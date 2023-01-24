One Taco Dos Tequilas
274 East Devon Avenue
Bartlett, IL 60103
APPETIZERS
Guac n Chips
Bowl of avocado dip mixed with diced tomato, onion, and cilantro
El Primo Dip
The perfect starter for any meal our cheese dip with a hint of jalapeño served with homemade chips
Traditional Ceviche
Choice of octopus, ground shrimp or fish ceviche fully cooked in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo topped with avocado silces and served with homemade chips
Orale Ceviche
Specialty mix ceviche of octopus, ground shrimp and ground fish mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber and our secret michelada mix (house tomato juice)
Queso Fundido
Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with tortillas on the side
Queso Fundido Cancun Style
Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with shrimp served with tortillas on the side
Quesadilla Appetizer
(2) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with a side of guacamole and sour cream
Tequila Shrimp Quesadillas
(2) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and marinated tequila shrimp served with a side of guacamole & sour cream
Panuchos
(3) Slowly toasted tortilla stacked with refried beans, cochinita pibil (Yucatan style pulled pork) and pickled red onion served with a side of habanero sauce
Los Clasicos Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, pico de gallo sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers served with your choice of meat
Nachos del Mar
Homemade chips topped with refried pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle mayo topped with sautéed shrimp
Elote
Mexican street corn offf the cob cooked with dice onion and epazote. Topped with sour cream or mayo, queso fresco and tajin
Mozzarella Sticks
(7) Served with a side of red salsa
OTDT Sampler
(3) Slowly toasted tortilla stacked with refried beans, cochinita pibil (Yucatan style pulled pork) and pickled red onion served with a side of habanero sauce
Boneless wings
SALADS
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with refried pinto beans, rice, your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Monterrey Salad
Mix lettuce tossed with 9 oz. charbroiled skirt steak topped with queso fresco, avocado slices and pico de gallo
Chicken Fajita Salad
Mix lettuce tossed with grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions topped with avocado and queso fresco
SOUPS
Tortilla soup
Delicious chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and sour cream
Caldo de camaron
Slowly cooked shrimp in our red chili broth mixed vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
Caldo de mariscos
Our specialty seafood soup prepared with seafood mix and vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
Pozole (Only available Saturday and Sunday)
Traditional chicken soup cooked in a white broth with vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
Menudo (Only available Saturday and Sunday)
Mexican beef soup made with a flavorful beef broth with squash, corn, carrots and potatoes served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
ENCHILADAS
Enchiladas Vallarta Style
(3) Enchiladas filled with sautéed marinated tequila shrimp topped with green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas Tricolor
(3) Enchiladas filled with chicken and topped with red and green salsa queso fresco and sour cream
Enchiladas Dinner
(3) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas de Mole
(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) and served with your red mole topped with sour cream and queso fresco
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast
Steak Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak
Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with marinated grilled shrimp
Veggie Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions, bell peppers and mixed vegetables
Mix Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with combination of shrimp, steak and chicken
FROM OUR GRILL
Arrachera Don Julio
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak marinated in patron reposado served over grilled onions and topped with grilled adobo pineapple
Carne Asada
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak seasoned with our secret rub and topped with a grilled jalapeño and onion
Tampiqueña
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak served with a red cheese enchilada
Steak Sureño
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak topped with melted Chihuahua cheese poblano pepper slices, grilled chorizo, green onions and cactus
Mar y tierra
Our signature grilled 9 oz. skirt steak served over suiza sauce and topped with guacamole and three grilled shrimp (Mexican Surf and Turf) + Add extra shrimp for $3.00 each
Parrillada
Our signature dish of chicken and steak fajitas, marinated pork, grilled chorizo, shrimp, prawns and cactus accompanied with cheese sauce and grilled jalapeño peppers
ENTREES (GRANDMA RECIPES)
Red Mole Puebla Style
Our signature red mole sauce made from scratch with chile ancho, chile pasilla, chile mulato, toasted seeds and chocolate topped over your choice of meat
Chiles Rellenos
(2) Soufflé-battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with our suiza sauce
Pollo al limon
Chicken breast fajitas marinated in lime juice slowly sautéed in butter, mixed bell peppers and deglazed with white wine
Pollo ranchero
Chicken breast fajitas marinated in lime juice slowly sautéed in butter, mixed bell peppers and deglazed with white wine
SIGNATURE TACOS
Tacos Jalisco Dinner
(4) Tacos stacked with charbroiled skirt steak topped with guacamole, queso fresco, cilantro and onion
Tacos Don Chido Dinner
(4) Tacos stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole and creamy chipotle sauce
Cecina Taco Dinner
(3) Tacos stacked with cured beef topped with guacamole cilantro and onion
Lomo Taco Dinner
(3) Thin cut ribeye tacos topped with your choice of toppings and served with a side of guacamole, grilled jalapeño and green onion
Traditional Taco Dinner
(3) Tacos stacked with your choice of meat (Steak, Al pastor, Chicken, Ground beef or Veggies) and your choice of two toppings (Lettuce, tomato, cheese, cilantro or onion)
Shrimp Taco Dinner
(3) Grilled Shrimp tacos topped with lettue and pico de gallo
Baja Taco Dinner
(3) Beer battered fish fillet Vallarta style tacos topped red cabbage and chipotle mayo
Speedy Gonzalez Taco Dinner
(3) Tacos stacked with our combination of steak, chorizo and grilled onion topped with cilantro
Cochinta Taco Dinner
(3) Slowly braised pork tacos topped with pickled red onion and served with a side of habanero sauce
SIGNATURE BURRITOS
Sammy's Burrito Dinner
Steak, chorizo and grilled onion combination filled with pinto beans lettuce, tomato, cilantro and sour cream.
Shrimp Burrito Dinner
Shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo filled with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo & pico de gallo
Infierno Burrito Dinner
Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese
Burrito Suizo Dinner
Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese
Classic Burrito Dinner
Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Burrito Bowl
Burrito bowl served with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) rice, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
LAS TORTAS
Torta de Milanesa Dinner
Delicious torta filled milanesa (breaded steak) avocado, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
Ay Guey Torta Dinner
Our signature torta filled with breaded steak, smoked ham, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Classic Torta Dinner
Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
ANTOJITOS
Chimichanga Dinner
Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and a side of sour cream
Tostadas Dinner
(2) Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Flautas Dinner
(2) Fried rolled tortilla filled with chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Tamales Dinner
(2) Homemade tamales filled with your choice of meat (Pork or Chicken)
Quesadillas Dinner
(3) Flour or corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with guacamole and sour cream
BURGERS
Butch's Wild BBQ Burger
Burger, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce & tomato.
The Clyde Club Burger
Burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & Sriracha ranch.
Bounty Hunter Burger
Burger, sautéed mushrooms in truffle butter, Pepper Jack cheese & Mob Sauce.
Vagabond Cheeseburger
Burger, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, bacon & Mob Sauce.
SEAFOOD ENTREES
Charola de langostinos
Delicious sautéed prawns seasoned with our secret 5 spice recipe and served over raw onions
Filete Empapelado
Steam cooked tilapia fillet topped with shrimp mixed herbs, bell peppers and onion served with rice and homemade fries
Camarones al gusto
Sautéed Jumbo shrimp in butter topped with your choice Veracruz style, devil, garlic or red adobo sauce served with rice and homemade fries
Filete de pescado al gusto
Grilled tilapia filet topped with your choice of Veracruz style, devil, garlic or red adobo sauce served with rice and homemade fries
Coctel de camaron
A delicious shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro
Coctel Campechano
A delicious octopus and shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro
TACOS A LA CARTA
Steak Taco
Al Pastor Taco
Marinated pork topped with roasted pineapple, cilantro and onion
Tinga Taco
Marinated chicken topped with sour cream and queso fresco
Ground beef Taco
Lomo Taco
Thin Cut Rib Eye Taco
Chorizo Taco
Mexican Sausage Taco
Veggie Taco
Grilled bell peppers and onion topped with avocado, lettuce & tomato
Cochinta Taco
Yucatan style pulled pork topped with pickled red onions
Speedy Gonzalez Taco
Grilled onion, steak and chorizo topped with cilantro
Rajas Taco
Grilled onion, poblano peppers slices and melted cheese
Grilled fish Taco
Grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
Camaron Taco
Grilled shrimp topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
Pollo asado Taco
Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce and tomato
Jalisco Taco
Taco stacked with charbroiled skirt steak topped with guacamole, queso fresco, radishes, cilantro and onion
Don Chido Taco
Taco stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro
Baja Taco
Beer battered fish topped red cabbage and chipotle mayo
Cecina Taco
Mexican dry meat topped with guacamole, cilantro and onion
Chile Relleno Taco
Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce and tomato
Chori-quesoTaco
Mexican Sausage Taco
SIDE DISHES
Tortillas
Sour Cream
Refried Beans
Mexican Rice
Side of rice and beans
Pico de gallo
Nacho cheese
Chipotle Mayo
Mozzarella cheese (8oz)
Queso Fresco (8 oz)
Sidfe of Guacamole (4oz)
Avocado
Fries
Salsa
Chips
Chips & Salsa
Grilled Nopales
Grilled Jalapeños & Onions
Salad Dressing
Grilled sliced onions
Side of cucumber
Pickled Jalapeños
Fresh Jalapeños
House Salad
Habanero sauce
A LA CARTE
Shrimp Burrito a la Carta
Shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo filled with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo & pico de gallo
Quesadilla a la Carta
Flour or corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak)
Burrito a la Carta
Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Burrito suizo a la Carta
Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese
Infierno Burrito a la Carta
Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese
Chimichanga a la carta
Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and a side of sour cream
Enchilada a la carta
Enchilada with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
Tostada a la carta
Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Tamal a la carta
Homemade Tamales
Tostada de Mariscos a la carta
Fried tortilla served with your choice of octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish ceviche mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado
Torta a la carta
Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
Torta Milanesa a la carta
Delicious torta filled milanesa (breaded steak) avocado, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
Ay guey Torta a la carta
Our signature torta filled with breaded steak, smoked ham, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans