Restaurant header imageView gallery

One0eight

review star

No reviews yet

1709 East 1300 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
108 Burger & Fries
Mushroom & Goat Cheese Flatbread

Appetizers

Brussels

$9.00

Burrata

$12.00

Charcuterie

$18.00

Farmstead Cheese Board

$16.00

Meat & Cheese Combo

$30.00

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Octopus

$18.00

Foie Gras

$13.00

Roast Oyster

$13.00

Saag

$7.00

Dip

$13.00Out of stock

Mussels

$13.00

Pissaladiere

$13.00

Salads

Young Lettuce & Herb

$11.00

Caesar

$12.00

Little Gem Wedge

$16.00

Side Green Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Butter Lettuce

$13.00

Pizza & Pasta

Mushroom & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$16.00

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Soppressata Pizza

$16.00

Nduja Sausage Pizza

$14.00

Shrimp Cavatelli

$22.00Out of stock

Lamb Ragu

$23.00

Duck Pasta

$21.00

Entrees

Braised Pork Shank

$32.00

Half Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Salmon

$32.00

Steak Frites

$33.00

108 Burger & Fries

$18.00

Mushroom Rissoto

$20.00

Duck Pasta

$21.00

FIRE

kid choices

Spaghetti

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Mac & Cheese With Fries

$10.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$12.00

Raw 1

Crudo Vday

Oyster Vday

Young Lettuce Vday

Entre 3

Salmon Vday

$65.00

Steak Frites Vday

$65.00

Duck Pasta Vday

$65.00

Scallops Vday

$32.00

Dessert 4

Begnets Vday

Mousse Vday

Veg 2

Brussels Vday

Cauliflower Vday

Out of stock

Appitizers

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Croquettes

$6.00

Bar Shishitos

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

join us for dinner Tuesday - Saturday beginning @ 5p. We offer pizzas from our wood burning oven

Location

1709 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84108

Directions

Gallery
one0eight image
one0eight image

Similar restaurants in your area

Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S
orange starNo Reviews
1709 E 1300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84108
View restaurantnext
Chedda Burger - Foothill
orange starNo Reviews
1314 Foothill Dr. Salt Lake City, UT 84108
View restaurantnext
Finca - 1513 S. 1500 E.
orange star4.4 • 482
1513 S. 1500 E. Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mazza Middleeastern Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1515 S 1500 E Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
URBAN SAILOR COFFEE - 1327 E. 2100 S. Suite 102
orange starNo Reviews
1327 E. 2100 S. Suite 102 Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Hub & Spoke Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1291 S 1100 E Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston