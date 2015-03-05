A map showing the location of One Love Pizza DBA Nik N Willies 751 TILLMAN LANEView gallery

One Love Pizza DBA Nik N Willies 751 TILLMAN LANE

review star

No reviews yet

751 Tillman Lane

Gardnerville Ranchos, NV 89460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers (T&B)

Garlic Cheese Sticks T&B

$6.00

Our delicious breadsticks, but with added garlic!

Cheese Breadsticks T&B

$5.00

Delicious breadsticks topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Salads (T&B)

Veggie Salad T&B

$5.50

A bed of iceberg lettuce topped with mushrooms, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese!

Sky Salad T&B

$6.00

A bed of iceberg lettuce, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, pepperoni, and marinated artichoke hearts all topped with mozzarella cheese!

Thai Salad T&B

$8.00

A bed of lettuce topped with mushrooms, black olives, red onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts, marinated Thai chicken, and mozzarella cheese!

Calzones (T&B)

Calzone 1 (T&B)

$9.50

Spinach, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Calzone 2 (T&B)

$9.50

Mushroom, olive, onions, green peppers, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Calzone 3 (T&B)

$9.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Olives, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese

Calzone 4 (T&B)

$9.50

Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese

Calzone 5 (T&B)

$9.50

Choose your own three toppings, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese

Nik-N-Willie Favorites (T&B)

Atomic (T&B)

$9.25+

Olive oil, mushrooms, tomatoes, and basil.

Bacon Cheeseburger (T&B)

$9.25+

A bed of mozzarella cheese, real bacon pieces, ground beef, topped with cheddar cheese.

Big Nik N Wild Willie's (T&B)

$11.50+

Italian sausage, Canadian style bacon, salami, pepperoni, beef, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. (anchovies spec. request)

Burn (T&B)

$10.75+

Refried beans, salsa, black olives, fresh tomatoes, ground beef, red onions, and jalapeños.

Devil's Pizzapile (T&B)

$9.25+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and black olives.

Earthborne (T&B)

$11.50+

Mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, artichoke hearts, and fresh tomatoes loaded on a deep bed of cheese.

Farmer John (T&B)

$9.25+

Bacon, mushroom, and onion.

Jillie's (T&B)

$8.75+

Olive oil, fresh garlic, and basil on a deep bed of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Jillie's Supreme (T&B)

$9.75+

Olive oil, sausage, fresh garlic, basil, and tomatoes on a deep bed of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Job's Peak (T&B)

$10.50+

A deep bed of mozzarella and cheddar topped with real bacon, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh garlic - all on a white cream sauce.

Little Nell (T&B)

$9.75+

Chunks of chicken in a sweet barbecue sauce, red onions, and cilantro.

Lowe Down (T&B)

$9.25+

Canadian style bacon, Hawaiian pineapple, and mandarin oranges.

Nell Grandé (T&B)

$9.75+

Refried beans, salsa, barbecue chicken, red onion, and cilantro.

Outback (T&B)

$10.75+

Creamy white sauce, real bacon, green peppers, fresh garlic, and tomatoes.

Pizza Ala Genovesé (T&B)

$9.75+

Basil pesto, fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, smothered in mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Popeye (T&B)

$8.75+

Spinach and garlic with an olive oil glaze.

Sicilian (T&B)

$11.50+

Tender chunks of Italian seasoned white chicken breast on a deep bed of sun-dried tomato garlic pesto, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh garlic, tomatoes, parmesan and romano cheese.

Sierra (T&B)

$10.75+

Canadian style bacon, fresh garlic, cilantro, sun-dried tomatoes, and a bed of cheese all on a white cream sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken (T&B)

$9.75+

Chunks of chicken breast in Kona Coast Teriyaki sauce, with green onions and pineapple.

Thai Chicken Supreme (T&B)

$12.50+

Everything that's on the Thai Pie, plus white cream sauce, and pineapple.

Thai Pie (T&B)

$11.50+

Olive oil with mozzarella cheese, marinated Thai chicken, peanuts, fresh cilantro, and chopped green onions.

BYO Pizza (T&B)

Cheese Pizza

$7.25+

1 Topping

$7.75+

2 Toppings

$8.75+

3 Toppings

$9.25+

4 Toppings

$9.75+

5 Toppings

$10.75+

Specials/Deals (T&B)

Family Affair

$25.99+

Assemble your own five topping pizza from our list of veggies and meats, or choose from "Nik-N-Willie's Favorites." Thick crust, extra cheese, or extra items charged separately. This incredible deal also includes two veggie salads and a six pack of soft drinks! Feed the family for only:

Dough Balls

Dough Balls

$4.50+

Add Ons

Additional Toppings

$1.25+

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Items

$1.25+

Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Our delicious breadsticks, but with added garlic!

Cheese Breadsticks

$7.50

Delicious breadsticks topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Calzones

Calzone 1

$11.50

Spinach, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella & parmesan cheese Cooked charge of $2 fee is already applied!

Calzone 2

$11.50

Mushroom, olive, onions, green peppers, mozzarella & parmesan cheese Cooked charge of $2 fee is already applied!

Calzone 3

$11.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Olives, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese Cooked charge of $2 fee is already applied!

Calzone 4

$11.50

Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese Cooked charge of $2 fee is already applied!

Calzone 5

$11.50

Choose your own three toppings, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese Cooked charge of $2 fee is already applied!

Nik-N-Willie Favorites

Atomic

$11.25+

Olive oil, mushrooms, tomatoes, and basil.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.25+

A bed of mozzarella cheese, real bacon pieces, ground beef, topped with cheddar cheese.

Big Nik N Wild Willie's

$13.50+

Italian sausage, Canadian style bacon, salami, pepperoni, beef, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. (anchovies spec. request)

Burn

$12.75+

Refried beans, salsa, black olives, fresh tomatoes, ground beef, red onions, and jalapeños.

Devil's Pizzapile

$11.25+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and black olives.

Earthborne

$13.50+

Mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, artichoke hearts, and fresh tomatoes loaded on a deep bed of cheese.

Farmer John

$11.25+

Bacon, mushroom, and onion.

Jillie's

$10.75+

Olive oil, fresh garlic, and basil on a deep bed of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Jillie's Supreme

$11.75+

Olive oil, sausage, fresh garlic, basil, and tomatoes on a deep bed of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Job's Peak

$12.75+

A deep bed of mozzarella and cheddar topped with real bacon, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh garlic - all on a white cream sauce.

Little Nell

$11.75+

Chunks of chicken in a sweet barbecue sauce, red onions, and cilantro.

Lowe Down

$11.25+

Canadian style bacon, Hawaiian pineapple, and mandarin oranges.

Nell Grandé

$11.75+

Refried beans, salsa, barbecue chicken, red onion, and cilantro.

Outback

$12.75+

Creamy white sauce, real bacon, green peppers, fresh garlic, and tomatoes.

Pizza Ala Genovesé

$11.75+

Basil pesto, fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, smothered in mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Popeye

$10.75+

Spinach and garlic with an olive oil glaze.

Sicilian

$13.50+

Tender chunks of Italian seasoned white chicken breast on a deep bed of sun-dried tomato garlic pesto, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh garlic, tomatoes, parmesan and romano cheese.

Sierra

$12.75+

Canadian style bacon, fresh garlic, cilantro, sun-dried tomatoes, and a bed of cheese all on a white cream sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.75+

Chunks of chicken breast in Kona Coast Teriyaki sauce, with green onions and pineapple.

Thai Chicken Supreme

$14.50+

Everything that's on the Thai Pie, plus white cream sauce, and pineapple.

Thai Pie

$13.50+

Olive oil with mozzarella cheese, marinated Thai chicken, peanuts, fresh cilantro, and chopped green onions.

BYO Pizza (Cooked)

Cheese Pizza

$9.25+

1 Topping

$9.75+

2 Toppings

$10.75+

3 Toppings

$11.25+

4 Toppings

$11.75+

5 Toppings

$12.75+

Specials/Deals

Family Affair

$27.99+

Assemble your own five topping pizza from our list of veggies and meats, or choose from "Nik-N-Willie's Favorites." Thick crust, extra cheese, or extra items charged separately. This incredible deal also includes two veggie salads and a six pack of soft drinks! Feed the family for only:

Add Ons

Additional Toppings

$1.25+

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Items

$1.25+

Beverages

Two Liter

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.25

Water

$1.00

Snapple

$3.00

Cooked Fee

Cooked Fee

$2.00

Card Fee

Card Fee

$0.50

$2 Service Fee

$2 Service Fee

$2.00

Add-Ons

Side Dressing

$0.50

Additional Toppings

$1.25+

Side Items

$1.25+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The freshest pizza in the Ranchos, from our family to yours!!

Location

751 Tillman Lane, Gardnerville Ranchos, NV 89460

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
orange star4.3 • 4,424
1001 Heavenly Village Way South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Trailfolk Coffee Co. - 4143 Cedar Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4143 Cedar Avenue South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Lake Tahoe AleWOrX
orange starNo Reviews
31 US Hwy 50 Ste. 105 Stateline, NV 89449
View restaurantnext
California Burger Co
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Heavenly Village Way South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Flatstick Tahoe
orange star3.5 • 15
4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 101 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Goodfella's Pizza - South Lake Tahoe
orange starNo Reviews
3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Gardnerville Ranchos
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Reno
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Sonora
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston