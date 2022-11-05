Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi 12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Amazing small plates inspired from Cuisine from all around Asia & Japan along with World Class Sushi & amazing inspired Cocktails.
Location
12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244, Dallas, TX 75244
