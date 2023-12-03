One House Bistro 2468 San Ramon Valley Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer Asian Fusion dishes. Come enjoy beautiful ambience and delicious food.
Location
2468 San Ramon Valley Blvd, San Ramon, CA 94583
Gallery
