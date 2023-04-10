- Home
One More Charm Thai
653 Reviews
$$
236 7th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11215
Charm's Signature
Charm Duck Curry / Spicy**
Spicy** Crispy Half Duck, Bell pepper, Lychee, Grape tomato, Pineapples, Basil leaves, curry paste with coconut milk.
Crispy Duck Tamarind
Crispy Half Duck, Steamed mixed vegetables, Pineapples topped with tamarind sauce and fried shallot.
Krapraw Gai Sub**
Minced chicken, chili, long hot pepper, string bean and basil leaves topped with fried egg.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup / Spicy*
Rice noodle, BBQ pork, beansprout, peanut, scallion, cilantro and crispy wonton.
Ba Mee Moo Dang
Egg noodles, BBQ roasted pork, bok choy, beansprout, scallion and crispy wonton served with soup on the side.
Kao Moo Dang
BBQ Pork, Chinese sausage, Boiled egg, House made gravy topped with sesame seed served over rice.
Kwaytiew Kaeng (Noodle Curry) / Spicy**
Egg noodle, Beef, pineapple, red onion, bell pepper and bok choy, boiled egg in a curry sauce topped with scallion, cilantro, fried shallot.
Kao Moo Ob
Grilled marinated pork with steamed vegetables served with jasmine rice and spicy Jaew dressing topped with fried shallot.
Gai Yang
Grilled marinated chicken and steamed mixed vegetables topped with fried shallot served with sweet chili sauce, Jaew sauce and Sticky Rice.
Gai Yang Som Tum
Grilled marinated chicken and steamed mixed vegetables topped with fried shallot served with Papaya salad, sweet chili sauce, Jaew sauce and Sticky Rice.
Entree
Noodle
Pad Thai (GF)
Rice noodles, peanut, beansprout, scallion, red onion and egg
Pad Se-Ew
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
Pad Woonsen
Glass noodle, egg, onion, celery, scallion, tomato in a lightly sesame oil.
Pad Woonsen Poo
Glass noodle, crab meat, egg, onion, celery, scallion, tomato in a lightly sesame oil.
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, tomato and egg mixed with rice.
Basil Fried Rice Spicy**
Onion, bell pepper, chili, basil leaves and egg mixed with rice.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder and egg mixed with rice.
Tom Yum Fried Rice Spicy*
Chili paste, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom and egg mixed with rice.
Chinese Sausage Fried Rice
Chinese sausage, chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, tomato and egg mixed with rice.
Crab Fried Rice
Crabmeat, onion,scallions, egg mixed with rice.
Red Curry (V/GF) Spicy **
Eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaves, with coconut milk served with Jasmine Rice.
Green Curry (V/GF) Spicy **
Eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaves, with coconut milk served with Jasmine Rice.
Panang Curry (V/GF) Spicy **
Sting bean, bell pepper and kiffir lime leaves, with coconut milk serve with jasmine rice.
Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *
Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot served with jasmine rice.
Pad Krapraw (Basil) (V) Spicy **
Thai chili, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves served with jasmine rice.
Garlic (V)
Broccoli, onion, carrot topped with fried garlic served with jasmine rice.
Pad Khing (Ginger) (V)
Broccoli, onion, mushroom and shredded ginger served with jasmine rice.
Eggplant Basil (V) Spicy**
Eggplant, thai chili, onion, bell pepper, long hot pepper, garlic and basil leaves served with Jasmine Rice.
Pad Nam Mun Hoy (Oyster sauce) (V)
Onion, mushroom and scallion with oyster sauce served with Jasmine Rice.
Praram (Peanut Sauce) (V)
Batter fried Meat with steamed mixed vegetables topped with peanut sauce and ground peanut served with jasmine rice.
Tamarind (V)
Batter fried Meat with steamed mixed vegetables topped with tamarind sauce and fried shallot served with Jasmine Rice.
Appetizers & Salad
Appetizers
*New* Tung Thong
Crispy deep fried quail egg wrapped with wonton skin served with sweet-spicy sauce.
Edamame (V/GF)
Boiled soy bean topped with truffle salt.
Golden Tofu (V/GF)
Deep fried tofu served with sweet spicy chili sauce topped with peanut.
Crispy Spring Roll (V)
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
Chive Pancake (V)
Deep fried chive cake served with sweet soy sauce.
Roti Massaman (V) / Spicy *
Fried puff pastry, potato, onion, peanut served with massaman curry sauce topped with fried shallot.
BBQ Pork Bun
Steamed Bun stuffed with BBQ pork, green lettuce, cucumber, scallion topped with Hoisin-Mayo sauce.
Thai Fish Cake / Spicy *
Ground fish mixed with chopped long bean, kaffir lime leaves served with sweet and spicy peanut cucumber sauce.
Steamed Dumpling
Ground chicken and shrimp, mushroom, carrot served with tangy soy sauce.
Chicken Satay (GF)
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
Curry Puff
Minced chicken, potato and onion cooked with curry powder served with sweet cucumber relish.
Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings served with sweet and spicy chili sauce.
Wing Zabb / Spicy *
Spicy. Deep-fried chicken wings tossed with chili, rice powder, red onion, scallion and cilantro.
Fried Calamari
Batter fried calamari served with sweet & spicy topped peanut sauce.
Salads
*New* Soft Shell Crab with Mango Salad / Spicy *
Crispy batter fried Soft Shell Crab, mixed green vegetables, mango, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro, with lime-chili jam dressing.
Thai Salad (V/GF)
Mixed green vegetables, green lettuce, tomato and cucumber with peanut sauce dressing, topped with fried tofu and fried shallot.
Papaya Salad (GF) Spicy **
Shredded green papaya, long bean, tomato and peanut, with thai chili-lime dressing.
Mango Avocado Salad (GF) Spicy *
Mixed green vegetables, mango, avocado, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro, with thai chili-lime dressing.
Yum Mock Duck / Spicy *
Fried imitation duck, mixed green vegetables, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro with lime-chili jam dressing.
Larb Tofu (Spicy Tofu Salad) (GF) / Spicy **
Steamed tofu, white mushroom, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, culantro, cilantro and scallions, with thai chili-lime dressing.
Larb Gai (Spicy Chicken Salad) (GF) Spicy **
Minced chicken, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, cilantro, culantro and scallions, with thai chili-lime dressing.
Yum Moo Yang / Spicy **
Grilled sliced pork, mixed green vegetables, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves and scallions, with lime-chili jam dressing.
Yum Woon Sen (Glass Noodle Salad) (GF) / Spicy *
Steamed glass noodle, minced chicken, shrimp, calamari, white onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, celery with thai chili-lime dressing.
Sides
SOUP
Beer & Wine (Must be at least 21 to purchase)
Beer (Must be at least 21 to purchase)
Wine by Glass
Prosecco - Glass
Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG, Veneto, Italy Brancher 11% A wonderful refreshing sip, perfectly balanced between acidity and fleshy fruity sensations. With intense and flowery nose.
Rose - Glass
Provence, France 2021 Mi Mi en Provence Cotes de Provence Grande Reserve Les Vins Breban MIMI en Provence is a fresh and well-balanced wine. Light pink in color with a pleasant after taste that lingers nicely. Its nose is characterized by delicious hints of spring flowers and lemon flavors. On the palate, one will be struck by its flowery notes reminiscent of the flavors of crushed strawberry, lemon and watermelon.
Pinot Gris - Glass
Oregon 2020 Willamette Valley Vineyards The bouquet offers fresh pear, pineapple, grapefruit and honeysuckle. The wine bursts from the start with round, juicy flavors that mirror aromas with the addition of Meyer lemon, honeydew melon and jasmine followed by bright acidity that gives the wine freshness for a clean, crisp, lingering finish.
Albarino - Glass
Galicia, Spain 2021 Fillaboa Albarino Straw yellow with green hues, clear and bright. Featuring high-intensity aromas of ripe fruit, pineapple, apple, mango and citrus fruits. Very candid and aromatic. The attack is smooth and tasty. The mid-palate is long with a great balance between flavors and well-integrated acidity. This wine is fresh and fruity with good structure, very round and offering a long aftertaste. A fruity and pleasant Albariño wine full of nuances
Montepulciano - Glass
Abruzzo, Italy 2017 Castorani Cadetto 13% Ruby red with violet notes, along with a nose of intense red fruit notes, with light hints of spices and chocolate. On the palate, it is full bodied with mature tannins and notes of spices and chocolate. Certified Organic
Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass
California 2018 McNab Ridge 11.8% Inviting scents of black cherries, tobacco, and a creamy vanilla with a mouth full of rich fruit and elegant, integrated oak. Good weight at entry followed by a solid center and smooth finish. Tannins are moderate which suggests the wine will cellar well for several years.
Malbec - Glass
Malbec A Lisa, Patagonia, Argentina Bodega Noemia14% A dense violet and plum color, with a bouquet of dask berries, cherry, minerals, and cocoa. Medium-bodied with an excellent structure, notes of cherry and cassis; with balanced, persistent tannis.
Wine by Bottle
Prosecco - Bottle
Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG, Veneto, Italy Brancher 11% A wonderful refreshing sip, perfectly balanced between acidity and fleshy fruity sensations. With intense and flowery nose.
Rose - Bottle
Provence, France 2021 Mi Mi en Provence Cotes de Provence Grande Reserve Les Vins Breban MIMI en Provence is a fresh and well-balanced wine. Light pink in color with a pleasant after taste that lingers nicely. Its nose is characterized by delicious hints of spring flowers and lemon flavors. On the palate, one will be struck by its flowery notes reminiscent of the flavors of crushed strawberry, lemon and watermelon.
Pinot Gris - Bottle
Oregon 2020 Willamette Valley Vineyards The bouquet offers fresh pear, pineapple, grapefruit and honeysuckle. The wine bursts from the start with round, juicy flavors that mirror aromas with the addition of Meyer lemon, honeydew melon and jasmine followed by bright acidity that gives the wine freshness for a clean, crisp, lingering finish.
Albarino - Bottle
Galicia, Spain 2021 Fillaboa Albarino Straw yellow with green hues, clear and bright. Featuring high-intensity aromas of ripe fruit, pineapple, apple, mango and citrus fruits. Very candid and aromatic. The attack is smooth and tasty. The mid-palate is long with a great balance between flavors and well-integrated acidity. This wine is fresh and fruity with good structure, very round and offering a long aftertaste. A fruity and pleasant Albariño wine full of nuances
Montepulciano - Bottle
Abruzzo, Italy 2017 Castorani Cadetto 13% Ruby red with violet notes, along with a nose of intense red fruit notes, with light hints of spices and chocolate. On the palate, it is full bodied with mature tannins and notes of spices and chocolate. Certified Organic
Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
California 2018 McNab Ridge 14.8% Inviting scents of black cherries, tobacco, and a creamy vanilla with a mouth full of rich fruit and elegant, integrated oak. Good weight at entry followed by a solid center and smooth finish. Tannins are moderate which suggests the wine will cellar well for several years.
Malbec - Bottle
Malbec A Lisa, Patagonia, Argentina Bodega Noemia14% A dense violet and plum color, with a bouquet of dask berries, cherry, minerals, and cocoa. Medium-bodied with an excellent structure, notes of cherry and cassis; with balanced, persistent tannis.
Corkage Fee
Cocktails (Wine-Based) (Must be at least 21 to purchase)
Non Alcohol Drinks
Cha Signature
Latte
BrewedTea (Unsweetened)
Soft Drinks
DESSERT
Mango Sticky Rice
Mango with coconut sticky rice, topped with sesame seed.
NY Cheese cake
Served with Vanilla ice cream and topped with Strawberry syrup and cherry.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Served with Oreo crumble, vanilla ice cream.
Mango Cheese Cake
Served with strawberry syrup and Vanilla ice cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
200 g.
Matcha Ice Cream
200 g.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
One More Cha(rm) Cha (ชา) = Tea Charm (ชาม) = Bowl Thai-modern taste, healthy cooking
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215