One Bite Cafe 2nd - Woodinville 14184 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville, WA 98072

No reviews yet

14184 Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road

Woodinville, WA 98072

Signature Menus

Croffles

4 Croffles Box

4 Croffles Box

$27.95

Buy a 4-Croffles Box and save up to 10% off the regular price.

Half Dozen Box

Half Dozen Box

$39.95

Buy a Half-Dozen Croffles Box and save up to 15% off the regular price.

Plain Croffle

Plain Croffle

$6.50

Plain Sugar Coated Croissant Waffle Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey

Fresh Cream Croffle

Fresh Cream Croffle

$6.75

Signature Croissant waffle with fresh cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, heavy whipped cream, Sugar Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey

Cream Cheese Croffle

Cream Cheese Croffle

$6.75

Signature Croissant Waffle with Cream Cheese filling. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cream cheese filing Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey

Cheddar Cheese Croffle

Cheddar Cheese Croffle

$6.75

Signature Croissant Waffle with Cheddar cheese Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cheddar cheese Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey

Black Sesame Croffle

Black Sesame Croffle

$7.25

Signature Croissant waffle with black sesame cream Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Black sesame Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey

Matcha Croffle

Matcha Croffle

$7.25
Fresh Strawberry Croffle

Fresh Strawberry Croffle

$7.75
Fresh Blueberry Croffle

Fresh Blueberry Croffle

$7.50
Mango Croffle

Mango Croffle

$7.50
Green Grapes Croffle

Green Grapes Croffle

$7.50
Lotus Biscoff Croffle

Lotus Biscoff Croffle

$7.25
Oreo Croffle

Oreo Croffle

$7.25
Truffle Chocolate Croffle

Truffle Chocolate Croffle

$7.50
Taro Croffle

Taro Croffle

$7.50
Ice Cream Croffle

Ice Cream Croffle

$7.25

Cakes

Strawberry Roll Cake

Strawberry Roll Cake

$6.25

One Bite Cafe's House-made Strawberry Roll cake Contains: Egg, heavy whipped cream, strawberry, strawberry jam, flour, sugar

Matcha Roll Cake

Matcha Roll Cake

$6.25
Chocolate Roll Cake

Chocolate Roll Cake

$6.25
Mocha Roll Cake

Mocha Roll Cake

$6.25Out of stock
Taro Roll Cake

Taro Roll Cake

$6.25
Earl Grey Cake

Earl Grey Cake

$6.95

Moist and fluffy cake infused with fragrant earl grey tea, topped with a light, creamy earl grey cream.

Black Sesame Cake

Black Sesame Cake

$6.95

Indulge in the rich and nutty flavors of our black sesame cake. We uses house-made black sesame paste. We grind & roast the black sesame.

Oreo Cake

Oreo Cake

$6.95

Moist and fluffy cake infused with Oreo, topped with a light, creamy Oreo cream.

Chocolate Ganache Cake

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$6.95

Dive into chocolate bliss with our irresistible Chocolate Ganache Cake. Each slice offers a velvety-smooth chocolate cake, generously draped in a decadent layer of glossy chocolate ganache.

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$6.95

Indulge in the timeless elegance of our Red Velvet Cake. Delight in layers of moist, velvety crimson cake, delicately flavored with hints of cocoa and a touch of buttermilk.

Taro Cake

Taro Cake

$6.95Out of stock

The purple delicate layers of moist and fragrant taro-infused cake, perfectly balanced with a luscious taro cream.

Basque Cheesecake

Basque Cheesecake

$6.50

Caramelized top and velvety interior. Made with a perfect balance of cream cheese, eggs, and a hint of vanilla, it offers a tantalizing combination of sweetness and tanginess.

Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake

Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake

$5.95

Features a luscious Lotus Biscoff biscuit crust, topped with a velvety smooth cream cheese filling infused with hints of caramel and cinnamon.

Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.95

Decadent Oreo cookie crust, generously layered with a velvety smooth cream cheese filling infused with crushed Oreo cookies.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.95

Layers of delicate ladyfinger biscuits soaked in coffee and layered with a rich mascarpone cream.

Small Bites

One Bite Cookie Package

One Bite Cookie Package

$3.50
Macaron

Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Portuguese Egg Tart

Portuguese Egg Tart

$2.99

Meal Savory

Onigiri Triangle Riceball

Tuna-Mayo Triangle Riceball

Tuna-Mayo Triangle Riceball

$4.50

The Korean Tuna-mayo Triangle Rice-ball features a delicious combination of seasoned sushi rice, canned tuna, creamy mayonnaise, and roasted seaweed.

Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball

Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball

$4.50

The Korean Beef Bulgogi Triangle Rice-ball features seasoned rice, marinated beef bulgogi(soy sauce), and roasted seaweed

Spicy Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball

Spicy Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball

$4.50

The Korean Spicy Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball features seasoned rice, spicy marinated beef bulgogi(blend of spicy gochujang sauce, soy sauce, garlic), and roasted seaweed

Spicy Crab Triangle Riceball

Spicy Crab Triangle Riceball

$4.50

The Spicy Crab Triangle Riceball features seasoned rice, fiery spicy mayo sriracha, and a delectable crab filling, all wrapped in roasted seaweed for a flavorful and convenient snack

CroSand: Croffle Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Crosand

Ham & Cheese Crosand

$7.95

Ham & Cheese Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, combines ham, cheese, and flaky croissant waffles

Egg-Potato Crosand

Egg-Potato Crosand

$7.95

The Egg-Potato Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, features smashed boiled eggs and creamy potato salad tucked between flaky croissant waffles

Tuna-Mayo Crosand

Tuna-Mayo Crosand

$7.95

The Tuna-mayo Crosand features canned tuna and creamy mayonnaise nestled within flaky croissant waffles for a delightful sandwich.

Croissant Dough Savory

Korean Sausage Bread

Korean Sausage Bread

$5.95

Drinks

Lattes

Taro Latte

Taro Latte

$5.50+
Honeydew Melon Latte

Honeydew Melon Latte

$5.50+
Strawberry Latte

Strawberry Latte

$4.90+
Mango Latte

Mango Latte

$4.90+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50+
Matcha Dolce Latte

Matcha Dolce Latte

$5.75+
Brown Sugar Matcha Latte

Brown Sugar Matcha Latte

$5.75+
Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.90+
Mango Matcha Latte

Mango Matcha Latte

$5.90+
Signature Dalgona Latte

Signature Dalgona Latte

$5.50+
Signature Dalgona Matcha Latte

Signature Dalgona Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Refreshers

Black Ice Tea Lemonade

Black Ice Tea Lemonade

$5.25+Out of stock
Pink Hawaiian Lemonade

Pink Hawaiian Lemonade

$5.25+
Red Strawberry Lemonade

Red Strawberry Lemonade

$5.25+
Designer's Galaxy-Ade

Designer's Galaxy-Ade

$6.25+
Mango Galaxy-Ade

Mango Galaxy-Ade

$6.25+
Strawberry Galaxy-Ade

Strawberry Galaxy-Ade

$6.25+
Plum-Ade

Plum-Ade

$5.50+
Citron-Ade

Citron-Ade

$5.50+
Grapefruit-Ade

Grapefruit-Ade

$5.50+
Yogurt White Ocean

Yogurt White Ocean

$5.50+
Yogurt Pink Ocean

Yogurt Pink Ocean

$5.75+
Yogurt Blue Ocean

Yogurt Blue Ocean

$5.75+

Blends

Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon

$6.50+
Peach Sunrise

Peach Sunrise

$6.50+
Mango Sunset

Mango Sunset

$6.50+
Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50+
[Seasonal] Watermelon Smoothie

[Seasonal] Watermelon Smoothie

$6.95+
Honeydew Melon Milkshake🥛

Honeydew Melon Milkshake🥛

$6.50+
Taro Milkshake🥛

Taro Milkshake🥛

$6.50+
Taro-Oreo Milkshake🥛

Taro-Oreo Milkshake🥛

$6.75+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14184 Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road, Woodinville, WA 98072

Directions

