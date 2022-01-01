One To Leaf
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tea, please!
Location
18234 Gale Avenue, City of Industry, CA 91745
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rowland Heights - Fire Wings - 18268 Gale Ave. - Suite: A - City of Industry, CA. 91748 - (626) 581-8866
No Reviews
18268 Gale Ave City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurant
Rowland Heights - Old Account - (DO NOT USE)
No Reviews
18268 Gale Ave City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurant
Ajisen Ramen - Rowland Heights
4.3 • 2,945
18253 Colima Road, Ste 104 Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurant
More near City of Industry