poblano pepper slices, grilled chorizo, green onions and cactus

Mar y tierra

$26.00

Our signature grilled 9 oz. skirt steak served over suiza sauce and topped with guacamole and three grilled shrimp (Mexican Surf and Turf) + Add extra shrimp for $3.00 each

Parrillada

Our signature dish of chicken and steak fajitas, marinated pork, grilled chorizo, shrimp, prawns and cactus accompanied with cheese sauce and grilled jalapeño peppers

ENTREES (GRANDMA RECIPES)

Red Mole Puebla Style

Our signature red mole sauce made from scratch with chile ancho, chile pasilla, chile mulato, toasted seeds and chocolate topped over your choice of meat

Chiles Rellenos

$15.00

(2) Soufflé-battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with our suiza sauce

Pollo al limon

$18.00

Chicken breast fajitas marinated in lime juice slowly sautéed in butter, mixed bell peppers and deglazed with white wine

Pollo ranchero

$18.00

Chicken breast fajitas marinated in lime juice slowly sautéed in butter, mixed bell peppers and deglazed with white wine

SIGNATURE TACOS

Tacos Jalisco Dinner

$23.00

(4) Tacos stacked with charbroiled skirt steak topped with guacamole, queso fresco, cilantro and onion

Tacos Don Chido Dinner

$18.00

(4) Tacos stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole and creamy chipotle sauce

Cecina Taco Dinner

$15.00

(3) Tacos stacked with cured beef topped with guacamole cilantro and onion

Lomo Taco Dinner

$16.00

(3) Thin cut ribeye tacos topped with your choice of toppings and served with a side of guacamole, grilled jalapeño and green onion

Traditional Taco Dinner

$13.00

(3) Tacos stacked with your choice of meat (Steak, Al pastor, Chicken, Ground beef or Veggies) and your choice of two toppings (Lettuce, tomato, cheese, cilantro or onion)

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$16.00

(3) Grilled Shrimp tacos topped with lettue and pico de gallo

Baja Taco Dinner

$16.00

(3) Beer battered fish fillet Vallarta style tacos topped red cabbage and chipotle mayo

Speedy Gonzalez Taco Dinner

$15.00

(3) Tacos stacked with our combination of steak, chorizo and grilled onion topped with cilantro

Cochinta Taco Dinner

$14.00

(3) Slowly braised pork tacos topped with pickled red onion and served with a side of habanero sauce

SIGNATURE BURRITOS

Sammy's Burrito Dinner

$14.00

Steak, chorizo and grilled onion combination filled with pinto beans lettuce, tomato, cilantro and sour cream.

Shrimp Burrito Dinner

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo filled with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo & pico de gallo

Infierno Burrito Dinner

$17.00

Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese

Burrito Suizo Dinner

$16.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese

Classic Burrito Dinner

$13.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Burrito bowl served with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) rice, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

LAS TORTAS

Torta de Milanesa Dinner

$12.00

Delicious torta filled milanesa (breaded steak) avocado, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.

Ay Guey Torta Dinner

$13.00

Our signature torta filled with breaded steak, smoked ham, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Classic Torta Dinner

$11.00

Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.

ANTOJITOS

Chimichanga Dinner

$14.00

Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and a side of sour cream

Tostadas Dinner

$13.00

(2) Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Flautas Dinner

$14.00

(2) Fried rolled tortilla filled with chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Tamales Dinner

$12.00

(2) Homemade tamales filled with your choice of meat (Pork or Chicken)

Quesadillas Dinner

$14.00

(3) Flour or corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with guacamole and sour cream

BURGERS

Butch's Wild BBQ Burger

$12.00

Burger, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce & tomato.

The Clyde Club Burger

$12.00

Burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & Sriracha ranch.

Bounty Hunter Burger

$12.00

Burger, sautéed mushrooms in truffle butter, Pepper Jack cheese & Mob Sauce.

Vagabond Cheeseburger

$12.00

Burger, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, bacon & Mob Sauce.

SEAFOOD ENTREES

Charola de langostinos

Delicious sautéed prawns seasoned with our secret 5 spice recipe and served over raw onions

Filete Empapelado

$19.00

Steam cooked tilapia fillet topped with shrimp mixed herbs, bell peppers and onion served with rice and homemade fries

Camarones al gusto

$22.00

Sautéed Jumbo shrimp in butter topped with your choice Veracruz style, devil, garlic or red adobo sauce served with rice and homemade fries

Filete de pescado al gusto

$18.00

Grilled tilapia filet topped with your choice of Veracruz style, devil, garlic or red adobo sauce served with rice and homemade fries

Coctel de camaron

$19.00

A delicious shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro

Coctel Campechano

$22.00

A delicious octopus and shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro

TACOS A LA CARTA

Steak Taco

$4.00

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

Marinated pork topped with roasted pineapple, cilantro and onion

Tinga Taco

$3.50

Marinated chicken topped with sour cream and queso fresco

Ground beef Taco

$3.50

Lomo Taco

$4.00

Thin Cut Rib Eye Taco

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Mexican Sausage Taco

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Grilled bell peppers and onion topped with avocado, lettuce & tomato

Cochinta Taco

$3.50

Yucatan style pulled pork topped with pickled red onions

Speedy Gonzalez Taco

$4.00

Grilled onion, steak and chorizo topped with cilantro

Rajas Taco

$3.50

Grilled onion, poblano peppers slices and melted cheese

Grilled fish Taco

$4.00

Grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce and pico de gallo

Camaron Taco

$4.00

Grilled shrimp topped with lettuce and pico de gallo

Pollo asado Taco

$4.00

Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce and tomato

Jalisco Taco

$6.00

Taco stacked with charbroiled skirt steak topped with guacamole, queso fresco, radishes, cilantro and onion

Don Chido Taco

$5.00

Taco stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro

Baja Taco

$5.00

Beer battered fish topped red cabbage and chipotle mayo

Cecina Taco

$5.00

Mexican dry meat topped with guacamole, cilantro and onion

Chile Relleno Taco

$4.00

Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce and tomato

Chori-quesoTaco

$3.50

Mexican Sausage Taco

SIDE DISHES

Tortillas

Sour Cream

Refried Beans

Mexican Rice

Side of rice and beans

$3.00

Pico de gallo

Nacho cheese

Chipotle Mayo

Mozzarella cheese (8oz)

$3.00

Queso Fresco (8 oz)

$4.00

Sidfe of Guacamole (4oz)

$3.50

Avocado

$2.75

Fries

$4.00

Salsa

Chips

Chips & Salsa

Grilled Nopales

$5.00

Grilled Jalapeños & Onions

$3.00

Salad Dressing

Grilled sliced onions

$1.50

Side of cucumber

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeños

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.00

House Salad

$4.00

Habanero sauce

$1.75+

A LA CARTE

Shrimp Burrito a la Carta

$14.00

Shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo filled with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo & pico de gallo

Quesadilla a la Carta

$3.00

Flour or corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak)

Burrito a la Carta

$10.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Burrito suizo a la Carta

$13.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese

Infierno Burrito a la Carta

$14.00

Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese

Chimichanga a la carta

$11.00

Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and a side of sour cream

Enchilada a la carta

$3.00

Enchilada with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream

Tostada a la carta

$5.00

Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Tamal a la carta

$3.50

Homemade Tamales

Tostada de Mariscos a la carta

$5.00

Fried tortilla served with your choice of octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish ceviche mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado

Torta a la carta

$9.00

Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.

Torta Milanesa a la carta

$10.00

Delicious torta filled milanesa (breaded steak) avocado, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.

Ay guey Torta a la carta

$11.00

Our signature torta filled with breaded steak, smoked ham, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Chile Relleno A La Carta

$6.00

SOFT DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Mexican Bottled Sodas

$3.00

Can Sodas

$1.50

Milkshake

$5.00

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

DESSERTS

Churros

$9.00

Flan

$6.00

Mexican Custard

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Tres Leches Slice

$6.00

KIDS MEALS

Kids Burrito Meal

$8.00

Burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans and cheese

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.00

Kids Quesadillas Meal

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00