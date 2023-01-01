Restaurant info

Founded in 2023, One & Only is a neighborhood bistro focused on honoring the seasonal bounty of the Midwest and the enduring appeal of American classics. Our menu is approachable and ever changing, embracing the best produce each month has to offer and serving it up alongside all-time favorites like hand-cut fries, beef tartare, and house made pasta. Join us for a beer and a snack, or make it a craft cocktail and a multi-course meal! We've got it all - from oysters and charcuterie through desserts and digestifs. We're happy to host you for Lunch, Dinner, Drinks, and Sunday Brunch.