- Home
- /
- Palo Alto
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Onigilly Palo Alto - Palo Alto
Onigilly Palo Alto - Palo Alto
No reviews yet
164 University Ave.
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Onigilly - A La Carte
- Teriyaki Chicken$3.65
grilled chicken w/ teriyaki sauce
- Soboro - Ginger Beef$3.65
ginger-honey braised ground beef
- Spicy Miso Beef$4.10
ground beef w/ spicy kochujang miso sauce
- Spicy Bacon [GF]$4.10
[GF] chopped bacon w/ chili & garlic butter
- Snow Crab [GF]$4.65
[GF] cooked real crab meat w/ lemon aioli
- Unagi -Braised Eel$4.65
broiled fresh water eel w/ sweet unagi sauce
- Salmon [GF]$4.10
[GF] baked all-natual salmon w/ shio koji sauce & black sesame
- Spicy Shrimp [GF]$4.10
[GF] cooked shrimp w/ spicy aioli
- Lemon Shrimp [GF]$4.10
Shrimp tossed in zesty lemon-garlic sauce with freshly chopped cilantro
- Miso Tuna Salad [GF]$3.65
[GF] cooked wild albacore w/ miso aioli
- Krab Salad$3.65
Surimi seafood salad w/ aioli and furikake
- Tarako -pollack roe [GF]$4.10
[GF] baked pollack roe aioli spread
- Tempura Shrimp$4.10
fried tempura-battered shrimp
- Wasabi Slaw [GF]$3.65
Cabbage and carrot dressed in creamy wasabi dressing
- Shiitake Mushroom [V GF]$3.65
[V GF] soy braised shiitake mushroom
- Hijiki -Braised Seaweed [V GF]$3.65
[V GF] braised hijiki seaweed, carrot, tofu & edamame
- Miso Nasu -Eggplant [V GF]$3.65
[V GF] flash fried eggplant in Aka miso w/ sesame & green onion
- Teriyaki Tofu [V]$3.65
[V] baked organic tofu w/ teriyaki sauce
- Ume -Pickled Plum [V GF]$3.65
[V GF] sour pickled plum w/ shiso flakes
Onigilly Sets
- Edamame Set w/2 Onigilly$9.65
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
- Edamame Set w/3 Onigilly$13.15
CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY w/ edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
- Bento Set w/2 Onigilly$13.95
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage(fried chicken), tamagoyaki(omelette), edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
- Bento Set w/3 Onigilly$15.95
CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage(fried chicken), tamagoyaki(omelette), edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
- Miso Soup Set w/2 Onigilly$10.40
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ miso soup
- Wakame Salad Set w/2 Onigilly$11.95
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ wakame salad
- Custom Set w/2 Onigilly$7.30
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES
- Custom Set w/3 Onigilly$10.95
CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES
- Custom Set w/4 Onigilly$14.60
CHOOSE 4 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES
- Karaage Set w/2 Onigilly$14.95
- Karaage and Wasabi Slaw Set w/2 Onigilly$14.75
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage (fried chicken), and wasabi slaw.
Poke Bowls
- Create Your Own Poke Bowl (2 Scoops)$14.25
Your choice of 2 scoops of Protein served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Create Your Own Poke Bowl (3 Scoops)$15.95
Your choice of 3 scoops of Protein served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Shio-Koji Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$14.25
Shio-Koji Ahi Tuna Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Ginger Ponzu Salmon Poke Bowl$14.25
Ginger-Ponzu Salmon Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$14.25
Spicy Tuna Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Salmon Sweet Soy Poke Bowl$14.25
Salmon Sweet Soy Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Wasabi Soy Tuna Poke Bowl$14.25
Wasabi Soy Tuna Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Spicy Shrimp Poke Bowl$14.25
Spicy Shrimp served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Shrimp Shio-Koji Poke Bowl$14.25
Shrimp Shio-Koji Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Tofu Shio-Koji Poke Bowl$14.25
Tofu Shio-Koji Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
Bowls
- Rice Bowl$14.25
Choose three flavors. Partially-milled brown rice, mixed greens, wakame salad, red cabbage, carrot, edamame, takuan (pickled radish) & onion.
- Salad Bowl$14.25
Choose three flavors. Mixed greens, wakame salad, red cabbage, carrot, edamame, takuan (pickled radish) & onion.
- Tofu Noodle Salad Bowl$15.25
3 Toppings on Tofu noodles w/ mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, edamame, pickles, seaweeds & onions
Japanese Curry
- Chicken Karaage Curry & Rice$14.95
Chicken Karaage with katsu sauce served with shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
- Tempura Shrimp Curry & Rice$14.95
Tempura shrimp curry with tartar sauce served with shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
- Japanese Sausage Curry & Rice$14.95
Arabaki Pork Sausage curry, which is juicy and has a slightly sweet and mild smoky flavor, served with katsu sauce, shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
- Pumpkin Croquette Curry & Rice (V)$14.50
Pumpkin Croquette Curry with katsu sauce served with shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
- Tofu Curry & Rice (V)$14.50
Flash-fried tofu with katsu sauce served with shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
Hot Soup Meals
Sides/Small Dishes
- Chicken Karaage - Fried Chicken 4pc$6.50
Japanese style fried chicken
- Chicken Karaage 10pc$14.30
- Edamame$3.50
[V.GF] Lightly salted soybeans
- Kabocha Pumpkin Croquette 2pc$4.75
[V] Crispy panko-crusted croquette made with Kabocha pumpkin and heirloom Cobbler potato
- Mini Poke Salad Ginger Ponzu Salmon$7.95
Salmon Poke with lime ponzu sauce and ginger over a bed of mixed greens and garnished with onion.
- Mini Poke Salad Shio-Koji Tuna$7.95
Ahi Tuna Poke with house sesame oil and shio-koji sauce over a bed of mixed greens and garnished with onion.
- Miso Soup$3.50
[V.GF] All natural vegan miso soup w/ tofu, green onion & wakame seaweed
- Mixed Green Salad$4.20
[V.GF] Mixed greens, carrot, onion & red cabbage w/dressing
- Takuan - Pickled Radish$3.95
[V.GF] All natural pickled daikon radish
- Tamagoyaki - Omelette 2pc$3.75
Japanese sweet egg omelette
- Tempura Purple Yam$4.20
[V] Fried tempura-battered Japanese purple sweet yam
- Tempura Shrimp 2pc$4.95
Fried tempura-battered shrimp (2 piece)
- Tempura Veggie 2pc$4.75
Fried tempura-battered carrot, onion & kale
- Wakame Salad$5.20
[V.GF] All natural wakame seaweed w/ mixed greens
- Wasabi Slaw Cup$4.25
[GF] Cabbage and carrot dressed in creamy wasabi dressing
- Side of Rice*$2.50
- Aonori French Fries$4.75
French fries seasoned with Japanese aonori (green seaweed). Served with shichimi mayo.
- Fujiyama Fries$11.25
French fries topped with soboro, spicy miso beef, and garlic bacon. Drizzled with our house spicy mayo sauce and garnished with fresh chopped green onions.
- Chicken Karaage and Fries Basket$11.25
Japanese fried chicken kaarage served with french fries.
Family Meal
Japanese Fry Baskets
- Aonori French Fries$4.75
French fries seasoned with Japanese aonori (green seaweed). Served with shichimi mayo.
- Fujiyama Fries$11.25
French fries topped with soboro, spicy miso beef, and garlic bacon. Drizzled with our house spicy mayo sauce and garnished with fresh chopped green onions.
- Chicken Karaage and Fries Basket$11.25
Japanese fried chicken kaarage served with french fries.
- Soboro Fries$11.25
French fries covered with soboro (ginger braised beef) drizzled with our house spicy mayo sauce and garnished with fresh chopped green onions.
- Spicy Miso Beef Fries$11.25
French fries covered with spicy miso beef drizzled with our house spicy mayo sauce. Garnished with fresh chopped green onions.
- Garlic Bacon Fries$11.25
French fries covered with garlic bacon drizzled with our house spicy mayo sauce. Garnished with fresh chopped green onions.
DRINKS
Drinks
- Organic Matcha Lemonade$4.25
[V.GF] House-made green tea lemonade sweetened w/ organic agave
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.25
Strawberry infused lemonade naturally sweetened with agave.
- Yuzu Lemonade$4.25
[V.GF] House-made yuzu lemonade sweetened with organic agave
- Bottle Water$2.50
- Oi Ocha Green Tea$3.50
- Oolong Tea$3.50
- Jasmine Tea$3.50
- Coconut Water$4.50
- Sparkling Water$3.50
Alcohol
- Sapporo Lagar$5.50
Crisp and refreshing lager with clean finish
- Echigo Koshihikari$5.50
Clean & crisp flavor from rice and malt. Niigata
- Echigo IPA$5.50
Light body, crisp bitterness and refreshing, citrus aroma. Niigata
- Ozeki One Cup$5.50
- Ozeki Nigori$5.50
Unfilterd junmai sake. Milky color and mildly sweet with refreshing flavor. Hyogo
- Kikusui Sake$6.50
Honjyozo genshu (un-pasteurized). Fruity aroma and fresh full-bodied flavor. Niigata
Call for Open Hours
Located in the center of Palo Alto downtown on University Ave, with plenty of public and street parking, as well as walking distance from CalTrain Station.
164 University Ave., Palo Alto, CA 94301