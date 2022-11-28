  • Home
  • /
  • Pearland
  • /
  • Ong Jas- Viet Kitchen - 11930 Broadway Street , #140
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ong Jas- Viet Kitchen 11930 Broadway Street , #140

review star

No reviews yet

11930 Broadway Street , #140

Pearland, TX 77584

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

OJ's BITES

Spring Rolls

$5.25Out of stock

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$4.50Out of stock

Egg Rolls

$5.25

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$4.75

OJ's Chicken Wings

$9.25

Shrimp Spring Roll

$5.25Out of stock

Pork Spring Roll

$5.25Out of stock

OJ's PHO

Pho Dac Biet

$12.50

Pho Fillet Mignon

$12.25

Pho Wok

$12.75Out of stock

Pho Ga

$11.75

Pho Chay

$11.50

No Onions No Cilantro

Pickled Onions

Fatty Soup

OJ's RICE & VERMICELLI

Grilled Porks

$11.50

Grilled Chickens

$11.50

Grilled Beef Short Ribs

$13.50

Grilled Shrimps

$13.25

OJ's SPECIAL

Bun Bo Hue

$13.50

OJ's Garlic Noodles

OJ's Fried Tomato Rice

Tomato Fried Rice

$5.50

Extra Bell Pepper And Onion

$3.00

KID MENU

Kid Pho Brisket

$8.50

Kid Pho Ga

$8.50

Kid Rice with Grilled Chickens

$8.50

Kid Rice with Grilled Porks

$8.50

Kid Pho No Meat

$4.50

BEVERAGE

Black Ice Tea

$2.50

Green Ice Tea

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Hot Tea (2 Cups)

$4.50

Extra Cup Hot Tea

$0.75

Flavor Black Tea

$4.50

Butterfly Limeade

$6.25

Logan Honey Limeade

$5.75

Homemade Limeade

$5.50

Honey Lemon Peach Tea

$6.75

Pandan Milk

$6.25

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Ca Phe Phin

$5.50

Egg Coffee

$6.50Out of stock

Bottle Drink

$1.50

Crystal Boba

$0.75

Lychee Jelly

$0.75

SMOOTHIE

Avocado

$6.25

Coconut

$6.25

Avocado Coconut

$6.25

Very Berries

$6.25

Mango

$6.25

Strawberry

$6.25

Peach

$6.25

Pineapple

$6.25

Banana Strawberry

$6.25Out of stock

Mango Pineapple

$6.25

Crystal Boba

$0.75

Lychee Jelly

$0.75

DESSERT

Ice Cream

$3.00

Creamy Avocado

$6.95

SPECIAL DRINK

Peach Chia Seeds Green Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Lotus Coconut Jelly Green Tea

$6.75Out of stock

Raspberry Mojito

$6.25Out of stock

Passion Fruit Mojito

$6.25Out of stock

Strawberry Mojito

$6.25Out of stock

EXTRA

Ex Fillet Mignon

$5.50

Ex Brisket

$4.75

Ex Fatty Brisket

$4.75

Ex Tendon

$4.25

Ex Beef Ball

$3.75

Ex Chicken Meat

$4.50

Ex Poached Egg

$2.50

Ex Rice Noodle

$3.50

Ex Beef Broth

$2.00

Xtra Fish Sauce

$0.75

Steam Pok Choy

$2.00

Xtra Peanut Sauce

$0.75

ADD ON

Add On Porks

$6.50

Add On Chickens

$6.50

Add On Beef Short Ribs

$8.50

Add On Shrimps

$7.25

Add On Egg Roll

$2.50

Add On Sunny Side Egg

$1.50

Add On Rice

$2.50

Add On Vermicelli

$2.50

OJ's BITES

Spring Rolls

$6.30Out of stock

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$5.40Out of stock

Egg Rolls

$6.30

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$5.70

Vietnamese Beef Carpacio

$13.50Out of stock

OJ's Chicken Wings

$11.10

OJ's PHO

Pho Dac Biet

$15.00

Pho Fillet Mignon

$14.70

Pho Short Rib

$17.40

Pho Wok

$15.30Out of stock

Pho Ga

$14.10

Pho Chay

$13.80

OJ's RICE & VERMICELLI

Grilled Porks

$13.80

Grilled Chickens

$13.80

Grilled Beef Short Ribs

$16.20

Grilled Shrimps

$15.90

OJ's SPECIAL

Bun Bo Hue

$16.20

OJ's Garlic Noodles

OJ's Fried Tomato Rice

KID MENU

Kid Pho Brisket

$10.20

Kid Rice with Grilled Chickens

$10.20

Kid Rice with Grilled Porks

$10.20

BEVERAGE

Black Ice Tea

$3.00

Green Ice Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Hot Tea (2 Cups)

$5.40

Ca Phe Phin

$6.60

Flavor Black Tea

$5.40

Logan Honey Limeade

$6.90

Butterfly Limeade

$7.50

Homemade Limeade

$6.60

Bottle Drink

$1.80

SMOOTHIE

Avocado

$7.50

Avocado Coconut

$7.50

Very Berries

$7.50

Mango Pineapple

$7.50

Mango

$7.50

Strawberry

$7.50

Banana Strawberry

$7.50Out of stock

SPECIAL DRINK

Peach Chia Seeds Green Tea

$7.80Out of stock

Lotus Coconut Jelly Green Tea

$8.10Out of stock

Raspberry Mojito

$7.50Out of stock

Passion Fruit Mojito

$7.50Out of stock

Strawberry Mojito

$7.50Out of stock

EXTRA

Ex Short Rib

$9.90

Ex Fillet Mignon

$6.60

Ex Brisket

$5.70

Ex Tendon

$5.10

Ex Beef Ball

$4.50

Ex Chicken Meat

$5.40

Ex Poached Egg

$3.00

Ex Rice Noodle

$4.20

Ex Beef Broth

$2.40

Ex Chicken Broth

$2.40

ADD ON

Add On Porks

$7.80

Add On Chickens

$7.80

Add On Beef Short Ribs

$10.20

Add On Shrimps

$8.70

Add On Egg Roll

$3.00

Add On Sunny Side Egg

$1.80

Add On Rice

$3.00

Add On Vermicelli

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11930 Broadway Street , #140, Pearland, TX 77584

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Pearland
orange starNo Reviews
11200 Broadway Street Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill - 11601 Shadow Creek Parkway - Pearland TX 77584 - 713-340-3231
orange star4.6 • 6,669
11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Burger Nation Pearland - 9515 W Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
9515 W Broadway Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Cleo Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
9603 Broadway St. Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Killen's TMX Pearland - 9330 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
9330 Broadway Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Grace Pizza and Shakes Pearland
orange starNo Reviews
9415 Broadway #111 Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pearland

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill - 11601 Shadow Creek Parkway - Pearland TX 77584 - 713-340-3231
orange star4.6 • 6,669
11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 047 - Pearland
orange star4.6 • 2,223
2810 Business Center Drive Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.1 • 1,708
9719 W Broadway Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Salata - C - 071 - Pearland East
orange star4.7 • 1,301
2570 pearland parkway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Good Vibes Burgers and Brews - Pearland
orange star4.2 • 164
1329 Broadway St Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pearland
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston