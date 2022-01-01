Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

One Willow

1,220 Reviews

$$

1 Willow st

Highlands, NJ 07732

Hoodies

XS hoodie

$42.00
Small Hoodie

Small Hoodie

$42.00

Medium Hoodie

$42.00

Large Hoodie

$45.00

XL Hoodie

$42.00

Quarter Zip Ups

Small Quarter Zip Up

$45.00

Medium Quarter Zip Up

$45.00

Large Quarter Zip up

$45.00

XL Quarter Zip UP

$45.00

Tee Shirt

Small Tee Shirt

Small Tee Shirt

$20.00

Medium Tee Shirt

$20.00

Large Tee Shirt

$20.00

XL Tee Shirt

$20.00

Beanie

blue

$20.00

grey

$20.00

Blankets

Willow Blanket

$50.00

Tank Tops

Small Tank Top

$20.00

Medium Tank Top

$20.00

Large Tank Top

$20.00

XL Tank Top

$20.00

Hats

Willow Waves Hate

$20.00

Willow Patch Hat

$20.00

Pins

Circle One Willow Pin

$10.00

Tasting Menus

Dia de los Muertos

$155.00

Taste the Coast

$225.00

Taste of Spain

$150.00

Taste of Spain Employee Discount

$100.00

Small Plates

Boom Boom Shrimp

$17.00

Kani Salad

$17.00

Seaweed Salad

$12.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura

$22.00

Pork Gyoza

$16.00

Edamame

$12.00

Thai Calamari

$17.00

Rolls

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

California Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Roll

$7.00

Crab Stick Roll

$7.00

Special Rolls

Hudson Canyon Roll

$17.00

Gunnison Roll

$19.00

Hartshorne Roll

$17.00

Musubi Roll

$18.00

Poke Bowls

Salmon Bowl

$20.00

Tuna Bowl

$20.00

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$20.00

Crabstick Bowl

$18.00

Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Add-ons

Cucumber

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Soy Sauce

$1.00

GF Soy Sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
One Willow features fresh seafood, fish, & raw bar with ocean views, & good vibes. We have an outdoor bar, live music, comfortable, fun atmosphere, One Willow will feel like home to everyone who walks through its doors.

1 Willow st, Highlands, NJ 07732

