One 10 Main 110 W 300 N

110 West Main St.

Albion, IN 46701

Shareables

One10 Wings

$10.00

Bone in wings served with house sauce and a ranch or blue cheese

Onion Rings

$7.00

One10 Mushrooms

$12.00

Breaded mushrooms smothered in sausage and cheese and a choice of dip

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Choice of dipping sauce

Garlic Shrimp

$12.00

Hand Helds

110 Club

$8.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, 2 Cheeses, Lettuce, Tom, and Mayo

110 Grinder

$8.95

steak, Cheese, grilled onions, and peppers

Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled or Hand Breaded

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled or Hand Breaded

Surf Sandwich

$8.95

Hand breaded and deep fried

110 Classic Burger

1/3 Lb Herford Patty and cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Cowboy Burger

1/3 lb Herford Patty, Swiss and American Cheese, Bacon, BBq sauce and Onion Ring on a Brioche Bun

Patty Melt

1/3 lb Herford Patty, Grilled onions, Swiss and American Cheese on Rye

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado

$8.95

Avocado Mayonnaise Ciabatta Rolls Provolone Cheese Whole Fresh Spinach Leaves Turkey Breast

Ultimate B.L.T

$6.95

Three Cheese and Tomato

$5.95

Ruben

Trays

White Fish

Chicken Strips

Breaded shrimp

Soup

Potatoe

Vegatable

Chili

Salads

Spinach salad

Ceasar salad

House Salad

Entres

Bourbon Glazed Chop

10oz bone in chop

Breaded Pork Chop

Ribeye Steak

New York Strip

10 oz

White Fish

Caprese Chicken Dinner

Sides

Cole Slaw

Baked Potatoe

French Fry

Candied Carrots

Side Salad

Green Bean

Parsely Potatoes

Onion rings

cottage cheese

Dessert

Pineapple upside down minis

Beverages

Lemonade

$2.10

Tea

$2.10

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$2.10

Sprite

$2.10
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and experience Old school meets New school dinning.

Location

110 West Main St., Albion, IN 46701

Directions

