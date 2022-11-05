Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

OneSeed

review star

No reviews yet

111 Murray Street,

New York, NY 10007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build A Dish
Shakshuka Shakeup
Zoodles Bolognese

OneSeed Classics

All Menu Items Are: Gluten Free, Soy Free, No Refined Sugar. We Only Use Evoo, Avocoado And Coconut Oil In Our Cooking Process.

Unbound Burrito

$14.99

Brown Rice. Grass-Fed Ground Beef. Bell Peppers. Black Beans. Sautéed Onions. Oven Roasted Basil Tomatoes. Cilantro. Jalapeños. SAUCE: Spicy Five Pepper

Farm Fresh Falafel

$14.99

Raw Spinach. Cauliflower Falafel. Oven Roasted Basil Tomatoes. Seasoned Mushrooms. Sweet Potatoes. Basil. Toasted Almonds. SAUCE: Basil Cashew Pesto

CauliPower Curry

$15.49

Cauliflower Rice. Free-Range Marinated Chicken Breast. Carrots. Broccoli. Sweet Potatoes. Cilantro. Toasted Almonds. SAUCE: Coconut Red Curry

Shakshuka Shakeup

$15.49

Brown Rice. Free-Range Marinated Chicken Breast. Oven Roasted Basil Tomatoes. Broccoli. Bell Peppers. Sautéed Onions. Cilantro. SAUCE: Roasted Bell Pepper

Zoodles Bolognese

$15.49

Zucchini Noodles. Grass-Fed Ground Beef. Seasoned Mushrooms. Bell Peppers. Sautéed Onions. Basil. Red Pepper Flakes. Parmesan (optional). SAUCE: Classic Marinara

Cauli-Fried Rice

$15.99

Cauliflower Rice. Lemon Poached Shrimp. Sautéed Onions. Seasoned Mushrooms. Carrots. Toasted Sesame Seeds. Chopped Scallions. SAUCE: Sesame Ginger

Build A Dish

Build A Dish

$12.50

Build Your Own OneSeed Original.

Beverages

Apple Juice (Fuji)

$4.25

Fuji 100% cold pressed Apple Juice.

Bottled Water

$3.00

Culture Pop Wild Berries

$3.05

Culture Pop Pink Grapefruit

$3.05

Culture Pop Lemon Ginger

$3.05

Sanzo Lychee Infused Sparkling Water

$3.05

Sanzo Mango Infused Sparkling Water

$3.05

Muffins

Love Lemon So Matcha Muffin

$4.00

We use real Matcha powder from Harney & Sons combined with fresh lemon juice to get a sweet Matcha lemon flavor.

Oh So Orange Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

We fresh squeeze and zest oranges to get a real orange taste without any additives or concentrates.

Mini - Bars

Matcha Pistachio

$4.50

Raw cashews, dates, raw pistachios, matcha powder, salt.

Real Gingerbread

$4.50

Raw cashews, dates, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, salt.

Raw Dark Chocolate

$4.50

Raw almonds, dates, cocoa powder, salt.

OneSeed Dinner

Zoodles Bolognese

Zucchini Noodles. Grass-Fed Ground Beef. Seasoned Mushrooms. Bell Peppers. Sautéed Onions. Basil. Red Pepper Flakes. Parmesan (optional). SAUCE: Classic Marinara

Shakshuka Shakeup

Brown Rice. Free-Range Marinated Chicken Breast. Oven Roasted Basil Tomatoes. Broccoli. Bell Peppers. Sautéed Onions. Cilantro. SAUCE: Roasted Bell Pepper

Cauli-Fried Rice

Cauliflower Rice. Lemon Poached Shrimp. Sautéed Onions. Seasoned Mushrooms. Carrots. Toasted Sesame Seeds. Chopped Scallions. SAUCE: Sesame Ginger

Caulipower Curry

Cauliflower Rice. Free-Range Marinated Chicken Breast. Carrots. Broccoli. Sweet Potatoes. Cilantro. Toasted Almonds. SAUCE: Coconut Red Curry

Unbound Burrito

Brown Rice. Grass-Fed Ground Beef. Bell Peppers. Black Beans. Sautéed Onions. Oven Roasted Basil Tomatoes. Cilantro. Jalapeños SAUCE: Spicy Five Pepper

One Seed Kraft Boxes

Add additional side boxes to your OneSeed dinners. Can only be ordered with the OneSeed Dinners.

Something Sweet

Oh My, Chocolate Pie

$5.00Out of stock

We make a crust using almonds, coconut, pecans & dates, then fill it with a homemade chocolate ganache-like filling. Our chocolate is homemade and sweetened with coconut sugar, honey & dates. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan & Paleo. This does not require refrigeration but we do recommend it if you're not consuming right away.

Seasonal Pie- Summer Berry

$5.00Out of stock

This season is an strawberry, raspberry, black berry pie. We start with an almond flour crust, fill it with our fruit sweetened with honey and then top it off with an almond flour crumble. Gluten Free, Dairy Free & Paleo.

OneSeed Sauces

Sesame Ginger (8oz Container)

$5.00

Roasted Bell Pepper (8oz Container)

$5.00

Coconut Red Curry (8oz Container)

$5.00

Packing Instructions

Add Utensil

No Utensil

Fancy Peasant Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Fancy Peasant Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1 Liter)

Fancy Peasant Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1 Liter)

$45.00

With handpicked olives, sourced on a single-estate in Greece, this everything Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil is pretty much, well, everything. It’s all-purpose use for whatever you fancy. Pro Tip: Drizzle it on your OneSeed Classic!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

OneSeed is your destination for warm, feel-good favorites prepared with fresh, colorful ingredients, because we believe nutritious food should be fun, satisfying and above all, delicious.

Location

111 Murray Street,, New York, NY 10007

Directions

Gallery
OneSeed image
OneSeed image

Similar restaurants in your area

Two Hands - Tribeca
orange star4.5 • 364
251 Church St New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
City Vineyard - Pier 26
orange star4.1 • 1,431
233 West Street New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street
orange star4.0 • 1,024
155 Grand St New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Two Hands - Nolita
orange star4.5 • 364
164 Mott St New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Crown Shy
orange star4.5 • 2,919
70 Pine Street New York, NY 10005
View restaurantnext
Houseman
orange star4.4 • 1,350
508 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston