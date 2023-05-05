One Well Brewing Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
4213 Portage St
Kalamazoo, MI 49001
Popular Items
It's Mine Nachos
Nachos with Xalapa beer cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, jalapeños, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with house mild salsa. 10.95 Add smoked pork or pulled chicken + 3.50 Add plant-based protein + 3.50 to 4.50 Vegan Gourmet Shreds + 2 Large sour cream + 1.50. Large guacamole + 2.50. Please specify if served first as an Appetizer or with Entree.
The Local Twist
Kalamazoo based Victorian Bakery made traditional twist pretzels dressed with butter and salt. Served with choice of Xalapa beer cheese or Honey Mustard. Add both sauces for 50 cents more. Herbivore - 7.95 (Cannot be Vegan - Pretzel is made with dairy).
"Bite Me" Fried Cauliflower Bites
Bite-size cauliflower coated in rice flour and fried crispy. Tossed in choice of Buffalo Style, Bad Adz BBQ (not GF), Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Thai Chili, or Honey Mustard sauce. Side of Blue Cheese or Ranch.
Food
Munchies
Chipping Away
House made tortilla chips and mild salsa. 4.95 GF
Faux Real Caviar
Vegan Caviar. Made with dulse, nori, ginger soy sauce, caper, and shiitake mushroom. Served in endive leaves with avocado. Contains activated charcoal. 7.95 Vegan and GF.
Olive Me Loves Olive You
Warm cream cheese dip with Kalamata olives, bell peppers, sundried tomato and feta. Served with tortilla chips. 7.95. Gluten-Free and Vegetarian as is. Cannot be Vegan.
Stick It To Em' - Half Size
Baked flatbread dressed with a garlic-thyme oil, house pizza cheese and feta. Served with a side of marinara. Half size (6 sticks for 5.95). Dish is vegetarian as is. Cannot be Vegan or Gluten-Free.
Stick It To Em' - Full Size
Baked flatbread dressed with a garlic-thyme oil, house pizza cheese and feta. Served with a side of marinara. Full size (twelve sticks for 9.95). Dish is vegetarian as is. Cannot be Vegan or Gluten-Free.
Wingdings
A mix of House-smoked chicken wings & drummies. 11.95 Tossed in choice of Buffalo Style, Bad Adz BBQ (not GF), Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Thai Chili, or Honey Mustard sauce. Side of Blue Cheese or Ranch.
Pizza Pies
Barbie’s Que Pizza
Bad ADZ BBQ (not GF) base, pineapple, jalapeño, red onion, and house cheese blend. Choice of smoked pork, pulled chicken, or extra topping. Sub plant-based protein +1. Topped with fresh cilantro. | GFA
Meat Me In The Middle Pizza
Applewood bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ham, and house cheese blend on a base of red sauce. | GFA
Out Of The Woods Pizza
Mushroom pesto base, premium mushroom blend, roasted garlic, diced tomato, blend of mozzarella and smoked gouda cheese. Drizzled with basil pesto. Vegan (Sub Vegan Shreds minus basil pesto). 12.95 | GFA
El Chapo Pizza
Pepperoni, chorizo, andouille sausage, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, red onion, and house cheese blend on a base of red sauce. Sprinkled with house seasonings and fresh cilantro. GFA
Stoner Pie Pizza
Pizza with a sweet and smoky bacon jam base, house pizza cheese, more bacon, pepperoni, fried potatoes, and chicken tender bits. 12.95 Cannot be Vegetarian, Vegan or Gluten Free.
Build Your Own Pizza
Our 10" pizza topped with red sauce and mozzarella. 9.95 + Toppings. Substitute Vegan Gourmet Shreds + $2 Gluten Free Crust + $2
Fork It Up!
The Gremlin
Salad with mixed greens, roasted tomato, red onion, radish, feta, gremolata (parsley, cilantro, lemon zest) and house croutons. Served with a red wine vinaigrette. 10.95 Add protein + 2 to + 3. Vegetarian as is.
Sasquash Power
A salad with quinoa, our kale blend (kale, broccoli, cabbage, radish, carrot), roasted butternut squash, red onion, roasted tomato, and chimichurri. 10.95 Add protein + 2 to + 3. Dish is Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free as is.
The Goods
Steady Teddy Sandwich
Bad Adz BBQ sandwich on a gourmet bun. Choice of smoked pork or pulled chicken. Served with kettle chips, and a pickle. 12.95 GFA Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.
Taco Transformation
Three tacos with plant-based chorizo (can sub pulled chicken), hearty slaw, papaya, and avocado goddess dressing in flour tortillas. Served with chips and salsa. 12.95 Vegan as is
Backwoods Grilled Cheese
Sauteed medley of mushrooms, spinach, tomato, red onion (no deletions), melted Mozzarella & smoked gouda cheese blend with a pesto aioli on grilled sourdough bread. Served with a side of kettle chips and a pickle. 10.95 Add protein + 2 to + 3 Vegetarian - As is. Cannot be Vegan. Gluten-Free (Sub gluten-free bread). Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.
Chicken, But...
Fried Plant-based chicken patty breaded in rice flour. Tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bad Adz BBQ (not GF), Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ, Thai Chili, or Honey Sriracha. Served on a gourmet bun with house Hearty Slaw and pickled red onion. 12.95 Vegetarian and Vegan as is. | GFA Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.
Reuben Hood
Reuben sandwich. Bad Adz braised corned beef brisket, sauerkraut or Hearty slaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on swirled marble rye bread. Served with Kettle chips and a pickle. 12.95 Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.
Go Cluck Yourself! Sandwich
Pulled chicken sandwich on grilled sourdough bread with bacon, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheeses and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of kettle chips and a pickle. Vegan chicken 13.95 Vegan chicken & vegan cheese 14.95 Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.
I’m Cuban, B! Sandwich
Cuban sandwich. Smoked pork, Applewood smoked ham, Havarti cheese, pickle coins, and Honey Mustard on ciabatta bread. 12.95 | GFA Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.
I'm So Falafel
Naan filled with Sundried tomato hummus, pickled red onion, cucumber, falafel, and spicy curry sauce. 12.95 Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.
Back To The Grinder
Baked Sub - Ham, pepperoni and Genoa salami with Havarti cheese baked on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and giardiniera (spicy pickled Italian relish). Served with a side of kettle chips and a pickle. 12.95 Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.
Kids Menu
Gee Whiz! Kid Pizza
Small Kid Pizza topped with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Choice of just cheese or pepperoni. ***Kid Pizza crust contains cheese***
Mack And C - Kid Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese with a side of applesauce, carrots, or kettle chips,
Paul, Brian & John - Kid PB & J
"Uncrustable" peanut butter and jelly sandwich served with apple sauce, carrots, or kettle chips.
Say "Cheese" - Kid Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese (Cheddar and Monterey Jack) sandwich served with applesauce, carrots, or kettle chips.
Side of Applsauce
Desserts
Apple Cobbler
Served warm with a scoop of ice cream. 5.95
Brownie Sundae - DINE IN ONLY
Three scoops of ice cream topped with brownie crumbles and chocolate sauce
Floater (Root Beer Float) -DINE IN ONLY
Root beer float with house-made One Well Root Beer and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Vanilla Ice Cream (Scoop)
Tempered Temptations
Flight of sorbet featuring mango, cherry limeade, and blue raspberry from MOO-Ville creamery. This dessert is Vegan. 5.95
Beer, Cider, Wine & N/A Bevs
Cases-Pick Up***4 PACK FOR FREE***
Mixed Case
>>> Please call to order You save from $12 to $16 by buying a case!
Cheery Cherry Case
*** You Save $12 By Buying a Case*** ABV: 6.2 IBU's: n/a CHERRY HARD CIDER - Our Cheery Cherry cider features our same fermented cider from Grandpa's Cider Mill but with concentrated cherry juice added.
It's Our Thing Case
You save $12 by buying a case! RASPBERRY KETTLE SOUR - ABV: 4.6% IBU's: 10 - Raspberry version of One Well's kettle sour. The tart from the raspberry fruit meshes perfectly with the characteristics of a sour ale making for a fantastic beer with great depth in flavor.
Moral Support Case
You save $12 by buying a case! Session IPA 4.8% 45 IBU (Gluten reduced beer)- Session IPA, which means it has a lower ABV than the standard style. This beer features the flavors and aromas of the hop variety Mosaic, described as blueberry, tangerine, papaya, rose, blossoms, grass and bubble gum. While it features similar hop flavors and aromas of the Standard IPA the bitterness is not overpowering. Moral Support provides a moderate ABV with a nice & balanced experience.
Only Gose to Show Case
You save $12 by buying a case! Kettle Sour - 4.4% - IBU's: 10 - Pronounced like the name Rosa, Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing low ABV salty sour wheat ale. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.
Opener Case
You save $12 by buying a case! ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 The Opener is an American-style blonde ale with moderate hoppy"ness".
Ripped Right Case
You save $16 by buying a case! ABV: 7.0% IBU's: 35 Ripped Right is a double dry hopped NEIPA with large additions of Citra and Mosaic hops. Hazy in appearance and with a smooth and full mouthfeel this drinks like a glass of hopped up juice.
SimcoeRillo Case
You save $12 by buying a case! ABV: 6.5% IBU's: 70 The SimcoeRillo IPA is an American-style India Pale Ale brewed with Simcoe and Amarillo hops, hence the name SimcoeRillo. The combination of the two hops offers a beautiful, piney aroma with hints of tropical flavors that come through at the finish.
Sloppy Whoppy Case
You save $16 by buying a case! Double IPA version of our Whoppy! ABV: 9.6% Sloppy Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.
State of Bean Case
You save $12 by buying a case! ABV: 5.5% IBU's: 20 Butter Pecan coffee is featured in this beer from Kalamazoo Coffee Company. The aroma is a very pleasant representation of the coffee and is reinforced by the outstanding flavor. Coffee is usually paired with dark roasty malts, not State of Bean. This easy drinking blonde ale gives you a forward flavor of butter pecan and finishes with a full note of coffee.
Sweet Water Street Case
You save $12 by buying a case! ABV: 7.1% IBU's: 15 - Coffee Donut Porter. We use organic Bali Blue coffee from Water Street Coffee Roaster and plain Sweetwater Doughnuts to create something special in Kalamazoo. What more would you want out of a breakfast inspired porter?
Welcome, TK! Case
Save $12 by buying a case! AMBER ALE| ABV 5.5% | IBU"S: 20 | A balanced beer, with toasted malt characters and a light floral spiciness. Notes of caramel flavor from the malts and a full body, this beer is a great selection for anyone looking for a for a nice straight forward ale. Not too hoppy not too roasty.
Whoppy Case
You save $12 by buying a case! ABV: 6.0% IBU's: 40- Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.
Xalapa Case
You save $12 by buying a case! ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 Blonde ale brewed with no-spice jalapeños that provide all of the nose and flavor of a jalapeño, but without any heat. We use a variety of Jalapenos that are appropriately named the 'Fooled You Pepper', a Jalapeno just without any capsaicin (the spice).
4 Packs-Pick Up
Cheery Cherry 4 Pack
ABV: 6.2 IBU's: n/a CHERRY HARD CIDER - Our Cheery Cherry cider features our same fermented cider from Grandpa's Cider Mill but with concentrated cherry juice added.
It's Our Thing 4 Pack
RASPBERRY KETTLE SOUR - ABV: 4.6% IBU's: 10 - Raspberry version of One Well's kettle sour. The tart from the raspberry fruit meshes perfectly with the characteristics of a sour ale making for a fantastic beer with great depth in flavor.
Moral Support 4 Pack
Session IPA 4.8% 45 IBU (Gluten reduced beer) - Session IPA, which means it has a lower ABV than the standard style. This beer features the flavors and aromas of the hop variety Mosaic, described as blueberry, tangerine, papaya, rose, blossoms, grass and bubble gum. While it features similar hop flavors and aromas of the Standard IPA the bitterness is not overpowering. Moral Support provides a moderate ABV with a nice & balanced experience.
Only Gose to Show 4 Pack
Kettle Sour 4.4% 10 IBU Description: Pronounced like the name Rosa, Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing low ABV salty sour wheat ale. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.
Opener 4 Pack
ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 The Opener is an American-style blonde ale with moderate hoppy"ness".
Ripped Right 4 Pack
ABV: 7.0% IBU's: 35 Ripped Right is a double dry hopped NEIPA with large additions of Citra and Mosaic hops. Hazy in appearance and with a smooth and full mouthfeel this drinks like a glass of hopped up juice.
Rye So Red? 4 Pack
AMERICAN AMBER/RED - ABV: 5.0% - IBU's: 20 IBUs - A very well balanced amber with a red hue that comes from the rye that is used. Some hop character is noticeable but blends perfectly with the malt profile.
SimcoeRillo 4 Pack
ABV: 6.5% IBU's: 70 The SimcoeRillo IPA is an American-style India Pale Ale brewed with Simcoe and Amarillo hops, hence the name SimcoeRillo. The combination of the two hops offers a beautiful, piney aroma with hints of tropical flavors that come through at the finish.
State of Bean 4 Pack
ABV: 5.5% IBU's: 20 Butter Pecan coffee is featured in this beer from Kalamazoo Coffee Company. The aroma is a very pleasant representation of the coffee and is reinforced by the outstanding flavor. Coffee is usually paired with dark roasty malts, not State of Bean. This easy drinking blonde ale gives you a forward flavor of butter pecan and finishes with a full note of coffee.
Swt Water Street 4 Pack
ABV: 7.1% IBU's: 15 Coffee Donut Porter. We use organic Bali Blue coffee from Water Street Coffee Roaster and plain Sweetwater Doughnuts to create something special in Kalamazoo. What more would you want out of a breakfast inspired porter?
Welcome, TK! 4 Pack
AMBER ALE| ABV 5.5% | IBU"S: 20 | A balanced beer, with toasted malt characters and a light floral spiciness. Notes of caramel flavor from the malts and a full body, this beer is a great selection for anyone looking for a for a nice straight forward ale. Not too hoppy not too roasty.
Whoppy 4 Pack
ABV: 6.0% IBU's: 40 Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.
Xalapa 4 Pack
ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 Description: Blonde ale brewed with no-spice jalapeños that provide all of the nose and flavor of a jalapeño, but without any heat. We use a variety of Jalapenos that are appropriately named the 'Fooled You Pepper', a Jalapeno just without any capsaicin (the spice).
Cans-Pick Up
Cheery Cherry Can
ABV: 6.2 IBU's: n/a CHERRY HARD CIDER - Our Cheery Cherry cider features our same fermented cider from Grandpa's Cider Mill but with concentrated cherry juice added.
Gotta Rip This! Can
HAZY IPA - ABV 6.3% - IBUs 45 - An especially hazy IPA with large additions of Galaxy and Amarillo Hops. Infused with cannabis terpene extracts to give it a citrusty, earthy dankness.. bruh"
It's Our Thing Can
RASPBERRY KETTLE SOUR - ABV: 4.6% IBUs: 10 - Raspberry version of One Well's kettle sour. The tart from the raspberry fruit meshes perfectly with the characteristics of a sour ale making for a fantastic beer with great depth in flavor.
Moral Support Can
Session IPA 4.8% 45 IBU - (Gluten reduced beer)- Session IPA, which means it has a lower ABV than the standard style. This beer features the flavors and aromas of the hop variety Mosaic, described as blueberry, tangerine, papaya, rose, blossoms, grass and bubble gum. While it features similar hop flavors and aromas of the Standard IPA the bitterness is not overpowering. Moral Support provides a moderate ABV with a nice & balanced experience.
Only Gose to Show Can
Kettle Sour 4.4% 10 IBU Description: Pronounced like the name Rosa, Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing low ABV salty sour wheat ale. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.
Opener Can
ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 The Opener is an American-style blonde ale with moderate hoppy"ness".
Ripped Right Can
ABV: 7.0% IBU's: 35 Ripped Right is a double dry hopped NEIPA with large additions of Citra and Mosaic hops. Hazy in appearance and with a smooth and full mouthfeel this drinks like a glass of hopped up juice.
Rye So Red? Can
AMERICAN AMBER/RED - ABV: 5.0% - IBU's: 20 IBUs - A very well balanced amber with a red hue that comes from the rye that is used. Some hop character is noticeable but blends perfectly with the malt profile.
SimcoeRillo Can
ABV: 6.5% IBU's: 70 The SimcoeRillo IPA is an American-style India Pale Ale brewed with Simcoe and Amarillo hops, hence the name SimcoeRillo. The combination of the two hops offers a beautiful, piney aroma with hints of tropical flavors that come through at the finish.
State of Bean Can
ABV: 5.5% IBU's: 20 Butter Pecan coffee is featured in this beer from Kalamazoo Coffee Company. The aroma is a very pleasant representation of the coffee and is reinforced by the outstanding flavor. Coffee is usually paired with dark roasty malts, not State of Bean. This easy drinking blonde ale gives you a forward flavor of butter pecan and finishes with a full note of coffee.
Sweet Water Street Can
ABV: 7.1% IBU's: 15 Coffee Donut Porter. We use organic Bali Blue coffee from Water Street Coffee Roaster and plain Sweetwater Doughnuts to create something special in Kalamazoo. What more would you want out of a breakfast inspired porter?
Welcome, TK! Can
AMBER ALE| ABV 5.5% | IBU"S: 20 | A balanced beer, with toasted malt characters and a light floral spiciness. Notes of caramel flavor from the malts and a full body, this beer is a great selection for anyone looking for a for a nice straight forward ale. Not too hoppy not too roasty.
Whoppy Can
ABV: 6.0% IBU's: 40 Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.
Xalapa Can
ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 Description: Blonde ale brewed with no-spice jalapeños that provide all of the nose and flavor of a jalapeño, but without any heat. We use a variety of Jalapenos that are appropriately named the 'Fooled You Pepper', a Jalapeno just without any capsaicin (the spice).
Growlers-Pick Up
Bad Adz Growler
Brown Ale 5.5% 20 IBU Bad Adz is a smooth brown ale brewed with a malt forward focus that produces a slightly toasty and sweet, nutty flavor with hints of raisin and caramel. Considered at One Well to be a great introductory beer to get into craft beer and a great example of a staple style.
BBA Tree Tops Growler
Double Barrel-Aged Hard Cider | 11.0% This ain't your grandpa's apple cider! Aged for two years in bourbon barrels, this treat packs a boozy punch.
Cheery Cherry Growler
Hard Cider 6.2% - IBU's: n/a Our Cheery Cherry cider features our same locally sourced fermented cider with concentrated cherry juice added.
Gotta Rip This! Growler
HAZY IPA - ABV 6.3% - IBUs 45 - An especially hazy IPA with large additions of Galaxy and Amarillo Hops. Infused with cannabis terpene extracts to give it a citrusty, earthy dankness.. bruh"
Moral Support Growler
Session IPA 4.8% 45 IBU (Gluten reduced beer) - Session IPA, which means it has a lower ABV than the standard style. This beer features the flavors and aromas of the hop variety Mosaic, described as blueberry, tangerine, papaya, rose, blossoms, grass and bubble gum. While it features similar hop flavors and aromas of the Standard IPA the bitterness is not overpowering. Moral Support provides a moderate ABV with a nice & balanced experience.
Only Gose to Show Lime Growler
LIME GOSE - 4.4% - IBU's: 10 - Pronounced like the name Rosa, Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing low ABV salty sour wheat ale. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.
Opener Growler
ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 The Opener is an American-style blonde ale with moderate hoppy"ness".
Ripped Right Growler
ABV: 7.0% IBU's: 35 Ripped Right is a double dry hopped NEIPA with large additions of Citra and Mosaic hops. Hazy in appearance and with a smooth and full mouthfeel this drinks like a glass of hopped up juice.
Root Beer-Growler ***To Go Only***
Root Beer Float Stout Growler
MILK STOUT - ABV: 6.5% IBU's: 10 - This brew is an homage to fun, transforming a delicious milk stout base into a childhood favorite, reminiscent of summer nights that didn't end till the streetlights came on. A touch of lactose adds a creamy sweetness and contributes to a full body and mouthfeel indicative of the style.
Sloppy Whoppy Growler
Double IPA version of our Whoppy! ABV: 9.6% - IBU"s: 96 - We took crowd-favorite Whoppy and sent it into overdrive, boosting the ABV and hop bill into a resinous, rich treat for the senses. A double wheat IPA loaded with Citra hops, this intense golden brew delivers an aromatic punch of passion fruit and grapefruit. If you like a Whoppy, you’ll love Sloppy Whoppy.
State of Bean Growler
ABV: 5.5% IBU's: 20 Butter Pecan coffee is featured in this beer from Kalamazoo Coffee Company. The aroma is a very pleasant representation of the coffee and is reinforced by the outstanding flavor. Coffee is usually paired with dark roasty malts, not State of Bean. This easy drinking blonde ale gives you a forward flavor of butter pecan and finishes with a full note of coffee.
Straight Forward Growler
ABV: 6.2% IBU's: n/a Hard cider made from a blend of locally-sourced apples. Semi sweet. Slightly tart. Totally Michigan awesome.
Strawberry TBA Growler
Strawberry Tequila Barrel Aged Only Gose to Show - ABV:6.2% - IBU's: 10 - Pronounced like the name Rosa, A slight twist Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing salty sour wheat ale aged in tequila barrels for one year. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.
Sweet Water Street Growler
ABV: 7.1% IBU's: 15 Coffee Donut Porter. We use organic Bali Blue coffee from Water Street Coffee Roaster and plain Sweetwater Doughnuts to create something special in Kalamazoo. What more would you want out of a breakfast inspired porter?
Welcome, TK! Growler
AMBER ALE| ABV 5.5% | IBU"S: 20 | A balanced beer, with toasted malt characters and a light floral spiciness. Notes of caramel flavor from the malts and a full body, this beer is a great selection for anyone looking for a for a nice straight forward ale. Not too hoppy not too roasty.
Whoppy Growler
ABV: 6.0% IBU's: 40 Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.
Xalapa Growler
ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 Blonde ale brewed with no-spice jalapeños that provide all of the nose and flavor of a jalapeño, but without any heat. We use a variety of Jalapenos that are appropriately named the 'Fooled You Pepper', a Jalapeno just without any capsaicin (the spice).
Howlers-Pick Up
Bad Adz Howler
Brown Ale 5.5% 20 IBU Bad Adz is a smooth brown ale brewed with a malt forward focus that produces a slightly toasty and sweet, nutty flavor with hints of raisin and caramel. Considered at One Well to be a great introductory beer to get into craft beer and a great example of a staple style.
BBA Tree Tops Howler
Double Barrel-Aged Hard Cider | 11.0% This ain't your grandpa's apple cider! Aged for two years in bourbon barrels, this treat packs a boozy punch.
Cheery Cherry Howler
Hard Cider 6.2% - IBU's: n/a Our Cheery Cherry cider features our same locally sourced fermented cider with concentrated cherry juice added.
Gotta Rip This Howler
HAZY IPA - ABV 6.3% - IBUs 45 - An especially hazy IPA with large additions of Galaxy and Amarillo Hops. Infused with cannabis terpene extracts to give it a citrusty, earthy dankness.. bruh!
Moral Support Howler
Session IPA 4.8% 45 IBU (Gluten reduced beer) - Session IPA, which means it has a lower ABV than the standard style. This beer features the flavors and aromas of the hop variety Mosaic, described as blueberry, tangerine, papaya, rose, blossoms, grass and bubble gum. While it features similar hop flavors and aromas of the Standard IPA the bitterness is not overpowering. Moral Support provides a moderate ABV with a nice & balanced experience.
Only Gose to Show Lime Howler
Kettle Sour 4.4% 10 IBU Description: Pronounced like the name Rosa, Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing low ABV salty sour wheat ale. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.
Opener Howler
ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 The Opener is an American-style blonde ale with moderate hoppy"ness".
Ripped Right Howler
ABV: 7.0% IBU's: 35 Ripped Right is a double dry hopped NEIPA with large additions of Citra and Mosaic hops. Hazy in appearance and with a smooth and full mouthfeel this drinks like a glass of hopped up juice.
Root Beer-Howler***To Go Only***
Root Beer Float Stout Howler
MILK STOUT - ABV: 6.5% IBU's: 10 - This brew is an homage to fun, transforming a delicious milk stout base into a childhood favorite, reminiscent of summer nights that didn't end till the streetlights came on. A touch of lactose adds a creamy sweetness and contributes to a full body and mouthfeel indicative of the style.
Sloppy Whoppy Howler
Double IPA version of our Whoppy! ABV: 9.6% - IBU's: 96 - Sloppy Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.
State of Bean Howler
ABV: 5.5% IBU's: 20 Butter Pecan coffee is featured in this beer from Kalamazoo Coffee Company. The aroma is a very pleasant representation of the coffee and is reinforced by the outstanding flavor. Coffee is usually paired with dark roasty malts, not State of Bean. This easy drinking blonde ale gives you a forward flavor of butter pecan and finishes with a full note of coffee.
Straight Forward Howler
ABV: 6.2% IBU's: n/a - Hard cider made from a blend of locally-sourced apples. Semi sweet. Slightly tart. Totally Michigan awesome.
Strawberry TBA Howler
Strawberry Tequila Barrel Aged Only Gose to Show - ABV:6.2% - IBU's: 10 - Pronounced like the name Rosa, A slight twist Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing salty sour wheat ale aged in tequila barrels for one year. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.
Sweet Water Street Howler
ABV: 7.1% IBU's: 15 Coffee Donut Porter. We use organic Bali Blue coffee from Water Street Coffee Roaster and plain Sweetwater Doughnuts to create something special in Kalamazoo. What more would you want out of a breakfast inspired porter?
Welcome, TK! Howler
AMBER ALE| ABV 5.5% | IBU"S: 20 | A balanced beer, with toasted malt characters and a light floral spiciness. Notes of caramel flavor from the malts and a full body, this beer is a great selection for anyone looking for a for a nice straight forward ale. Not too hoppy not too roasty.
Whoppy Howler
ABV: 6.0% IBU's: 40 Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.
Xalapa Howler
ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 Blonde ale brewed with no-spice jalapeños that provide all of the nose and flavor of a jalapeño, but without any heat. We use a variety of Jalapenos that are appropriately named the 'Fooled You Pepper', a Jalapeno just without any capsaicin (the spice).
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A place for like-minded folks to share ideas, art, and culture. ONE WELL BREWING is a brewery based in Kalamazoo, Michigan that strives to provide the greater Kalamazoo area and Michigan at large with both high quality craft-brewed selections of beer and food.
4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo, MI 49001