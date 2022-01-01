Restaurant header imageView gallery

One To Leaf

review star

No reviews yet

18234 Gale Avenue

City of Industry, CA 91745

Popular Items

Fluffy Foam Oolong Tea (Y-OT)
Boba Oolong Milk Tea
Fluffy Foam FS Green (Y-FS)

Original Tea 單品 純喝茶

Earl Grey Black Tea (BT)

Earl Grey Black Tea (BT)

$4.75
Jade Pearl Green Tea (GT)

Jade Pearl Green Tea (GT)

$4.75
Four Season Green Tea (FS)

Four Season Green Tea (FS)

$4.75
Oolong Tea (OT)

Oolong Tea (OT)

$4.75

Fluffy Foam 雲朵奶蓋

Fluffy Foam Black Tea (Y-BT)

Fluffy Foam Black Tea (Y-BT)

$5.75
Fluffy Foam Green Tea (Y-GT)

Fluffy Foam Green Tea (Y-GT)

$5.75
Fluffy Foam FS Green (Y-FS)

Fluffy Foam FS Green (Y-FS)

$5.75
Fluffy Foam Oolong Tea (Y-OT)

Fluffy Foam Oolong Tea (Y-OT)

$5.75
Fluffy Foam Matcha Au Lait

Fluffy Foam Matcha Au Lait

$6.25

Au Lait (Fresh Milk) 歐蕾

Boba Black Tea au lait (B-BT-L)

Boba Black Tea au lait (B-BT-L)

$5.75
Supreme Black Tea au lait (BT-L)

Supreme Black Tea au lait (BT-L)

$5.25
Jade Pearl GT au lait (GT-L)

Jade Pearl GT au lait (GT-L)

$5.25
Roasted Oolong au lait (OT-L)

Roasted Oolong au lait (OT-L)

$5.25
Brown Sugar Boba au lait (B-L)

Brown Sugar Boba au lait (B-L)

$4.75
Matcha Au Lait

Matcha Au Lait

$5.25

Tea with Milk 奶茶

Supreme Milk Tea (MT)

Supreme Milk Tea (MT)

$5.25
Jade Green Milk Tea (GMT)

Jade Green Milk Tea (GMT)

$5.25
Oolong Milk Tea (OMT)

Oolong Milk Tea (OMT)

$5.25
Boba Milk Tea

Boba Milk Tea

$5.75
Boba Green Milk Tea

Boba Green Milk Tea

$5.75
Boba Oolong Milk Tea

Boba Oolong Milk Tea

$5.75

Yakult and Tea 多多喝茶

Yakult Green Tea (D-GT)

Yakult Green Tea (D-GT)

$5.75

Yakult Black Tea (D-BT)

$5.75
Fresh Orange Yakult (OD)

Fresh Orange Yakult (OD)

$6.75
Fresh Orange Green Tea (O-GT)

Fresh Orange Green Tea (O-GT)

$5.75
Lemon Earl Gray Black Tea

Lemon Earl Gray Black Tea

$5.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tea, please!

18234 Gale Avenue, City of Industry, CA 91745

