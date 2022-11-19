Restaurant header imageView gallery

ONE TEN CRAFT MEATERY

1,143 Reviews

$$

110 N. Buffalo Street

Warsaw, IN 46580

Order Again

Popular Items

Penny Salad
110 House Salad
Pozole

Appetizers

Duck Fat Fries

$8.00

Hand Cut Fries, House Ketchup, Spicy BBQ, Mustard Q, Garlic Aioli, Smoked Sea Salt, Cilantro

Penny Salad

$18.00

Duck Fat Fries, Smoked Sea Salt, Cilantro, O/E Chicken Egg, Pulled Pork, Garlic Aioli, Green Beans, Parmesan Dipping Sauces: Garlic Aioli, House Ketchup, Mustard-Q, Spicy BBQ

Flight of the Bacon

$26.00

Choice of 3 Bacon Flavors Honey Whipped Goat Cheese, House Bacon Biscuits BACON CHOICES: Jowl, Wagyu Beef, Trumpet Mushroom, Raspberry Chipotle, Duck, House

Smalls

110 House Salad

$8.00+

Greens, Candied-Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Heirloom, Bleu Cheese, Parmesan, Croutons, Buttermilk Ranch

Seasonal Soup

$7.00+

Chef's creation of a Vegan Soup. Rotates regularly.

Kohlrabi Salad

$14.00

Kohlrabi, Truffle Ponzu, Sweet Potato Haystack, Radish, Wild Mushroom, Frisee

Fried Brie

$15.00

Panko Breaded & Fried, Seasonal Jam, Candied Nuts, Focaccia

Pozole

$17.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder, Corn Tortilla, Hominy, Red Onion, Radish, Cabbage, Lime, Cilantro Try it with Avocado or an O/E Egg!

Steak Tartare

$24.00

Wagyu + Filet, Miso Cured Egg Yolk, Caper Berries, Whole Grain Mustard, Focaccia

Fois Gras Torchon

$26.00

Fois Gras, Blackberry Gel, Pink Peppercorn Cornichons, Frisee, Lemon Vinaigrette, Baguette

God's Butter

$17.00

Bone Marrow, Lemon Gremolata, Pickled Mushroom, House Butter, Focaccia

Medium/Large

Beef Ravioli

$23.00

Braised Beef Cheek Ravioli, Chili + Parmesan Broth, Wild Mushroom, Green Peas, Scallions, Baguette

Double Smash Burger

$24.00

2 x 4oz Ground Beef Patties, Choice of Cheese, Dill Pickle, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Duck Fat Fries

Duck Breast

$30.00

Pan-Seared, Apple + Focaccia Stuffing, Apple Cider Bechamel, Cumin Carrot + Fennel Slaw

Nashville Hot Rabbit

$40.00

1/2, Fried, Bone-In Rabbit, Bleu Cheese Grits, Pickled Giardiniera, Braised Greens

Pappardelle

$22.00

Pumpkin, Jowl Bacon, Sweet Corn Cream, Nutmeg Sea Salt, House Pappardelle, Baguette

Pork Shank

$28.00

Sous Vide Shank, Great Northern Beans, Bacon + Green Chili Cornbread, Apple Butter, Sage Crème Fraiche

Quail

$24.00

Grilled, Burnt Onion BBQ, Parsnip Puree, Chorizo Arepa, Scallions, Pepita

Root Steak

$23.00

Grilled, Lemon Burre Blanc, Green Beans, Dill, Thyme, Frisee Salad

Trout

$35.00

Pan-Seared Whole Trout, Pine Nut Gremolata, Nduja Crema, Frisee, Purple Potato, Lemon Vinaigrette

Chops

Eye of Ribeye

$53.00

10 oz EYE of the RIBEYE $53 GF CHEF NOTE: Favorite in flavor, well-marbled, top cut (Herb rested, Maple Brussels Sprouts, Peppered Parsnip Puree, Truffle + Beet Butter, Pickled Potato Ribbons

Grass-Fed Beef Filet

$58.00

8 oz GRASSFED FILET $58 GF CHEF NOTE: The queen of all steak, cut-with-spoon tender, very lean, great with bleu cheese crust (Herb rested, Maple Brussels Sprouts, Peppered Parsnip Puree, Truffle + Beet Butter, Pickled Potato Ribbons

Flat Iron

$42.00

8 oz FLAT IRON $42 GF CHEF NOTE: The ideal steak--tender, juicy huge flavor, perfect chew

Wagyu Denver 10oz

$52.00

Crestview Flank Steak 10oz

$42.00

Reserved Experience Chops

Large Format Steaks Reserved 24 Hours in Advance.

16 oz Dry Aged NY Strip

$92.00

16 oz LHA Farms 48 Day Dry Aged NY STRIP CHEF NOTE: Earthy and rich, tender with gentle chew, Flavor concentration

20 oz Chateaubriand

$148.00

20 oz LHA Farms Center cut Filet Loin, Tender, slow roasted, eats like butter

32 oz Porterhouse

$185.00

32 oz LHA Farms, Best of both worlds, Filet on one side and NY Strip on the other

Wagyu Tomahawk

$6.00

3#-6# Bone in Ribeye, Grilled to perfection and Sliced table side, Well marbled

Dessert

Porter Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Pumpkin Spice Creme Brûlée

$13.00

Vanilla Panna Cotta

$11.00

London Fog Cake

$12.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger + Fry

$12.00

4 oz House Ground, Cheddar Cheese, French Fries, House Ketchup

Grilled Chicken Breast + Fry

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, French Fries, House Ketchup

Kids Chicken & Pasta

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, House Pappardelle, Butter, Parmesan

Kid Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Candied-Bacon, Parmesan, Croutons, Buttermilk Ranch

Kids Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Seasonal Mixed Fruit

Small Fry

$7.00

Duck Fat Fries, Salt + Pepper, House Ketchup

Ala Carte Add-Ons

Add Bread

Extra Dressing

Extra Sauce

Extra 4 Shrimp

$12.00

Extra Candied-Bacon

$1.00

Popcorn

$5.00

Wine Dinner

Wine Dinner

$125.00

Non Alcoholic Wine Dinner

$85.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

