One Well Brewing Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm

550 Reviews

$$

4213 Portage St

Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Munchies

Chipping Away

$4.95

House made tortilla chips and mild salsa. 4.95 GF

Faux Real Caviar

$7.95

Vegan Caviar. Made with dulse, nori, ginger soy sauce, caper, and shiitake mushroom. Served in endive leaves with avocado. Contains activated charcoal. 7.95 Vegan and GF.

Olive Me Loves Olive You

$7.95Out of stock

Warm cream cheese dip with Kalamata olives, bell peppers, sundried tomato and feta. Served with tortilla chips. 7.95. Gluten-Free and Vegetarian as is. Cannot be Vegan.

Stick It To Em' - Half Size

$5.95

Baked flatbread dressed with a garlic-thyme oil, house pizza cheese and feta. Served with a side of marinara. Half size (6 sticks for 5.95). Dish is vegetarian as is. Cannot be Vegan or Gluten-Free.

Stick It To Em' - Full Size

$9.95

Baked flatbread dressed with a garlic-thyme oil, house pizza cheese and feta. Served with a side of marinara. Full size (twelve sticks for 9.95). Dish is vegetarian as is. Cannot be Vegan or Gluten-Free.

It's Mine Nachos

$10.95

Nachos with Xalapa beer cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, jalapeños, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with house mild salsa. 10.95 Add smoked pork or pulled chicken + 3.50 Add plant-based protein + 3.50 to 4.50 Vegan Gourmet Shreds + 2 Large sour cream + 1.50. Large guacamole + 2.50. Please specify if served first as an Appetizer or with Entree.

The Local Twist

$8.95

Kalamazoo based Victorian Bakery made traditional twist pretzels dressed with butter and salt. Served with choice of Xalapa beer cheese or Honey Mustard. Add both sauces for 50 cents more. Herbivore - 7.95 (Cannot be Vegan - Pretzel is made with dairy).

"Bite Me" Fried Cauliflower Bites

$9.95

Bite-size cauliflower coated in rice flour and fried crispy. Tossed in choice of Buffalo Style, Bad Adz BBQ (not GF), Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Thai Chili, or Honey Mustard sauce. Side of Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Wingdings

$11.95

A mix of House-smoked chicken wings & drummies. 11.95 Tossed in choice of Buffalo Style, Bad Adz BBQ (not GF), Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Thai Chili, or Honey Mustard sauce. Side of Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Pizza Pies

Barbie’s Que Pizza

$12.95

Bad ADZ BBQ (not GF) base, pineapple, jalapeño, red onion, and house cheese blend. Choice of smoked pork, pulled chicken, or extra topping. Sub plant-based protein +1. Topped with fresh cilantro. | GFA

Meat Me In The Middle Pizza

$12.95

Applewood bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ham, and house cheese blend on a base of red sauce. | GFA

Out Of The Woods Pizza

$12.95

Mushroom pesto base, premium mushroom blend, roasted garlic, diced tomato, blend of mozzarella and smoked gouda cheese. Drizzled with basil pesto. Vegan (Sub Vegan Shreds minus basil pesto). 12.95 | GFA

El Chapo Pizza

$12.95

Pepperoni, chorizo, andouille sausage, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, red onion, and house cheese blend on a base of red sauce. Sprinkled with house seasonings and fresh cilantro. GFA

Stoner Pie Pizza

$12.95

Pizza with a sweet and smoky bacon jam base, house pizza cheese, more bacon, pepperoni, fried potatoes, and chicken tender bits. 12.95 Cannot be Vegetarian, Vegan or Gluten Free.

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.95

Our 10" pizza topped with red sauce and mozzarella. 9.95 + Toppings. Substitute Vegan Gourmet Shreds + $2 Gluten Free Crust + $2

Fork It Up!

The Gremlin

$10.95

Salad with mixed greens, roasted tomato, red onion, radish, feta, gremolata (parsley, cilantro, lemon zest) and house croutons. Served with a red wine vinaigrette. 10.95 Add protein + 2 to + 3. Vegetarian as is.

Sasquash Power

$10.95

A salad with quinoa, our kale blend (kale, broccoli, cabbage, radish, carrot), roasted butternut squash, red onion, roasted tomato, and chimichurri. 10.95 Add protein + 2 to + 3. Dish is Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free as is.

The Goods

Steady Teddy Sandwich

$12.95

Bad Adz BBQ sandwich on a gourmet bun. Choice of smoked pork or pulled chicken. Served with kettle chips, and a pickle. 12.95 GFA Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.

Taco Transformation

$12.95

Three tacos with plant-based chorizo (can sub pulled chicken), hearty slaw, papaya, and avocado goddess dressing in flour tortillas. Served with chips and salsa. 12.95 Vegan as is

Backwoods Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Sauteed medley of mushrooms, spinach, tomato, red onion (no deletions), melted Mozzarella & smoked gouda cheese blend with a pesto aioli on grilled sourdough bread. Served with a side of kettle chips and a pickle. 10.95 Add protein + 2 to + 3 Vegetarian - As is. Cannot be Vegan. Gluten-Free (Sub gluten-free bread). Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.

Chicken, But...

$12.95

Fried Plant-based chicken patty breaded in rice flour. Tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bad Adz BBQ (not GF), Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ, Thai Chili, or Honey Sriracha. Served on a gourmet bun with house Hearty Slaw and pickled red onion. 12.95 Vegetarian and Vegan as is. | GFA Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.

Reuben Hood

$12.95

Reuben sandwich. Bad Adz braised corned beef brisket, sauerkraut or Hearty slaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on swirled marble rye bread. Served with Kettle chips and a pickle. 12.95 Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.

Go Cluck Yourself! Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled chicken sandwich on grilled sourdough bread with bacon, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheeses and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of kettle chips and a pickle. Vegan chicken 13.95 Vegan chicken & vegan cheese 14.95 Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.

I’m Cuban, B! Sandwich

$12.95

Cuban sandwich. Smoked pork, Applewood smoked ham, Havarti cheese, pickle coins, and Honey Mustard on ciabatta bread. 12.95 | GFA Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.

I'm So Falafel

$12.95

Naan filled with Sundried tomato hummus, pickled red onion, cucumber, falafel, and spicy curry sauce. 12.95 Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.

Back To The Grinder

$12.95

Baked Sub - Ham, pepperoni and Genoa salami with Havarti cheese baked on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and giardiniera (spicy pickled Italian relish). Served with a side of kettle chips and a pickle. 12.95 Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2.

Kids Menu

Gee Whiz! Kid Pizza

$6.00

Small Kid Pizza topped with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Choice of just cheese or pepperoni. ***Kid Pizza crust contains cheese***

Mack And C - Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mac & Cheese with a side of applesauce, carrots, or kettle chips,

Paul, Brian & John - Kid PB & J

$6.00

"Uncrustable" peanut butter and jelly sandwich served with apple sauce, carrots, or kettle chips.

Say "Cheese" - Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese (Cheddar and Monterey Jack) sandwich served with applesauce, carrots, or kettle chips.

Side of Applsauce

$1.00

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$5.95

Served warm with a scoop of ice cream. 5.95

Brownie Sundae - DINE IN ONLY

$5.95

Three scoops of ice cream topped with brownie crumbles and chocolate sauce

Floater (Root Beer Float) -DINE IN ONLY

$3.95

Root beer float with house-made One Well Root Beer and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla Ice Cream (Scoop)

$2.00

Tempered Temptations

$5.95

Flight of sorbet featuring mango, cherry limeade, and blue raspberry from MOO-Ville creamery. This dessert is Vegan. 5.95

Beer, Cider, Wine & N/A Bevs

Cases-Pick Up***4 PACK FOR FREE***

Mixed Case

$50.00

>>> Please call to order You save from $12 to $16 by buying a case!

Cheery Cherry Case

Cheery Cherry Case

$50.00

*** You Save $12 By Buying a Case*** ABV: 6.2 IBU's: n/a CHERRY HARD CIDER - Our Cheery Cherry cider features our same fermented cider from Grandpa's Cider Mill but with concentrated cherry juice added.

It's Our Thing Case

It's Our Thing Case

$50.00

You save $12 by buying a case! RASPBERRY KETTLE SOUR - ABV: 4.6% IBU's: 10 - Raspberry version of One Well's kettle sour. The tart from the raspberry fruit meshes perfectly with the characteristics of a sour ale making for a fantastic beer with great depth in flavor.

Moral Support Case

Moral Support Case

$50.00

You save $12 by buying a case! Session IPA 4.8% 45 IBU (Gluten reduced beer)- Session IPA, which means it has a lower ABV than the standard style. This beer features the flavors and aromas of the hop variety Mosaic, described as blueberry, tangerine, papaya, rose, blossoms, grass and bubble gum. While it features similar hop flavors and aromas of the Standard IPA the bitterness is not overpowering. Moral Support provides a moderate ABV with a nice & balanced experience.

Only Gose to Show Case

Only Gose to Show Case

$50.00

You save $12 by buying a case! Kettle Sour - 4.4% - IBU's: 10 - Pronounced like the name Rosa, Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing low ABV salty sour wheat ale. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.

Opener Case

Opener Case

$50.00

You save $12 by buying a case! ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 The Opener is an American-style blonde ale with moderate hoppy"ness".

Ripped Right Case

Ripped Right Case

$70.00

You save $16 by buying a case! ABV: 7.0% IBU's: 35 Ripped Right is a double dry hopped NEIPA with large additions of Citra and Mosaic hops. Hazy in appearance and with a smooth and full mouthfeel this drinks like a glass of hopped up juice.

SimcoeRillo Case

SimcoeRillo Case

$50.00

You save $12 by buying a case! ABV: 6.5% IBU's: 70 The SimcoeRillo IPA is an American-style India Pale Ale brewed with Simcoe and Amarillo hops, hence the name SimcoeRillo. The combination of the two hops offers a beautiful, piney aroma with hints of tropical flavors that come through at the finish.

Sloppy Whoppy Case

Sloppy Whoppy Case

$70.00

You save $16 by buying a case! Double IPA version of our Whoppy! ABV: 9.6% Sloppy Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.

State of Bean Case

State of Bean Case

$50.00

You save $12 by buying a case! ABV: 5.5% IBU's: 20 Butter Pecan coffee is featured in this beer from Kalamazoo Coffee Company. The aroma is a very pleasant representation of the coffee and is reinforced by the outstanding flavor. Coffee is usually paired with dark roasty malts, not State of Bean. This easy drinking blonde ale gives you a forward flavor of butter pecan and finishes with a full note of coffee.

Sweet Water Street Case

Sweet Water Street Case

$50.00

You save $12 by buying a case! ABV: 7.1% IBU's: 15 - Coffee Donut Porter. We use organic Bali Blue coffee from Water Street Coffee Roaster and plain Sweetwater Doughnuts to create something special in Kalamazoo. What more would you want out of a breakfast inspired porter?

Welcome, TK! Case

$50.00

Save $12 by buying a case! AMBER ALE| ABV 5.5% | IBU"S: 20 | A balanced beer, with toasted malt characters and a light floral spiciness. Notes of caramel flavor from the malts and a full body, this beer is a great selection for anyone looking for a for a nice straight forward ale. Not too hoppy not too roasty.

Whoppy Case

Whoppy Case

$50.00

You save $12 by buying a case! ABV: 6.0% IBU's: 40- Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.

Xalapa Case

Xalapa Case

$50.00

You save $12 by buying a case! ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 Blonde ale brewed with no-spice jalapeños that provide all of the nose and flavor of a jalapeño, but without any heat. We use a variety of Jalapenos that are appropriately named the 'Fooled You Pepper', a Jalapeno just without any capsaicin (the spice).

4 Packs-Pick Up

Cheery Cherry 4 Pack

Cheery Cherry 4 Pack

$10.95

ABV: 6.2 IBU's: n/a CHERRY HARD CIDER - Our Cheery Cherry cider features our same fermented cider from Grandpa's Cider Mill but with concentrated cherry juice added.

It's Our Thing 4 Pack

It's Our Thing 4 Pack

$10.95

RASPBERRY KETTLE SOUR - ABV: 4.6% IBU's: 10 - Raspberry version of One Well's kettle sour. The tart from the raspberry fruit meshes perfectly with the characteristics of a sour ale making for a fantastic beer with great depth in flavor.

Moral Support 4 Pack

Moral Support 4 Pack

$10.95

Session IPA 4.8% 45 IBU (Gluten reduced beer) - Session IPA, which means it has a lower ABV than the standard style. This beer features the flavors and aromas of the hop variety Mosaic, described as blueberry, tangerine, papaya, rose, blossoms, grass and bubble gum. While it features similar hop flavors and aromas of the Standard IPA the bitterness is not overpowering. Moral Support provides a moderate ABV with a nice & balanced experience.

Only Gose to Show 4 Pack

Only Gose to Show 4 Pack

$10.95

Kettle Sour 4.4% 10 IBU Description: Pronounced like the name Rosa, Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing low ABV salty sour wheat ale. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.

Opener 4 Pack

Opener 4 Pack

$10.95

ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 The Opener is an American-style blonde ale with moderate hoppy"ness".

Ripped Right 4 Pack

Ripped Right 4 Pack

$14.95

ABV: 7.0% IBU's: 35 Ripped Right is a double dry hopped NEIPA with large additions of Citra and Mosaic hops. Hazy in appearance and with a smooth and full mouthfeel this drinks like a glass of hopped up juice.

Rye So Red? 4 Pack

$10.95

AMERICAN AMBER/RED - ABV: 5.0% - IBU's: 20 IBUs - A very well balanced amber with a red hue that comes from the rye that is used. Some hop character is noticeable but blends perfectly with the malt profile.

SimcoeRillo 4 Pack

SimcoeRillo 4 Pack

$10.95

ABV: 6.5% IBU's: 70 The SimcoeRillo IPA is an American-style India Pale Ale brewed with Simcoe and Amarillo hops, hence the name SimcoeRillo. The combination of the two hops offers a beautiful, piney aroma with hints of tropical flavors that come through at the finish.

State of Bean 4 Pack

State of Bean 4 Pack

$10.95

ABV: 5.5% IBU's: 20 Butter Pecan coffee is featured in this beer from Kalamazoo Coffee Company. The aroma is a very pleasant representation of the coffee and is reinforced by the outstanding flavor. Coffee is usually paired with dark roasty malts, not State of Bean. This easy drinking blonde ale gives you a forward flavor of butter pecan and finishes with a full note of coffee.

Swt Water Street 4 Pack

Swt Water Street 4 Pack

$10.95

ABV: 7.1% IBU's: 15 Coffee Donut Porter. We use organic Bali Blue coffee from Water Street Coffee Roaster and plain Sweetwater Doughnuts to create something special in Kalamazoo. What more would you want out of a breakfast inspired porter?

Welcome, TK! 4 Pack

$10.95

AMBER ALE| ABV 5.5% | IBU"S: 20 | A balanced beer, with toasted malt characters and a light floral spiciness. Notes of caramel flavor from the malts and a full body, this beer is a great selection for anyone looking for a for a nice straight forward ale. Not too hoppy not too roasty.

Whoppy 4 Pack

Whoppy 4 Pack

$10.95

ABV: 6.0% IBU's: 40 Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.

Xalapa 4 Pack

Xalapa 4 Pack

$10.95

ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 Description: Blonde ale brewed with no-spice jalapeños that provide all of the nose and flavor of a jalapeño, but without any heat. We use a variety of Jalapenos that are appropriately named the 'Fooled You Pepper', a Jalapeno just without any capsaicin (the spice).

Cans-Pick Up

Cheery Cherry Can

Cheery Cherry Can

$3.00

ABV: 6.2 IBU's: n/a CHERRY HARD CIDER - Our Cheery Cherry cider features our same fermented cider from Grandpa's Cider Mill but with concentrated cherry juice added.

Gotta Rip This! Can

Gotta Rip This! Can

$4.00Out of stock

HAZY IPA - ABV 6.3% - IBUs 45 - An especially hazy IPA with large additions of Galaxy and Amarillo Hops. Infused with cannabis terpene extracts to give it a citrusty, earthy dankness.. bruh"

It's Our Thing Can

It's Our Thing Can

$3.00

RASPBERRY KETTLE SOUR - ABV: 4.6% IBUs: 10 - Raspberry version of One Well's kettle sour. The tart from the raspberry fruit meshes perfectly with the characteristics of a sour ale making for a fantastic beer with great depth in flavor.

Moral Support Can

Moral Support Can

$3.00

Session IPA 4.8% 45 IBU - (Gluten reduced beer)- Session IPA, which means it has a lower ABV than the standard style. This beer features the flavors and aromas of the hop variety Mosaic, described as blueberry, tangerine, papaya, rose, blossoms, grass and bubble gum. While it features similar hop flavors and aromas of the Standard IPA the bitterness is not overpowering. Moral Support provides a moderate ABV with a nice & balanced experience.

Only Gose to Show Can

Only Gose to Show Can

$3.00

Kettle Sour 4.4% 10 IBU Description: Pronounced like the name Rosa, Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing low ABV salty sour wheat ale. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.

Opener Can

Opener Can

$3.00

ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 The Opener is an American-style blonde ale with moderate hoppy"ness".

Ripped Right Can

Ripped Right Can

$4.00

ABV: 7.0% IBU's: 35 Ripped Right is a double dry hopped NEIPA with large additions of Citra and Mosaic hops. Hazy in appearance and with a smooth and full mouthfeel this drinks like a glass of hopped up juice.

Rye So Red? Can

$3.00

AMERICAN AMBER/RED - ABV: 5.0% - IBU's: 20 IBUs - A very well balanced amber with a red hue that comes from the rye that is used. Some hop character is noticeable but blends perfectly with the malt profile.

SimcoeRillo Can

SimcoeRillo Can

$3.00

ABV: 6.5% IBU's: 70 The SimcoeRillo IPA is an American-style India Pale Ale brewed with Simcoe and Amarillo hops, hence the name SimcoeRillo. The combination of the two hops offers a beautiful, piney aroma with hints of tropical flavors that come through at the finish.

State of Bean Can

State of Bean Can

$3.00

ABV: 5.5% IBU's: 20 Butter Pecan coffee is featured in this beer from Kalamazoo Coffee Company. The aroma is a very pleasant representation of the coffee and is reinforced by the outstanding flavor. Coffee is usually paired with dark roasty malts, not State of Bean. This easy drinking blonde ale gives you a forward flavor of butter pecan and finishes with a full note of coffee.

Sweet Water Street Can

Sweet Water Street Can

$3.00

ABV: 7.1% IBU's: 15 Coffee Donut Porter. We use organic Bali Blue coffee from Water Street Coffee Roaster and plain Sweetwater Doughnuts to create something special in Kalamazoo. What more would you want out of a breakfast inspired porter?

Welcome, TK! Can

$3.00

AMBER ALE| ABV 5.5% | IBU"S: 20 | A balanced beer, with toasted malt characters and a light floral spiciness. Notes of caramel flavor from the malts and a full body, this beer is a great selection for anyone looking for a for a nice straight forward ale. Not too hoppy not too roasty.

Whoppy Can

Whoppy Can

$3.00

ABV: 6.0% IBU's: 40 Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.

Xalapa Can

Xalapa Can

$3.00

ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 Description: Blonde ale brewed with no-spice jalapeños that provide all of the nose and flavor of a jalapeño, but without any heat. We use a variety of Jalapenos that are appropriately named the 'Fooled You Pepper', a Jalapeno just without any capsaicin (the spice).

Growlers-Pick Up

Bad Adz Growler

$12.00

Brown Ale 5.5% 20 IBU Bad Adz is a smooth brown ale brewed with a malt forward focus that produces a slightly toasty and sweet, nutty flavor with hints of raisin and caramel. Considered at One Well to be a great introductory beer to get into craft beer and a great example of a staple style.

BBA Tree Tops Growler

$30.00

Double Barrel-Aged Hard Cider | 11.0% This ain't your grandpa's apple cider! Aged for two years in bourbon barrels, this treat packs a boozy punch.

Cheery Cherry Growler

$12.00

Hard Cider 6.2% - IBU's: n/a Our Cheery Cherry cider features our same locally sourced fermented cider with concentrated cherry juice added.

Gotta Rip This! Growler

$16.00

HAZY IPA - ABV 6.3% - IBUs 45 - An especially hazy IPA with large additions of Galaxy and Amarillo Hops. Infused with cannabis terpene extracts to give it a citrusty, earthy dankness.. bruh"

Moral Support Growler

$12.00

Session IPA 4.8% 45 IBU (Gluten reduced beer) - Session IPA, which means it has a lower ABV than the standard style. This beer features the flavors and aromas of the hop variety Mosaic, described as blueberry, tangerine, papaya, rose, blossoms, grass and bubble gum. While it features similar hop flavors and aromas of the Standard IPA the bitterness is not overpowering. Moral Support provides a moderate ABV with a nice & balanced experience.

Only Gose to Show Lime Growler

$12.00

LIME GOSE - 4.4% - IBU's: 10 - Pronounced like the name Rosa, Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing low ABV salty sour wheat ale. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.

Opener Growler

$12.00

ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 The Opener is an American-style blonde ale with moderate hoppy"ness".

Ripped Right Growler

$16.00

ABV: 7.0% IBU's: 35 Ripped Right is a double dry hopped NEIPA with large additions of Citra and Mosaic hops. Hazy in appearance and with a smooth and full mouthfeel this drinks like a glass of hopped up juice.

Root Beer-Growler ***To Go Only***

$8.00

Root Beer Float Stout Growler

$12.00

MILK STOUT - ABV: 6.5% IBU's: 10 - This brew is an homage to fun, transforming a delicious milk stout base into a childhood favorite, reminiscent of summer nights that didn't end till the streetlights came on. A touch of lactose adds a creamy sweetness and contributes to a full body and mouthfeel indicative of the style.

Sloppy Whoppy Growler

$16.00

Double IPA version of our Whoppy! ABV: 9.6% - IBU"s: 96 - We took crowd-favorite Whoppy and sent it into overdrive, boosting the ABV and hop bill into a resinous, rich treat for the senses. A double wheat IPA loaded with Citra hops, this intense golden brew delivers an aromatic punch of passion fruit and grapefruit. If you like a Whoppy, you’ll love Sloppy Whoppy.

State of Bean Growler

$12.00

ABV: 5.5% IBU's: 20 Butter Pecan coffee is featured in this beer from Kalamazoo Coffee Company. The aroma is a very pleasant representation of the coffee and is reinforced by the outstanding flavor. Coffee is usually paired with dark roasty malts, not State of Bean. This easy drinking blonde ale gives you a forward flavor of butter pecan and finishes with a full note of coffee.

Straight Forward Growler

$12.00

ABV: 6.2% IBU's: n/a Hard cider made from a blend of locally-sourced apples. Semi sweet. Slightly tart. Totally Michigan awesome.

Strawberry TBA Growler

$18.00Out of stock

Strawberry Tequila Barrel Aged Only Gose to Show - ABV:6.2% - IBU's: 10 - Pronounced like the name Rosa, A slight twist Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing salty sour wheat ale aged in tequila barrels for one year. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.

Sweet Water Street Growler

$12.00

ABV: 7.1% IBU's: 15 Coffee Donut Porter. We use organic Bali Blue coffee from Water Street Coffee Roaster and plain Sweetwater Doughnuts to create something special in Kalamazoo. What more would you want out of a breakfast inspired porter?

Welcome, TK! Growler

$12.00

AMBER ALE| ABV 5.5% | IBU"S: 20 | A balanced beer, with toasted malt characters and a light floral spiciness. Notes of caramel flavor from the malts and a full body, this beer is a great selection for anyone looking for a for a nice straight forward ale. Not too hoppy not too roasty.

Whoppy Growler

$12.00

ABV: 6.0% IBU's: 40 Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.

Xalapa Growler

$12.00

ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 Blonde ale brewed with no-spice jalapeños that provide all of the nose and flavor of a jalapeño, but without any heat. We use a variety of Jalapenos that are appropriately named the 'Fooled You Pepper', a Jalapeno just without any capsaicin (the spice).

Howlers-Pick Up

Bad Adz Howler

$6.00

Brown Ale 5.5% 20 IBU Bad Adz is a smooth brown ale brewed with a malt forward focus that produces a slightly toasty and sweet, nutty flavor with hints of raisin and caramel. Considered at One Well to be a great introductory beer to get into craft beer and a great example of a staple style.

BBA Tree Tops Howler

$15.00

Double Barrel-Aged Hard Cider | 11.0% This ain't your grandpa's apple cider! Aged for two years in bourbon barrels, this treat packs a boozy punch.

Cheery Cherry Howler

$6.00

Hard Cider 6.2% - IBU's: n/a Our Cheery Cherry cider features our same locally sourced fermented cider with concentrated cherry juice added.

Gotta Rip This Howler

$8.00

HAZY IPA - ABV 6.3% - IBUs 45 - An especially hazy IPA with large additions of Galaxy and Amarillo Hops. Infused with cannabis terpene extracts to give it a citrusty, earthy dankness.. bruh!

Moral Support Howler

$6.00

Session IPA 4.8% 45 IBU (Gluten reduced beer) - Session IPA, which means it has a lower ABV than the standard style. This beer features the flavors and aromas of the hop variety Mosaic, described as blueberry, tangerine, papaya, rose, blossoms, grass and bubble gum. While it features similar hop flavors and aromas of the Standard IPA the bitterness is not overpowering. Moral Support provides a moderate ABV with a nice & balanced experience.

Only Gose to Show Lime Howler

$6.00

Kettle Sour 4.4% 10 IBU Description: Pronounced like the name Rosa, Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing low ABV salty sour wheat ale. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.

Opener Howler

$6.00

ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 The Opener is an American-style blonde ale with moderate hoppy"ness".

Ripped Right Howler

$8.00

ABV: 7.0% IBU's: 35 Ripped Right is a double dry hopped NEIPA with large additions of Citra and Mosaic hops. Hazy in appearance and with a smooth and full mouthfeel this drinks like a glass of hopped up juice.

Root Beer-Howler***To Go Only***

$4.00

Root Beer Float Stout Howler

$6.00

MILK STOUT - ABV: 6.5% IBU's: 10 - This brew is an homage to fun, transforming a delicious milk stout base into a childhood favorite, reminiscent of summer nights that didn't end till the streetlights came on. A touch of lactose adds a creamy sweetness and contributes to a full body and mouthfeel indicative of the style.

Sloppy Whoppy Howler

$8.00

Double IPA version of our Whoppy! ABV: 9.6% - IBU's: 96 - Sloppy Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.

State of Bean Howler

$6.00

ABV: 5.5% IBU's: 20 Butter Pecan coffee is featured in this beer from Kalamazoo Coffee Company. The aroma is a very pleasant representation of the coffee and is reinforced by the outstanding flavor. Coffee is usually paired with dark roasty malts, not State of Bean. This easy drinking blonde ale gives you a forward flavor of butter pecan and finishes with a full note of coffee.

Straight Forward Howler

$6.00

ABV: 6.2% IBU's: n/a - Hard cider made from a blend of locally-sourced apples. Semi sweet. Slightly tart. Totally Michigan awesome.

Strawberry TBA Howler

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Tequila Barrel Aged Only Gose to Show - ABV:6.2% - IBU's: 10 - Pronounced like the name Rosa, A slight twist Only Gose to Show, Lime is a refreshing salty sour wheat ale aged in tequila barrels for one year. We juice large amounts of whole limes to supply an intense lime flavor that has this beer reminding drinkers of a margarita.

Sweet Water Street Howler

$6.00

ABV: 7.1% IBU's: 15 Coffee Donut Porter. We use organic Bali Blue coffee from Water Street Coffee Roaster and plain Sweetwater Doughnuts to create something special in Kalamazoo. What more would you want out of a breakfast inspired porter?

Welcome, TK! Howler

$6.00

AMBER ALE| ABV 5.5% | IBU"S: 20 | A balanced beer, with toasted malt characters and a light floral spiciness. Notes of caramel flavor from the malts and a full body, this beer is a great selection for anyone looking for a for a nice straight forward ale. Not too hoppy not too roasty.

Whoppy Howler

$6.00

ABV: 6.0% IBU's: 40 Whoppy is a hoppy wheat ale with a golden orange color and a mouthful of flavor. This light bodied brew is crisp and delivers wonderful hints of passion fruit and grapefruit that come from the natural tropical flavors of the Citra hops used in the brewing process.

Xalapa Howler

$6.00

ABV: 5.20% IBU's: 20 Blonde ale brewed with no-spice jalapeños that provide all of the nose and flavor of a jalapeño, but without any heat. We use a variety of Jalapenos that are appropriately named the 'Fooled You Pepper', a Jalapeno just without any capsaicin (the spice).

N/A Bevs-Pick Up Only

One Well Root Beer-To Go!

$2.00

Root Beer-Growler ***To Go Only***

$8.00

Root Beer-Howler***To Go Only***

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A place for like-minded folks to share ideas, art, and culture. ONE WELL BREWING is a brewery based in Kalamazoo, Michigan that strives to provide the greater Kalamazoo area and Michigan at large with both high quality craft-brewed selections of beer and food.

4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

