American
Seafood
One Thirty One Lameuse
29 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
131 Lameuse, Biloxi, MS 39530
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucy's Retired Surfer's Bar - Biloxi Beach
No Reviews
1775 Beach Blvd. Biloxi, MS 39531
View restaurant