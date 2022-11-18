Restaurant header imageView gallery

One Zo Boba - Long Beach

review star

No reviews yet

4501 E. Carson St. Ste. 108

Long Beach, CA 90808

Popular Items

One Zo Fruit Tea
One Zo Green Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Milk Tea

One Zo Milk Tea

One Zo Milk Tea

$5.95

Our signature, Top 1 milk tea is a combination of Assam black tea and oolong. The golden ratio we control when making milk tea makes it smooth, and the mouth can feel the rich milk fragrance and thick tea fragrance. Tea Level: 4/5

One Zo Green Milk Tea

One Zo Green Milk Tea

$5.95

With jasmine green tea as the base, the perfect combination of jasmine aroma and milk fragrance creates a fresh and mellow taste.

Black Sesame Milk Tea

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.95

We added pure natural black sesame powder to make the milk tea contain a strong taste of black sesame. Black sesame Boba is recommended. *Non- Caffeinated

Roasted Rice Milk Tea

Roasted Rice Milk Tea

$5.95

Our house milk combined with the roasted rice tea. After stir-frying and baking, our roasted rice tea has a strong wheat aroma. Tea Flavor: 3/5

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.95

We integrated the taste of taro into milk tea.

Latte

Uji Matcha Latte

Uji Matcha Latte

$5.95

Housemade matcha water combined with fresh whole milk. Tea Flavor: 4/5 Recommended Boba: Honey Boba

Green Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$5.95

Jasmine Green Tea on the top with fresh milk at the bottom. Tea Flavor: 2/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame Boba

Roasted Rice tea Latte

Roasted Rice tea Latte

$5.95

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar Milk

Brown Sugar Milk

$6.45

We add Handmade brown sugar boba into fresh whole milk. At the same time, the integration of brown sugar syrup and milk makes the taste silky and smooth, sweet but not greasy. *Tea Flavor: 0/5, does not contain tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.45

The combination of signature milk tea and black sugar syrup. It is served with our hand-made brown sugar Boba. Tea Flavor: 4/5

Brown Sugar Green Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Green Milk Tea

$6.45

The combination of jasmine milk tea and brown sugar syrup makes it taste fresh and sweet. You can not only taste the taste of brown sugar but also feel the fragrance of jasmine green tea. It is served with Brown Sugar Boba. Tea Flavor: 3/5

Brown Sugar Matcha Latte

Brown Sugar Matcha Latte

$6.45

We use the technology of Japanese Uji Matcha, and integrate the strong Matcha flavor into fresh milk and our handmade brown sugar Boba. Tea Flavor: 3/5

Brown Sugar Red Bean

Brown Sugar Red Bean

$6.45

Red beans are combined with brown sugar syrup and Handmade Brown Sugar Boba. We use red beans with full grains as raw materials, which are made after boiling and soaking in sugar.

Brûlée Series

Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Milk

Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Milk

$6.45

The wall of the cup is covered with our handmade Brulee cream, and then Oreo crushed, brown sugar syrup is added. Finally, add in our handmade brown sugar Boba and fresh milk.

Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Slush

Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Slush

$6.45

The wall of the cup is covered with homemade Brulee creams, and then oreo crushed is added. Finally, pour in the brown sugar syrup and milk with perfect ice blended.

Brûlée Oreo Matcha Milk Tea

Brûlée Oreo Matcha Milk Tea

$6.45

The sweet brûlée is paired with Oreo and matcha, with the flavor of matcha in the milk fragrance. Tea Flavor: 3/5

Brûlée Red bean Matcha Slush

Brûlée Red bean Matcha Slush

$6.45

The housemade matcha ice blended, with red bean on the top and homemade Brulee cream around the cup wall. Tea Flavor: 0/5

Fruit Tea

One Zo Fruit Tea

One Zo Fruit Tea

$6.45

The perfect combination of passion fruit, jasmine green tea, and lemon will bring you a sweet and sour taste and refreshing summer. It is served with fresh orange, lime, and watermelon slides.

Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$6.45

Hand-pressed fresh strawberries are added to jasmine green tea. Each mouthful you inhale contains fresh strawberry pulp.

Orange Green Tea

Orange Green Tea

$6.45

A whole fresh orange, freshly squeezed orange juice, combined with jasmine green tea.

Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$6.45

Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, jasmine green tea, and grapefruit pulp.

Watermelon Green Tea

Watermelon Green Tea

$6.45

Take a sip, full of watermelon flesh, with jasmine green tea, as if to bring you a breeze in the hot summer.

Lychee Lemon Green Tea

$6.45

Sakura-Cha

$6.45

Jasmine Lychee Slush

$6.45

Mango fruit tea

$6.45

Smoothie

Tea Level 0/5
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.45

Fresh strawberries are perfectly ice-blended with our house-made milk cream. Tea Flavor: 0/5 Recommended Boba: Fruity Boba

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$6.45

Fresh mango are perfectly ice-blended with our house-made milk cream. Tea Flavor: 0/5 Recommended Boba: Fruity Boba

Taro ube

$6.45

Specialty Drink

Tea Level 0/5
Taro Taro Milk

Taro Taro Milk

$5.50

Our housemade, thick, and sweet taro puree mixed with fresh milk.

Taro Taro Slush

Taro Taro Slush

$5.50

The fresh taro and milk are perfect ice blended and served with our housemade sweet taro puree.

Dalgoga coffee

Dalgoga coffee

$5.50

Original Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.95

Jasmine green tea has a jasmine fragrance, fresh and lasting. It tastes mellow and fresh. Tea Level 3/5

Roasted Rice Tea

Roasted Rice Tea

$4.95

Roasted Rice Tea tea is made by stir-frying and baking. It has a strong smell of wheat. Tea Flavor: 3/5

Honey Green Tea

Honey Green Tea

$4.95

Logan Honey combined with fresh brewed Jasmie Green Tea. Tea Flavor: 3/5 Recommended Boba: Honey Boba

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Boba drinks and Korean hotdog

