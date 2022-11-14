Restaurant header imageView gallery

One Eyed Betty's

1,471 Reviews

$$

175 W Troy St

Ferndale, MI 48220

Starters

Pork Belly Poutine

Pork Belly Poutine

$13.00

Fries, Cheese Curds, Gravy, Pork Belly Confit, Poached Egg, Chives

Tuna Nachos

Tuna Nachos

$19.00

wontons, sesame seed, grilled ahi tuna, wasabi mayo, jalapeno, microgreens, watermelon radishes

Texas Poutine

Texas Poutine

$14.00

crisp potato hash, pork belly, jalapeno, onion straws, sweet baby ray's, poached egg

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

served with tortilla chips

French Onion Dip

French Onion Dip

$10.00
Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty

$13.00Out of stock

smoked sausage, sauteed jalapeno, chilies, stewed tomato sauce, roasted red onion, beer, crusty bread

Fire Roasted Wings

Fire Roasted Wings

$14.00

Whole Chicken Wings, Bourbon Sriracha Glaze, Sesame Seeds

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$11.00

beer battered, pickle spear, adobo ranch

Looney Shrooms

Looney Shrooms

$12.00

Beer-Battered Buttons Stuffed with Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Cream Cheese, Herbs, Sriracha Mayo

Carnival Pretzels

Carnival Pretzels

$11.00

Fresh Baked with dipping sauce

Soup & Salads

Beer Cheese Soup

Beer Cheese Soup

$7.00

au gratin, broiled cheese, croutons

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00
Gumbo, Chicken & Sausage

Gumbo, Chicken & Sausage

$12.00
Orchard Apple Salad

Orchard Apple Salad

$15.00

Grilled Apples, Spiced Pecans, Cranberries, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Arugula, Maple Vinaigrette

CooCoo Salad

CooCoo Salad

$14.00

Couscous, Quinoa, Roasted Butternut Squash, Red Onion, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Arugula, Honey Balsamic Dressing

Roasted Veggie Salad

Roasted Veggie Salad

$14.00

Onion, Zucchini, Squash, Carrots, Arugula, Goat Cheese

BLT Wedge

BLT Wedge

$15.00

Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Salad

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

vegan chicken patty tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, cherry tomato, vegan cheese, red onion, vegan ranch

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, cheddar, seasoned ground beef, pico, jalapeno, flour tortilla, adobo ranch

Handwiches

MiKelley Bacon Poppin Grilled Cheese

MiKelley Bacon Poppin Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Sourdough, Blended Cheese, Cream Cheese, Brie, Jalapeno & Bacon

Ridiculously Good Grilled Cheese

Ridiculously Good Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sourdough, Side of Tomato Jam

BLT

BLT

$16.00

Pecan Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough

Portabella

Portabella

$15.00

Grilled Portabella, Green Chilies, Sharp Cheddar, Greens, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli.

Betty Burger

Betty Burger

$18.00

Pecan Smoked Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Greens, Tomato, Onions, Brioche Bun

Fwanch Deep

Fwanch Deep

$18.00

Braised Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Horseradish Sauce. Au Jus

The Imposter

The Imposter

$17.00

Beyond Meat Patty, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese

Cuban

Cuban

$17.00

Ham, Pork Belly, Pickles, Mustard, Cheddar, Hoagie Roll

Southern Chicken

Southern Chicken

$16.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Pickle, Mayo, Brioche Bun

Beer Cheese Burger

Beer Cheese Burger

$18.00

beer cheese, grilled onion, bacon, brioche bun

Betty's Reuben

Betty's Reuben

$16.00

smoked turkey, sharp cheddar, russian dressing, cole slaw, marble rye

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

arugula, vegan ranch, gluten free bun

Plates

Chicken Tchoupitoulas

Chicken Tchoupitoulas

$17.00

Cajun Seasoning, Tasso Ham, Green Chilies, Potatoes, Bearnaise Sauce

Paillard Of The Community

Paillard Of The Community

$16.00

Parmesan Breaded Chicken, Lemon Garlic, Parsley, Noodles, Blistered Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$22.00

Blackened Salmon, Coconut Rice, Cilantro Sauce

Obligatory Fish & Chips

Obligatory Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fresh Fish Filet, Hand Cut Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon Caper Aioli

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$27.00

Grilled Steak. Chimichurri, Fries, Arugula, Salad

Vaca Tacos

Vaca Tacos

$14.00

Braised Beef, Cheddar, Pico, Cilantro Sauce, Side of Black Beans

Poor Man’s Plate

Poor Man’s Plate

$15.00

Kielbasa, Rice, Black Beans, Melted Cheddar, Sour Cream, Chives

Vegan Soy Tacos

Vegan Soy Tacos

$14.00

Soy Chorizo, Pico, Lettuce, Side of Black Beans

Vegan Nachos

Vegan Nachos

$16.00

Corn Chips, Vegan Nacho Cheese, Black Beans, Soy Chorizo, Pico

Tuna Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$19.00

Flour tortillas, sesame seed grilled yellowfin tuna, pico, wasabi mayo, watermelon radish, cilantro lime rice.

Sweets

Homemade Donuts

Homemade Donuts

$9.00

With Dipping Sauces Your Choice of Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, Maple Bacon, Peanut Butter & Sriracha

Apple Brown Betty

Apple Brown Betty

$7.00

Apple crisp with salted carmel brown bread ice cream from treat dreams.

One-Eyed Brownie

One-Eyed Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Butterbeer Scoop

$5.00

SCBB Scoop

$5.00

Sides

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$5.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$5.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00
Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$5.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Honey Balsamic

$0.75

Side Maple Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Vegan Ranch

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.75

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Adobo Ranch

$0.75

Side Sriracha Mayo

$0.75

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Po' Boy Sauce

$0.75

Side Tomato Jam

$0.75

Side Cilantro Sauce

$0.75

Side Wing Sauce

$0.75

Side Sweet Chili BBQ

$0.75Out of stock

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Side Gravy

$1.50

Side Au Jus

$0.75

Side Chimichurri

$0.75

Side Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Salmon

$11.00

Side Steak

$13.00

Side Burger Patty

$7.00

Side Imposter Patty

$7.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Garlic Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Side Goat Cheese

$1.00

Side Vegan Cheese

$1.00

Side Cheddar

$1.00

Side Pico

$0.75

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Noodles

$4.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Chilies

$0.75

Side Crackers

$1.50

Side Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Mushrooms

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Kramer Restaurant Group is Uniting the talented men and women of One-Eyed Betty's, Pop's For Italian & Rosie O'Grady's to help navigate through this uncertain time.

Website

Location

175 W Troy St, Ferndale, MI 48220

Directions

