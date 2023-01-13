Restaurant header imageView gallery

One Fish Raw Bar

review star

No reviews yet

193 east campbell ave

campbell, CA 95008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHANTERELLE PIE
STRIPED BASS
CORNBREAD

SAUCES

NUOC CHAM (4 OZ)

$9.00

GREAT TO USE FOR PAPAYA SALADS, OR ANY THAI/ VIETNAMESE FOOD

CHILI CRISP (1.5 OZ)

CHILI CRISP (1.5 OZ)

$7.00

UMAMI, AND SPICY! NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART

X.O. SAUCE (1.5 OZ)

X.O. SAUCE (1.5 OZ)

$15.00

A LITTLE BIT GOES A LONG WAY! UMAMI BOMB GREAT ON FISH, MEAT, VEGGIES, AND JUST ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE

BLACK BEAN "X.O." (1.5 OZ)

$15.00

COMPLETELY PLANT-BASED SAUCE WITH TONS OF UMAMI, MADE FROM FERMENTED BLACK BEANS AND GOJI BERRIES

BLACK BEAN "X.O" (4 OZ)

$40.00

COMPLETELY PLANT-BASED SAUCE WITH TONS OF UMAMI, MADE FROM FERMENTED BLACK BEANS AND GOJI BERRIES

HOT SAUCES (4 OZ)

CHOOSE FROM OUR HOUSE-MADE HOT SAUCES!

T-SHIRTS

SHARK

SHARK

$25.00
HELMET

HELMET

$25.00

RAW

BAY SCALLOPS

$27.00

CITRUS, SZECHUAN, MANGO

HOKKAIDO SCALLOPS

$23.00

SQUASH, BACON, WALNUT

TAI SNAPPER

$19.00

COCONUT AGUACHILE, THAI HERBS

STRIPED BASS

$21.00

AJI AMARILLO, JALAPENO, CORIANDER

HAMACHI LOIN

$26.00

BROWN BUTTER XO, FRESNO CHILI

HAMACHI BELLY

$28.00Out of stock

BROWN BUTTER XO, FRESNO CHILI

KAMPACHI

$22.00

GREEN CURRY

MT LASSEN TROUT

$25.00

12 DAY-AGED W/SOY SAUCE, FRESH HORSERADISH

TUNA TOSTADA

$24.00

CHIPOTLE, LIME, SESAME

KALUGA CAVIAR

$175.00

ONE FISH TART, KOJI CREAM

OSETRA CAVIAR

$200.00

ONE FISH TART, KOJI CREAM

SNACKS

BROCCOLI SALAD

$12.00

RANCH, PECAN, CALABRIAN CHILI

CHANTERELLE PIE

$16.00

CHEF-FORAGED CHANTERELLE MUSHROOMS, ONION SOUBISE, PICKLED GREEN APPLE

HOT PLATES

CHOWDER

$12.00

FISH CHOWDER WITH CORNBREAD CROUTONS

CORNBREAD

$13.00

CULTURED CREAM, DILL, SMOKED TROUT ROE

FRIED RICE

$13.00

FALL VEG, KIMCHI AIOLI

BRANZINO

$26.00

CHILI DE ARBOL, SALSA VERDE

SHORT RIB

$44.00

KABAYAKI, BUTTERBALL POTATOES

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE PUDDING

$12.00

SESAME CRUMBLE

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

At One Fish Raw Bar, we are approaching a new restaurant landscape with elevated culinary offerings and a hybrid model for service. Nestled in the heart of downtown Campbell, One Fish Raw Bar offers a constantly evolving menu driven by local California produce. Although seafood oriented, we cater to all patrons with a variety of seasonal culinary fare. Our wine, beer, sake, and other beverage selections are curated with an emphasis/a focus on local, unique, and food-friendly pairings, that highlight and complement our culinary program. Guests can expect a casual, high-energy setting with industry-leading standards, including ambiance, and a team concentrated on enriching your dining experience. For the most immersive experience, a tasting menu will be offered at the sashimi bar, where our chefs will display their talent by crafting each dish for our guest’s viewing and tasting pleasure. Outside of the tasting menu, a thought-provoking, family-style format will be on offer.

Website

Location

193 east campbell ave, campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery
One Fish Raw Bar image
One Fish Raw Bar image
One Fish Raw Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Manresa Bread - Campbell
orange starNo Reviews
195 E. Campbell Ave. Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Campbell
orange star4.3 • 7,024
139 E Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Uncle John's Pancake House - Winchester
orange star4.5 • 4,621
2125 South Winchester Blvd Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Wild Rose Eatery & Bar - 200 East Campbell Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
200 East Campbell Avenue Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Living Room Coffee Craft
orange star4.6 • 338
1711 Winchester Blvd. Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Naschmarkt Restaurant - 384 east campbell ave
orange starNo Reviews
384 East Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in campbell

Pacific Catch - Campbell
orange star4.5 • 15,280
1875 S Bascom Ave. #550 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Orchard City Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 7,474
1875 S Bascom Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Campbell
orange star4.3 • 7,024
139 E Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Uncle John's Pancake House - Winchester
orange star4.5 • 4,621
2125 South Winchester Blvd Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Brew City Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,528
651 W. Hamilton ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,351
415 E. Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near campbell
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston