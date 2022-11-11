On The Alley - Goleta imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

On The Alley - Goleta 7038 Market Place Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

7038 Marketplace Drive

Goleta, CA 93117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Baja Fish
Fish & Chips

Breakfast

Burrito

$9.25

Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots

Breakfast Bowl

$9.25

3 eggs, scrambled w/ cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots

Ty's Muffin

$6.25

Toasted English muffin w/ scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese

French Toast Dips

$7.75

Buttermilk waffles cut into sticks for easy dipping, served w/ maple syrup

Waffle Fries

$7.75

Buttermilk waffles cut into sticks for easy dipping, served w/ maple syrup

Oatmeal

$7.50

Made to order and served w/ brown sugar, raisins, bananas, berries & choice of milk

Smoothie

$7.25

Yogurt blended w/ fresh fruit

Morning Parfait

$6.25

Yogurt layered w/ fresh fruit & granola

Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

3 scrambled eggs

Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Burgers/Dogs

Single Burger

$10.25

1/3 lb beef patty on toasted bun w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, Tabasco mayo & pickle

OTA Burger

$13.50

1/3 lb beef patty on a toasted bun w/ caramelized onion, Tabasco mayo, pickles, fried jalapeno, avocado, bacon, jack cheese & a fried egg

Gaucho Burger

$13.25

1/3 lb beef patty on a toasted bun w/ blue cheese, bacon, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Grilled black bean patty, cheddar, avocado, chipotle mayonnaise, pickled onion, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun

Corn Dog

$8.50

Sandwiches, Etc

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.25

Slow roasted pork, coleslaw, fried jalapeno, house-made Carolina BBQ sauce on a bun

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.75

Blackened chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Tabasco Mayo & Provolone in a spinach tortilla

B.L.A.T

$11.50

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & Tabasco Mayo on toasted sliced sourdough

Ultimate Grilled Chesse

$11.75

Cheddar, Jack & Provolone, tomato, avocado & grilled onion on sourdough

Crab Cake Burger

$13.75Out of stock

Large crispy crab cake on a toasted bun w/ Tabasco mayo, lettuce, pickled onion & tomato

Crispy Fish

$12.50

Beer-battered fish, coleslaw, pickled onions on a bun

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Tuna salad, cheddar cheese, tomato on sliced sourdough

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

All-white chicken tenders served w/ fries & Garlic Parmesan, bbq or honey mustard

Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Brophy Bros.

Fish & Chips

$14.25

Served with french fries

Fried Shrimp Plate

$12.50

Served with french fries

Fried Calamari Plate

$12.50

Served with french fries

Fried Clam Plate

$12.50

Served with french fries

Cup Of Chowder

$5.75

Served with bread, butter, and crackers

Bowl Of Chowder

$9.00

Served with bread, butter, and crackers

Fish APP

$12.50

Calamari APP

$10.50

Shrimp APP

$10.50

Clam APP

$10.50

Tacos

Baja Fish

$5.75

Beer-battered fish, avocado, pickled onion, queso fresco & salsa blanca

Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Seared shrimp, ponzu-marinated slaw, queso fresco, mango salsa & salsa blanca

Chicken Taco

$5.75

Tender chicken w/ queso fresco, red onion, cilantro & salsa blanca

Pork Taco

$5.75

Roasted pork w/ queso fresco, pickled onion, red onion, cilantro, mango salsa & salsa blanca

Avocado Taco

$5.75

Beer-battered avocado, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro, mango salsa & salsa blanca

Salads

Southwest Chicken

$13.95

Blackened chicken, mixed greens, grilled corn, bell pepper, jicama, blue cheese, bacon, w/ Garlic Parmesan dressing

Sesame Salmon

$14.25

Salmon, mixed greens, green cabbage, bell pepper carrot, snow peas, crispy wonton, sliced almonds w/ a sesame vinaigrette

Seared Shrimp Cobb

$13.95

Seared shrimp, mixed greens, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomato, blue cheese and bacon w/ honey mustard dressing

Ahi Tuna Poke

$18.50

Sushi-grade tuna, cabbage, mixed greens, bell pepper, daikon sprouts, snow peas, crispy wontons, & sesame vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.75

Kids

Kids Burger

$9.00

W/ cheddar cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Cheddar cheese on sourdough

PB&J

$7.50

Creamy peanut butter w/ strawberry preserves on bread

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Crispy, breaded, all white meat chicken tenders served w/ Garlic Parmesan, bbq or honey mustard

Desserts

Milkshake

$7.50

Vanilla, Chocolate, Caramel, Coffee or Strawberry

Classic Ice Cream Cone

$3.95

Soft serve on a sugar cone

Root Beer Float

$6.75

Soft serve ice cream & root beer

All American Sundae

$7.75

Soft Serve layered w/ marshmallows, graham cracker crumbles, chocolate sauce, topped w/ whipped cream

Waffle Sundae

$7.95

Warm waffle sticks, soft serve, caramel sauce, whipped cream & sliced almonds

Nutella Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Nutella Brownie Sundae

$7.95Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$4.25

Tater Tots

$4.25

Coleslaw

$3.25

1/2 & 1/2

$4.25

Potato Chips

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.75

Avocado

$3.75

Bacon

$4.25

Salmon

$9.50

Grilled Fish

$12.50

Grilled Shrimp

$10.50

Burger Patty

$5.00

Cold Beverages

Soda Fountain

$3.50

If using order and pay option please come to the front and ask for cup/cups with receipt in hand. Thank you :)

Iced Tea

$4.00

Yerba Mate

$4.25

Fresh Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.75

Rosa Milk

$3.95

Loori's Lemonade

$4.25

Small Pellegrino

$3.75

Large Pellegrino

$4.25Out of stock

Fiji Water

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Nestel Water

$1.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Beer Etc

Delicious IPA

$7.25

805

$7.00

The Blue

$7.25

Danish Red

$7.00

Pale

$7.00

Tangerine Ale

$7.00

Calypso Sour

$6.50

Hazy IPA Can

$7.25

Margarita

$9.75

Wine

Chardonnay

$9.50

Sauv Blanc

$9.50

Merlot

$9.50

Champagne

$9.50Out of stock

Mimosa

$9.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta, CA 93117

Directions

Gallery
On The Alley - Goleta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kyle's Kitchen - Hollister Village
orange star4.5 • 2,119
7000 Hollister Ave Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Nikka Fish Market & Grill - Goleta
orange star4.1 • 544
5722 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Kyle's Kitchen - Calle Real
orange star4.3 • 1,106
5723 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - La Cumbre Plaza
orange star4.6 • 961
3849 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Farmer Boy
orange star4.5 • 774
3427 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Cafe Stella TAKE OUT Menu and eMarket
orange starNo Reviews
3302 Mccaw Ave Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Goleta

Kyle's Kitchen - Hollister Village
orange star4.5 • 2,119
7000 Hollister Ave Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Kyle's Kitchen - Calle Real
orange star4.3 • 1,106
5723 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Nikka Fish Market & Grill - Goleta
orange star4.1 • 544
5722 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Goleta-Calle Real
orange star4.2 • 375
5668 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Anna's Marketplace Bakery
orange star4.3 • 346
7018 Marketplace Dr Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0170 - Santa Barbara-Goleta, CA
orange star4.3 • 43
5784 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Goleta
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston