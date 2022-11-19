Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Onesto

3,074 Reviews

$$

221 N Broadway

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Popular Items

Rigate alla Vodka

Appetizers

Honey Roasted Bruschetta

Honey Roasted Bruschetta

$9.00

roma tomato, basil, housemade ricotta

Burrata

Burrata

$13.00

red pepper relish, gremolata, chive oil

Sauteed Calamari

Sauteed Calamari

$15.00

shallot, garlic, tomato, lemon, basil, fennel seed, grilled ciabatta

Cured Meat & Artisan Cheese Board

Cured Meat & Artisan Cheese Board

$19.00

chef’s selection of premium artisan cheese and cured italian meats, seasonal accoutrements

Marinated Castelvetrano Olives

Marinated Castelvetrano Olives

$15.00

Goat cheese, basil, garlic confit, orange zest, chili, thyme, sunflower sprouts.

Soup & Salad

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$10.00

spring mix, red onion, castelvetrano olives, red wine vinaigrette

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$5.00

spring mix, red onion, castelvetrano olives, red wine vinaigrette

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, pecorino cheese, anchovy fillets, croutons

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

romaine, pecorino cheese, anchovy fillets, croutons

Warm Mushroom Salad

Warm Mushroom Salad

$12.00

pine nuts, goat cheese, dried cherries, arugula, fresh herbs, caramelized onion vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

goat cheese, pistachio dukkha, spring mix, honey cider dressing

Soup of the Day

$6.00

our house made chef special soup made fresh daily.

Jars

Olive Tapenade Jar

Olive Tapenade Jar

$9.00

Olive Tapenade Herbed Cheese

White Bean Jar

$9.00

white bean puree, walnut pesto

Housemade Ricotta Jar

Housemade Ricotta Jar

$9.00

English peas, mint, lemon zest, extra virgin olive oil

Sandwiches

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$14.00

berkshire pork, grass-fed beef, marinara, provolone, brioche

The Italian Sandwich

The Italian Sandwich

$13.00

arzi salami, capicola, fontina, basil aioli, arugula, tomato, piquillo pepper, red wine vinaigrette, focaccia

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

sun dried tomato, walnut pesto, arugula, provolon, housemade croissant

Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

grilled zucchini, white bean puree, peppadew pepper, walnut pesto, focaccia

Pasta

Bolognese

Bolognese

$19.00

housemada pasta, brisket

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00Out of stock

cracked pepper ricotta, mascarpone cream, marinara

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Maitake mushrooms, black pepper, parmesan

Rigate alla Vodka

Rigate alla Vodka

$19.00

San Marzano tomatoes, cream, basil, dehydrated fresno chilis

Fusilli

Fusilli

$19.00

asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce

Meatballs & Pasta

Meatballs & Pasta

$18.00

berkshire pork sausage, grass-fed beef, sage marinara

Duck Egg Carbonara

Duck Egg Carbonara

$19.00

cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs

Sides

Side Cauliflower

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Meatballs

$6.00

Side Potato Puree

$6.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Sauteed Spring Vegetables

$6.00

Side Scallops

$14.00

Dessert

Dog Gelato

$5.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

amaretto caramel, hazelnut dust

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

cocoa, mascarpone

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.50Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Acqua Panna LG

$4.00

San Pellegrino LG

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$2.25

Hot Tea

$3.50

San Pellegrino SM

$2.50

Acqua Panna SM

$2.50Out of stock

Voss Lime Mint

$2.50

Coffee & Tea

12 oz Coffee

$2.00

16 oz Coffee

$2.50

12 oz Cold Brew

$2.75

16 oz Cold Brew

$3.25

3WFC Coffee

Doppio

$4.00

12 oz Cappuccino

$4.00

12 oz Latte

$4.50

16 oz Latte

$5.00

12 oz PSL Latte

$5.00

16 oz PSL Latte

$6.00

12 oz Macchiato

$3.50

16 oz Macchiato

$4.00

12 oz Cortado

$3.75

16 oz Cortado

$4.25

12 oz Mocha

$4.50

16 oz Mocha

$5.00

12 oz Americano

$2.75

16 oz Americano

$3.75

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Dalgona

$5.00

PSL Dalgona

$6.00

Hard Dalgona

$12.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Rishi Hot Tea

$3.50

12 oz Chai Tea

$4.00

16 oz Chai Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Piccino Blend

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian for “honest,” Onesto puts a modern twist on Italian cuisine that’s fresh and flavorful. Located in the heart of the Historic Third Ward, we pair handmade pasta with an outstanding wine and craft cocktail list, elegant service, and a unique menu that has been frequently named among the best Italian in Milwaukee.

Location

221 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Gallery
Onesto image
Onesto image
Onesto image

Map
