Restaurant header imageView gallery

One More Charm Thai

653 Reviews

$$

236 7th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Pad Thai (GF)
Pad Se-Ew
Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**

Charm's Signature

Charm Duck Curry / Spicy**

Charm Duck Curry / Spicy**

$29.00

Spicy** Crispy Half Duck, Bell pepper, Lychee, Grape tomato, Pineapples, Basil leaves, curry paste with coconut milk.

Crispy Duck Tamarind

Crispy Duck Tamarind

$29.00

Crispy Half Duck, Steamed mixed vegetables, Pineapples topped with tamarind sauce and fried shallot.

Krapraw Gai Sub**

Krapraw Gai Sub**

$16.95

Minced chicken, chili, long hot pepper, string bean and basil leaves topped with fried egg.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup / Spicy*

Tom Yum Noodle Soup / Spicy*

$18.95

Rice noodle, BBQ pork, beansprout, peanut, scallion, cilantro and crispy wonton.

Ba Mee Moo Dang

Ba Mee Moo Dang

$18.95

Egg noodles, BBQ roasted pork, bok choy, beansprout, scallion and crispy wonton served with soup on the side.

Kao Moo Dang

Kao Moo Dang

$18.95

BBQ Pork, Chinese sausage, Boiled egg, House made gravy topped with sesame seed served over rice.

Kwaytiew Kaeng (Noodle Curry) / Spicy**

Kwaytiew Kaeng (Noodle Curry) / Spicy**

$19.95

Egg noodle, Beef, pineapple, red onion, bell pepper and bok choy, boiled egg in a curry sauce topped with scallion, cilantro, fried shallot.

Kao Moo Ob

Kao Moo Ob

$19.95

Grilled marinated pork with steamed vegetables served with jasmine rice and spicy Jaew dressing topped with fried shallot.

Gai Yang

Gai Yang

$19.95

Grilled marinated chicken and steamed mixed vegetables topped with fried shallot served with sweet chili sauce, Jaew sauce and Sticky Rice.

Gai Yang Som Tum

Gai Yang Som Tum

$25.95

Grilled marinated chicken and steamed mixed vegetables topped with fried shallot served with Papaya salad, sweet chili sauce, Jaew sauce and Sticky Rice.

Entree

Noodle

Pad Thai (GF)

Pad Thai (GF)

$13.00

Rice noodles, peanut, beansprout, scallion, red onion and egg

Pad Se-Ew

Pad Se-Ew

$13.00

Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.

Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**

Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**

$13.00

Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.

Pad Woonsen

Pad Woonsen

$13.00

Glass noodle, egg, onion, celery, scallion, tomato in a lightly sesame oil.

Pad Woonsen Poo

Pad Woonsen Poo

$21.00

Glass noodle, crab meat, egg, onion, celery, scallion, tomato in a lightly sesame oil.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, tomato and egg mixed with rice.

Basil Fried Rice Spicy**

Basil Fried Rice Spicy**

$13.00

Onion, bell pepper, chili, basil leaves and egg mixed with rice.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Pineapple, onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder and egg mixed with rice.

Tom Yum Fried Rice Spicy*

Tom Yum Fried Rice Spicy*

$13.00

Chili paste, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom and egg mixed with rice.

Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

$17.00

Chinese sausage, chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, tomato and egg mixed with rice.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$21.00

Crabmeat, onion,scallions, egg mixed with rice.

Entree

Served with Jasmine Rice
Red Curry (V/GF) Spicy **

Red Curry (V/GF) Spicy **

$13.00

Eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaves, with coconut milk served with Jasmine Rice.

Green Curry (V/GF) Spicy **

Green Curry (V/GF) Spicy **

$13.00

Eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaves, with coconut milk served with Jasmine Rice.

Panang Curry (V/GF) Spicy **

Panang Curry (V/GF) Spicy **

$13.00

Sting bean, bell pepper and kiffir lime leaves, with coconut milk serve with jasmine rice.

Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *

Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *

$13.00

Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot served with jasmine rice.

Pad Krapraw (Basil) (V) Spicy **

Pad Krapraw (Basil) (V) Spicy **

$13.00

Thai chili, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves served with jasmine rice.

Garlic (V)

Garlic (V)

$13.00

Broccoli, onion, carrot topped with fried garlic served with jasmine rice.

Pad Khing (Ginger) (V)

Pad Khing (Ginger) (V)

$13.00

Broccoli, onion, mushroom and shredded ginger served with jasmine rice.

Eggplant Basil (V) Spicy**

Eggplant Basil (V) Spicy**

$13.00

Eggplant, thai chili, onion, bell pepper, long hot pepper, garlic and basil leaves served with Jasmine Rice.

Pad Nam Mun Hoy (Oyster sauce) (V)

Pad Nam Mun Hoy (Oyster sauce) (V)

$13.00

Onion, mushroom and scallion with oyster sauce served with Jasmine Rice.

Praram (Peanut Sauce) (V)

Praram (Peanut Sauce) (V)

$13.00

Batter fried Meat with steamed mixed vegetables topped with peanut sauce and ground peanut served with jasmine rice.

Tamarind (V)

Tamarind (V)

$13.00

Batter fried Meat with steamed mixed vegetables topped with tamarind sauce and fried shallot served with Jasmine Rice.

Appetizers & Salad

Appetizers

*New* Tung Thong

*New* Tung Thong

$10.00

Crispy deep fried quail egg wrapped with wonton skin served with sweet-spicy sauce.

Edamame (V/GF)

Edamame (V/GF)

$7.00

Boiled soy bean topped with truffle salt.

Golden Tofu (V/GF)

Golden Tofu (V/GF)

$8.00

Deep fried tofu served with sweet spicy chili sauce topped with peanut.

Crispy Spring Roll (V)

Crispy Spring Roll (V)

$9.00

Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.

Chive Pancake (V)

Chive Pancake (V)

$9.00

Deep fried chive cake served with sweet soy sauce.

Roti Massaman (V) / Spicy *

Roti Massaman (V) / Spicy *

$10.00

Fried puff pastry, potato, onion, peanut served with massaman curry sauce topped with fried shallot.

BBQ Pork Bun

BBQ Pork Bun

$9.00

Steamed Bun stuffed with BBQ pork, green lettuce, cucumber, scallion topped with Hoisin-Mayo sauce.

Thai Fish Cake / Spicy *

Thai Fish Cake / Spicy *

$9.00

Ground fish mixed with chopped long bean, kaffir lime leaves served with sweet and spicy peanut cucumber sauce.

Steamed Dumpling

Steamed Dumpling

$10.00

Ground chicken and shrimp, mushroom, carrot served with tangy soy sauce.

Chicken Satay (GF)

Chicken Satay (GF)

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$10.00

Minced chicken, potato and onion cooked with curry powder served with sweet cucumber relish.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Deep fried chicken wings served with sweet and spicy chili sauce.

Wing Zabb / Spicy *

Wing Zabb / Spicy *

$12.00

Spicy. Deep-fried chicken wings tossed with chili, rice powder, red onion, scallion and cilantro.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Batter fried calamari served with sweet & spicy topped peanut sauce.

Salads

*New* Soft Shell Crab with Mango Salad / Spicy *

*New* Soft Shell Crab with Mango Salad / Spicy *

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy batter fried Soft Shell Crab, mixed green vegetables, mango, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro, with lime-chili jam dressing.

Thai Salad (V/GF)

Thai Salad (V/GF)

$10.00

Mixed green vegetables, green lettuce, tomato and cucumber with peanut sauce dressing, topped with fried tofu and fried shallot.

Papaya Salad (GF) Spicy **

Papaya Salad (GF) Spicy **

$10.00

Shredded green papaya, long bean, tomato and peanut, with thai chili-lime dressing.

Mango Avocado Salad (GF) Spicy *

Mango Avocado Salad (GF) Spicy *

$11.00

Mixed green vegetables, mango, avocado, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro, with thai chili-lime dressing.

Yum Mock Duck / Spicy *

Yum Mock Duck / Spicy *

$12.00

Fried imitation duck, mixed green vegetables, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro with lime-chili jam dressing.

Larb Tofu (Spicy Tofu Salad) (GF) / Spicy **

Larb Tofu (Spicy Tofu Salad) (GF) / Spicy **

$12.00

Steamed tofu, white mushroom, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, culantro, cilantro and scallions, with thai chili-lime dressing.

Larb Gai (Spicy Chicken Salad) (GF) Spicy **

Larb Gai (Spicy Chicken Salad) (GF) Spicy **

$12.00

Minced chicken, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, cilantro, culantro and scallions, with thai chili-lime dressing.

Yum Moo Yang / Spicy **

Yum Moo Yang / Spicy **

$14.00

Grilled sliced pork, mixed green vegetables, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves and scallions, with lime-chili jam dressing.

Yum Woon Sen (Glass Noodle Salad) (GF) / Spicy *

Yum Woon Sen (Glass Noodle Salad) (GF) / Spicy *

$15.00

Steamed glass noodle, minced chicken, shrimp, calamari, white onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, celery with thai chili-lime dressing.

Sides

Sautéed Bok Choy (V)

Sautéed Bok Choy (V)

$8.00
Steamed Mixed Vegetables (V/GF)

Steamed Mixed Vegetables (V/GF)

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Coconut Sticky Rice

$5.00

Steam Noodles

$4.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Roti

$3.00

Fried puff pastry.

Crispy Wonton

Crispy Wonton

$5.00

SOUP

Tom Yum Spicy* (GF)

Tom Yum Spicy* (GF)

$7.00+

Lemongrass broth, white mushroom, tomatoes, culantro, cilantro, scallion.

Tom Kha (V/GF)

Tom Kha (V/GF)

$7.00+

Coconut-Galangal Broth, white mushroom, onion, scallion topped with fried shallot.

Tom Juad (V/GF)

Tom Juad (V/GF)

$7.00+

Clear broth, enoki mushroom, napa cabbage, glass noodle, carrot and scallion.

Beer & Wine (Must be at least 21 to purchase)

Beer (Must be at least 21 to purchase)

Bottle/Can (Must be 21 to Purchase)
Singha (Bottle)

Singha (Bottle)

$8.00

Pale lager beer. (Thailand) ABV 5% (Must be at least 21 to purchase)

Allagash White (Bottle)

Allagash White (Bottle)

$8.00

Witbier (Belgian White Beer) ABV 5.2%

Lagunitas IPA (Bottle)

Lagunitas IPA (Bottle)

$8.00

American IPA. ABV 6.2%

Sierra Nevada (Bottle)

Sierra Nevada (Bottle)

$8.00

American Pale Ale. ABV 5.6%

Wine by Glass

Prosecco - Glass

$13.00

Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG, Veneto, Italy Brancher 11% A wonderful refreshing sip, perfectly balanced between acidity and fleshy fruity sensations. With intense and flowery nose.

Rose - Glass

$14.00

Provence, France 2021 Mi Mi en Provence Cotes de Provence Grande Reserve Les Vins Breban MIMI en Provence is a fresh and well-balanced wine. Light pink in color with a pleasant after taste that lingers nicely. Its nose is characterized by delicious hints of spring flowers and lemon flavors. On the palate, one will be struck by its flowery notes reminiscent of the flavors of crushed strawberry, lemon and watermelon.

Pinot Gris - Glass

$14.00

Oregon 2020 Willamette Valley Vineyards The bouquet offers fresh pear, pineapple, grapefruit and honeysuckle. The wine bursts from the start with round, juicy flavors that mirror aromas with the addition of Meyer lemon, honeydew melon and jasmine followed by bright acidity that gives the wine freshness for a clean, crisp, lingering finish.

Albarino - Glass

$14.00

Galicia, Spain 2021 Fillaboa Albarino Straw yellow with green hues, clear and bright. Featuring high-intensity aromas of ripe fruit, pineapple, apple, mango and citrus fruits. Very candid and aromatic. The attack is smooth and tasty. The mid-palate is long with a great balance between flavors and well-integrated acidity. This wine is fresh and fruity with good structure, very round and offering a long aftertaste. A fruity and pleasant Albariño wine full of nuances

Montepulciano - Glass

Montepulciano - Glass

$13.00

Abruzzo, Italy 2017 Castorani Cadetto 13% Ruby red with violet notes, along with a nose of intense red fruit notes, with light hints of spices and chocolate. On the palate, it is full bodied with mature tannins and notes of spices and chocolate. Certified Organic

Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$14.00

California 2018 McNab Ridge 11.8% Inviting scents of black cherries, tobacco, and a creamy vanilla with a mouth full of rich fruit and elegant, integrated oak. Good weight at entry followed by a solid center and smooth finish. Tannins are moderate which suggests the wine will cellar well for several years.

Malbec - Glass

$14.00

Malbec A Lisa, Patagonia, Argentina Bodega Noemia14% A dense violet and plum color, with a bouquet of dask berries, cherry, minerals, and cocoa. Medium-bodied with an excellent structure, notes of cherry and cassis; with balanced, persistent tannis.

Wine by Bottle

Prosecco - Bottle

Prosecco - Bottle

$45.00

Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG, Veneto, Italy Brancher 11% A wonderful refreshing sip, perfectly balanced between acidity and fleshy fruity sensations. With intense and flowery nose.

Rose - Bottle

Rose - Bottle

$49.00

Provence, France 2021 Mi Mi en Provence Cotes de Provence Grande Reserve Les Vins Breban MIMI en Provence is a fresh and well-balanced wine. Light pink in color with a pleasant after taste that lingers nicely. Its nose is characterized by delicious hints of spring flowers and lemon flavors. On the palate, one will be struck by its flowery notes reminiscent of the flavors of crushed strawberry, lemon and watermelon.

Pinot Gris - Bottle

Pinot Gris - Bottle

$49.00

Oregon 2020 Willamette Valley Vineyards The bouquet offers fresh pear, pineapple, grapefruit and honeysuckle. The wine bursts from the start with round, juicy flavors that mirror aromas with the addition of Meyer lemon, honeydew melon and jasmine followed by bright acidity that gives the wine freshness for a clean, crisp, lingering finish.

Albarino - Bottle

Albarino - Bottle

$49.00

Galicia, Spain 2021 Fillaboa Albarino Straw yellow with green hues, clear and bright. Featuring high-intensity aromas of ripe fruit, pineapple, apple, mango and citrus fruits. Very candid and aromatic. The attack is smooth and tasty. The mid-palate is long with a great balance between flavors and well-integrated acidity. This wine is fresh and fruity with good structure, very round and offering a long aftertaste. A fruity and pleasant Albariño wine full of nuances

Montepulciano - Bottle

Montepulciano - Bottle

$45.00

Abruzzo, Italy 2017 Castorani Cadetto 13% Ruby red with violet notes, along with a nose of intense red fruit notes, with light hints of spices and chocolate. On the palate, it is full bodied with mature tannins and notes of spices and chocolate. Certified Organic

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$49.00Out of stock

California 2018 McNab Ridge 14.8% Inviting scents of black cherries, tobacco, and a creamy vanilla with a mouth full of rich fruit and elegant, integrated oak. Good weight at entry followed by a solid center and smooth finish. Tannins are moderate which suggests the wine will cellar well for several years.

Malbec - Bottle

Malbec - Bottle

$49.00

Malbec A Lisa, Patagonia, Argentina Bodega Noemia14% A dense violet and plum color, with a bouquet of dask berries, cherry, minerals, and cocoa. Medium-bodied with an excellent structure, notes of cherry and cassis; with balanced, persistent tannis.

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Cocktails (Wine-Based) (Must be at least 21 to purchase)

Mimosa

$14.00

(Must be at least 21 to purchase)

Lychee Bellini

$14.00

(Must be at least 21 to purchase)

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

(Must be at least 21 to purchase)

Rose Passionate

$15.00

Non Alcohol Drinks

Cha Signature

Lychee Fizz

Lychee Fizz

$7.00
Butterfly Fizz (Non Caffeine)

Butterfly Fizz (Non Caffeine)

$7.00

Butterfly pea, lemon, honey citron, topped with seltzer.

Summer Fruit Tea

Summer Fruit Tea

$7.00

Black tea, Passionfruit, Fresh fruit.

Sparkling Lady

Sparkling Lady

$6.00

Salak Syrup (Thai Tropical Fruit), lime, Selzer

Pinky Milky (Non Caffeine) (Dairy**)

Pinky Milky (Non Caffeine) (Dairy**)

$6.00

Fresh milk, salak syrup.

Latte

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$7.00
Taro Milk (Non Caffeine)

Taro Milk (Non Caffeine)

$7.00
Butterfly Pea Latte (Non Caffeine)

Butterfly Pea Latte (Non Caffeine)

$6.00
Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00
Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00
Fresh Milk Brown Sugar (Non Caffeine)

Fresh Milk Brown Sugar (Non Caffeine)

$5.00

BrewedTea (Unsweetened)

Rainbow Blend Black Tea

Rainbow Blend Black Tea

$4.00+

Wild and finest tea from the hills of Northern Thailand.

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00+

Ginger Honey Lemon (Hot Only)

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00
Selzer

Selzer

$2.00

Water Poland Spring

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

DESSERT

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$12.00

Mango with coconut sticky rice, topped with sesame seed.

NY Cheese cake

NY Cheese cake

$9.00

Served with Vanilla ice cream and topped with Strawberry syrup and cherry.

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Served with Oreo crumble, vanilla ice cream.

Mango Cheese Cake

Mango Cheese Cake

$9.00

Served with strawberry syrup and Vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

200 g.

Matcha Ice Cream

Matcha Ice Cream

$7.00

200 g.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

One More Cha(rm) Cha (ชา) = Tea Charm (ชาม) = Bowl Thai-modern taste, healthy cooking

Website

Location

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Directions

Gallery
One More Charm image
One More Charm image
One More Charm image
One More Charm image

Similar restaurants in your area

Noodle Lane & Dumplings
orange starNo Reviews
230 7th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 7th Ave Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
258 7th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
170 7th Ave - NY, Park Slope [4]
orange starNo Reviews
170 7th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
7th Ave Donuts & Diner
orange starNo Reviews
324 7th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
orange star4.5 • 1,602
359 7th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope
orange starNo Reviews
284 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
orange star4.5 • 1,602
359 7th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Burger Village - Brooklyn
orange star4.2 • 1,404
222 7th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Negril BK - Park Slope, Brooklyn
orange star4.0 • 1,392
256 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Nacho Macho Taco - Park Slope - 82 5th ave
orange star4.6 • 1,366
82 5th ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Calexico - Park Slope
orange star4.4 • 1,343
278 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Bonnie's Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,137
278 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Brooklyn Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
review star
No reviews yet
Clinton Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Sunset Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Gowanus
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fort Greene
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston