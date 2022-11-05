  • Home
Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi 12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244

No reviews yet

12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244

Dallas, TX 75244

Popular Items

Edamame
Salmon / Sake
Shrimp & Lobster Shumai

Dim Sum / Small Plates

Edamame

$8.00

Sea Salted or Garlic Szechuan

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Crispy Thai Brussels

$9.00

Chili, Garlic & Nam Pla

Crispy Monkey Balls

Crispy Monkey Balls

$9.00

Drunken Noodles

$12.00

Veggie Shanghai

$12.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.00
Traditional Pork Potstickers

Traditional Pork Potstickers

$13.00

Ground Pork, Ginger, Scallion & Soy

Char Siu Glazed Ribs

$16.00

Scallions & Crispy Garlic

Pork Belly Rice

$12.00

Scallion, Egg & Soy

Hot & Sour Beef Dumpling

Hot & Sour Beef Dumpling

$14.00

Chili-Sesame Scallion & Cilantro

Shanghai Noodles

Shanghai Noodles

$18.00

Short Rib, Chili & Crispy Garlic

Thai Chicken Dumplings

Thai Chicken Dumplings

$14.00

Green-Thai Curry Coconut Cream

Lobster Rice

Lobster Rice

$19.00

XO, Chili, Garlic and Shallot

Shrimp & Lobster Shumai

$18.00

Lobster Uni Curry

Wonton Soup Shooter

$3.00

Soy-Chili-Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Cold Dish

Onesan Sashimi

$21.00

Yellowtail Sashimi, Jalapeno, Micro Cilantro, Yuzu Sauce

Poke Bowl

$19.00

Choice of Fish; Tuna, Salmon or Yellowtail, Edamame beans, Avocado, Cucumber, Scallions, Sesame Seeds topped with Crispy Onions and Creamy Spicy Ponzu

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

Spicy Ponzu Sauce

$0.75

Maki Rolls

California Roll

$15.00

Krab, Cucumber & Avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.00

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Creamy Spicy

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber topped with scallion, creamy spicey sauce & arare

Tuna Roll

$13.00

Eel Avocado

$19.00

Unagi, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with Avocado and Eel Sauce.

Spider Roll

$17.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab, masago, avocado & scallions

Veggie Roll

$13.00

Assorted Seasonal Vegetables wrapped with cucumber, chili garlic soy sauce

Duke Roll

$21.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, avocado, wrapped in Daikon with spicy Ponzu

Republic Roll

$19.00

Spicy Krab, Cucumber, Scallions, topped with shrimp tempura & eel sauce

Baked Snow Crab Roll

$24.00

Baked Creamy Spicy Krab with Soy Paper

Onesan Roll

Onesan Roll

$18.00

Shrimp, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Panko Fried and topped with krab mix and eel sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Philly Roll

$15.00

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber & Cream Cheese

Salmon Avocado Roll

$15.00

Geisha Roll

$21.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellow tail and Crab mix wrapped with Cucumber with Yuzu Kosho Ponzu

Preston Hollow Roll

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese topped with Crab Mix & Tempura Flake with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo & Sriracha

Big Sister Roll

Big Sister Roll

$19.00

NegiToro Roll

$18.00

Nigiri - Sashimi

Big Eye Tuna / Maguro

$9.00+

Salmon / Sake

$8.00+

Yellowtail / Hamachi

$8.00+

Japanese Snapper / Tai

$8.00+

Snow Crab / Kani

$10.00+

Fresh Water Eel / Unagi

$7.00+

Scallop / Hotate

$7.00+

Smoked Salmon

$8.00+

Sweet Shrimp / Botan Ebi

$9.00+

Shrimp / Ebi

$7.00+

Chu Toro

$15.00+Out of stock

Oh Toro

$18.00+Out of stock

Uni

$18.00

Import

Asahi Super Dry

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Kirin Light

$6.00

Lucky Buddha

$6.00

Sapporo Reserve

$7.00

Tsingtao

$7.00

Asahi "Super Dry" Black

$6.00Out of stock

Craft

Community Citra Slice IPA

$6.00

Community Texas Lager

$6.00

Four Corners El Chingon IPA

$6.00

Four Corners Local Buzz

$6.00

Wild Acres Billy Jenkins Bock

$6.00

Wild Acres Texas Blonde

$6.00

Canadian

Kingsville Hefeweizen

$8.00

Kingsville Light Eh'

$6.00

Domestics

Bud Light

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yeungling

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Sparkling

Poema Brut - Cava , Spain

$42.00

Listel Pet Nat Brut Rose, France

$13.00+

Gratien & Meyer Brut Rose - Crement, France

$15.00+

Roederer Collection 242 - Brut Champagne, France

$125.00

Bollinger - Brut Champagne, France

$156.00

Lallier Grand Reserve Rose - Brut Champagne, France

$195.00

Louis Roederer Cristal 2014

$500.00

Rose

Hampton Water - Rose, Languedoc, FR

$50.00

Daou Family Estate - Rose, Paso Robles

$52.00

Rose Gold

$58.00

Stolpman "Love You Bunches" - Ballard Canyon, CA

$58.00

Other White

Grooner - Grooner Veltliner, Austria

$38.00

The Oddity - Royal Takaji, Hungury

$46.00

Daou Family Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Hugel - Reisling, Alsace

$60.00

Ramon Bilbao - Albarino, Rias Baxias

$68.00

Te Pa - Sauvignon Blanc, Marlbourogh

$58.00

Ch. De Montfort - Vouvray, Loire Fr

$68.00

Domaine Chatelain - Sancerre, Loire, Fr

$92.00

La Scola "Black Label" - Gavi Di Gavi - Piedmont, It

$111.00

Chardonnay

Starmont - Carneros

$48.00

Maison Albert Bichot - France

$70.00

Flowers - Sonoma Coast

$82.00

Pahlmeyer Jayson - North Coast

$111.00

Palmaz Vineyard - Napa

$125.00

Catenya "White Bones" - Adriana Vineyard, Mendoza

$200.00

Pinot Noir / Burgundy

Silver Mountain - Santa Cruz Mountains

$13.00+

N. Potel - Burgundy, FR

$62.00

Ken Wright Cellars - Oregon

$68.00

As One Cru - Carneros

$85.00

Raen "Sea Field"

$135.00

FEL "Savoy Vineyards" - Bourgogne Rouge, Burgundy, Fr

$142.00

Benton Lane - Willamette Valley, OR

$50.00Out of stock

J. Wilkes - Santa Maria Valley, Ca

$50.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon / Franc

Brady - Cabernet Franc, Paso Robles

$68.00

Austin Hope - Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA

$84.00

Onesan by Abigail Adams

$90.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley

$125.00

Frank Family Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon - Rutherford

$138.00

Alpha Omega Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley

$250.00
Ao Yun 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon

Ao Yun 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon

$300.00

The cabernet sauvignon character is shinning through in this second edition of what has quickly become China's best wine. It's full-bodied, structured and chewy with polished tannins and beautiful length and intensity

Adventures in Red

Charles Krug - Merlot, Napa Valley

$50.00

Acheval Ferrer - Malbec, Mendoza

$56.00

Harvey & Harriet - Red Blend, San Lous Obisbo

$68.00

Scala Dei - Priorat, Spain

$76.00

Recchia - Amarone, Italy

$90.00

Orin Swift "Papillion" - CA

$125.00

Montes "Purple Angel" - Carmenere, Colchugua

$195.00

Continuum - Proprietary Red, Oakville, CA

$385.00

Sake

Shirakabe Gura "Mio"

$24.00

Shirakabe Gura

$18.00

Ama No To "Heaven's Door"

$30.00

Soto Junmai

$56.00

Buddha Junmai

$60.00

Taka "Noble Arrow"

$55.00

Yuki No Bosha

$62.00

Kanbara "Bride of the Fox" Junmai Ginjo

$75.00

Shiokawa "Cowboy Yamahai"

$80.00

Wakatake

$90.00

Uke Black Label

$85.00

Sawahime Shimotsuke Junmai Daiginjo

$98.00

Chiebijin Junmai Daiginjo

$110.00

Daimon “Road to Osaka”

$52.00

Buddha Nigori

$60.00

Kanbara "Ancient Treasure"

$125.00

Kojimaya "Untitled"

$120.00

Tozai "Blossom of Peace" Plum

$46.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amazing small plates inspired from Cuisine from all around Asia & Japan along with World Class Sushi & amazing inspired Cocktails.

Location

12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244, Dallas, TX 75244

Directions

Main pic

