American
Seafood

One Thirty One Lameuse

29 Reviews

131 Lameuse

Biloxi, MS 39530

Small Plates

Blue Crab Beignets

$15.00

Chicken And Fries

$8.00

Shrimp Toast

$14.00

Dilly Beans

$10.00

Duck Poppers

$15.00

Smoked Catfish Fritters

$12.00

Soups

Seafood Gumbo

$9.00+

Seasonal Soup Du Jour

$8.00+

Salads

Fried Oyster Caesar Salad

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Duck Confit Salad

$16.00

Sides

Smothered Greens

$5.00

Goat And Parmesan Cheese Grits

$6.00

Pimento Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Bread

$2.00

Fries

$7.00

Large Plates

Gulf Fish

$30.00

Bourbon Peach Pork Chop

$31.00

BBQ Shrimp

$19.00

Duck Confit

$30.00

Korean Beef Japchae

$34.00

Szechuan Catfish

$28.00

Venison Denver Leg

$32.00

Burger

$12.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$6.00

Key Lime- Tart

$10.00

Strawberry shortcake

$15.00

Bananas Foster

$15.00

Alfajor

$12.00Out of stock

Pumpkin cheese cake

$8.00

Oysters

Chargrilled

$13.00+

Bacon & Gouda

$15.00+

Specials

Blue crab beignets

$15.00

Eggs Bene

$18.00

Seasonal Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Huevos rancheros

$19.00

FISH SPECIAL

$28.00

LOCAL GULF FISH TOPPED WITH CRABMEAT, FERMENTED LEMON AND PEA SHOOTS.

Duck Poppers

$15.00

Soups

Seafood Gumbo

$9.00+

Soup D' Jour

$9.00Out of stock

Bowl Soup De Jour

$13.00Out of stock

Salads

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Fried Oyster Caesar Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Duck Confit Salad

$16.00

Eggs

Gulf Coast Omelet

$18.00

Steak And Eggs

$24.00

Regular Omelet

$14.00

Lunch

Chicken And Fries

$8.00

Burger

$13.00

Sticky Barqs Porkk Banh Mi

$18.00

dilly beans

$10.00

Sides

Goat Cheese and Parmesan Chees Grits

$6.00

Bacon

$4.00

Fries

$6.00

Eggs

$4.00

Alligator Sausage

$6.00

Biscuit

$4.00

SMOTHERED GREENS

$5.00

Potato Hash

$5.00

Bread

$2.00

Mac cheese

$6.00

Dessert

Alfajores

$12.00Out of stock

Banana Foster

$15.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Key Lime Tart

$9.00

Strawberry shortcakes

$12.00

Punkin Cheese Cake

$8.00

Oysters

Chargrilled

$12.00+Out of stock

Gouda

$14.00+Out of stock

Halloween Drag show

Halloween Drag Show 10/29

$75.00

Belle Glos 11/10

Belle Glos 11/10 Wine Dinner

$125.00

Food Only

$75.00

Valentine's Champagne 02/14

Valentine's Champagne Dinner

$135.00

Caymus 4/13

Caymus

$161.00

Cinco De Mayo

Cinco De Mayo Don Julio Tequilla Pairing

$125.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Barqs

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Juice

Grape Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 &1/2 Tea

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Mocktail

Rasberry lemonaid

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Water

Perrier

$4.00

Fiji water

$4.00

Thanksgiving Take Out

Cracklin' Topped Oyster Dressing

$32.00

Parmesan & Goat Cheese Grits

$25.00

Pimento Mac N Cheese

$22.00

Seafood Gumbo

$25.00+

Smothered Greens

$35.00

Sweet Tater Casserole

$25.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$38.00

Liquor

Liquor

$7.00

Shot

$9.00

Wine

Red

$7.00

White

$7.00

Champagne Toast

$250.00

Beer

Miller

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Coke

Coke

$2.00

Food

Crab meat Beignets

$39.00

Tea & Coffee

$40.00

Stuffed French Toast

$42.00

Duck poppers

$54.00

Bar

Bar

$156.00

Room rental

8/5/22

$1,800.00

Band Fee

Band Fee

$300.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders Kids

$11.00

Fried Shrimp Kids

$10.00

Burger

$12.00

Beer Tent

Beer

$5.61

Burrito

$4.67

Breakfast

Duck Poppers

$15.00

Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Grits

$6.00

Food

Shrimp and Gritz

Fish

Wedge Salad Chicken

check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

131 Lameuse, Biloxi, MS 39530

Directions

One Thirty One Lameuse image

