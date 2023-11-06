One Bite Cafe X Nuflour - Cap hill 518 Cap hill
518 15th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98112
Signature Menus
Croffles
- 4 Croffles Box$27.95
Buy a 4-Croffles Box and save up to 10% off the regular price.
- Half Dozen Box$39.95
Buy a Half-Dozen Croffles Box and save up to 15% off the regular price.
- Plain Croffle$6.50
Plain Sugar Coated Croissant Waffle Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Fresh Cream Croffle$6.75
Signature Croissant waffle with fresh cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, heavy whipped cream, Sugar Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Cream Cheese Croffle$6.75
Signature Croissant Waffle with Cream Cheese filling. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cream cheese filing Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Cheddar Cheese Croffle$6.75
Signature Croissant Waffle with Cheddar cheese Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cheddar cheese Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Black Sesame Croffle$7.25
Signature Croissant waffle with black sesame cream Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Black sesame Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Matcha Croffle$7.25
Signature Croissant Waffle with ceremonial grade matcha cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, sugar, matcha
- Fresh Strawberry Croffle$7.75
Signature Croissant Waffle with strawberry cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Strawberry
- Fresh Blueberry Croffle$7.50
Signature Croissant Waffle with Blueberry cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Blueberry
- Mango Croffle$7.50
Signature Croissant Waffle with mango. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Mango
- Green Grapes Croffle$7.50
Signature Croissant Waffle with green grapes. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Green grapes.
- Lotus Biscoff Croffle$7.25
Signature Croissant Waffle with Lotus biiscoff cookie and caramel drizzle. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Lotus Biscoff, Caramel
- Oreo Croffle$7.25
Signature Croissant Waffle with Oreo cookie and chocolate drizzle. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Oreo, Chocolate
- Truffle Chocolate Croffle$7.50
Signature Croissant Waffle with double chocolate ganache cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, chocolate
- Taro Croffle$7.50
Signature Croissant Waffle with Taro cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Taro.
- [New] Tiramisu Croffle$7.50
Savor the perfect blend of croissant waffle with authentic Tiramisu cream, topped with cocoa powder.
- Ice Cream Croffle$7.25
Signature Croissant Waffle with scoop of Ice Cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Ice Cream
Cakes
- 3 Mix & Match Cake Box$18.95
Buy 3 ANY cakes gift box with 10% off from original price.
- 3 Roll cake Slices Box$18.25
Buy 3 Roll cakes gift box with 10% off from original price.
- Strawberry Roll Cake$6.25
House-made soft sponge strawberry roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, preserved strawberry jam, cake flour, sugar.
- Chocolate Roll Cake$6.25
House-made soft sponge chocolate roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, ganache chocolate, chocolate chip, cake flour, sugar.
- Mocha Roll Cake$6.25
House-made soft sponge mocha(coffee) roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, espresso, coffee, cake flour, sugar.
- Taro Roll Cake$6.25
House-made soft sponge taro roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, taro powder, cake flour, sugar.
- 3 Cake Slices Box$18.75
Buy 3 slices of cake gift box with 10% off from original price.
- Signature Earl Grey Cake$6.95
Moist and fluffy cake with fragrant earl grey tea, topped with a light, creamy earl grey cream. Experience the subtle aroma of Earl Grey.
- Oreo Cake$6.95
Moist and fluffy cake with Oreo, topped with a light, creamy Oreo cream.
- Chocolate Ganache Cake$6.95
Moist and fluffy cake with a harmonious blend of rich ganache chocolate and cream.
- Red Velvet Cake$6.95
Indulge in the velvety and addictive Red Velvet cake. Experience the unique cocoa flavor and moistness of Red Velvet, complemented by a luscious cream.
- Taro Cake$6.95
The purple delicate layers of moist and fragrant taro-infused cake, perfectly balanced with a luscious taro cream.
- 3 Cheesecake Slices Box$18.25
Buy 3 Cheesecakes gift box with 10% off from original price.
- Basque Cheesecake$6.50
Originated in the Basque Country of Spain. House-made caramelized top cheesecake made with a perfect balance of cream cheese, eggs, and vanilla.
- Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake$5.95
House-made Signature cheesecake. Lotus Biscoff biscuit crumbs with a smooth cream cheese filling infused with hints of caramel and cinnamon.
- Oreo Cheesecake$5.95
House-made Signature cheesecake. Oreo cookie crumbs with a smooth Oreo cream & cream cheese.
- Tiramisu$5.95
Layers of ladyfinger biscuits soaked in espresso coffee and layered with a rich mascarpone cream.
Small Bites
- One Bite Cookie Package$3.50
Delicious bite-sized cookies
- Macarons 2pc$5.50
6 Flavors - Random 2pc Ivory: Vanilla / Brown: Caramel /Green: Pistachio / Red: Raspberry / Yellow: Lemon / Black: Chocolate
- Portuguese Egg Tart$2.99
House-made flaky crust and a creamy custard filling egg tart. Combination of a crisp exterior and a velvety, sweet custard center makes them a delightful treat for pastry lovers
Meal-Savories
Onigiri Triangle Riceball
- Tuna-Mayo Triangle Riceball$4.50
Delicious combination of seasoned sushi rice, canned tuna, creamy mayonnaise, and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
- Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball$4.95
Seasoned rice, marinated beef bulgogi(soy sauce), and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
- Spicy Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball$4.95
Seasoned rice, spicy marinated beef bulgogi(blend of spicy gochujang sauce, soy sauce, garlic), and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
- Spicy Crab Triangle Riceball$4.50
Seasoned rice, fiery spicy mayo sriracha, and a delectable crab filling, all wrapped in roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
Croffle Sandwiches / Bread
- Ham & Cheese Crosand$7.95
Ham & Cheese Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, combines ham, cheese, and flaky croissant waffles
- Egg-Potato Crosand$7.95
The Egg-Potato Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, features smashed boiled eggs and creamy potato salad tucked between flaky croissant waffles
- Tuna-Mayo Crosand$7.95
The Tuna-mayo Crosand features canned tuna and creamy mayonnaise nestled within flaky croissant waffles for a delightful sandwich.
- Korean Sausage Bread$5.95
Popular street food and snack in Korea. We use croissant dough with corn, mayonnaise, ketchup, parsley, mozzarella cheese and savory sausage (pork & Chicken)
Drinks
Espresso Beverages
Hot Fruit Teas/ Milk
Bubble Tea/ Milk Teas
- Classic Milk Tea$4.90+
A delightful combination of non-dairy powder, smooth milk and rich black tea. [Premade with Dairy / Caffeinated]
- Brown Sugar Classic$5.50+
A delightful combination of classic latte and Brown Sugar. [Premade with Dairy / Caffeinated]
- Jasmine Milk Tea$4.90+
- Signature Dalgona Classic$5.50+
Classic latte with house-made Korean traditional dalgona crumbs. Dalgona: Sweet and airy mixture of sugar and baking soda. Similar to honeycomb or brittle candy.
- Taro Latte$5.50+
A blend of creamy milk infused with taro. Taro is purple starchy root vegetable. It has a mild, slightly sweet, and nutty flavor. AKA Taro milk tea. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Honeydew Melon Latte$5.50+
A blend of creamy milk infused with refreshing sweet honeydew melon. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Strawberry Latte$4.90+
A blend of creamy milk infused with our house-made preserved strawberry jam. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Strawberry Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50+
- Mango Latte$4.90+
A blend of creamy milk infused with our preserved mango jam. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Mango Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50+
- Matcha Latte$5.50+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and milk. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Brown Sugar Matcha Latte$5.75+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and brown sugar instead of regular sugar syrup. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Signature Dalgona Matcha Latte$5.75+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and dalgona crumbs (No additional sugar). [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$5.90+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and our house-made preserved strawberry. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Mango Matcha Latte$5.75+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and preserved mango jam. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Matcha Dolce Latte$5.75+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and condensed milk instead of using regular sugar syrup. More soft and creamy. [Non-dairy options / low-caffein]
- [New] Chocolate Tree in the Forest$5.75+
A delicious combination of chocolate and ceremonial grade matcha, resulting in a delightful latte that brings to mind the serenity of a forest