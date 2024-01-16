Onefold Union Station
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1919 19th St, Denver, CO 80202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Three Saints Denver - 1801 Wewatta Street
No Reviews
1801 Wewatta Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurant
Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only
4.5 • 2,608
1701 Wynkoop St #155 Denver, CO 80202
View restaurant
Crescent Moon Empanadas - Milepost Zero
No Reviews
1901 Wazee Street Unit 6 Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant