- Home
- /
- Mount Holly
- /
- One19 North Main - Sushi, Thai & More
One19 North Main Sushi, Thai & More
No reviews yet
119 North Main Street
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Appetizers
Crispy Spring Rolls
Crispy rolls prepared with chicken and vegetables, lightly fried and served with sweet and sour sauce. (4 pieces)
Fresh Summer Rolls
Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, Thai basils, bean sprouts, and sweet and sour sauce with crushed peanuts. (2 pieces)
Golden Triangle
Lightly fried soft tofu with tempura sauce. (5 pieces)
Koong Gra Bok
Crispy marinated shrimp and vegetables wrapped in spring roll skin with a sweet and sour chili sauce. (4 pieces)
Lao Sausage With Jasmine Rice
Homemade Sausage with Pork and Thai Spices, served with Sticky Rice. (2 links sliced)
North Main Wings
Breaded chicken wings marinated in soy sauce, cooking wine, black pepper and garlic powder. Served with sweet and sour chili sauce. (6 pieces)
Pla Meuk Tod
Lightly breaded calamari, lightly fried and served with sweet and sour chili sauce.
Pot Sticker (Pork)
Pork, cabbage soy sauce, garlic, ginger and green onion with a plum dipping sauce. (5 pieces)
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp battered and lightly fried served with tempura sauce. (6 pieces)
Cheese Rolls
Curry
Gaeng Dang (Red)
Red curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots and Thai basil leaves.
Gaeng Keow Wan (Green)
Green curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, eggplant and Thai basil leave.
Gaeng Mussamun (Peanut Flavor)
Peanut flavored curry in coconut milk with onions, potatoes and roasted peanuts.
One19 Specialties
Pla Sarm Ros
Red Snapper Filet lightly battered then fried to perfection served with steamed Broccoli in a chef's sweet and sour sauce
Crispy Duck
Crispy battered duck with onions, scallions, garlic and steamed broccoli topped with tamarind sauce and fried red onions.
Siam Beef
Stir fried beef, red onions, scallions, mushrooms and bell peppers in a chef’s special sauce served on a sizzling hot plate
Thai Traditional
Pud Puk
Stir fried mixed vegetables in a light brown sauce.
Pud Gra Pow
Stir fried Thai basil leaves, bell peppers and carrots in a Thai special sauce.
Pud Khing Sod
Stir fried ginger, celery, onions, mushrooms and scallions in an oyster and bean paste sauce.
Pud Prew Wan
Stir fried sliced bell peppers, onions, carrots, pineapples, tomatoes and celery in a Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Pud Khana
Stir fried broccoli and napa cabbage in a light brown sauce.
Pud Prik Paow
Stir fried onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots and celery in a chili sauce.
Noodles & Rice
Pud Thai
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish, sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts.
Pud Woon Sen
Clear bean noodles stir fried with onions, scallion, carrots, napa cabbage and eggs.
Pud See-Ew
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, broccoli, napa cabbage in a special soy sauce.
Pud Kee Maow
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes and Thai basil.
Pud Guey Teow
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and celery.
One19 Fried Rice
Eggs, peas, carrots, onions and scallions.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, cashew nuts, eggs, peas, carrots, onions and scallions.
Curry Fried Rice
Eggs, peas, carrots, onions, scallions and yellow curry sauce
Japanese Dishes
Dessert
Fried Banana w/Vanilla Ice Cream
Fried Ice Cream
Mango and Sweet Rice (Seasonal)
Tempura Fried Oreos
Tempura Fried Oreos w/Vanila Ice Cream
Molten Cake
Molten Cake w/Vanila Ice Cream
Scoop of Vanila Ice Cream
Brownie Cheese Cake
Dulce Deleche Cheese Cake
Fried Bannana
Nigiri/Sashimi
Regular Rolls
California Roll (8pc)
Kani, cucumber, avocado & Masago
Crunchy Crab Roll (8pc)
Kani & tempura flakes topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo & Masago
Crunchy Shrimp Roll (8pc)
Shrimp & tempura flakes topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo & Masago
Gaston County Maki Roll (6pc)
Tuna, Yellowtail, avocado, cucumber & Masago
Negihama Roll (8pc)
Yellowtail & scallions
Philly Maki Roll (8pc)
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, avocado & Masago
Rainbow Roll (8pc)
Kani, avocado & cucumber topped with Shrimp, Tuna, Salmon & Escolar
Sakemaki (6pc)
Salmon
Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pc)
Tempura Shrimp, avocado & cucumber topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo & Masago
Spicy Salmon Roll (8pc)
Salmon & tempura akes topped with sriracha & spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc)
Tuna mixed with spicy sauce & tempura flakes topped with sriracha & spicy mayo
Tekka Roll (6pc)
Tuna
Specialty Rolls
Bagel Roll (10pc)
Cream Cheese, Salmon, Assparagus and crab deep fried topped with scallions, eel sauce & Spicy mayo
Butterfly Roll (10pc)
Tempura Shrimp & Cream Cheese topped with Shrimp, Avocado, Masago, eel sauce & spicy mayo
Catapliier Roll (8pc)
Eel, Crab, Cucumber with sliced alvocado on top drizziled with eel sauce
Catawba River Roll (10pc)
Shrimp, Kani & cream cheese topped with Smoked Salmon, avocado, tempura akes, scallions, Masago, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Cherry Blossom Roll (10pc)
Tempura Shrimp, avocado & Spicy Tuna topped with Salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce & scallions
Crazy Roll (8pc)
Aparagus, Cream Cheese, crab topped with White tuna (Charred), spicy mayo, EEL sauce and scallions
Crunchy Roll (10pc)
Kani, Shrimp & cream cheese tempura fried & topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Deep Sea Roll (10pc)
Spicy Tuna, avocado & jalapeño, tempura fried & topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce & scallions
Downtown Roll (8pc)
Crab, Salmon topped with Eel & Avocado drizzeled with EEL sauce and Spicy Mayo
Dragon Roll (10pc)
Shrimp Tempura & cucumber topped with Eel, avocado & eel sauce
Fire Cracker Roll (8pc)
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber topped with Spicy Tuna, Massago, Scallions drizzeled with spicy Mayo & EEL Sauce
Hurricane Roll (10pc)
Tuna, Escolar, Salmon & avocado tempura fried & rolled in tobiko & seaweed, topped with eel sauce
King Roll (10pc)
Spicy Tuna, Shrimp tempura wrapped in Soy Paper toppped with Yellow Tail, Charred with spicy mayo eel sauce scallion & Massago
Lexus Roll (6pc)
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Tuna crab salad on top drizzled with Spicy Mayo
Lotus Blossom (8pc)
Spicy tuna, avocado, asparagus topped with Hamachi (yellow tail) & Jalapeno
Mekong River Roll (10pc)
Tempura Shrimp & cream cheese topped with Smoked Salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce & scallions
Mt. Holly Roll (10pc)
Tempura Shrimp & cream cheese topped with Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo & Kani salad
North Main Roll (8pc)
Hamachi , shrimp tempura, avocado, charred salmon on top drizzled with eel sauce, scallions
One19 Roll (10pc)
Tuna, Salmon, Kani, avocado & cream cheese tempura fried topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions and masago
Pacific Roll (8pc)
Spicy yellow tail and cucumber topped with torched tuna, scallions & massago Drizzeled wasabi yuzu sauce
Passion Roll (8pc)
Cream Chesse, Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with mango eel sauce
Sexy Girl Roll (10pc)
Shrimp, avocado & Kani topped with Tuna, Salmon, Escolar, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions & Masago
Skinny Roll (6pc)
Cucumber wraped, salmon, Tuna & Yellowtail & wasabi yuzo sauce
Spider Maki Roll (6pc)
Soft Shell Crab (Fried), avocado, cucumber, asparagus & Masago topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo
Sunshine Roll (8pc)
Tempura Shrimp & cream cheese topped with Kani, spicy mayo, eel sauce, Masago, scallions & tempura flakes
Tuna Lover Maki Roll (8pc)
Spicy Tuna topped with Tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce & scallions
Sushi App
Edamame
Gyoza - Vegetable
6 pieces
Miso Soup
Nigiri Sampler
Tuna 2 pieces Salmon 2 pieces Escola 2 pieces
Nori Salad
Seaweed Salad
Salmon Takaki
Sashimi Sampler
Tuna 3 pieces Salmon 3 pieces Escola 3 pieces
Sunomono
Cucumber, Octopus, Kani & Shrimp salad.
Tuna Tataki
Hamachi Jalapeno
Nigiri Salmon Torched
Sushi Combo
California Combo
California roll, 8 pieces in total of Tuna, Salmon, Ebi & Kani Nigiri
Tuna Lover Combo
Spicy Tuna roll, Tuna Tataki, 2 pieces of Tuna Nigiri & 3 Pieces of Tuna Sashimi
Spicy Combo
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon & Spicy Crab rolls
Sushi Lover Combo
Spicy Tuna, 4 pieces in total of Ebi & Kani Nigiri, 6 pieces in total of Tuna Salmon Sashimi
Chirashi
Sushi rice bowl topped with Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Yellowtail, Escolar, carrots, cucumbers & seaweed salad
Tekka Don
Sushi rice bowl topped with sliced Tuna
Una Don
Sushi rice bowl topped with sliced Eel
Vegetarian Rolls
Avocado Roll (6pc)
avocado
Cucumber Roll (6pc)
cucumber
Inari Roll (8pc)
Avocado, Cucumber, asparagus topped with Sweet Tofu
Vegetable Tempura Roll (10pc)
Cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, carrots & seaweed salad tempura fried & topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo
Yummy Roll (8pc)
Sweet potato & avocado topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo
Hand Rolls
Soup
Thom Yum
Herbs, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sour spicy flavored soup. (Choice of Cup or Hotpot (hotpot serves up to four servings)
Thom Kha
Coconut milk soup with onions, scallions, mushrooms, special herbs and dried chili. (Choice of Cup or Hotpot (hotpot serves up to four servings)
Gaeng Jerd Woon Sen
Chicken broth soup with clear bean noodles, napa cabbage, mushrooms, onions, scallions, celery and fried garlic. (Choice of Cup or Hotpot (hotpot serves up to four servings)
Salad
Som Thum
Shredded green papaya with peanuts, chili peppers, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, lime juice, palm sugar.
House Salad
Mixed green lettuce with ginger dressing.
Larb
Minced chicken mixed with fresh herbs, scallions, lemon juice, ground rice and crushed dried chili with sliced tomato and cucumber on a bed of shredded lettuce.
Beef Salad (Yum Nuer)
Grilled sliced beef mixed with red onions, cilantro, chili, tomato, lemon juice and cucumbers. Served on a bed of shredded lettuce.
Soda
Tea
Sides
Eel Sauce 2oz.
Eel Sauce 4oz.
Green Sauce 2oz.
Green Sauce 4oz.
Peanut Sauce
Shrimp Sauce 2oz.
Shrimp Sauce4oz.
Side Fried Rice
Side of Beef
Side of Calamari
Side of Chicken
Side of Curry (Green) Sauce
Side of Curry (Mussamun) Sauce
Side of Curry (Red) Sauce
Side of Fried Tofu
Side of Pork
Side of Rice (Brown)
Side of Rice (Jasmine)
Side of Scallops
Side of Shrimp
Side of Steamed Noodles
Side of Steamed Tofu
Side of Steamed Vegetables
Side of Wasabi
Spicy Mayo 2oz.
Spicy Mayo 4oz.
Steamed Noodles
Curry
Gaeng Dang (Red)
Red curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots and Thai basil leaves.
Gaeng Keow Wan (Green)
Green curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, eggplant and Thai basil leave.
Gaeng Mussamun (Peanut Flavor)
Peanut flavored curry in coconut milk with onions, potatoes and roasted peanuts.
One19 Specialties
Pla Sarm Ros
Red Snapper Filet lightly battered then fried to perfection served with steamed Broccoli in a chef's sweet and sour sauce
Crispy Duck
Crispy battered duck with onions, scallions, garlic and steamed broccoli topped with tamarind sauce and fried red onions.
Siam Beef
Stir fried beef, red onions, scallions, mushrooms and bell peppers in a chef’s special sauce served on a sizzling hot plate
Thai Traditional
Pud Puk
Stir fried mixed vegetables in a light brown sauce.
Pud Gra Pow
Stir fried Thai basil leaves, bell peppers and carrots in a Thai special sauce.
Pud Khing Sod
Stir fried ginger, celery, onions, mushrooms and scallions in an oyster and bean paste sauce.
Pud Prew Wan
Stir fried sliced bell peppers, onions, carrots, pineapples, tomatoes and celery in a Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Pud Khana
Stir fried broccoli and napa cabbage in a light brown sauce.
Pud Prik Paow
Stir fried onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots and celery in a chili sauce.
Noodles & Rice
Pud Thai
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish, sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts.
Pud Woon Sen
Clear bean noodles stir fried with onions, scallion, carrots, napa cabbage and eggs.
Pud See-Ew
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, broccoli, napa cabbage in a special soy sauce.
Pud Kee Maow
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes and Thai basil.
Pud Guey Teow
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and celery.
One19 Fried Rice
Eggs, peas, carrots, onions and scallions.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, cashew nuts, eggs, peas, carrots, onions and scallions.
Curry Fried Rice
Eggs, peas, carrots, onions, scallions and yellow curry sauce
Japanese Dishes
Dessert
Fried Banana w/Vanilla Ice Cream
Fried Ice Cream
Mango and Sweet Rice (Seasonal)
Tempura Fried Oreos
Tempura Fried Oreos w/Vanila Ice Cream
Molten Cake
Molten Cake w/Vanila Ice Cream
Scoop of Vanila Ice Cream
Brownie Cheese Cake
Dulce Deleche Cheese Cake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
One19 North Main is Mt. Holly's premier Sushi, Thai & More restaurant.
119 North Main Street, Mt. Holly, NC 28120