American
Bars & Lounges

one.twenty.three

212 Reviews

$$

123 Ionia Ave SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Popular Items

One Twenty Three Burger

Shareables

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of miso broccoli soup

Regular Fries

$6.00

California Garlic Fries

$8.00

fresh garlic, roasted garlic oil, parsley, black pepper, sundried tomato aioli

Teriyaki Steak Egg Rolls

$14.00

cabbage slaw, nori aioli, sesame pickled cucumbers

Hummus

$11.00

Handhelds

One Twenty Three Burger

One Twenty Three Burger

$15.00

7 oz custom blend burger, bacon-onion marmalade, lettuce, white cheddar, dill pickle aioli, brioche bun

Red Lentil Falafel

$11.00Out of stock

Red lentil falafel, dill marinated tomato & cucumber, pepperoncini, pickled red onion, spicy yogurt, mixed greens, feta, naan bread

Smash Burger

$13.00

two all-beef patties, american cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, bread & butter pickles, fancy sauce, brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

buttermilk fried chicken thigh, spicy maple-bacon glaze, pimento beer cheese, picnic slaw, brioche bun

Mains

Meatloaf

$18.00

cheddar mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, marinated blistered grape tomatoes, haystack onions, sweet red-eye gravy

New York Strip

$35.00Out of stock

Salmon

$28.00

Gemelli Bolognese

$18.00Out of stock

Crispy Pork

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplings

$19.00

Kale Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted squash & sweet potato, kale, mixed greens, grilled broccoli, bacon bits, peptias, maple-bourbon dijon vinaigrette, ricotta salata

Tavern Salad

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.00

choice of fries or mandarin oranges, BBQ, ranch

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

grilled chicken breast, asparagus, choice of fresh fruit or fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Pickle, ketchup, mustard, American cheese, brioche bun

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Red Wine

BTL - Sea Sun Pinot Noir (30%)

$29.40

BTL - Hahn GSM (30%)

$26.60

BTL - Bonanza Cab (30%)

$35.00

BTL - Tutto Mio (30%)

$26.60

BTL - Belle Glos (30%)

$52.50

BTL - Albe Barolo (30%)

$63.00

BTL - Leviathan (30%)

$56.00

BTL - Modus (30%)

$56.00

BTL - Postmark Cab (30%)

$46.20

BTL - Black's Station Cab (30%)

$23.80

BTL - The Seeker Malbec (30%)

$26.60

BTL - Conundrum RED (30%)

$35.00

White Wine

BTL - Arte Latino Cava Brut (30%)

$21.00

BTL - Mawby Sex (30%)

$29.40

BTL - A to Z Riesling (30%)

$29.40

BTL - Campuget Rose (30%)

$23.80

BTL - Zantho Grüner Veltliner (30%)

$26.60

BTL - Prendo Pinot Grigio (30%)

$29.40

BTL - Good Harbor Chardonnay (30%)

$21.00

BTL - Sea Sun Chardonnay (30%)

$29.40

BTL - Cakebread Chardonnay (30%)

$59.50

BTL - Acinum Prosecco (30%)

$26.60

BTL - Marlborough Estate Sauv Blanc (30%)

$32.20

BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay (30%)

$32.20

Featured/Reserves

BTL - Post & Beam (30%)

$84.00

BTL Brewer-Clifton Pinot Noir (30%)

$84.00

Tickets

Adult Ticket

$12.50

Child Ticket

$9.75

Senior Ticket

$10.00

College

$11.50

Concessions

Large Popcorn

$11.29

Medium Popcorn

$8.29

Small Popcorn

$6.29

Large Drink

$5.99

Medium Drink

$4.99

Small Drink

$3.99

FROZEN Drink

$5.99

Candy

$4.50

LifeWater

$4.29

Aquafina

$3.29

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

Nutrl

$5.00

Two Hearted

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Wine

Chardonnay 6 oz

Cabernet 6 oz

Pinot Grigio 6 oz

Pinot Noir 6 Oz

N/A

Bottled Water

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Directions

Gallery
one.twenty.three image
one.twenty.three image

Map
