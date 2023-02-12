Main picView gallery

One19 North Main Sushi, Thai & More

119 North Main Street

Mt. Holly, NC 28120

Popular Items

Pud Thai
Crispy Spring Rolls
Fresh Summer Rolls

Appetizers

Crispy Spring Rolls

$5.95

Crispy rolls prepared with chicken and vegetables, lightly fried and served with sweet and sour sauce. (4 pieces)

Fresh Summer Rolls

$7.45

Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, Thai basils, bean sprouts, and sweet and sour sauce with crushed peanuts. (2 pieces)

Golden Triangle

$8.45

Lightly fried soft tofu with tempura sauce. (5 pieces)

Koong Gra Bok

$8.45

Crispy marinated shrimp and vegetables wrapped in spring roll skin with a sweet and sour chili sauce. (4 pieces)

Lao Sausage With Jasmine Rice

$12.95

Homemade Sausage with Pork and Thai Spices, served with Sticky Rice. (2 links sliced)

North Main Wings

$10.95

Breaded chicken wings marinated in soy sauce, cooking wine, black pepper and garlic powder. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce. (6 pieces)

Pla Meuk Tod

$9.45

Lightly breaded calamari, lightly fried and served with sweet and sour chili sauce.

Pot Sticker (Pork)

$8.95

Pork, cabbage soy sauce, garlic, ginger and green onion with a plum dipping sauce. (5 pieces)

Shrimp Tempura

$11.45

Shrimp battered and lightly fried served with tempura sauce. (6 pieces)

Cheese Rolls

$6.95

Curry

Gaeng Dang (Red)

$14.95

Red curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots and Thai basil leaves.

Gaeng Keow Wan (Green)

$14.95

Green curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, eggplant and Thai basil leave.

Gaeng Mussamun (Peanut Flavor)

$14.95

Peanut flavored curry in coconut milk with onions, potatoes and roasted peanuts.

One19 Specialties

Pla Sarm Ros

$26.95

Red Snapper Filet lightly battered then fried to perfection served with steamed Broccoli in a chef's sweet and sour sauce

Crispy Duck

$23.95

Crispy battered duck with onions, scallions, garlic and steamed broccoli topped with tamarind sauce and fried red onions.

Siam Beef

$21.95

Stir fried beef, red onions, scallions, mushrooms and bell peppers in a chef’s special sauce served on a sizzling hot plate

Thai Traditional

Pud Puk

$14.95

Stir fried mixed vegetables in a light brown sauce.

Pud Gra Pow

$14.95

Stir fried Thai basil leaves, bell peppers and carrots in a Thai special sauce.

Pud Khing Sod

$14.95

Stir fried ginger, celery, onions, mushrooms and scallions in an oyster and bean paste sauce.

Pud Prew Wan

$14.95

Stir fried sliced bell peppers, onions, carrots, pineapples, tomatoes and celery in a Thai sweet and sour sauce.

Pud Khana

$14.95

Stir fried broccoli and napa cabbage in a light brown sauce.

Pud Prik Paow

$14.95

Stir fried onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots and celery in a chili sauce.

Noodles & Rice

Pud Thai

$14.95

The most famous Thai rice noodle dish, sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts.

Pud Woon Sen

$14.95

Clear bean noodles stir fried with onions, scallion, carrots, napa cabbage and eggs.

Pud See-Ew

$14.95

Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, broccoli, napa cabbage in a special soy sauce.

Pud Kee Maow

$14.95

Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes and Thai basil.

Pud Guey Teow

$14.95

Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and celery.

One19 Fried Rice

$14.95

Eggs, peas, carrots, onions and scallions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Pineapple, cashew nuts, eggs, peas, carrots, onions and scallions.

Curry Fried Rice

$14.95

Eggs, peas, carrots, onions, scallions and yellow curry sauce

Japanese Dishes

Hibachi

$14.95

Sautéed mushrooms and onions in hibachi sauce.

Teriyaki

$14.95

Sautéed broccoli, zucchini, carrots in teriyaki sauce and topped with sesame seeds.

Dessert

Fried Banana w/Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.45

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95Out of stock

Mango and Sweet Rice (Seasonal)

$8.45Out of stock

Tempura Fried Oreos

$6.95

Tempura Fried Oreos w/Vanila Ice Cream

$7.45

Molten Cake

$8.45

Molten Cake w/Vanila Ice Cream

$9.45

Scoop of Vanila Ice Cream

$6.45

Brownie Cheese Cake

$9.45Out of stock

Dulce Deleche Cheese Cake

$9.45

Fried Bannana

$5.95

Nigiri/Sashimi

Sake

$6.95

Salmon

Tamago

$4.95

Egg Cake

Maguro

$6.95

Tuna

Kani

$5.95

Crab Stick

Hamachi

$6.95

Yellow Tail

Ebi

$6.95

Shrimp

Escolar

$6.95

White Tuna

Masago

$6.95

Fish roe

Unagi

$6.95

Eel

Tako

$6.95

Octopus

Sake Kunsei

$6.95

Smoked Salmon

Inari

$4.95

Sweet Tofu

Regular Rolls

California Roll (8pc)

$6.95

Kani, cucumber, avocado & Masago

Crunchy Crab Roll (8pc)

$6.95

Kani & tempura flakes topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo & Masago

Crunchy Shrimp Roll (8pc)

$6.95

Shrimp & tempura flakes topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo & Masago

Gaston County Maki Roll (6pc)

$9.95

Tuna, Yellowtail, avocado, cucumber & Masago

Negihama Roll (8pc)

$6.95

Yellowtail & scallions

Philly Maki Roll (8pc)

$8.95

Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, avocado & Masago

Rainbow Roll (8pc)

$11.95

Kani, avocado & cucumber topped with Shrimp, Tuna, Salmon & Escolar

Sakemaki (6pc)

$9.95

Salmon

Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pc)

$9.95

Tempura Shrimp, avocado & cucumber topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo & Masago

Spicy Salmon Roll (8pc)

$7.95

Salmon & tempura akes topped with sriracha & spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc)

$7.95

Tuna mixed with spicy sauce & tempura flakes topped with sriracha & spicy mayo

Tekka Roll (6pc)

$6.95

Tuna

Specialty Rolls

Bagel Roll (10pc)

$14.95

Cream Cheese, Salmon, Assparagus and crab deep fried topped with scallions, eel sauce & Spicy mayo

Butterfly Roll (10pc)

$13.95

Tempura Shrimp & Cream Cheese topped with Shrimp, Avocado, Masago, eel sauce & spicy mayo

Catapliier Roll (8pc)

$16.95

Eel, Crab, Cucumber with sliced alvocado on top drizziled with eel sauce

Catawba River Roll (10pc)

$13.95

Shrimp, Kani & cream cheese topped with Smoked Salmon, avocado, tempura akes, scallions, Masago, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Cherry Blossom Roll (10pc)

$14.95

Tempura Shrimp, avocado & Spicy Tuna topped with Salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce & scallions

Crazy Roll (8pc)

$14.95

Aparagus, Cream Cheese, crab topped with White tuna (Charred), spicy mayo, EEL sauce and scallions

Crunchy Roll (10pc)

$10.95

Kani, Shrimp & cream cheese tempura fried & topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Deep Sea Roll (10pc)

$13.95

Spicy Tuna, avocado & jalapeño, tempura fried & topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce & scallions

Downtown Roll (8pc)

$17.95

Crab, Salmon topped with Eel & Avocado drizzeled with EEL sauce and Spicy Mayo

Dragon Roll (10pc)

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura & cucumber topped with Eel, avocado & eel sauce

Fire Cracker Roll (8pc)

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber topped with Spicy Tuna, Massago, Scallions drizzeled with spicy Mayo & EEL Sauce

Hurricane Roll (10pc)

$14.95

Tuna, Escolar, Salmon & avocado tempura fried & rolled in tobiko & seaweed, topped with eel sauce

King Roll (10pc)

$17.95

Spicy Tuna, Shrimp tempura wrapped in Soy Paper toppped with Yellow Tail, Charred with spicy mayo eel sauce scallion & Massago

Lexus Roll (6pc)

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Tuna crab salad on top drizzled with Spicy Mayo

Lotus Blossom (8pc)

$14.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, asparagus topped with Hamachi (yellow tail) & Jalapeno

Mekong River Roll (10pc)

$13.95

Tempura Shrimp & cream cheese topped with Smoked Salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce & scallions

Mt. Holly Roll (10pc)

$14.95

Tempura Shrimp & cream cheese topped with Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo & Kani salad

North Main Roll (8pc)

$17.95

Hamachi , shrimp tempura, avocado, charred salmon on top drizzled with eel sauce, scallions

One19 Roll (10pc)

$13.95

Tuna, Salmon, Kani, avocado & cream cheese tempura fried topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions and masago

Pacific Roll (8pc)

$14.95

Spicy yellow tail and cucumber topped with torched tuna, scallions & massago Drizzeled wasabi yuzu sauce

Passion Roll (8pc)

$14.95

Cream Chesse, Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with mango eel sauce

Sexy Girl Roll (10pc)

$13.95

Shrimp, avocado & Kani topped with Tuna, Salmon, Escolar, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions & Masago

Skinny Roll (6pc)

$14.95

Cucumber wraped, salmon, Tuna & Yellowtail & wasabi yuzo sauce

Spider Maki Roll (6pc)

$11.95

Soft Shell Crab (Fried), avocado, cucumber, asparagus & Masago topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo

Sunshine Roll (8pc)

$12.95

Tempura Shrimp & cream cheese topped with Kani, spicy mayo, eel sauce, Masago, scallions & tempura flakes

Tuna Lover Maki Roll (8pc)

$12.95

Spicy Tuna topped with Tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce & scallions

Sushi App

Edamame

$6.45

Gyoza - Vegetable

$8.45

6 pieces

Miso Soup

$4.50

Nigiri Sampler

$13.45

Tuna 2 pieces Salmon 2 pieces Escola 2 pieces

Nori Salad

$5.95

Seaweed Salad

Salmon Takaki

$11.45

Sashimi Sampler

$13.95

Tuna 3 pieces Salmon 3 pieces Escola 3 pieces

Sunomono

$9.45

Cucumber, Octopus, Kani & Shrimp salad.

Tuna Tataki

$11.45

Hamachi Jalapeno

$13.95

Nigiri Salmon Torched

$13.95

Sushi Combo

California Combo

$20.95

California roll, 8 pieces in total of Tuna, Salmon, Ebi & Kani Nigiri

Tuna Lover Combo

$21.95

Spicy Tuna roll, Tuna Tataki, 2 pieces of Tuna Nigiri & 3 Pieces of Tuna Sashimi

Spicy Combo

$18.95

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon & Spicy Crab rolls

Sushi Lover Combo

$30.95

Spicy Tuna, 4 pieces in total of Ebi & Kani Nigiri, 6 pieces in total of Tuna Salmon Sashimi

Chirashi

$24.95

Sushi rice bowl topped with Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Yellowtail, Escolar, carrots, cucumbers & seaweed salad

Tekka Don

$24.95

Sushi rice bowl topped with sliced Tuna

Una Don

$24.95

Sushi rice bowl topped with sliced Eel

Vegetarian Rolls

Avocado Roll (6pc)

$5.95

avocado

Cucumber Roll (6pc)

$5.95

cucumber

Inari Roll (8pc)

$8.95

Avocado, Cucumber, asparagus topped with Sweet Tofu

Vegetable Tempura Roll (10pc)

$10.95

Cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, carrots & seaweed salad tempura fried & topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo

Yummy Roll (8pc)

$10.95

Sweet potato & avocado topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo

Hand Rolls

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$10.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$10.00

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$10.00

Hamachi Jalapeno Hand Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Habdroll

$10.00

Soup

Thom Yum

$6.95

Herbs, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sour spicy flavored soup. (Choice of Cup or Hotpot (hotpot serves up to four servings)

Thom Kha

$6.95

Coconut milk soup with onions, scallions, mushrooms, special herbs and dried chili. (Choice of Cup or Hotpot (hotpot serves up to four servings)

Gaeng Jerd Woon Sen

$6.95

Chicken broth soup with clear bean noodles, napa cabbage, mushrooms, onions, scallions, celery and fried garlic. (Choice of Cup or Hotpot (hotpot serves up to four servings)

Salad

Som Thum

$11.95

Shredded green papaya with peanuts, chili peppers, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, lime juice, palm sugar.

House Salad

$4.95

Mixed green lettuce with ginger dressing.

Larb

$11.95

Minced chicken mixed with fresh herbs, scallions, lemon juice, ground rice and crushed dried chili with sliced tomato and cucumber on a bed of shredded lettuce.

Beef Salad (Yum Nuer)

$13.95

Grilled sliced beef mixed with red onions, cilantro, chili, tomato, lemon juice and cucumbers. Served on a bed of shredded lettuce.

Soda

Arnold Plamer

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Fevertree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tea

Hot Green Tea

$3.75

$4.95

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.75

$4.95

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.75

$4.95

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75

$4.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lenny Boy Lavenderade Kombucha

$5.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.75

Sides

Eel Sauce 2oz.

$1.50

Eel Sauce 4oz.

$3.00

Green Sauce 2oz.

$1.50

Green Sauce 4oz.

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Shrimp Sauce 2oz.

$1.50

Shrimp Sauce4oz.

$3.00Out of stock

Side Fried Rice

$4.50

Side of Beef

$7.00

Side of Calamari

$7.00

Side of Chicken

$4.50

Side of Curry (Green) Sauce

$5.00

Side of Curry (Mussamun) Sauce

$5.00

Side of Curry (Red) Sauce

$5.00

Side of Fried Tofu

$4.50

Side of Pork

$4.50

Side of Rice (Brown)

$4.00

Side of Rice (Jasmine)

$3.00

Side of Scallops

$7.00

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Steamed Noodles

$4.50

Side of Steamed Tofu

$4.50

Side of Steamed Vegetables

$4.50

Side of Wasabi

$3.00

Spicy Mayo 2oz.

$1.50

Spicy Mayo 4oz.

$3.00

Steamed Noodles

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

One19 North Main is Mt. Holly's premier Sushi, Thai & More restaurant.

Location

119 North Main Street, Mt. Holly, NC 28120

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

