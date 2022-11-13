  • Home
  Hammond
  One thirteen hospitality LLC - 113 N Oak St.
One thirteen hospitality LLC 113 N Oak St.

No reviews yet

113 N Oak St.

Hammond, LA 70401

Order Again

-STARTERS-

Artisan Bread

Crab Cake Appetizer

$18.00

Deconstructed BLT

$18.00

Honey Pecan Shrimp

$15.00

Hummus Dip

$10.00

Oak St. Wellington

$22.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$16.00

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Salmon Dip

$14.00

Trio Dip

$15.00

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Legendary Forum Catering

$250.00

-SALADS-

House

$10.00

Caesar

$10.00

romaine, crutons, parmesan

Fall

$10.00

Wedge

$10.00

ENTREES

Duck Confit

$34.00

Lomo Saltado

$27.00

Pasta Roma

$16.00

Redfish On The Half Shell

$35.00

Smoked Pork Tenderloin

$30.00

Steak Burger

$18.00

Veal Marsala

$33.00

COCINA DE BRASA

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Ribeye

$44.00

Hawaiin Ribeye

$46.00

Chef's Cut

$40.00

Bone in Porkchop

$28.00

Shrimp Dinner

$28.00

Chicken Breast Dinner

$26.00

-SIDES-

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Plain Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

mac and chz

$8.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.00

Potatoes Au Gratin

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Petite House Salad

$6.00

Petite Caesar Salad

$6.00

-KIDS-

Kid Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kid Steak Tips

$18.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Flat Bread

$12.00

-DESSERTS-

Cheescake

$9.00

Crème Brûlée

$9.00

Spiced Blondie

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Kid Ice Cream

$4.00

Birthday Bread Pudding

Soft Drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Barq's

$3.25

Mountain Valley Small

$4.50

Mountain Valley Large

$7.00

Soda Water

$2.95

Fiji Water

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.95

Lemonaid

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Redbull

$3.50

BAR

Fireflower

$10.00

Paloma Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$3.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mimosas

$15.00+

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Passion Fruit Martini

$11.00

Watermelon Tini

$10.00

Passion Fruit Margarita Special

$12.00

Vespa

$13.00

Pecan Pie

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Appletini

$2.00

Ameretto Sour

Bloody Mary

$1.00

Chocolate Martini

$2.00

Cosmopolitan

$2.00

Chita Poloma

$10.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

Hemmingway

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Manhattan

$1.00

Margarita

$1.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mistress

$12.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Negroni

$10.00

Nuts N Berries

$10.00

Pimms Cup

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Sidecar

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Spiked Pink Lemonade

$8.00

Strawberry Limeade

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Bellini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Rum Punch

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Michelada

$7.00

Carajillo

$9.00

Piña Colada

$9.00

Refill Carafe

Refill Mimosa

Bottomless

$18.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Vespa Tini

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

BTL Modelo

$4.25

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Ultra

$4.00

BTL Coors

$4.00

BTL Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stella

$4.25

Abita

$4.00

CAN Cat Common

$4.00

CAN Jucifer

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Ranch Water

$4.50

High Noon

$5.00

GLS Mistinguette Cava Brut

$8.00

GLS Benvolio Prosecco

$7.00

GLS Primo Amora Moscato

$7.00

GLS Magnificent Riesling

$7.00

GLS Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS Elouan Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Mistinguette Cava Brut Rose

$8.00

GLS Elouan Rose

$8.00

GLS Neilson Pinot Noir

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Boen Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Cordero Malbec

$8.00

GLS Bonanza Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Justin Cabernet

$11.00

GLS il Fauno

$11.00

GLS Murphy Goode Merlot

$10.00

GLS Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$7.00

GLS Oyster Bay Pinot Gris

$8.00

BTL Magnificent Riesling

$22.00

GLS Dows Porto

$12.00

GLS Elouan Pinot Noir

$10.00

BTL Mistinguette Cava Brut

$26.00

BTL Mistinguette Brut Rosé

$26.00

BTL Benvolio Prosecco

$24.00

BTL Rotari Trento Rosé

$28.00Out of stock

BTL Veuve Clicqout

$99.00Out of stock

BTL Dom Perigon

$274.00

Piper Heidsieck

$85.00

GLS Mistinguette Cava Brut

$8.00

GLS Benvolio Prosecco

$7.00

GLS Mionetto Sparkling Rosé

$8.00

GLS Montmarte Sparkling Rosé

$8.00

BTL Mistinguette Cava Brut

$26.00

BTL Mistinguette Brut Rosé

$26.00

BTL Benvolio Prosecco

$24.00

BTL Rotari Trento Rosé

$28.00Out of stock

BTL Roederer Estate Brut

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Veuve Clicqout

$99.00Out of stock

BTL Dom Perigon

$274.00

BTL Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut

$95.00Out of stock

BTL Nicholas Feuillatte Brut

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Vera Wang Prosecco

$45.00

BTL Santa Margherita Rosé

$32.00

BTL Montmartre Rosé Sec

$32.00

Roederer

$90.00

Wente

$28.00

Veuve V

$35.00

BTL Benvoilo Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$26.00

BTL Boucaner Pinot Gris

$30.00

BTL Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Quilt Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Elouan Rose

$32.00

BTL Magnificent Riesling

$22.00

BTL Primo Amore Moscato

$24.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

BTL Neilson Pinot Noir

$23.00Out of stock

BTL Boen Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL J. Vineyards PN

$46.00

BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir Estate

$80.00

BTL Bonanza Cab

$35.00

BTL Earthquake Cab

$36.00

BTL Justin Cabernet

$46.00

BTL Reynolds Cab

$92.00

BTL Caymus Cab

$100.00

BTL Jordan Cab

$130.00

BTL Silver Oak Cab

$152.00

BTL Cade Cab

$163.00

Btl Obsidian Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Obsidian Ridge Cabernet

$75.00

BTL Plumpjack Estate Merlot

$98.00

BTL Murphy Goode Merlot

$38.00

BTL Michael David Petite

$32.00

BTL Michael David Freakshow

$35.00

BTL Locations Red Blend

$36.00

BTL Earthquake Zinfandel

$38.00

BTL Fauno di Arcanum

$43.00

Lambrusco

$40.00Out of stock

BTL D66 Grenache

$58.00

BTL Brunello Di Montalcino

$60.00

BTL Crognolo, Italia

$65.00

BTL Villanaldi Valpolicella

$66.00

BTL Villandali Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore

$66.00

BTL Orin Swift 8 years in the Desert

$70.00

BTL Ceretto Barolo Nebbiolo

$90.00

BTL Reynolds Persistence Red Blend

$93.00

BTL Demarie Barolo

$120.00

BTL Ehlers Estate Cab Franc

$135.00

BTL Masi Amarone Della Valpolicella

$150.00

BTL Hour Glass Cabernet

$160.00

BTL Ehlers Estate 1886

$180.00

BTL Magnificent Riesling

$22.00

BTL Cordero Con Piel Malbec

$28.00Out of stock

BTL Sin Zin

$39.00

Fris

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Fris DOUBLE

$9.00

Titos DOUBLE

$12.00

Belvedere DOUBLE

$14.00

Chopin DOUBLE

$15.00

Ketel One DOUBLE

$14.00

Grey Goose DOUBLE

$14.00

Pink Whitney DOUBLE

$9.00

Good Boy DOUBLE

$13.00

Bottle Tito's

$70.00

Bottle Ketel One

$70.00

High Noon Seltzer

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Impress Gin

$13.00

Gray Whale Gin

$12.00

Sip Smith

$10.00

Aviation Gin

$10.00

Bombay Saphire DOUBLE

$14.00

Tanqueray DOUBLE

$14.00

Hendricks DOUBLE

$15.00

Impress Gin DOUBLE

$16.00

Gray Whale Gin DOUBLE

$15.00

Sip Smith DOUBLE

$13.00

Aviation Gin DOUBLE

$13.00

Calypso

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Rumhaven

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Cockspur

$14.00

Calypso DOUBLE

$9.00

Bacardi DOUBLE

$11.00

Malibu DOUBLE

$11.00

Rumhaven DOUBLE

$13.00

Captain Morgan DOUBLE

$12.00

Cockspur DOUBLE

$18.00

818 Anejo

818 Blanco

$12.00

818 Rep

$13.00

Cincoro Blanco

$15.00

Cincoro Reposado

$18.00

Clase Azul

$20.00

Cristalino 1800

$14.00

El Texano Silver

$8.00

Penta Reposado

$16.00

Pueblo Viejo

$8.00

Xi Mezcal

$12.00

Santo Reposado

$12.00

Bottle 818 Reposado

$80.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Claza Azul Plata

$20.00

Casamigos Rep

$15.00

Casimogs Anejo

$18.00

818 Anejo DOUBLE

$20.00

818 Blanco DOUBLE

$13.00

818 Rep DOUBLE

$16.00

Cincoro Blanco DOUBLE

$19.00

Cincoro Reposado DOUBLE

$24.00

Clase Azul DOUBLE

$30.00

Cristalino 1800 DOUBLE

$18.00

El Texano Silver DOUBLE

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante DOUBLE

$18.00

Penta Reposado DOUBLE

$20.00

Pueblo Viejo DOUBLE

$10.00

Santo Blanco DOUBLE

$14.00

Santo Reposado DOUBLE

$16.00

Clase Azul Bottle

$350.00

Bottle Cristalino

$80.00

Bottle Cincoro Reposado

$95.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Angels E Finished Rye

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden Drk Rye

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Peach

$12.00

Crown Reserve

$14.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$11.00

EH Taylor

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Gentlemans Jack

$12.00

Hennesey

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Left Bank

$9.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Mitchells

$12.00

Penellope

$12.00

Revival

$15.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Seagrams

$9.00

Tullamore

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Suntory Whisky Toki

$12.00

Blantons

$15.00

Angels Envy DOUBLE

$18.00

Angels E Finished Rye DOUBLE

$21.00

Basil Hayden DOUBLE

$15.00

Basil Hayden Drk Rye DOUBLE

$16.00

Buffalo Trace DOUBLE

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon DOUBLE

$13.00

Crown Apple DOUBLE

$13.00

Crown Peach DOUBLE

$14.00

Crown Reserve DOUBLE

$16.00

Crown Royal DOUBLE

$12.00

Crown Vanilla DOUBLE

$13.00

EH Taylor DOUBLE

$13.00

Elijah Craig DOUBLE

$14.00

Evan Williams DOUBLE

$16.00

Four Roses DOUBLE

$13.00

Gentlemans Jack DOUBLE

$14.00

Hennesey DOUBLE

$13.00

Jack Daniels DOUBLE

$11.00

Jameson DOUBLE

$12.00

Jim Beam DOUBLE

$12.00

Knob Creek DOUBLE

$15.00

Left Bank DOUBLE

$15.00

Makers 46 DOUBLE

$15.00

Makers Mark DOUBLE

$13.00

Mitchells DOUBLE

$15.00

Penellope DOUBLE

$15.00

Revival DOUBLE

$19.00

Sazerac Rye DOUBLE

$12.00

Seagrams DOUBLE

$11.00

Tullamore DOUBLE

$12.00

Whistle Pig DOUBLE

$20.00

Woodford Reserve DOUBLE

$18.00

Suntory Whisky Toki DOUBLE

$20.00

Blantons DOUBLE

$19.00

Bottle Crown Royal

$65.00

Double Eagle Rare

$18.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Macallan 18

$50.00

Balvenie

$12.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Glenfeddich

$20.00

Dewars DOUBLE

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black DOUBLE

$16.00

Macallan 12 DOUBLE

$18.00

Macallan 18 DOUBLE

$70.00

Balvenie DOUBLE

$18.00

Glenlivet DOUBLE

$13.00

Glenfeddich DOUBLE

$30.00

Ameretto

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cockspur

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Creme De Mente

$6.00

Domain Canton

$7.00

Dona Antonia Porto

$9.00

Dorda Sea Salt

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Grappa

$9.00

Jagrmeistr Cld Brew

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Liquor 43

$7.00

Luxardo

$7.00

Nocello

$7.00

Pimms

$7.00

Pomgrnt Pama

$8.00

Rumchatta

$9.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Amaretto DOUBLE

$9.00

Baileys DOUBLE

$10.00

Pimms DOUBLE

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Vegas Bomb Shot

$8.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

B Job Shot

$9.00

Teq Sunrise Shot

$6.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

White Tea

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Poison Apple

$6.00

BARISTA

Coffee

$2.95

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

-ENTRÉES-

Smoked Salmon

$18.00

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

6oz ribeye, chimichurri, two fried eggs, fries

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

New Orleans BBQ sauce

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

waffle, herb butter chicken tenders, maple syrup

French Toast

$15.00

french toast, maple syrup, fresh berries, whipped creame, bacon

Portabello Omelet

$17.00

Garden Omelet

$16.00

spinach, tomato, onion, feta

Classic Breakfast

$15.00

eggs, country potatoes, choice of bacon or sausage

Brunch Burger

$18.00

fried egg, andouille, aiolo,tomato jam, lettuce, pepper jack

Benedict

$15.00+

poached eggs, hollandaise, country potatoes

-SIDES-

seasonal veg

$8.00

Sausage

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

mac and chz

$8.00

loaded potato

$9.00

truffle parm fries

$8.00

2 eggs

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Waffle

$6.00

plain fries

$6.00

Fruit

$5.00

Country Potatoes

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

113 N Oak St., Hammond, LA 70401

Directions

One thirteen hospitality LLC image
One thirteen hospitality LLC image
One thirteen hospitality LLC image

