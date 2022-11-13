One thirteen hospitality LLC 113 N Oak St.
113 N Oak St.
Hammond, LA 70401
-STARTERS-
ENTREES
COCINA DE BRASA
-SIDES-
-KIDS-
-DESSERTS-
Soft Drinks
BAR
Fireflower
$10.00
Paloma Margarita
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$3.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Mimosas
$15.00+
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Passion Fruit Martini
$11.00
Watermelon Tini
$10.00
Passion Fruit Margarita Special
$12.00
Vespa
$13.00
Pecan Pie
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Appletini
$2.00
Ameretto Sour
Bloody Mary
$1.00
Chocolate Martini
$2.00
Cosmopolitan
$2.00
Chita Poloma
$10.00
Grasshopper
$8.00
Gimlet
$10.00
Greyhound
Hemmingway
$11.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Manhattan
$1.00
Margarita
$1.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Mint Julep
$9.00
Mistress
$12.00
Mocktail
$5.00
Negroni
$10.00
Nuts N Berries
$10.00
Pimms Cup
$10.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Sidecar
$10.00
White Russian
$10.00
Spiked Pink Lemonade
$8.00
Strawberry Limeade
$12.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Bellini
$8.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Rum Punch
$9.00
French 75
$9.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Michelada
$7.00
Carajillo
$9.00
Piña Colada
$9.00
Refill Carafe
Refill Mimosa
Bottomless
$18.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
Vespa Tini
$10.00
Blue Hawaiian
$12.00
BTL Modelo
$4.25
BTL Bud Light
$4.00
BTL Miller Lite
$4.00
BTL Ultra
$4.00
BTL Coors
$4.00
BTL Shiner Bock
$4.00
Stella
$4.25
Abita
$4.00
CAN Cat Common
$4.00
CAN Jucifer
$4.50
Blue Moon
$4.00
Ranch Water
$4.50
High Noon
$5.00
GLS Mistinguette Cava Brut
$8.00
GLS Benvolio Prosecco
$7.00
GLS Primo Amora Moscato
$7.00
GLS Magnificent Riesling
$7.00
GLS Benvolio Pinot Grigio
$8.00
GLS Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc
$7.00
GLS Elouan Chardonnay
$11.00
GLS Mistinguette Cava Brut Rose
$8.00
GLS Elouan Rose
$8.00
GLS Neilson Pinot Noir
$9.00Out of stock
GLS Boen Pinot Noir
$10.00
GLS Cordero Malbec
$8.00
GLS Bonanza Cabernet
$9.00
GLS Justin Cabernet
$11.00
GLS il Fauno
$11.00
GLS Murphy Goode Merlot
$10.00
GLS Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
$7.00
GLS Oyster Bay Pinot Gris
$8.00
BTL Magnificent Riesling
$22.00
GLS Dows Porto
$12.00
GLS Elouan Pinot Noir
$10.00
BTL Mistinguette Cava Brut
$26.00
BTL Mistinguette Brut Rosé
$26.00
BTL Benvolio Prosecco
$24.00
BTL Rotari Trento Rosé
$28.00Out of stock
BTL Veuve Clicqout
$99.00Out of stock
BTL Dom Perigon
$274.00
Piper Heidsieck
$85.00
GLS Mistinguette Cava Brut
$8.00
GLS Benvolio Prosecco
$7.00
GLS Mionetto Sparkling Rosé
$8.00
GLS Montmarte Sparkling Rosé
$8.00
BTL Mistinguette Cava Brut
$26.00
BTL Mistinguette Brut Rosé
$26.00
BTL Benvolio Prosecco
$24.00
BTL Rotari Trento Rosé
$28.00Out of stock
BTL Roederer Estate Brut
$50.00Out of stock
BTL Veuve Clicqout
$99.00Out of stock
BTL Dom Perigon
$274.00
BTL Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut
$95.00Out of stock
BTL Nicholas Feuillatte Brut
$75.00Out of stock
BTL Vera Wang Prosecco
$45.00
BTL Santa Margherita Rosé
$32.00
BTL Montmartre Rosé Sec
$32.00
Roederer
$90.00
Wente
$28.00
Veuve V
$35.00
BTL Benvoilo Pinot Grigio
$30.00
BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
$26.00
BTL Boucaner Pinot Gris
$30.00
BTL Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay
$24.00
BTL Quilt Chardonnay
$40.00
BTL Elouan Rose
$32.00
BTL Magnificent Riesling
$22.00
BTL Primo Amore Moscato
$24.00
BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$13.00
BTL Neilson Pinot Noir
$23.00Out of stock
BTL Boen Pinot Noir
$32.00
BTL J. Vineyards PN
$46.00
BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir Estate
$80.00
BTL Bonanza Cab
$35.00
BTL Earthquake Cab
$36.00
BTL Justin Cabernet
$46.00
BTL Reynolds Cab
$92.00
BTL Caymus Cab
$100.00
BTL Jordan Cab
$130.00
BTL Silver Oak Cab
$152.00
BTL Cade Cab
$163.00
Btl Obsidian Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Obsidian Ridge Cabernet
$75.00
BTL Plumpjack Estate Merlot
$98.00
BTL Murphy Goode Merlot
$38.00
BTL Michael David Petite
$32.00
BTL Michael David Freakshow
$35.00
BTL Locations Red Blend
$36.00
BTL Earthquake Zinfandel
$38.00
BTL Fauno di Arcanum
$43.00
Lambrusco
$40.00Out of stock
BTL D66 Grenache
$58.00
BTL Brunello Di Montalcino
$60.00
BTL Crognolo, Italia
$65.00
BTL Villanaldi Valpolicella
$66.00
BTL Villandali Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore
$66.00
BTL Orin Swift 8 years in the Desert
$70.00
BTL Ceretto Barolo Nebbiolo
$90.00
BTL Reynolds Persistence Red Blend
$93.00
BTL Demarie Barolo
$120.00
BTL Ehlers Estate Cab Franc
$135.00
BTL Masi Amarone Della Valpolicella
$150.00
BTL Hour Glass Cabernet
$160.00
BTL Ehlers Estate 1886
$180.00
BTL Magnificent Riesling
$22.00
BTL Cordero Con Piel Malbec
$28.00Out of stock
BTL Sin Zin
$39.00
Fris
$7.00
Titos
$9.00
Belvedere
$11.00
Chopin
$12.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Pink Whitney
$7.00
Fris DOUBLE
$9.00
Titos DOUBLE
$12.00
Belvedere DOUBLE
$14.00
Chopin DOUBLE
$15.00
Ketel One DOUBLE
$14.00
Grey Goose DOUBLE
$14.00
Pink Whitney DOUBLE
$9.00
Good Boy DOUBLE
$13.00
Bottle Tito's
$70.00
Bottle Ketel One
$70.00
High Noon Seltzer
$5.00
Bombay Saphire
$11.00
Tanqueray
$11.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Impress Gin
$13.00
Gray Whale Gin
$12.00
Sip Smith
$10.00
Aviation Gin
$10.00
Bombay Saphire DOUBLE
$14.00
Tanqueray DOUBLE
$14.00
Hendricks DOUBLE
$15.00
Impress Gin DOUBLE
$16.00
Gray Whale Gin DOUBLE
$15.00
Sip Smith DOUBLE
$13.00
Aviation Gin DOUBLE
$13.00
Calypso
$7.00
Bacardi
$9.00
Malibu
$9.00
Rumhaven
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Cockspur
$14.00
Calypso DOUBLE
$9.00
Bacardi DOUBLE
$11.00
Malibu DOUBLE
$11.00
Rumhaven DOUBLE
$13.00
Captain Morgan DOUBLE
$12.00
Cockspur DOUBLE
$18.00
818 Anejo
818 Blanco
$12.00
818 Rep
$13.00
Cincoro Blanco
$15.00
Cincoro Reposado
$18.00
Clase Azul
$20.00
Cristalino 1800
$14.00
El Texano Silver
$8.00
Penta Reposado
$16.00
Pueblo Viejo
$8.00
Xi Mezcal
$12.00
Santo Reposado
$12.00
Bottle 818 Reposado
$80.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Claza Azul Plata
$20.00
Casamigos Rep
$15.00
Casimogs Anejo
$18.00
818 Anejo DOUBLE
$20.00
818 Blanco DOUBLE
$13.00
818 Rep DOUBLE
$16.00
Cincoro Blanco DOUBLE
$19.00
Cincoro Reposado DOUBLE
$24.00
Clase Azul DOUBLE
$30.00
Cristalino 1800 DOUBLE
$18.00
El Texano Silver DOUBLE
$10.00
Maestro Dobel Diamante DOUBLE
$18.00
Penta Reposado DOUBLE
$20.00
Pueblo Viejo DOUBLE
$10.00
Santo Blanco DOUBLE
$14.00
Santo Reposado DOUBLE
$16.00
Clase Azul Bottle
$350.00
Bottle Cristalino
$80.00
Bottle Cincoro Reposado
$95.00
Angels Envy
$14.00
Angels E Finished Rye
$16.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Basil Hayden Drk Rye
$13.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$10.00
Crown Apple
$11.00
Crown Peach
$12.00
Crown Reserve
$14.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Crown Vanilla
$11.00
EH Taylor
$11.00
Elijah Craig
$12.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00
Four Roses
$11.00
Gentlemans Jack
$12.00
Hennesey
$11.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jim Beam
$10.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Left Bank
$9.00
Makers 46
$12.00
Makers Mark
$11.00
Mitchells
$12.00
Penellope
$12.00
Revival
$15.00
Sazerac Rye
$10.00
Seagrams
$9.00
Tullamore
$9.00
Whistle Pig
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Suntory Whisky Toki
$12.00
Blantons
$15.00
Angels Envy DOUBLE
$18.00
Angels E Finished Rye DOUBLE
$21.00
Basil Hayden DOUBLE
$15.00
Basil Hayden Drk Rye DOUBLE
$16.00
Buffalo Trace DOUBLE
$12.00
Bulleit Bourbon DOUBLE
$13.00
Crown Apple DOUBLE
$13.00
Crown Peach DOUBLE
$14.00
Crown Reserve DOUBLE
$16.00
Crown Royal DOUBLE
$12.00
Crown Vanilla DOUBLE
$13.00
EH Taylor DOUBLE
$13.00
Elijah Craig DOUBLE
$14.00
Evan Williams DOUBLE
$16.00
Four Roses DOUBLE
$13.00
Gentlemans Jack DOUBLE
$14.00
Hennesey DOUBLE
$13.00
Jack Daniels DOUBLE
$11.00
Jameson DOUBLE
$12.00
Jim Beam DOUBLE
$12.00
Knob Creek DOUBLE
$15.00
Left Bank DOUBLE
$15.00
Makers 46 DOUBLE
$15.00
Makers Mark DOUBLE
$13.00
Mitchells DOUBLE
$15.00
Penellope DOUBLE
$15.00
Revival DOUBLE
$19.00
Sazerac Rye DOUBLE
$12.00
Seagrams DOUBLE
$11.00
Tullamore DOUBLE
$12.00
Whistle Pig DOUBLE
$20.00
Woodford Reserve DOUBLE
$18.00
Suntory Whisky Toki DOUBLE
$20.00
Blantons DOUBLE
$19.00
Bottle Crown Royal
$65.00
Double Eagle Rare
$18.00
Dewars
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$11.00
Macallan 12
$14.00
Macallan 18
$50.00
Balvenie
$12.00
Glenlivet
$9.00
Glenfeddich
$20.00
Dewars DOUBLE
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Black DOUBLE
$16.00
Macallan 12 DOUBLE
$18.00
Macallan 18 DOUBLE
$70.00
Balvenie DOUBLE
$18.00
Glenlivet DOUBLE
$13.00
Glenfeddich DOUBLE
$30.00
Ameretto
$7.00
Aperol
$7.00
Baileys
$8.00
Campari
$8.00
Chambord
$6.00
Cockspur
$7.00
Cointreau
$7.00
Creme De Mente
$6.00
Domain Canton
$7.00
Dona Antonia Porto
$9.00
Dorda Sea Salt
$8.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Godiva Chocolate
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$7.00
Grappa
$9.00
Jagrmeistr Cld Brew
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Lemoncello
$7.00
Liquor 43
$7.00
Luxardo
$7.00
Nocello
$7.00
Pimms
$7.00
Pomgrnt Pama
$8.00
Rumchatta
$9.00
St. Germain
$7.00
Amaretto DOUBLE
$9.00
Baileys DOUBLE
$10.00
Pimms DOUBLE
$9.00
Green Tea Shot
$7.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$5.00
Vegas Bomb Shot
$8.00
Pink Lemonade
$3.00
B Job Shot
$9.00
Teq Sunrise Shot
$6.00
Kamikaze
$5.00
White Tea
$8.00
Pineapple Upside Down
$8.00
Pink Whitney
$7.00
Poison Apple
$6.00
-ENTRÉES-
Smoked Salmon
$18.00
Steak & Eggs
$25.00
6oz ribeye, chimichurri, two fried eggs, fries
Shrimp & Grits
$23.00
New Orleans BBQ sauce
Chicken & Waffles
$15.00
waffle, herb butter chicken tenders, maple syrup
French Toast
$15.00
french toast, maple syrup, fresh berries, whipped creame, bacon
Portabello Omelet
$17.00
Garden Omelet
$16.00
spinach, tomato, onion, feta
Classic Breakfast
$15.00
eggs, country potatoes, choice of bacon or sausage
Brunch Burger
$18.00
fried egg, andouille, aiolo,tomato jam, lettuce, pepper jack
Benedict
$15.00+
poached eggs, hollandaise, country potatoes
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
113 N Oak St., Hammond, LA 70401
Gallery
