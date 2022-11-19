ONE TEN CRAFT MEATERY
1,143 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
110 N. Buffalo Street, Warsaw, IN 46580
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw - 113 E Center St, Warsaw, IN 46580
No Reviews
113 E Center St Warsaw, IN 46850
View restaurant
Maria’s Family Restaurant - 3865 Lake City HWY #F
No Reviews
3865 Lake City HWY #F Warsaw, IN 46580
View restaurant