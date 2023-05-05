One Well Brewing Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm

State of Bean Howler

$6.00

ABV: 5.5% IBU's: 20 Butter Pecan coffee is featured in this beer from Kalamazoo Coffee Company. The aroma is a very pleasant representation of the coffee and is reinforced by the outstanding flavor. Coffee is usually paired with dark roasty malts, not State of Bean. This easy drinking blonde ale gives you a forward flavor of butter pecan and finishes with a full note of coffee.