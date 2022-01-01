Restaurant header imageView gallery

One Zo Boba Cypress

9527 Valley View St.

Cypress, CA 90630

Order Again

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Milk Tea
One Zo Fruit Tea
Brown Sugar Milk

Milk Tea

One Zo Milk Tea

One Zo Milk Tea

$4.50+

 Assam Black Tea made using our golden ratio to give our milk tea a robust fragrant and distinct flavor. 4/5 Tea flavor 丸作奶茶

One Zo Green Milk Tea

One Zo Green Milk Tea

$4.50+

With jasmine green tea as the base, the perfect combination of jasmine aroma and milk fragrance creates a fresh and mellow taste.

Black Sesame Milk Tea

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$4.75+

With the addition of black sesame, the aroma of black sesame was revealed in the milk fragrance. You will be deeply immersed in the mellow taste of black sesame.

Roasted Rice Milk Tea

Roasted Rice Milk Tea

$4.75+

Roasted Rice Tea has the caramel flavor of fried wheat grains and the fragrance of green tea.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00+
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.50+

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar Milk

Brown Sugar Milk

$5.75+

Brown Sugar Boba Included

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.75+

Brown Sugar Boba Included

Brown Sugar Green Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Green Milk Tea

$5.75+

Brown Sugar Boba Included

Brown Sugar Black Tea Latte

$5.75+
Brown Sugar Matcha Latte

Brown Sugar Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Brown Sugar Boba Included

Brown Sugar Red Bean

Brown Sugar Red Bean

$5.75+

Fruit Tea

One Zo Fruit Tea

One Zo Fruit Tea

$6.20+

The perfect combination of passion fruit, green tea and lemon will bring you sweet and sour taste and a refreshing summer.

Orange Green Tea

Orange Green Tea

$6.20+

Use fresh oranges and jasmine green tea to make the sweet and sour of oranges and the fresh of green tea perfectly collide in your mouth.

Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$6.20+
Watermelon Green Tea

Watermelon Green Tea

$6.20+

Take a sip, full of watermelon pulp, with jasmine green tea, as if to bring you a breeze in the hot summer.

Strawberry Green Tea

$6.20+

Brûlée Series

Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Milk

Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Milk

$6.20+

The collision of fragrant brûlée and Oreo brings rich sweet but not greasy taste. Tea level 0/5

Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Slush

Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Slush

$6.20+

Tea Level 0/5

Brûlée Oreo Matcha Milk Tea

Brûlée Oreo Matcha Milk Tea

$6.20+

The sweet brûlée is paired with Oreo and matcha, with the tea flavor of matcha in the milk fragrance. Tea Level 3/5

Brûlée Red bean Matcha Slush

Brûlée Red bean Matcha Slush

$6.75

Tea Level 0/5

Latte

Uji Matcha Latte

Uji Matcha Latte

$5.00+

The perfect combination of matcha water and milk made from carefully ground matcha powder brings a strong matcha flavor latte. Tea Level 4/5 Recommended Boba: Honey Boba

Black Tea Latte

Black Tea Latte

$4.75+

Tea Level 4/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame boba

Green Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$4.75+

Tea Level 2/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame Boba

Wintermelon Tea Latte

Wintermelon Tea Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Tea Level 4/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame Boba

Smoothie

Tea Level 0/5
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25+

Recommended Boba: Fruity Boba

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.25+Out of stock

Recommended Boba: Fruity Boba

Original Tea

Assam Black Tea

Assam Black Tea

$4.25+

Tea Level 4/5

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25+

Tea Level 3/5

Roasted Rice Tea

Roasted Rice Tea

$4.75+

Tea Level 3/5

Honey Green Tea

Honey Green Tea

$4.50+

Tea Level 4/5

Wintermelon Tea

$4.75+Out of stock

Brown Sugar (Hot)

Brown Sugar Milk Hot

$4.99

Brown Sugar Boba Included

Brown Sugar Milk Tea Hot

$4.70

Brown Sugar Boba Included

Brown Sugar Green Milk Tea Hot

$4.99

Brown Sugar Boba Included

Brown Sugar Black Tea Latte Hot

$4.99

Brown Sugar Matcha Latte Hot

$4.99

Brown Sugar Boba Included

Brown Sugar Red Bean Hot

$4.99

Milk Tea (Hot)

One Zo Milk Tea Hot

$3.75

 Assam Black Tea made using our golden ratio to give our milk tea a robust fragrant and distinct flavor. 4/5 Tea flavor 丸作奶茶

One Zo Green Milk Tea Hot

$3.75

With jasmine green tea as the base, the perfect combination of jasmine aroma and milk fragrance creates a fresh and mellow taste.

Black Sesame Milk Tea Hot

$3.99

With the addition of black sesame, the aroma of black sesame was revealed in the milk fragrance. You will be deeply immersed in the mellow taste of black sesame with the black sesame boba.

Roasted Rice Milk Tea Hot

$3.99

Roasted Rice Tea has the caramel flavor of fried wheat grains and the fragrance of green tea.

Taro Milk Tea Hot

$4.25

Latte (Hot)

Uji Matcha Latte Hot

$4.25

The perfect combination of matcha water and milk made from carefully ground matcha powder brings a strong matcha flavor latte. Tea Level 4/5 Recommended Boba: Honey Boba

Bamboo Charcoal Latte Hot

$3.99Out of stock

Healthy bamboo charcoal with sweet green tea, creating a strong aroma of baked tea. Add milk and make it a distinctive latte. Tea Level 2/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame Boba

Black Tea Latte Hot

$3.99

Tea Level 4/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame boba

Green Tea Latte Hot

$3.99

Tea Level 2/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame Boba

Wintermelon Latte Hot

$3.99Out of stock

Tea Level 4/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame Boba

Original Tea (Hot)

Assam Black Tea Hot

$3.50

Tea Level 4/5

Jasmine Green Tea Hot

$3.50

Tea Level 3/5

Spring Light Green Tea Hot

$3.50Out of stock

Tea Level 3/5

Roasted Rice Tea Hot

$3.99

Tea Level 3/5

Honey Green Tea Hot

$3.75

Tea Level 4/5

Wintermelon Light Green Tea Hot

$3.99Out of stock

Tea Level 3/5

Non- Caffeinated (Hot)

Taro Milk

$3.99Out of stock

Tea level 0/5

Chocolate Milk

$3.99Out of stock

Tea Level 0/5

Boba

Honey Boba

$0.75

Brown Sugar Boba

$1.00

Taro Boba

$0.75

Strawberry Boba

$0.75

Black Sesame Boba

$1.00Out of stock

Mango Boba (Fri-Sun ONLY)

$0.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and try our handmade boba!

9527 Valley View St., Cypress, CA 90630

One Zo Boba image
One Zo Boba image

