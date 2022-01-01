Seafood
One Willow
1,220 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
One Willow features fresh seafood, fish, & raw bar with ocean views, & good vibes. We have an outdoor bar, live music, comfortable, fun atmosphere, One Willow will feel like home to everyone who walks through its doors.
Location
1 Willow st, Highlands, NJ 07732
Gallery